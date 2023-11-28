The Apple Pencil is a great accessory for the iPad. With it, you can draw on the iPad and experience a realistic pencil drawing experience. It feels smooth and fast and makes drawing or writing a pleasant experience.

The Apple Pencil is also compatible with various apps. Whether you’re drawing, taking notes or editing photos, there’s an app that works well with the Apple Pencil. This flexibility makes it a useful tool for all types of iPad users, from artists to students to professionals.

If you use the Apple Pencil, here are over fifteen tips to help you get even more out of the Pencil. These Apple Pencil tips include various customization settings, drawing, sketching techniques, productivity, note-taking and more.

Best Apple Pencil Tips and Tricks

Quick Note

Imagine you’re reading something interesting on your iPad and want to make a note. With Quick Notes, you can simply start writing right away. Or if you’re a student and want to jot down important points that your teacher has just mentioned. A Quick Note is a quick and easy way for you. You can use your Apple Pencil to make a Quick Note on your iPad.

You can use Quick Notes from any app or screen. Quick Notes lets you add even more to your notes, such as links, images, tags and mentions of people, making them even more comprehensive and organized. Quick Notes also works with Safari. You can highlight the text with your Apple Pencil and add it to the Quick Note. Any note you create on your iPad can also be displayed on your iPhone and Mac, which is very handy.

How to Access Quick Notes with Apple Pencil:

Take your Apple Pencil.

Swipe up from the bottom right corner of your iPad’s screen with the Pencil.

corner of your iPad’s screen with the Pencil. Your Quick Note will open. If you want to use your finger instead, Go to your iPad’s settings. Choose Multitasking & Gestures. Turn on the option for Swipe Finger from Corner.

Choose Turn on the option for To See All Your Quick Notes, Open the Notes app on your iPad. You’ll see all your Quick Notes there.

You can also make quick notes while your iPad is still locked. Wake up your iPad by tapping the screen or pressing a button. You can then immediately start writing or drawing with the Apple Pencil on the lock screen. This will open the Notes app and you can quickly take notes without unlocking the iPad.

Take a Screenshot With Apple Pencil

Taking screenshots is something we do almost every day. If you have an Apple Pencil, it’s even easier to take a screenshot on your iPad with a simple gesture. Just swipe up from one corner of the screen with the Apple Pencil and you’ve got your screenshot. This method is quick and effortless. You can also edit the screenshot immediately after taking it with the Pencil to highlight important details or add quick notes. This is especially useful for sharing things you see on your iPad, as you can personalize the screenshot before sending it.

Convert Handwriting to Text

The Apple Pencil is perfect for writing handwritten notes. You can also convert these handwritten notes into text. This way you can easily access your notes. This feature also saves time because you can write naturally with the Pencil and then convert your handwriting, which for many people is faster than typing. You need to activate the Scribble feature to convert handwritten notes to text on the iPad.

Where you can convert Handwritten Notes to Text

Writing Anywhere: Simply write with the Apple Pencil in a place where you can type. The iPad automatically converts your handwriting to text (activate Scribble to access this feature. See the steps below).

Simply write with the Apple Pencil in a place where you can type. The iPad automatically converts your handwriting to text (activate Scribble to access this feature. See the steps below). In Notes or Freeform: A few Note-taking apps offers handwritten to text converting feature. Open the tool palette, choose the Handwriting tool, and start writing. Your handwriting will turn into text.

How to enable scribble mode on the iPad

Open the Settings app on your iPad.

app on your iPad. Scroll down and tap Apple Pencil.

Look for the option Scribble and Turn on the switch next to Scribble.

Sign Official Documents Using Pencil

One of the best use cases for the Apple Pencil is signing documents. It’s really easy and convenient to sign official documents on your iPad with the Apple Pencil. It’s like signing with a normal pen, but on your screen. First, open the document you need to sign. Then use the Apple Pencil to draw your signature directly on the document. This method is great because it’s quick and you don’t have to print anything out. Plus, your signature looks neat and professional.

