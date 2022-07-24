How to Increase Blog Popularity: 10 Tips to Grow Blog Traffic

You’ve created your blog; now it’s time to grow your audience! In this blog post, you will learn how you can increase the popularity of your blog in order to increase the number of people reading and sharing your articles.

Increasing visitor traffic is one of the top challenges for new bloggers. Once you have gained traction with your content and established a loyal following, increasing audience engagement becomes more challenging.

Maintaining a high activity level for most new bloggers can be very difficult. The first few weeks are filled with researching keywords and writing original content that readers will likely find useful. Then, as the site grows in popularity, so do the number of backlinks and social media accounts linking to it from other blogs. However, growing blog popularity isn’t something that happens overnight. It takes time and effort to create quality content consistently over time. So how do you go about increasing blog popularity? Read on to discover some tips.

How to Increase Blog Popularity

There is no one answer to the question of how to increase blog popularity. However, a combination of high-quality content, a relevant and engaging subject matter, a strong author personality, and regular updates can all help increase the chances that a blog will be successful.

In addition, promoting the blog across social media and other channels and using tools like Google AdWords to reach a wider audience can also be helpful. Finally, guest posting on other blogs or participating in online communities related to your niche can help give your blog more exposure.

How to make your blog more visible online?

No one wants to be lost in a sea of similar blogs. If you want to increase your blog’s visibility online, then you must make an effort to get more people to come and read your content.

There are a few different ways that you can do this:

Make sure that your website is mobile-friendly.

Add social media icons and links to your blog posts.

Write a guest post for another blog.

Go out there and spread the word in niche communities and forums!

Tweet, share on Facebook, and reach out to influencers who would be interested in sharing your content!

1. Optimize for Mobile

An average of 54.4% of the people browse for content on their mobile devices. Even Google is prioritizing the mobile crawling of Google bots over desktop crawls. It’s a world of mobile-first indexing. This is because people use mobile devices more often and prefer the convenience of having their content accessible to them at any time.

So, how can you optimize for mobile? Well, first off, you should make it easy for people to read your blog posts on a mobile device with either a responsive design or a responsive website. Additionally, you can implement features like share buttons in order to drive traffic back to your blog posts from other social media accounts.

2. Optimize for Keywords

You may have all the right information out there, but if you don’t use the right SEO technique and keywords, Google will immediately miss your content. The further back your blog gets pushed, the lower your popularity will be.

The time to do keyword research is before you start blogging. This will prevent you from writing about a topic that no one will be interested in. You’ll want to use tools like Google Trends or Google Keyword Planner to find out what keywords are trending at the moment and study their search volume. Then, you can understand how much interest there is in a given topic and decide if it would be worth your time to blog about it.

If you don’t know what keywords work best for your service, you might want to go for some digital marketing services. They will have all the necessary tools to ensure all the appropriate keywords are used.

3. Optimize for Social Media Engagement

One of the best ways to increase blog popularity is by getting more social media engagement. An average of 80% of the people in the United States have a social media profile – so, if there’s any place to drive traffic from, that’s social media.

Whether you have a Twitter account, a Facebook account, or an Instagram account, you should share your posts there as well. Make sure your content is shareable so that you reach beyond your subscriber list.

One way to increase social media engagement is to place sharing buttons at the top, bottom, or side of your content. This makes it easy for readers to share your content on their own social media platforms.

Another great way to get more social media engagement is using relevant hashtags for your content and blog posts. It would be best if you used these hashtags in your post’s description and throughout comments on other blogs or social media profiles that share it.

You can also use an auto scheduler to post your content multiple times daily. This ensures that a wider audience sees your content. As you keep posting quality content consistently over time, you’ll see bigger things happen for your blog popularity!

4. Write Great Headlines

It takes around 3 seconds for someone to decide whether they want to read your blog or not – and a lot of that decision comes from the headline. The text there needs to trigger an emotional response – to intrigue but not give away too much. It needs to show value to the reader while not taking away the purpose of reading the blog itself. Make sure it’s a catchy title because a boring one will most likely get ignored.

However, your content is also extremely important. Readers expect to see great content when they click on a headline that promises something amazing. If you can’t deliver, they will be disappointed and likely won’t come back. The most important factor in a blog post is the title, but the content must also be good if you want to keep readers coming back for more.

