Some users love to change their phone wallpaper on special occasions. When a big celebration is coming up, such as Christmas, you can set special wallpapers on your smartphone to get you in the mood and make you feel cheerful. Christmas is a big celebration, and here are the 30 best Christmas wallpapers for your iPhone. We have all kinds of Christmas designs for you to try, including cool 3D designs, dynamic themes and classic Christmas wallpapers.

Best 4K Christmas Wallpapers for iPhone

Neon Merry Christmas Wallpaper

This wallpaper shows a bright “Merry Christmas” text in neon colors. The letters glow in a bright shade of red that stands out against a darker background. This wallpaper captures the cheerful spirit of Christmas and the holiday season, making it perfect for the festive season. Plus, the darker background hides the notch and dynamic island on the top of your iPhone.

Winter Cabin Wonderland Wallpaper

This wallpaper features a house and snow-covered pine trees. The sky above the house changes from twilight to a soft violet, adding a touch of magic to the tranquil landscape.

Christmas Lights Bokeh Wallpaper

This wallpaper shows a close-up of a garland of colorful Christmas lights. The lights have a soft bokeh effect, while the colorful lights of a Christmas tree can be seen in the background. The wallpaper captures the warm, festive glow of the lights and creates a cheerful and inviting ambiance.

Santa Suit Wallpaper

This wallpaper features the iconic red and white Santa suit. The background is a vibrant red and the top part features Santa’s beard in white. It’s a fun and minimalist interpretation of a classic Christmas symbol.

Twilight Sparkle Ornaments Wallpaper

This wallpaper captures the quiet beauty of a winter’s night. It shows delicate, snow-covered branches with red and gold Christmas ornaments. The depth of field blurs the background. The wallpaper has both dark and light elements. The wallpaper also hides the notch with a dark background.

Misty Forest Gradient Wallpaper

This wallpaper shows a forest scene in the mist, with layers of evergreen trees and a beautiful sky. The simplicity of the composition combined with the calming color palette provides a versatile wallpaper background for your iPhone.

Yuletide Cheer Wallpaper

This festive wallpaper captures the essence of Christmas through a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The image focuses on the rich textures and colors of the decorations, featuring red and striped Christmas tree ornaments. The wallpaper has the most dark elements.

Holiday Delivery Wallpaper

This wallpaper captures the holiday with a classic red Fiat 500 with a stack of colorful gift boxes attached to the roof. The dark elements at the top also hide the notch or dynamic island on your iPhone.

Monochrome Snowman Wallpaper

This minimalist wallpaper features a snowman in a monochrome design. He wears a jaunty hat and a cheerful smile. This wallpaper is perfect for adding a touch of festive cheer to your device without overloading it with color.

Autumn Evergreen Wallpaper

This wallpaper captures a simple but striking image: a young evergreen tree sprouting from a rustic pocket. The tree brings a touch of evergreen vitality and conveys the nostalgic feeling of bringing Christmas home.

Winter Cityscape Wallpaper

This wallpaper captures a candid moment on a snowy day. The wallpaper captures the quiet beauty of winter in an urban setting. The wallpaper is perfect for anyone who loves the romantic ambience of a city transformed by snow.

Lamp-Lit Snowy Walkway Wallpaper

This wallpaper features a winter scene with an illuminated sidewalk in light snowfall. The snowflakes are caught in the light and create a peaceful and almost magical atmosphere. This wallpaper is suitable for both the lock screen and the home screen and creates a wintry mood.

Winter Walk with a Friend Wallpaper

If you like abstract wallpapers, this is the wallpaper for you. This wallpaper features a jolly cartoon-style Santa and a deer walking on a snowy road. It’s a heartwarming scene that’s perfect for the festive season and will add a touch of whimsy and festive charm to your home.

Cozy Holiday Mug Wallpaper

This wallpaper is a cute and cozy depiction of holiday warmth. The background is a starry night sky, adding a touch of winter night magic to the scene. The wallpaper conveniently covers the dynamic island and notch on your iPhone.

Minecraft Winter Wonderland

This wallpaper captures the essence of a winter holiday with the Minecraft pixel art style. The wallpaper features Santa wrapping presents for Christmas.

Christmas Yuletide Journey

This wallpaper features a classic holiday scene full of warmth and nostalgia. A white horse and a white Santa Claus peeking out from behind the horse evoke the spirit of Christmas.

Minimalist Festive Fir

This wallpaper features a stylized, minimalist Christmas tree against a bright red background. The clean lines and bold color scheme make this wallpaper the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a contemporary and festive touch to their iPhone this holiday season.

Festive Canine Cheer

This wallpaper features an adorable white dog in a festive red Christmas outfit. The dog’s expressive eyes and gentle demeanor add a heartwarming touch to the scene. A Christmas tree with twinkling lights and ornaments can be seen in the background, creating a classic holiday backdrop.

Storybook Santa Stroll

This wallpaper features a classic Santa figure in a textured and illustrative style that gives the feel of a hand-painted storybook. Snowflakes fall gently around him, adding to the wintry charm. The artistic style of this wallpaper makes a great background for your iPhone screen.

Whimsical Holiday Overlook

This wallpaper captures a whimsical scene from a festive animated world. Watching the best scenes of Christmas, the two characters enjoy the scenery over a round of snowballs. This wallpaper is perfect as a background for your iPhone’s lock screen and home screen.

Snowy Christmas Tree Silhouette

This wallpaper captures the simple beauty of a Christmas tree freshly covered in a blanket of snow. The clear blue sky peeks through the clean lines of the tree. This wallpaper has a peaceful design and is perfect for anyone who loves the winter vacations and appreciates a clean, modern esthetic.

Whimsical December Calendar

This wallpaper highlights December, the most beautiful day of Christmas, and commemorates the joyous occasion. The days of the month are neatly highlighted with Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in festive wreaths. The wallpaper creatively decorates the dynamic island.

Retro Winter Highway

This wallpaper is designed in a retro-futuristic style and shows a highway scene set against a winter landscape at dusk. This wallpaper is generated by AI and is a great addition to your iPhone lock screen.

Moonlit Christmas Eve

Another AI-generated background image with a snow-covered village on Christmas Eve. The centerpiece is a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, glowing with golden lights and blue ornaments.

Winter Pines

The wallpaper features a minimalist winter landscape that evokes a sense of calm and simplicity. A clear blue sky forms the background. The lower part of the scene shows a gently rolling, snow-covered ground and dark green pine trees.

Download 4K Christmas Wallpapers for iPhone

Changing wallpapers for special occasions is a common thing for most users. Christmas is a big occasion, and these are the best wallpapers you can use for your iPhone home screen and lock screen this Christmas. We didn’t create the wallpapers in this post ourselves. We found them on the internet and thank the creators for this great collection of Christmas wallpapers. We wish you a Merry Christmas!