Once you’ve signed, you can save or send the document immediately. This is a super convenient way to edit official papers, contracts or other documents that require your signature. You can sign documents with the Apple Pencil in many ways. You can also use popular PDF or document editor apps like Adobe Acrobat or other online services to sign the documents.

Draw Perfect Shapes

Drawing perfect shapes with a pencil can be difficult. But you can turn them into perfect shapes if you take your time. If you use the Apple Pencil to draw shapes on your iPad, it can automatically convert them into perfect shapes. For example, if you try to draw a circle by hand, it might not be perfect. But with the Apple Pencil, the iPad will turn the circle into a clean, perfect shape as soon as you’ve finished drawing it. This also works for other shapes like squares, triangles and hearts. This is a really helpful feature, especially if you want your drawings or notes to look neat and professional.

To use this function, draw the shape and hold it down for a second after drawing. The iPad automatically converts your drawing into a perfect shape. This works with almost all supported apps.

Draw a Straight Line

With the Apple Pencil, you can not only draw shapes, but also straight lines. This function is available in apps such as Notability, Notes and others. You can use a ruler in these apps and draw a straight line with the Apple Pencil, just like we do physically. You can rotate the ruler to your liking, increase the size of the roller and much more.

Play Apple Pencil Games

You can also use the Apple Pencil for games on the iPad. There are hundreds of games designed specifically for the Apple Pencil. These games can be really fun and varied. We have a list of the best Apple Pencil games for you to check out. Playing these games with the Apple Pencil makes the experience much better and more fun. It’s like having a special game controller that lets you do cool stuff in the games.

Use the Double-Tap Shortcut

If you find it difficult to switch between pen and eraser mode on the iPad. You can use the practical double-tab function on the iPad. This allows you to quickly switch between tools, e.g. from a pencil to an eraser, without having to select them manually. This makes drawing or writing on your iPad much smoother and faster. You can concentrate on your work without interruptions.

Note: Double Tap gesture on Works with 2nd Gen Apple Pencil.

How to enable the double tap feature on the Apple Pencil

Open the Settings app on your iPad.

app on your iPad. In the settings menu, tap on Apple Pencil . This option will only appear if your Apple Pencil is paired and connected to your iPad.

. This option will only appear if your Apple Pencil is paired and connected to your iPad. In the Apple Pencil settings, you will find options for the double-tap feature . You can set it to switch between the current tool and the eraser, the current tool and the last used tool, show the color palette, or turn the feature off.

. You can set it to switch between the current tool and the eraser, the current tool and the last used tool, show the color palette, or turn the feature off. To use the double-tap feature, hold your Apple Pencil so your index finger rests naturally on the flat side. Then, double-tap the flat side of the Apple Pencil. The bottom third of the Apple Pencil serves as the action button for this feature

Select and Edit Converted Text

With the Apple Pencil, you can also easily select and edit the text. You can simply select the entire section and drag and drop it anywhere in the same notes. Select a specific passage of text and copy it and much more. You can also use the pencil to easily edit and make changes to the text.

How to select and edit text

To select text on the iPad with the Apple Pencil, circle or underline the text you want to edit or draw a line over it. Double-tap a word to select it, or triple-tap to select an entire paragraph. To edit, you can swipe text to delete it, tap and hold to add new text, and drag a line between characters to join or separate them. You can also drag the selected text, copy it and much more.

Mark Up a Screenshot Instantly

Marking up screenshots on your iPad is very practical for several reasons. You can easily explain ideas or instructions by drawing arrows or circles to highlight specific areas on the screen. To mark a screenshot on your iPad, first take a screenshot by pressing the top button and the volume up button at the same time.

