After three years of being affected by Covid, Tata IPL 2023 returns to a home-away format and will be played at 12 venues with 74 matches. A few innovations have also been made, including the Impact Player rule and the announcement of XIs being played after the toss. If you are wondering where to watch IPL 2023 live online, you have come to the right place because we have put together a detailed guide to watching IPL live stream around the world.

Unlike previous years, the BCCI has split the broadcasting and live streaming rights. While Star Sports continues as the official broadcaster, Viacom 18 has bagged the IPL 2023 livestreaming rights. There will be the option to stream matches in 4K quality (Ultra HD), at least in India, via Jio Cinema. A variety of camera angles will be available for viewers to choose from, and statistics will enhance the viewing experience. It will be possible to watch the broadcast in 12 languages.

The IPL 2023 starts on March 31st with a match between the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. There are 70 league matches and 4 playoff matches in total which will be played across 12 venues. This is the first time we will be able to live stream IPL in 4K quality, and that too with multiple camera angles.

IPL 2023 Live Streaming Guide

Here is the list of IPL 2023 live streaming platforms in India, the USA, the UK, and other countries across the world.

Country Live Streaming Platforms India Jio Cinema USA Times Internet (Willow TV), ESPN+ United Kingdom ITVX, Sky Go, Sky Sports Main Event Australia Foxtel, Yupp TV, FOX Sports Bangladesh Channel 9 South Africa SuperSport Caribbean Flow Sports Middle East Times Internet Singapore StarHub TV+ New Zealand Sky Sports NZ, Sky Sport 2 U.K. Sky Sports Canada Willow TV MENA beIN Sports 3 Pakistan Geo Super Maldives YUPP TV, Medianet

How to Watch IPL 2023 Live Online for Free in India

Reliance-owned Viacom-18 bagged the live-streaming rights of IPL from 2023 to 2027 and has changed the livestreaming game altogether. Jio Cinema has announced that all 74 matches of IPL 2023 will be livestreamed for FREE in India. There’s no subscription required whatsoever. The only requirement is that you need to sign up with an Indian phone number.

That’s right. You don’t need to be a Reliance Jio customer. Even those with Airtel, VI, or BSNL sims will also be able to watch IPL for free with Jio Cinema app. If you already have a JioCinema account, you will be able to access it outside of the country by using a VPN.

Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 games on Television. Here’s the complete list: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Marathi, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, and Suvarna Plus (Kannada), Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Maa Movies (Telegu), Star Pravah HD (Marathi), Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Vijay Super SD, Asianet Plus (Sunday matches).

How to Watch IPL 2023 Live Streaming in the US and Canada

ESPN Plus and Willow TV have exclusive rights to stream the Tata IPL games and other major cricket tournaments in the US.

A three-month subscription to Willow TV costs $9.99 per month, and you can watch all games for that price. Thus, for less than $30, you can watch all 70 IPL league games, playoffs, and the final. However, despite Willow’s low price, do note that it does not broadcast other sports.

Willow TV is available through Sling TV, but it is quite pricey if you only want to watch cricket. Prism TV and Google Fiber have also added Sling TV as a Telecast option.

ESPN Plus is the best place to watch sports, including football, basketball, baseball, UFC, hockey, and cricket. As affordable as Willow TV, it costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. In addition, you can get ESPN Plus via Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month, which includes Hulu and Disney Plus.

Cricket fans in Canada can live stream IPL 2023 on Willow TV (Time Internet).

How to Watch IPL 2023 Live Online in Australia and New Zealand

In Australia, Kayo Sports and Fox Sports’ Foxtel will broadcast the IPL 2023. On both services, users can watch on-demand coverage of previous games, allowing them to catch up on what has already happened. Given the unfavorable time difference between India and Australia, this is of particular importance.

Australia’s Kayo Sports, a relatively new digital platform for streaming cricket matches online, will live stream IPL 2023 matches. You get a free trial, after which you got to pay $25 per month. Fox Sports TV subscribers in Australia can view the live action via the Foxtel app. The Foxtel channel is also available to live stream via Foxtel Now.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ owns the television and OTT rights to the 2023 Indian Premier League season. Viewers will be able to watch television coverage through Sky Sport NZ, while digital coverage will be available on Sky Go, Sky Sports Now, and Fan Pass.

Watch IPL 2023 Live Stream in the UK

Approximately 6.78 crore people live in the United Kingdom (UK), making it one of the biggest cricket markets in the world. The 2023 IPL will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket in the UK and Ireland. Sky Sports acquired the UK and Ireland TV broadcast rights for the tournament for the next three years, which will include all 74 matches. Sky Sports Cricket and Dazn will broadcast all 74 matches live in the UK.

