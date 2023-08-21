The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a welcome addition to the budget smartphone segment as it hits heavy on the spec sheet while also featuring an eye catchy design along with a few hidden tricks up its sleeve. We have been testing the Cyber Black variant of the phone that comes with 8GB of LDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Interestingly, while other brands are even removing the charger from the box, Infinix has included a lot of things in the box, starting from a 45W charger, a special USB-C cable, a transparent TPU case, and a tempered glass screen protector. Even the box can be reused as a speaker and charging dock for the phone.

In this article, we report on our experience after using the Infinix GT 10 Pro as our main smartphone for over two weeks. Let’s get started.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Performance

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is definitely a performance-centric smartphone focused mainly on gamers. It brings one of the most powerful spec sheets in its price category. For starters, the Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with the Dimensity 8050 chipset paired up with 8GB LPDDR4X memory. Even the 256GB storage is UFS 3.1. This is the only specification it has launched with, and no other smartphone offers the same in the price range.

In terms of performance, the Dimensity 8050 performs exceptionally well in day-to-day usage. It does not get warm or stutter during daily social media scrolling or while clicking some photos. The 120Hz refresh rate of the display also helps with the smoothness of the GT 10 Pro. Even while gaming on the Infinix GT 10 Pro, we had a smooth experience. We played everything from Genshin Impact to Clash of Clans, and everything ran without any issues. Infinix has also paired up with PUBG and Free Fire to optimize the device for smooth 90Hz gameplay, and that certainly shows in the gameplay. The similarly priced Realme Narzo 60 only has around half the power compared to the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

Overall, the Infinix GT 10 Pro might just be the best smartphone to buy under Rs. 20000 if performance is your main focus.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Design and Build

Infinix has introduced the Cyber Mecha design with the GT 10 Pro. We have been using the Cyber Black variant of the device. There is another color called Mirage Silver that changes color under UV light. However, our personal favorite is the Cyber Black color with orange accents and a tint of blue, depending on where the light falls on the device.

The design itself is boxy with flat sides, which makes it a bit more difficult to hold and use with one hand. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is made entirely of polycarbonate, but honestly, it doesn’t feel like it. However, the weight is only about 187 grams.

The back has a smooth surface that attracts a lot of fingerprints, and you might think it’s transparent, but the actual back with the design is covered with a layer of transparent polycarbonate that gives the illusion as if the smartphone is transparent from behind. You can’t see any of the internal components, so it’s futile to compare the Infinix GT 10 Pro with the Nothing Phone (2), as some people do. On the back, there’s a row of LEDs near the cameras that light up when you get notifications but also when you’re charging and playing music. You can customize them in the settings.

When it comes to the ports on the Infinix GT 10 Pro, here is all you get.

3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res support.

USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Primary and Secondary microphones.

Dedicated stereo speakers on the top and bottom.

Dual 5G sim card slot with dedicated MicroSD card support.

Overall, the build quality is solid and feels premium to hold. But, the phone is big with a 6.67-inch display up front with very minimal bezels. The haptic feedback is not that good, though. It has that rattly feel to it in most usage scenarios. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is not easy to use with one hand and will require some finger gymnastics to reach the quick settings panel with one hand. There are quite a few software trickeries that Infinix has used to make it easier for you, all of which will be discussed in the software section of the article.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Display and Audio

The Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch FullHD Plus AMOLED display, which is flat and has a 120HZ refresh rate. It also features a 10-Bit color spectrum, 900 nits of brightness, and a 360HZ touch sampling rate. You also get TUV certification and 1920Hz of PWM dimming for eye protection and NEG glass protection for the front.

The display itself is bright and has vivid colors along with deep blacks. There was no sign of a green cast or black crush on our unit. Unfortunately, there is no support for HDR playback on OTT apps, but it does get Widevine L1 certification for FullHD playback. All content looks crisp and sharp on the display, and there is not much to complain about. The automatic brightness sensor still needs to be optimized because the brightness suddenly gets very low when it is not needed. The optical fingerprint scanner on the display is fast and responsive. We had no problems unlocking our phone. All in all, Infinix has given the GT 10 Pro a great display.

