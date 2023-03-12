Finding downloads can be a bit confusing on iPhones, especially if you have just upgraded to an iPhone. You may be wondering where a downloaded file is. If you, too, are having trouble finding the downloaded file, you are not alone. The best part is that you can find downloads on iPhone with a few simple steps.

Whether you are looking for a downloaded photo, music, or app, this article will help you find it. We’ll also provide you with a handy shortcut to add the Downloads folder to your Home screen.

How To Find Downloaded Files On iPhone

Let us start with how to find downloaded files on your iPhone. The default file manager app on the iPhone is the Files app. It comes pre-installed on every iPhone. You can use the Files app to find downloads on your iPhone. The following steps will help you in this process.

1. Open the Files app. You can find it in the App library on your iPhone.

2. By default, you should be on the Browse tab. If not, switch to the Browse tab.

3. Under Locations, select the “On my iPhone” entry.

4. Now, you should see a Downloads folder. Open it.

You should see all the downloaded files on your iPhone in the Downloads folder.

In addition to the Downloads folder located on your iPhone’s local storage, iCloud Drive also has a Downloads folder. Occasionally, you may save some files in the iCloud Drive “Downloads” folder. So if a downloaded file does not show up in your iPhone’s local storage, it’s worth looking for it in iCloud Drive. Follow the steps below for a step-by-step guide.

1. Open the Files app on your iPhone and tap Browse.

2. Under Locations, tap iCloud Drive.

3. You should see a Downloads folder there. Open it.

All the files you have downloaded to the iCloud Drive should be there.

Create a Shortcut To Your Downloads Folder

The above way should help you find downloads on your iPhone. However, if you download a lot of files to your iPhone, it is tedious to go through the same steps every time. We have a handy workaround that creates a shortcut to the Downloads folder on your iPhone home screen.

This makes the Downloads folder available on the Home screen so that you can get to the Downloads folder with a single tap. Sound good? Here’s how to create a shortcut to the Downloads folder on your iPhone.

1. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone and tap the + icon in the top right corner.

2. Click the + Add Action button and go to the Apps tab.

3. Select the Files app and tap Folder under File Storage.

4. In the search box, tap Folder.

5. Select your Downloads folder and tap Open.

6. Now click on the cross icon in the lower right corner of the screen. A new Apps and Actions search box should appear.

7. Search for Open File and tap on it.

8. Then tap on “Default app” and select “Files”.

9. Now tap Open file at the top of the screen.

10. Now, select the Add to Home Screen option.

11. Finally, click Add in the upper right corner.

A shortcut to the Download folder should appear on your iPhone’s home screen. You can click on it, and the Downloads folder will open directly.

How To Find Downloaded Photos On iPhone

It’s not just the files we download to our iPhones. We also often download photos from the mail app or an instant messaging app. These photos are then usually stored in the Photos app on the iPhone. So if you have downloaded photos to your iPhone, here’s how you can find them.

1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. By default, you should be on the Library tab. If not, switch to the Library tab.

If you downloaded the photos recently, they would show up under All Photos. Let us say you downloaded a photo a few weeks ago, and it’s tedious to scroll through all the photos you’ve taken since then. For this case, there is a handy tip that will help you quickly find the downloaded photos.

1. Go to the “Search” tab in the Photos app.

2. You will get a search box at the top of the screen.

3. If you downloaded a photo using the Safari browser, search for Safari. The search result shows all the photos you saved using Safari only.

4. Similarly, if you save a photo in Chrome. Search for it, and you will see all photos saved in Chrome.

How To Find Downloaded Music On iPhone

Most of us listen to music on our iPhones. To access our favorite songs offline, we usually download them. However, some new iPhone users are confused about how to access downloaded music. So if you have downloaded music to your iPhone and now have trouble finding it, the following steps will help you out of this situation.

1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone.

