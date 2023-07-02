Whether you’re a small business owner, freelancer, or in charge of a large corporation, invoices can come in handy for tracking your inventory, making legal payments, and keeping track of your budget.

In the past, invoices were created in paper form, which brought some disadvantages, such as late payments, errors, and missing important information. Thanks to technological advancements and access to computers and cell phones, electronic invoicing, also known as e-invoicing, has caught on and brought several benefits, such as cost reduction, time savings, and better budget management.

Among these solutions, invoicing apps have emerged as indispensable tools for hassle-free invoicing and payment tracking. These apps offer simple and useful user interfaces to create professional-looking invoices, send reminders, provide real-time analytics, integrated payment gateways, and support multiple currencies. With so many invoicing apps available on the market, it’s not so easy to find the right one for you.

To save you time and effort, we tested several invoice apps from Google and Apple app stores and found the eight best invoicing apps for different groups of people. From large businesses to freelancers, these invoicing apps can be a great tool to create professional-looking invoices and keep track of all your expenses.

How To Choose the Best Invoicing App

User-Friendly Interface : Look for an app that is intuitive and easy to use. A clean and well-organized interface can make the invoicing process more efficient and helps you easily generate invoices.

: Look for an app that is intuitive and easy to use. A clean and well-organized interface can make the invoicing process more efficient and helps you easily generate invoices. Professional Invoice Generation : Professional-looking invoices not only fulfill legal requirements but have a clean and organized layout. The app should allow you to easily create professional-looking invoices with customizable templates.

: Professional-looking invoices not only fulfill legal requirements but have a clean and organized layout. The app should allow you to easily create professional-looking invoices with customizable templates. Customization Options : Look for an app that allows you to customize invoice fields, such as adding specific payment terms, invoice numbers, and item descriptions. It should also support adding your business logo, contact information, and invoice details to look more professional.

: Look for an app that allows you to customize invoice fields, such as adding specific payment terms, invoice numbers, and item descriptions. It should also support adding your business logo, contact information, and invoice details to look more professional. Automated Calculations : The app should automatically calculate subtotals, taxes, discounts, and totals based on the items and quantities you enter. This not only saves you more time but also reduces the risk of calculations.

: The app should automatically calculate subtotals, taxes, discounts, and totals based on the items and quantities you enter. This not only saves you more time but also reduces the risk of calculations. Tax and Currency Support : Ensure that the app supports multiple tax rates and can handle different currencies if you conduct business in different countries.

: Ensure that the app supports multiple tax rates and can handle different currencies if you conduct business in different countries. Payment Integration : Look for an app that integrates with popular payment gateways, allowing your clients to make payments directly from the invoice. This can reduce the hassle of paying from external payment apps.

: Look for an app that integrates with popular payment gateways, allowing your clients to make payments directly from the invoice. This can reduce the hassle of paying from external payment apps. Tracking and Management : The app should provide an overview of all your invoices, their status (e.g., paid, pending, overdue), and due dates. This helps you keep track of payments and manage outstanding invoices effectively.

: The app should provide an overview of all your invoices, their status (e.g., paid, pending, overdue), and due dates. This helps you keep track of payments and manage outstanding invoices effectively. Client and Product Database : The app should enable you to create a database of clients and products, making it easy to select them when creating invoices. This feature helps to maintain accurate records and saves time when generating invoices for recurring customers.

: The app should enable you to create a database of clients and products, making it easy to select them when creating invoices. This feature helps to maintain accurate records and saves time when generating invoices for recurring customers. Reporting and Analytics : Look for an app that provides reporting and analytics features, allowing you to gain insights into your invoicing history, outstanding payments, and revenue trends. This can help you make informed business decisions.

: Look for an app that provides reporting and analytics features, allowing you to gain insights into your invoicing history, outstanding payments, and revenue trends. This can help you make informed business decisions. Data Security : Security is the utmost thing you should consider when using it. Consider the app’s security features, such as data encryption, backup options, and user access controls. Your invoicing app should prioritize the protection of your business and client information.