Immediately after taking the screenshot, a small version of the screenshot will appear in the corner of your screen. Tap on this thumbnail to open the marking screen. Here you can use the tools at the bottom to draw, write or add shapes to your screenshot. When you’re done, tap Done in the top corner and choose whether you want to save or share your highlighted screenshot. This way you can quickly and easily add notes or mark something in your screenshot.

View Pencil Battery Life

It’s difficult to determine the battery life of the Apple Pencil because it doesn’t have a display. You can add a battery life widget to the home screen or simply display the battery life of your Apple Pencil.

To add the Apple Pencil’s battery life to your iPad’s home screen, you can use a widget. Here’s how to do it:

Touch and hold an empty area on the iPad home screen until the apps start to wiggle.

until the apps start to wiggle. Tap the plus sign (+) in the top corner of the screen.

in the top corner of the screen. Search for the Batteries widget in the list that appears.

in the list that appears. Choose the Batteries widget and select the size you want.

widget and select the size you want. Tap Add Widget to place it on your home screen.

to place it on your home screen. Drag the widget to where you want it on the screen.

Tap Done in the top corner when you’re done.

Here you can see the battery level of the Pencil along with the other accessories.

Convert Physical Drawing Into Digital Arts

In my childhood, I used to convert digital drawings into physical drawings with my phone screen. Now, with the iPad and the Apple Pencil, you can turn physical drawings into digital drawings.

The Apple Pencil has a cool feature that allows you to draw on a piece of paper that you place on the screen of your iPad, which is then displayed on the iPad. You can carefully draw on the apple with the Apple Pencil and it’ll be displayed on the iPad screen. Make sure that the paper isn’t too thick – normal printer paper will do.

Enable Palm Rejection

When you use an Apple Pencil on an iPad, your hand or fingers may touch the screen and mess things up. This happens because the iPad’s screen recognizes both the Pencil and your fingers. So if you accidentally touch the screen while drawing or writing, you may leave unwanted marks or the app may do something you don’t want it to do, such as move the canvas. You can switch on palm rejection on the iPad to prevent unwanted finger touches when working with the Apple Pencil.

How to enable Palm Rejection in the iPad

Open Settings on your iPad

on your iPad Tap on the Apple Pencil and activate the settings that says “Only draw with the Apple Pencil”

Drawing Into the Email

You can insert a drawing to the email if you want. Open the Mail app on your iPad, click on the content of the email and then on “Insert” to insert a drawing into your email.

How to insert Drawing into Mail

Open the Mail app on your iPad.

on your iPad. You can either create a new email or reply to an existing email.

Tap on the place where you want to insert your drawing into the text of the email.

Tap the “<” ico n near the keyboard. Then, select the pen icon to access drawing tools.

n near the keyboard. Then, select the pen icon to access drawing tools. Use your Apple Pencil to draw directly in the email.

When you’re done, tap Done to insert the drawing into your email.

to insert the drawing into your email. Once you’ve inserted the drawing, you can continue composing your email and send it as soon as it’s ready.

Find a Lost Apple Pencil

It is possible to lose an Apple Pencil. Like any small, portable device, it can be misplaced or lost. There is no way to locate the Apple Pencil directly, but you can get help from apps like Wunderfind to find the lost Apple Pencil.

How to find the lost Apple Pencil

Download the Wunderfind app from the App Store.

from the App Store. Open the app and allow the necessary app permissions. Bluetooth permission is required.

Now you can see all accessories connected to your iPad. Locate the Apple Pencil and tap on it.

and tap on it. You can see the signal strength of the Apple Pencil on the right-hand side. The closer you get to the Apple Pencil, the better the signal.

When you have found the Apple Pencil, click on “I have found it“.

Replace Apple Pencil Tip Easily

If your pencil no longer writes or draws as well as it used to, you can easily replace the tip of your pencil. Simply unscrew the old tip and screw on a new one. You can buy the official Apple Pencil tips on Amazon for $13.99 for four tips. If you want other options, the Paiholy tips are good for precise drawing and writing. They are strong and won’t scratch your screen. The Ailun tips are also strong. They are very durable and write smoothly.