2. Go to the Library tab.

3. In the Library, you should see a Downloaded folder.

4. If not, tap the Edit option in the upper right corner and activate the circle next to Downloaded.

The above steps are for the Apple Music app. If you have downloaded music from a third-party app like Spotify, the process for finding the downloaded music is different.

How To Find Downloaded Apps On iPhone

We have explained how to find downloads on iPhone or iPad, be it files, photos, or music. In addition, we also download apps to our iPhones. If you have recently downloaded a new app but can not find it, it’s not a problem. The following steps will help you find the downloaded apps on your iPhone.

1. On the home screen of your iPhone, swipe left to open the app library.

2. In the App Library, you will see a big search box at the top labeled ‘App Library.’

3. Now, search for the app you just downloaded to your iPhone.

The downloaded app will be displayed as the search result.

How to Change the Default Download Location for Files App

In order to change the default download location for the Files app, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Now scroll down and tap on Safari.

Step 2: As you will see, the location for downloads is set to iCloud Drive. To change this, simply tap on Downloads.

Step 3: You can now select On my iPhone. After that, you can exit the Settings app.

Step 4: Open the Files app by swiping down the center of the phone and typing “Files” in the search bar.

Step 5: Click on the Browse option and open the Downloads folder.

Step 6: Hold your finger on the desired file and then select one of the available options – Copy, Delete, Share, Rename, etc.

Step 7: To change the download location for Safari, open the Settings app and tap Safari.

Step 8: Select the Downloads option in the General section and then choose between iCloud Drive, On my iPhone, and “Others.”

Find Downloads On iPhone Easily

Almost all of us download files, photos, music, and apps to our iPhones. For an experienced user, it is very easy to find downloads on iPhone or iPad, but for those who are new to the world of iOS or iPadOS, it can be difficult to access the downloads at first. If you just got an iPhone/iPad and can not find your downloads, the steps above in the article should help you find them.

FAQs on How To Find Downloads On iPhone

Where are PDF Downloads on iPhone? The PDF downloads are usually stored in the Downloads folder on your iPhone. You can use the files to access the Downloads folder and find your PDF downloads. How to Find Safari Downloads on iPhone? If you downloaded a file using the Safari browser, it should be in the Files app. However, if you have a photo, it should be in the Photos app. You can browse Safari in the Photos app to find the photos downloaded from Safari. Why are downloads not displaying on iPhone? The reason why downloads may not show up on your iPhone is because of the different ways to find them. Pictures need to be found in the Photos app, while documents and PDFs need to be found in the Files app. Also, streaming content like movies and shows (TV) can only be found in the individual apps they were downloaded from. To ensure that your downloads are displayed correctly, you need to search in the correct app that corresponds to the file type. How do I locate a download I made from an app on iPhone? To locate a download you have made from an app, follow these steps: Open the Files app on your iPhone or iPad. Select the “Browse” tab. Navigate to iCloud Drive > Downloads. Look for the file you downloaded. If you can't remember the exact name, you can type the first few letters, which prompts the app to suggest likely candidates. If you still cannot find what you're looking for, you can open the app where you made the download and search for the file there. Can I move files from the Downloads folder to another folder? Yes, you can move files from the Downloads folder to another folder. To do so, simply open the Files app, navigate to the Downloads folder, and then select the file you want to move. Then, press and hold on the file and select "Move" from the options list. From here, you can select the destination folder where you want to move the file. How can I find downloads from emails on my iPhone? Finding downloads from email on your iPhone is quite simple. Follow these steps to find attachments and other files you have received via email: Open the Mail app on your iPhone. Select the message that contains the download. Tap the attachment icon to open the download. The attachment will open in a new window. Tap the Share icon at the bottom of the window. Select the Files option from the list of sharing options. Select the "On my iPhone" folder. Select the Downloads folder. The download should now be stored in the Downloads folder on your iPhone. To view the download, open the Files app and select the Downloads folder. The download will be displayed there.