: Security is the utmost thing you should consider when using it. Consider the app’s security features, such as data encryption, backup options, and user access controls. Your invoicing app should prioritize the protection of your business and client information. Integration with Accounting Software : If you already use accounting software for keeping track of your expenses, check if the invoice app integrates seamlessly with it.

: If you already use accounting software for keeping track of your expenses, check if the invoice app integrates seamlessly with it. Also Available on the other platforms: Check for the app that is also available on the other platforms. It makes it easy to access and manage the app on multiple devices.

8 Best Invoice Apps of 2023

Zoho Invoice

Zoho Invoice is a really popular invoicing app if you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use invoicing app to create invoices and also integrate with other Zoho services. If you have not heard of Zoho, Zoho offers Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resources Management (HRM), and other productivity tools around the world. Zoho is very popular for its customer-centric design and features at affordable prices.

Similar to other Zoho services, the Zoho Invoicing app also offers an easy-to-use interface. You can create simple invoices without much customization on the invoice screen. You need to go to > templates settings every time you want to edit the look of the invoice to change the style of the invoice, which requires extra steps and a little more effort from the user.

Just tap on the “Invoice” tab, and you will quickly get to the invoice screen, where you can simply tap on the various fields and enter the details. The program also has payment integration that supports multiple payment portals. You can share the invoices via Whatsapp and download the invoice and share it as a file.

Moreover, the app also provides a dashboard that shows a complete report of all the invoices sent using the app. You can also track the expenses by recording them manually. Moreover, the app also supports projects and easily integrates with other Zoho apps, supports built-in app lock, and also changes the app home screen.

Overall, the Zoho Invoice app is the best app if you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use free invoice app. The app is simple and easy to use and integrates with other Zoho services. Along with the built-in app to protect your invoice history and the ability to change the app’s home screen, Zoho can be a great option with these additional useful features.

Download: Android | iOS

MyBillBook

MyBillBook is the best app for people who want to create professional GST and non-GST invoices. The app provides an easy way to create GST invoices by automatically filling in all the mandatory fields required for GST, including fields like GST number, HSN/SAC code, GST rate, and more. The app also supports multiple languages, including Hindi, if you live in India.

You can easily create invoices in different styles using the app. You can include different paper formats and styles. Advanced GST and GST tally is available only for premium subscribers of the app. Once selected, you can choose the name of the customer for whom you want to create an invoice. The app manages the database of customers and products, so you can easily select previous records, which saves you more time.

You can share the payment link directly via WhatsApp once the invoice is created. The app also automatically sends a message to the customer asking them to approve the payment. The customer can pay the invoice directly through the payment link using NEFT, IMPS, UPI, and more. Once the payment is made by the customer, you will receive a notification in the app.

Moreover, the app also provides features like sales reports with invoice-related profit reports, sales overviews, profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and more. If you subscribe to the Pro plan, the app also includes a data recovery mode that lets you recover accidentally deleted invoices.

Overall, MyBillBook is the best app for small, medium, and large businesses to easily create professional invoices with an easy-to-use interface and get detailed sales reports. MyBillBook is also available as dedicated software and via the web. The app is available for free download from the Google and Apple app stores.

Download: Android | iOS

Clearone

If you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use invoice app with the best modern app design, Clearone is the best option for you. The app is easy to use and has a clean, neat, and modern user interface. I personally use this app to send my invoices to my clients.

The biggest highlight of the app, as I mentioned earlier, is the clean and free user interface. One can easily navigate to the different parts of the app. The app consists of dedicated sections for sales, payment, and tools. In addition, you can also use the app to create electronic invoices, debits and credits, delivery bills, delivery receipts, and much more.

You can easily create invoices in different styles and add items, units, prices, descriptions, and much more. The app automatically calculates subtotals and discounts and generates round numbers based on the item details you enter. After you create the invoice, you can share it via WhatsApp, SMS, and email, and you can also send reminders via SMS, WhatsApp, and email.