In terms of the audio, the Infinix GT 10 Pro has dedicated dual stereo speakers, which sound amazing and have good stereo separation. The media-watching and gaming experience becomes very immersive, but the speakers are not as loud as you would expect. Still, they are loud enough to fill an average-sized room with your music. The Infinix GT 10 Pro also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, the output from which is very good as it can even drive high-fidelity headphones with ease thanks to the DTS Hi-Res audio support for both wired and wireless audio playback. Infinix has also tuned the speakers with the DTS sound engine, making it a bit more of an immersive experience. No disappointments here, either.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Camera

The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a main 108MP camera on the back and a 32MP camera on the front. Both cameras on the smartphone click very good photos when there is enough light available. The cameras fall apart in low light conditions, though. But you do have a quad flash array on the back and a dual flash array on the front to use the camera at night. Even the 4K 30FPS video from the back camera is crisp. The front camera can shoot up to 2K 30FPS video. All of these specs are unheard of in smartphones under Rs. 20,000.

The HDR processing needs some work, and the color processing needs improvement as it is unreliable in some cases. You can see a slight shutter lag while clicking photos, but it is nothing concerning. The Infinix GT 10 Pro camera app has packed many features like Film mode, Pro mode, Dual video mode, Time-Lapse mode, etc. All of these features combined make the Infinix GT 10 Pro a very capable smartphone in terms of the camera.

You can check out full-resolution samples over here.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Software and Connectivity

Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with XOS 13.1 for GT based on Android 13. This software has been customized for the GT series of smartphones from Infinix and has very minimal bloatware compared to other brands. They have included some custom themes with custom wallpapers, animation, icons, etc. This gives the software on the Infinix GT 10 Pro an overall gamery and aggressive feel. We personally like the look, but if it’s not up your alley, then Infinix does give you the option to choose a more neutral XOS-like theme.

The software itself is feature packed to the brim. You do get an FM radio app, a gamer suite called X Arena for all the game-related settings and features, and many more such additions. The software is basically filled to the brim with customization options, camera modes, and little tweaks like a small app widget that pops up from the side with a swipe and hold. All of this makes the software of the Infinix GT 10 Pro fun to use, especially if it’s smooth and snappy. We have seen almost zero bugs on the GT 10 Pro.

Finally, you get one Android platform update and 2 years of security updates with the Infinix GT 10 Pro. During our usage, we received one update with a bunch of fixes and feature additions. Overall, the Infinix GT 10 Pro software looks user-friendly and well-optimized.

As for connectivity, you have dual 5G support, and the 5G speeds are good. There’s dual-band WiFi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.3 support for those stable connections. The earpiece is loud enough for calls, and the network is strong in most places, thanks to carrier aggregation in both 4G and 5G areas. The Infinix GT 10 Pro also has NFC support for tap-to-pay payments, which we use daily.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Battery and Charging

In terms of battery, the Infinix GT 10 Pro gets a 5000mAh cell with 45W of fast charging support. The smartphone supports PD 3.0 charging, so you can use a power delivery charger up to 45W to charge the device if you want. The USB Type-C port also supports bypass charging that allows the power to be fed directly into the mainboard instead of the battery in order to decrease heating and sustain battery health. But it only works when you are gaming, and the phone will start charging at 50% speeds when your battery goes below 30%. You can obviously change all these settings in the software.

The battery life itself has been good. We are constantly getting over 30hrs of usage with the Infinix GT 10 Pro with around 5-6 hours to screen on time. The phone takes around an hour to charge with the provided 45W charger.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Verdict

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a very good smartphone for the price. It offers much better specifications and features when compared to other smartphones in a similar price range. We can even confidently say that it can easily compete with smartphones way above its price. While touted as a gaming smartphone, it’s better to look at it as an all-rounder and great value-for-money device than an out-n-out gaming phone. You are getting a complete package under the price range of Rs. 20,000.

Poco X5 Pro is probably the closest when it comes to the competition, with a better display and faster charging, but GT 10 Pro is far more powerful when it comes to performance. The other option is OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, but that falls short in processing power and display quality. We recommend Infinix GT 10 Pro for anyone who cares about the smartphone’s performance and features and is also a bit sensitive about the price.

In the end, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is a perfect blend of performance, design, camera, and endurance. It stands out with its design, offers incredible specs, and comes out as a truly value-for-money smartphone.

Buy the Infinix GT 10 Pro

Pros

Good design and build

Amazing performance

Surprisingly good cameras

Very affordable price Cons

Only one major Android update

Rattly haptics

Review Overview Design & Build Performance Cameras Software Price SUMMARY The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a well-built smartphone with great performance, good enough cameras, featured-packed and clean software, and a very aggressive price. The software support could have been better, and the haptics could have been tighter. But overall, it is a great smartphone to buy for the price. 4.0