Best Apple Pencil Accessories

The Apple Pencil is made of plastic and may feel a little slippery or loose in your hand. If you add a case or grip to it, it’ll fit better in your hand, especially if you use it often. You can also buy a case that protects the Apple Pencil from scratches and drops. Some cases also have a loop or a place where you can attach the Pencil to your iPad or a bag. Here are the useful Apple Pencil gadgets you can get for the Apple Pencil:

Comfy Grips: They make holding the Apple Pencil more comfortable.

They make holding the Apple Pencil more comfortable. Charging Stand (1st Gen): It holds the Pencil when you’re not using it and charges it at the same time.

It holds the Pencil when you’re not using it and charges it at the same time. Tip Protectors: They prevent the tips of the Apple Pencil from becoming worn or broken.

They prevent the tips of the Apple Pencil from becoming worn or broken. Carrying Case: It’s a safe place to store your Pencil.

It’s a safe place to store your Pencil. Magnetic Sleeve: It helps the pencil stick to your iPad so it’s always close by and can’t get lost.

FAQs about the Apple Pencil

1. Can I use the Apple Pencil for tasks other than drawing, like taking notes or navigating the iPad?

Yes, you can also use the Apple Pencil for tasks other than drawing, e.g. for taking notes or navigating on the iPad.

2. Are there any specific apps for getting the most out of my Apple Pencil?

Yes, there are hundreds of apps that allow you to get the most out of your Apple Pencil. Popular app categories include drawing apps, recording apps, 3D design, graphic design apps, office apps and more.

Procreate: This is a great app for digital artists. It has lots of brushes, tools and layers to help you create great artwork.

This is a great app for digital artists. It has lots of brushes, tools and layers to help you create great artwork. Notability: This app is great for taking notes and organizing your ideas. You can write by hand, type and even record audio. It’s helpful for both students and professionals.

This app is great for taking notes and organizing your ideas. You can write by hand, type and even record audio. It’s helpful for both students and professionals. Adobe Fresco: The best app for artists who like to paint with effects that look like real watercolors.

The best app for artists who like to paint with effects that look like real watercolors. GoodNotes 5: If you like taking handwritten notes or marking up PDFs, this is the app for you. It writes smoothly and helps you keep everything organized.

If you like taking handwritten notes or marking up PDFs, this is the app for you. It writes smoothly and helps you keep everything organized. Autodesk SketchBook: This is a free drawing app for artists and designers. It has many professional tools and is free.

This is a free drawing app for artists and designers. It has many professional tools and is free. Affinity Designer: Professional graphic design app for the iPad. This app is a complete studio for vector and raster work and is great to use with the Apple Pencil.

Professional graphic design app for the iPad. This app is a complete studio for vector and raster work and is great to use with the Apple Pencil. Paper by WeTransfer: This app is suitable for sketching, drawing and note-taking. It’s easy to use and uncomplicated.

This app is suitable for sketching, drawing and note-taking. It’s easy to use and uncomplicated. Microsoft OneNote: Versatile note-taking app that you can use on all your devices. It’s particularly suitable if you already use other Microsoft products.

Versatile note-taking app that you can use on all your devices. It’s particularly suitable if you already use other Microsoft products. Concepts: This app is an advanced sketching and design app, perfect for architects, designers and anyone who enjoys working with vector graphics.

This app is an advanced sketching and design app, perfect for architects, designers and anyone who enjoys working with vector graphics. uMake: If you’re interested in 3D design, uMake is a user-friendly app for creating 3D drawings and models.

You can also visit our Best Calculator and Calendar apps for the iPad and check out Apple Pencil compatible apps.

3. Is there a way to prevent my Apple Pencil from rolling off the table or getting lost?

Yes, you can buy a case for the Apple Pencil to prevent it from rolling off the table and getting lost. You can put the Apple Pencil in the case and keep it safe.