Wondering how you can watch free movies with your FireStick device on your TV? If so, then this guide is just for you. Fire TV Stick is a digital media streaming device from Amazon that lets you access content on your TV using the Internet. While you can access streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, etc., on FireStick, you can still install several third-party free movie apps to stream movies.

There are several free movie apps on the internet that deceive us and fail to serve our purpose. They’re either full of ads, don’t have free movies or are meant to inject viruses or malware to your device. Therefore, you should be very careful when downloading such apps.

This guide solves that purpose because we have a list of the best FireStick movie apps you can install and enjoy your favorite content for free.

What to look for among the free FireStick movie apps before downloading?

Here are some quick tips before you move on to the free FireStick movie apps. Since there are quite a handful of free movie apps available for download, you can shortlist them based on the following points:

Content availability : You should make sure your app has the content you want. It should have movies and TV shows in different languages and genres. Find an app that combines the best of all streaming platforms in one place. This way, you won’t have to search for another app to get content from different streaming platforms.

: You should make sure your app has the content you want. It should have movies and TV shows in different languages and genres. Find an app that combines the best of all streaming platforms in one place. This way, you won’t have to search for another app to get content from different streaming platforms. Quality : The free movie app you install on your FireStick should offer full HD quality content. If it offers 4K content, then that’s great. High quality content looks good on TV; you don’t want to miss out on that.

: The free movie app you install on your FireStick should offer full HD quality content. If it offers 4K content, then that’s great. High quality content looks good on TV; you don’t want to miss out on that. Performance : Look for a free movie app for your FireStick that offers regular updates, has a great UI, has no bugs or glitches, and works smoothly with your FireStick. The app should also support useful features like subtitles, an option to change the audio language, an external player, content download, etc.

: Look for a free movie app for your FireStick that offers regular updates, has a great UI, has no bugs or glitches, and works smoothly with your FireStick. The app should also support useful features like subtitles, an option to change the audio language, an external player, content download, etc. Safe from viruses: Before downloading an app, you should read all the reviews available on the Internet and make sure that the app you download to your FireStick is free from viruses and won’t compromise your privacy or data. In some regions, streaming copyrighted content can lead to legal problems.

Best Free FireStick Movie Apps

Check out the list of some of the best free movie apps you can download and install on a FireStick device and stream free content on your TV.

Kodi is one of the popular free movie apps that you can install on a FireStick device. The best part about Kodi is that it offers content from various sources. You can even stream content from your local and cloud storage. Kodi doesn’t have its own content but works on a ‘repository’.

The repository stores multiple add-ons. You need to download the repository in Kodi and install the add-ons from it. After the installation, you can stream free movies, watch live TV, listen to songs, etc. It also offers multiple customization options, such as changing the theme, changing the layout of Kodi, and more. You can also record live TV.

You do not need to sign in. However, some add-ons that you install in Kodi may require you to register or sign up to stream content. But that is acceptable since you get free movies, TV shows, and other content. Kodi not only offers passive entertainment, but you can also play games.

Pluto TV is another excellent choice among the free movie apps on FireStick. The installation of Pluto TV is also simple; all you need to do is find the Pluto TV app and install it like a regular app, and bam! You now have access to free movies and other content. Opening the app shows you two options, i.e., Channel Guide to watch live TV and On Demand to watch shows or movies from different genres.

The live TV channel collection is also decent. It includes content from over 250 channels, such as Comedy Central, AMC, Nickelodeon, MTV, NFL Channel, and more. Speaking of movies, there are over 1000, all available for free and on demand. You can watch some instant classics like Forest Grump, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Star Trek, Hawaii Five-O, Top Gun, and more with some recent titles.

Besides sourcing content from different channel networks, Pluto TV offers exclusive content from partners such as CNET, IGN, and Funny or Die. The free movie and show collection is fair and can help you get over your free time.

Tubi TV is among the best free movie apps on FireStick that you can have for your FireStick device. It offers a wide range of movies, has a user-friendly interface, gets installed easily on FireStick, and features live channels. You get to choose from various movie genres such as Action, Adventure, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, History, Mystery, Sports, Fantasy, and much more.

This free movie app on FireStick is ad-based, meaning although you don’t have to pay a subscription fee to watch movies or consume content, you need to bear with a few ads here and there, which, to be honest, should be a deal breaker. The content that Tubi TV offers reaches audiences of all age groups.

For kids, there is a good set of K-Drama, Anime, Animated movies, etc. It allows you to continue watching from where you left off on any device, access legal content and high-quality streaming and supports Xbox, Roku, Chromecast, and smart TV. The user interface is pretty easy to use, and you can get a hang of it in a few minutes.

Another popular choice among FireStick users to watch free movies is Crackle. The app gives you access to a vast collection of movies ranging from different genres. You can view free movies Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Crime, Drama, Thriller, Comedy, and more. Of course, you cannot compare the content collection of Crackle with giants like Netflix or Amazon Prime; the collection is good because it is free.

Like other free movie apps on FireStick, Crackle fills the gap with lower-quality content. The streaming quality of movies is also limited to 480p, which is not good since you can even stream YouTube videos in HD. You do not have to pay a dime for a Crackle subscription; however, you will see ads. Notably, ads will appear about every 10–15 minutes of your content consumption.