You can also generate payments where the customer can use the link and pay directly via UPI, NEFT, etc. and enter payments manually.

Overall, Clear One is the best app for small and medium businesses and also for freelancers who want to create simple and professional looking invoices with a modern and clear experience. Clearone is free to download from the Google Play Store. You can download it for free and start creating professional invoices.

Download: Android

Invoice Maker

Invoice Maker is another simple and easy-to-use app that allows you to create professional invoices and keep track of your budget. The app offers an easy way to create invoices and also the ability to track, record and analyze your invoice and expenses in the app.

You can create an invoice directly by tapping the plus icon on the home screen. After tapping the icon, you will be redirected to the invoice creation screen, where you can add business information, items, costs, taxes, and total payments, which will be calculated automatically by the app. You can also attach a photo and add signatures and notes if you have any.

Once the invoice is created, you can send it via SMS or email, which requires an app subscription. The app also has payment integration. You can also estimate costs, manually add customers on a separate tab, add items on a separate tab, and create detailed reports based on the invoices you send and receive with the app.

Overall, Invoice Maker is the best app for anyone who wants to create professional-looking invoices with detailed reports on your expenses in just a few clicks. The app offers an easy-to-use interface and a detailed breakdown of all your invoices. The app is free to download and requires a subscription to send invoices.

Download: Android

Invoice2go

Invoice2Go is a simple and easy-to-use app to create invoices in seconds. The app is best suited for freelancers and other small businesses to create professional-looking invoices and manage and keep track of all your invoice records. Invoice to Go is a paid app, you need to subscribe to the premium version starting at $5.99/per month.

Highlights of the app include an easy-to-use interface, especially for iOS users. Users can choose from pre-made invoice templates or customize their own by adding company logos and names, changing fonts, and more. They can select the items and customers from the database and the app will automatically calculate the total amount.

The app also supports payment integration with a “Pay Now” button that allows customers to pay with PayPal, credit or debit cards of their choice. You can also set up payment reminders via WhatsApp, e-mail, and SMS.

You can also keep track of all your invoices and record and evaluate payments. With the built-in reports, you can access sales reports and get more insights into business performance.

In addition, the app has a customer portal where customers can log into their own portal to view and manage invoices. Business owners can also use the portal to store customer information. Another feature is the Instant Website, which allows users to set up their own website instantly.

Overall, Invoice2Go is the best app for small businesses and freelancers who want to create professional invoices with a simple and easy-to-use interface. With the features like a client management portal and instant website creation, users can easily manage their clients.

Download: Android | iOS

Invoice Ninja

Invoice Ninja is the best option for small businesses and freelancers who want to streamline invoicing, payment acceptance, and expense tracking. Along with the option to self-host a website, it gives users more control over their data.

Similar to other apps, Invoice Ninja is easy to use and can create professional-looking invoices in just minutes. The databases store information about the customer and the items, which can be automatically retrieved when you want to add them to the invoice. The app automatically calculates the total amount and saves you time. You can customize the templates by adding different styles, colors, and also your own company logo, font, and more. The app also supports subscription creation, recurring invoices, and more.

With payment integration, users can generate a payment link, and the customer can pay via debit and credit cards, ACH payments, and more. Users can receive notifications when an invoice is viewed or paid. You can also add payment reminders via SMS and email.

The app also supports integration with other platforms like Zapier and more to automate workflows.

Another major highlight of the app is the self-hosting feature, which allows you to run the application on your own server. The app’s self-hosted services include invoicing, quotes, expense management, and more.

Overall, Invoice Ninja is a great option for anyone looking for a simple and easy-to-use application to invoice and manage their invoices. With the option to self-host the app, users get more control over their data. The app is free to download from the Google Play and Apple app stores. You can create the account (the app also supports two-factor authentication for Google login) and start creating invoices.

Download: Android | iOS

Freshbooks

Freshbooks is a great option for small businesses that want to have both invoicing and accounting features in one to send professional invoices and also help small businesses manage their finances and make informed decisions.