5. Accompany your blog with great images

People are likelier to click on a blog post with great images. Images can help improve the clarity of your content and make it look more aesthetically pleasing. If you use images in your blog posts, ensure they are high resolution (at least 1000 pixels) and relevant to the article’s content. This is important because if viewers don’t understand the point you are trying to convey, they will bounce away from the article rather than stick around for a few minutes.

The goal of using images in blog posts is not simply to increase traffic but also to increase engagement. So make sure that your pictures are large enough and relevant enough so that when people see them, they feel compelled to continue reading!

You can source great images for your blog posts from royalty-free image sites like Unsplash and Pexels. This will ensure that you can find high-quality images that will complement your content without infringing on copyright restrictions.

6. Keep your content fresh by updating existing blog posts

It’s so important to keep your content updated and up-to-date. This is not only a great way to ensure readers are getting the most of your blog, but it also helps your blog rank higher in search engines. Remember that people want to find new content on blogs they already enjoy following. To help blog popularity grow, update older posts with relevant and interesting content related to the blog’s topic or audience.

For example, if you write about a specific topic like skincare products, you can ask skin care questions in your blog post. You can also update old posts with information on new products or services related to your blog’s niche. That way, readers will know what’s new on your site and come back for more!

7. Boost important posts with internal links

One of the first things you can do to increase blog popularity is to create a series of posts with lots of links. When a blog post has internal links, readers are likelier to share it with their friends. Don’t just include direct links within your posts, either. Readers need to be able to find the next page in a story or the next step in an exercise.

For example, instead of including a link in your post that says “This is part one,” you could say: “This is part one. Go here for part two.”

Internal links will help Google crawl and index your content better, and it can also help increase your page rank for target keywords. You can find pages to add internal links to using the site: search operator in Google. For example, if I want to add internal links to our guide on Google Chrome extensions, I’ll search for this in Google:

site:techpp.com "chrome extensions"

Then I’ll go through each of these pages and add internal links to the target page with relevant anchor text.

8. Join Niche Communities

Niche communities are online groups of like-minded individuals who share a common interest. For example, there are communities for photography enthusiasts, dog lovers, and even Harry Potter fans.

When it comes to blogging, joining a niche community can help you grow your blog in two ways. First, it gives you a built-in audience of potential readers interested in the same topic as you. Second, it helps you build relationships with other bloggers and influencers in your space.

To find niche communities that focus on your topic, simply do a search on Google or social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. Once you’ve found a few groups that look promising, introduce yourself and start participating in discussions. Leave comments, ask questions, and contribute to the conversation without promoting your content. The goal is to get acquainted with the community and build trust and rapport.

Once you’ve established yourself as a member of the community, feel free to share your content from time to time. Just be sure not to overdo it – no one likes a spammer!

9. Build an Email List

Email allows you to communicate with your fans anytime. You can build a list of people who subscribe to your email updates. This is the most effective way to grow your blog’s popularity and traffic: send daily updates with all your content and then encourage people to join the email list.

It would help if you had an audience willing to take action, not everyone on the list. It’s important to weed out those who don’t want or need what you have to offer because it’s only necessary for the right people! Your email list will be your number one source of traffic.

10. Utilize Paid Search and Social Advertising

Paid search and social advertising are great ways to increase traffic to your blog. These advertisements allow you to target the content your audience is most interested in easily.

With paid search, you’re able to narrow down what keywords people are using to find your blog and then target them with more relevant ads. This can help you increase conversion rates, which increases revenue. Paid search also provides a great opportunity for branding because you’re reaching people who are already searching for something related to your business or topic.

With social advertising, you can leverage the power of influencers in order to market directly to people who are already interested in your niche. These influencers could be anyone from individual bloggers, celebrities, or even brands themselves.

You can use social advertising as a way for your brand to get noticed by new audiences by finding influential individuals who share similar interests as yours and then promoting your content through ad placements on their websites or social media accounts.

The Bottom Line

Increasing the popularity of your blog is more or less a matter of strategy. You need to write content that appeals to your audience and then use the right mediums and strategies to drive traffic. Once you start getting some traffic, the search engine will recognize you as someone of value. Don’t ignore the compounding nature (or snowball effect) of consistently good quality content teamed with SEO and SMO.