Honestly, the movie collection is not as great as other alternatives. You will find content from subsidiaries such as Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, and more. But you may find some movies missing in other free movie apps on Crackle and some exclusive content. Overall, it has content for fans of all genres. Some notable features include Watch Later, Parental Controls, and Captions.

Vudu is another popular alternative free movie app on FireStick, owned by Fandango Media. It is a convenient movie streaming platform that not only offers free content but also has a section that allows you to purchase content. Like other free movie apps on FireStick, it is an ad-supported platform.

The free ad-supported library is smaller, but with over 10,000 movies and other media content, it is good enough as it covers all the different genres. You can watch movies ranging from action, drama, comedy, adventure, classics, crime, etc. The good part is that you get a rotating library updated over time. So sometimes, there are new movies available to watch for free with ads. When writing this post, you can watch The Lake, released in 2023, for free with ads.

You can watch content in full HD quality, and the app offers great sound quality, enhancing your overall movie-watching experience. Do note that you must create an account and sign up for Vudu to watch any content on the app.

Amazon owns Freevee, which is one of the excellent free movie apps on FireStick. It is a premium streaming service that lets you watch ad-supported content. You can watch thousands of hit movies, shows, and live TV for free. Freevee also comes with a great bunch of Freevee Original content as well.

Freevee was rebranded as IMDb TV and is now available in regions such as the UK, the US, and Germany. It features content from production houses such as AMC, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney, Lionsgate, FilmRise, MovieSphere, and more. The app is free to download from the Amazon App Store, or you can use any web browser to watch Freevee content.

Related Read: 20 Best Websites to Watch Movies for Free

It caters to all audiences as you can watch movies from different genres such as animation, documentaries, comedy, criminal, action, sci-fi, etc. Some popular movies that Freevee has to offer include Alien, Star Trek, Warrior, and Snowpiercer. There is also a tiny kids section for child-friendly content. The user interface is easy to maneuver. The content library may not seem that sparkly, but it is good if you dig in.

After the shutdown of one of the popular apps, Showbox, MovieBox Pro has emerged as the best free movie app on FireStick. You can watch thousands of movies in HD quality, while the new releases are available in CAM print. It provides a library that organizes the content according to its genres. Users need an invitation code before they can download the APK, which you can get by emailing support@movieboxpro.app and requesting an activation key.

You get subtitles in multiple languages and content in different languages, and the user interface is easy to operate. The free and powerful entertainment app is the best place to watch your favorite movies for free. You may see a few ads here and there, but that is okay and does not take away the pleasure of watching free movies. It also lets you download and watch movies offline.

Do note that the MovieBox Pro app isn’t available on the Amazon App Store, and you need to sideload the application from third-party sources. You get content from premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, etc., and although the app is entirely safe to use, it isn’t a legal app. This means that the content on it isn’t sourced officially. So, TechPP doesn’t take any responsibility if things go south, and we would strongly advise you to watch content from official sources.

Cinema HD

Another one of the popular third-party free movie apps on FireStick that offers a great collection of free movies in HD quality is Cinema HD. It isn’t an official app from any streaming service, but it offers movies from various streaming platforms. The user interface lets you quickly browse through the massive collection of movies, with each film having its own poster for better visibility.

You can watch free movies on FireStick from premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more using the Cinema HD app. You can stream content in full HD quality, download movies to watch offline, search movies using your voice (powered by Google Assistant), etc.

You must download the Cinema HD app from a third-party source and side-load it on your FireStick device. Since this is not an official app, we do not endorse such apps. The app is safe to download and use, but it could land you in legal trouble for streaming copyright content in some regions. So proceed at your own risk.

Can you watch everything for free on FireStick?

FireStick is a device that lets users stream content from various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, etc. It doesn’t have content of its own to offer. To watch content using FireStick, you must pay a subscription fee to these streaming services.

One of FireStick’s most important purposes is converting an old non-smart TV into a smart TV. You can access the Amazon Store and download official apps, stream content from various streaming platforms, and much more. It just makes your dumb TV smarter.

Do you need to pay a monthly fee to use FireStick?

No, there is no monthly fee attached to using a FireStick device. You are ready to go once you have purchased the FireStick device or paid the initial purchase fee. There is no additional cost to use the FireStick device. However, you must pay a subscription fee to the streaming platform you wish to use on FireStick to watch their content.

Can I watch free TV with FireStick?

FireStick hosts a slew of free TV channels that you can choose from. These free TV channels cover almost all the major categories, such as News, Sports, Entertainment, Gaming, Cooking, Travel, and Music Videos. Notably, Fire TV channels are only available to FireStick users in the US. You can stream free TV content from over 400 providers, including ABC News, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, and more.

Buy Fire TV Stick

FAQs about Best Free Movie Apps on FireStick

1. Can I watch free movies on FireStick?

You can watch free movies with the official apps that offer free movies. Some apps offer ad-supported free movies on FireStick, while others offer them without ads. You can also install third-party free movie apps on FireStick to watch the latest content.

2. Which is better, Roku or FireStick?

Roku is better than FireStick because it has more features, supports more channels, and has more free content. However, the FireStick Lite is more affordable than its Roku counterpart and has more features. If you own multiple Amazon products and have access to an Amazon Prime subscription, then FireStick is your device.

3. Is the Google Play Store available on FireStick?

You do not get Google Play services or the Google Play Store with FireStick. Instead of the Play Store, you get the Amazon App Store, which is Amazon’s in-house store to download apps and games.