Freshbooks allows users to create easily customizable and professional-looking invoices. With the database, users can store the information of the customers and items that can be listed on their invoices. The software automatically calculates the total amount, saving users a lot of time.

With the built-in payment integration, Freshbooks offers users the ability to accept payments with credit and debit cards as well as automated bank transfer (ACH) and also with Stripe and PayPal.

With accounting features, users can connect their bank and financial accounts to FreshBooks to automatically import and sync remittances and manage their payments with ease. Advanced accounting reports let users manage their money by keeping track of sales, expenses, and invoices, allowing businesses to understand their finances and expenses better and make informed decisions.

Freshbooks offers a free 30-day trial that requires you to provide your credit card information upfront. If you are a small business owner who wants to create professional-looking invoices and is also looking for advanced accounting options to keep track of your finances, Freshbooks may be a good option for you. The app can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple app stores and is also available online.

Download: Android | iOS

Invoice Maker Smart

Invoice Maker Smart is another simple and straightforward application for creating invoices for free. With its easy-to-use interface and minimalist design, you can create professional-looking invoices for free.

With the app, you can create and generate customizable invoices and send them through various channels such as WhatsApp, mail, and SMS. The app also lets you manage custom statuses like paid, unpaid, and pending. You can also easily send estimates to your clients using the dedicated estimates section. You can simply outline the services provided and the estimated cost of the work and send it to the client.

The app has a simple user interface. The home screen displays a dashboard that shows all the data related to invoices and dates. If you tap on the plus icon, you can easily create invoices or estimates. You can add the client info and items manually and use the built-in payment feature to receive payment directly from the customer.

Overall, invoice maker smart is the best and easy-to-use application for creating invoices and estimates. With its easy-to-use interface and straightforward approach, it saves your time and eliminates confusion.

Download: Android

Full Comparison of Best Free Invoice Apps

App Name Who’s this app for User-Friendly Interface Invoice Generation Customization Options Automated Calculations Tax and Multi-Currency Support Payment Integration Client and Product Database Invoice Tracking and Management Reporting and Analytics Data Security Integration with Accounting Software Multiplatform support Free vs Paid MybillBook MyBillBook is the best app for small, medium, and large businesses to easily create professional invoices with a user-friendly interface and get detailed sales reports. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Available in both free and paid versions Clearone Clear One is the best app for small and medium businesses and also for freelancers who want to create simple and professional-looking invoices with a modern and clear interface. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Available in both free and paid versions Invoice by Zoho Zoho Invoice is the best app if you are looking for a free and easy-to-use invoices app that easily integrates with other Zoho services Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes With Zoho Aervices Yes Free Invoice Maker Invoice Maker is the best app for anyone who wants to create professional-looking invoices and detailed reports on their expenses in just a few clicks. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Paid Invoice2go Invoice to Go is the best app for small businesses and freelancers with advanced customer management features and the ability to create instant websites Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Available in both free and paid versions Invoice Ninja Invoice Ninja is a great option for those looking for a simple and easy-to-use app to invoice and manage their invoices. With the option to self-host the app, users get more control over their data. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Available in both free and paid versions Freshbooks Freshbooks is the best option for small business owners who want to create professional-looking invoices and are also looking for advanced accounting options to keep track of their finances Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Paid with 30 Day Free Trail Invoice Maker Smart Invoice Maker Smart is the best and most easy-to-use application for creating invoices and estimates. With its easy-to-use interface and straightforward approach, it saves you time and eliminates distractions. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Available in both free and paid versions

Best Free Invoice Apps To Organize Your Business Finances

This is the list of the best invoicing apps. You do not need complex financial software to create and manage invoices. Simple apps like these help you create professional-looking invoices and also help with reporting to make informed decisions. I hope you find this list helpful. If you have any suggestions, feel free to suggest them in the comments, and let us know which app you will use to create your next invoice.

FAQs on Best Free Invoicing Apps