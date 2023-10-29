There’s no denying that your laptop, which is currently blazing fast, will eventually slow down. As software becomes more sophisticated, your laptop may have to work much harder to process it, affecting its performance. You need to take care of a few things on your laptop to avoid performance degradation. But just because your laptop doesn’t open a few programs quickly, you shouldn’t throw it away. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips on how to make your laptop faster.

You may be tempted to swap out a few hardware components, especially the RAM, to speed up your laptop, but there are some tweaks that you, too, can make to make your laggy laptop faster. Even if the tweaks seem minor and don’t make your laptop faster than ever, these tips combined can make your laptop run smoother and last for many years to come. Let’s get right to it.

Why is my laptop freezing and lagging?

There are several reasons why your laptop misbehaves and throws tantrums. The system may become slow for the following reasons:

The software you’re running is taking up too many resources or is incompatible.

You have multiple programs running in the background that consume resources.

Your computer does not have enough memory or processing power to support a particular software.

The presence of viruses or malware can also greatly impact the performance of your laptop.

Your laptop is full of junk files that unnecessarily consume your PC’s resources.

You have multiple programs of the same type installed on your PC.

Unwanted programs are running at startup.

Drivers are not up to date, or you are using an old version of Windows.

Your laptop’s power options are not optimal for the type of task you want to do.

These are just some of the main reasons that can cause your laptop to freeze or run slowly. You can address all of these issues and significantly improve the performance of your slow laptop. Let us go through the solutions that will help you speed up your laptop.

How to speed up your slow laptop?

Here are some of the effective solutions you can apply to speed up your laptop. Note that these solutions won’t make your laptop capable of running extensive software. However, they’re enough to run compatible programs smoothly and eliminate problems like random freezes, random shutdowns, BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) errors, and much more.

Disable unwanted programs from running at startup

Certain programs are required by your laptop to boot initially. While there are system apps, some third-party apps also make their way to this list and start during the boot. These software and apps can slow down your laptop. Here are the steps to disable unwanted programs from running at startup.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc buttons to open Task Manager. Click on the hamburger menu and select the Startup tab. Go through to the list of programs, right-click on the unwanted program, and select Disable.

Repeat the above steps for all the unwanted programs, and the next time you boot your laptop, you should see a faster startup. It depends on the number of programs that you have disabled, but surely it will help speed up your laptop.

Uninstall unnecessary programs

Uninstalling programs that you no longer require is one of the best ways to speed up your laptop. Follow the steps below to uninstall such programs.

Press the Win key to open the Start menu. Select Control Panel. Click Programs and Features. Select the program and hit the Uninstall button at the top.

Follow the on-screen steps to remove the program from your PC completely.

Programs take up space on your PC as they store personal settings, files, temporary files, etc., on your laptop, which in turn slows down your laptop. Simply remove them and free up the storage to speed up your laptop.

Install the latest Windows updates

Keeping your PC up to date is very important if you want to protect yourself, use new features and avoid a slow PC. If you don’t provide your PC with the latest updates, it will become incompatible with certain programs and can cause various problems. Besides, new updates often bring new features that you’ll miss if you don’t have the latest update installed.

Press the Win + I keys to open the Windows Settings page. Select Windows Update from the left pane. Click on the Check for updates button. In case there are pending updates, hit the Download and Install button.

Update drivers

Just as you install the latest Windows update, you should also keep all your drivers up to date. There are two ways to do this, which you can describe below:

4.1 Using Device Manager

Press the Win key to open the Start menu. Type Device Manager and open it. Expand the driver section that you wish to update. For example, Display adapters. Right-click on your graphics driver and select Update driver. Select Search automatically for the drivers option. If there is a new update available, then your PC will prompt you to install it.

4.2 Using Intel Driver & Support Assistant

Visit the Intel Driver & Support Assistant website. Download the assistant on your PC. Follow the on-screen steps to install the software on your laptop. After installation is complete, whenever you need to update a driver, simply click the upper arrow button at the bottom-right corner of your taskbar. Right-click Intel Driver & Support Assistant and select the Check For New Drivers option. It will launch a website in your default browser and will automatically scan for outdated drivers. In case there is a new update available, you can tap on Download and then Install.

Delete temporary files and empty the recycle bin

You should regularly delete the temporary files and also keep the Recycle Bin empty. These files take up unnecessary space in your system, and some files are often the main cause of system slowdown. To clear temporary files, follow the below steps.

Press the Win + R keys to open the Run dialogue. Type %temp% and press Enter. Select all files by pressing Ctrl + A and then hit the Del button on your keyboard.

Change power settings

Your laptop comes with different power options that let you optimally use your resources: when your PC has a complete battery when it is plugged into a power source, and when there is little charge left. A slowed-down laptop could be because of the ‘Power Saver’ plan that you might have selected. The power-saving mode is good when you don’t have much battery left in your laptop, but it definitely slows down your laptop.

To change your power settings, follow the below steps.