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to live stream IPL 2023 using the Sky Go app. They are expected to have a subscription to Sky Sports in order to stream the IPL matches.

Now TV daily and monthly passes are available for £9.99 and £33.99, respectively, and give access to the channel. Legal streaming access can be found via SkyGo – Sky’s online viewing platform – and its mobile app. Disney+ Hotstar app will also be live-streaming the cricket matches in the UK.

How to Live stream IPL 2023 in South Africa and the Middle East

South Africa has played an important role in the history of the IPL. Several players from the country have been associated with various IPL teams, and the country even hosted the second IPL in 2009. IPL 2023 will be broadcast on SuperSport in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. If you are already a SuperSport subscriber, you can watch the IPL live stream here. You must, however, have a valid DStv package.

To watch IPL 2023 online in the Middle East, fans must subscribe to Yupp TV. You can also subscribe to beIN Connect for $18 a month. Countries include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

How to watch IPL 2023 online in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America

YuppTV has been awarded exclusive rights to broadcast live IPL 2022 in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America. Monthly access for YuppTV costs MYR 9.99 in Malaysia, SGD 29.99 in Singapore, and EUR 11.99 in Continental Europe. In addition, cricket lovers in South America can watch IPL live online by paying a monthly fee of $9.99 on YuppTV.

IPL 2023 Live Free Live Streaming Apps

Below is the list of popular cricket streaming apps and the platforms they support.

App Name Free / Paid Platform Cricket Australia Live Paid Android & iOS Cricingif Free + Paid Android & iOS ESPN Free + Paid Android & iOS Flow Sports Highlights free Android & iOS GTV Live Sports Free Android JioCinema Paid Android & iOS Live Cricket TV HD Free Android OSN Play Paid Android & iOS PTV Sports Live Free Android SonyLIV Paid Android & iOS SuperSport Paid Android & iOS Tata Sky Mobile Paid + Free Android & iOS Willow TV Paid Android & iOS

IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel List

Country TV channel(s) India Star Sports, Jio Cinema United States Willow TV United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Australia Fox Sports Bangladesh Gazi TV Middle East Times Internet South Africa SuperSport Pakistan Yupp TV New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) Canada Willow TV Afghanistan Ariana Television Network Nepal Star Sports, Yupp TV Sri Lanka Star Sports, Yupp TV Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Singapore StarHub TV+

Where Can I Watch IPL for Free?

JioCinema is one of the best cricket channels to watch IPL 2023 for free. The streaming service is only available in India and requires a phone number from India in order to use it. If you already have a JioCinema account, you can use reliable premium VPN services like ExpressVPN or Windscribe or NordVPN or SurfShark to access it outside the country.

You can also watch IPL matches on ITVX, the British free streaming service. During the regular season of 2023, ITVX will stream 16 matches. The only thing you need to do is use a VPN to connect to its U.K. servers before streaming. If you want to sign up for ITVX, you must enter your UK postal code when you sign up for the free service. You can easily find one by searching Google.

FAQs on IPL 2023 Live Streaming

How can I watch IPL 2023 for free? Disney+ Hotstar lost the digital streaming rights for IPL to Viacom 18, who has now decided to live stream IPL 2023 for FREE in India on Jio Cinema. That's right. Users can live stream IPL 2023 on Jio Cinema for free. All you need to do is sign up with an Indian phone number. You don't even need to be a Jio subscriber. The other option is ITVX in the UK which will be live streaming 16 matches of IPL 2023 for free! Where can I watch IPL 2023 in Singapore? StarHub has gathered rights to telecast IPL 2023 in Singapore. The IPL matches will be broadcasted LIVE in Singapore on Hub Sports 4 (Ch 204) & Hub Sports 5 (Ch 205). Can I watch IPL 2023 on Jio TV? No, IPL 2023 won't be available on Jio TV. Instead, one will be able to watch IPL 2023 for free on JioCinema app. Till last year, Reliance Jio had partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to live stream IPL on Jio TV, but this year, they got the exclusive digital rights for IPL and will be streaming the matches on JioCinema instead. Is IPL 2023 free for Jio users? Yes, Jio users will be able to stream IPL 2023 for free on JioCinema. In fact, non-Jio users like those using BSNL, Airtel or VI will also be able to watch IPL 2023 for free on JioCinema!