Press the Win key to open the Start menu. Open Control Panel. Click on Power Options. If the power option is selected as Balanced (recommended), then select High Performance. Now, click on the battery icon at the bottom-right of the taskbar. Disable the Battery saver option by clicking on it.

Stop OneDrive from syncing

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage solution that lets you store your files in the cloud and access them from wherever you are. OneDrive constantly backs up files from your PC to the cloud, which, for obvious reasons, eats up your resources and can also slow down your laptop. Therefore, to slightly increase your laptop’s speed, we recommend that you stop synchronizing with OneDrive.

Click on the up arrow at the bottom right of the taskbar.

at the bottom right of the taskbar. Right-click on the OneDrive icon, select Pause syncing and select the appropriate time depending on how long you want it to pause.

and select the appropriate time depending on how long you want it to pause. You can also turn off syncing by right-clicking on the OneDrive icon, selecting Settings, then Account, and choosing Unlink this PC.

Turn on Storage Sense

The disk space on which you installed Windows OS should be large enough for the operating system to run smoothly. This could give you a significant speed boost. Here’s how you can do that;

Press the Win + I keys to open the Settings page. Select System from the left pane and click Storage on the right side. Scroll down, and under Storage Management, toggle on the Storage Sense. Now, click Temporary files. Check the boxes for files that you wish to remove and hit the Remove files button.

The useful built-in tool called Storage Sense is quite effective in managing your storage. You can ask Storage Sense to delete all the files in your Downloads folder based on how long the files have been there, and you can also choose the option to empty the Trash after a certain amount of time automatically. To change these settings, you need to click on the Storage Sense option and do the necessary.

Turn off Windows features

Turning off Windows features that aren’t absolutely necessary can also help speed up your laptop. However, do this cautiously, as turning off an important system feature could brick your PC.

Press the Win key to open the Start menu and open the Control Panel. Select Programs and Features. Click Turn Windows features on or off from the left pane. Uncheck the boxes that you wish to turn off and click OK.

Optimize your hard drive

Over time, the hard drive files become fragmented, meaning they are shredded into multiple files, which in turn causes your laptop to put in more effort to locate and operate them. You can easily defragment the hard drive files, i.e., you are putting all files back together for a speedier process.

Press the Win key to open the Start menu. Type Defragment and Optimize Drives and open the appropriate result. Select the drive and hit the Optimize button. Alternatively, you can open File Explorer, right-click on the drive, and select Properties. Switch to the Tools tab and click on Optimize. Select the drive and hit the Optimize button again to defragment your drive.

Tweak the graphics animations

The latest Windows OS brings in a lot of animations and is pretty hard on the GPU. While this gives a fresh feel when using the OS, for old laptops, that is not very good. So, just like you adjust the graphics animations and other settings for a game that isn’t optimally supported by your graphics driver, you can also tweak the graphics for your Windows OS by following the below steps.

Press the Win + I keys to open the Settings page. Select System from the left pane. Scroll down to the end and select About. Click on Advanced system settings. Click on the Performance button. Choose the best settings, disable the ones that you do not need, and press OK.

Check your PC for viruses or malware

The presence of viruses or malware is very dangerous, not only for your personal data but also for the performance of your PC. Viruses or malware can get inside your laptop through email, malicious software downloads, ads, etc. In such cases, having a robust antivirus tool installed on your PC can help you get rid of viruses or malware on your PC and also protect you from such problems.

If you want to speed up your laptop, you should scan your PC for viruses or malware, and if they are found, you should follow the steps to remove them from your PC. You will see that the speed and performance of your laptop will improve significantly. In order to prevent your laptop from getting infected, you should also try to download programs from official or trusted sources, not open attachments from unknown email addresses, and use a good ad blocker to avoid accidentally clicking on advertisements.

Upgrade your hardware

If none of the above tricks helped you improve the speed of your laptop, then we would suggest you upgrade your hardware. By hardware, we mean that you can add some extra RAM to your laptop and switch over to an SSD, as it can improve the file read/write speed. You can read our dedicated guide that helps you with all the details on how to buy the best SSD for your laptop. As a last resort, you can save some money and get yourself a new laptop that is suitable for the tasks that you do.

FAQs about how to speed up your laptop

1. Can VPN slow down my laptop?

The answer to this question is complicated. If you use an inferior VPN, it will affect your internet speed, and your browser will take years to load a web page. This may make your laptop seem slow, but in reality, it’s your VPN that makes the browser not work optimally. So, to improve speed, simply invest in a better VPN tool or service.

2. What else can you do to speed up your laptop?

If nothing works, then before going ahead and purchasing a new laptop, try reinstalling the Windows operating system. Try to erase all data from your laptop, even personal files, and start afresh. Before doing that, take a backup of all your files to avoid data loss.

3. Is Windows 11 slowing down your laptop?

Windows 11 is built efficiently and is lightweight. So, Windows 11 shouldn’t be a reason for the slow down of your laptop. However, if you think that is the case, you can always dial down to the older version and check if that is the reason.