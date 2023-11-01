If you are planning to buy a new GPU in the next few months, you should wait a bit because Nvidia is planning to upgrade its RTX 40 series with new GPUs. There are leaks and rumors that Nvidia will release a new flagship GPU, the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super, and there are even more leaks about another GPU, the RTX 4070 Ti Super. These new GPUs will bring more performance than the current RTX 4070, 4070Ti, and 4080.

There are also hints that Nvidia might update the pricing of the current 40 series after the launch of the new Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super. These GPUs will come with more VRAM, an updated chipset, and possibly the same price as the current lineup. If you want to know more about the new Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Super, and even 4070 Ti Super, then get in touch with us. In this blog, we will discuss everything about the updated specs, rumors, pricing, and even the release date of the new Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super Rumors

On October 18, 2023, hongxing2020, a leaker on X, updated that Nvidia will release 3 new GPUs: the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Super, and 4070Ti Super.

10.18 update

【super】I'm back

4080 super

4070ti super

4070 super date TBD

… — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) October 18, 2023

Following that, another serial leaker, MEGAsizeGPU, also posted on X that Nvidia will release new GPUs, the RTX 4070 D6 (same specs as 4070, but shrunk to GDDR6) and RTX 4070 Super (based on AD103, with larger bandwidth and memory size).

There might be two new cards in the future:

4070 D6: The same spec as 4070 but shrinks to GDDR6

4070 super: based on AD103, has a 256bit bandwidth and 16G Vram — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) October 19, 2023

This became even more evident when another leaker, Kopite7Kimi, came up with detailed specifications about the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super, mentioning things like the number of Cuda cores, the L2 cache, and even the exact name of the GPU. According to Kopite’s post, he mentioned things like the exact number of Cuda cores and the cache details of all three models, while he also wondered about the name of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, while the name of the CPU might be confusing, the specs are not.

Well, if everything you said OK, we will see:

RTX 4080 Super, AD103-400, 10240FP32;

RTX 4070 Ti Super, AD103-275 or AD102-175, 8448FP32, 48M L2;

RTX 4070 Super, AD104-350 or AD103-175, 7168FP32, 48M L2.

I still doubt with them, especially the Ti Super. I cannot fully agree. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) October 28, 2023

With all the rumors and speculation over the past few weeks, some information about the new GPUs also seems to have surfaced on websites, hinting at future announcements in the coming months. A changelog from HWiNFO mentions Nvidia RTX 4080 support. This does not mean that the new naming of the cards is already fixed, but it is enough to give us hints about the release of new GPUs from Nvidia.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super Specifications

According to the latest leaks from Kopiet7Kimi, we have information on the specifications of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super. While we only know the Cuda cores and the GPU core of the RTX 4080, we have received some information about the L2 cache of the RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super. Let’s see what these GPUs will offer

Note: These specs are based on rumors and are not the final specs, so take them with a grain of salt.

The RTX 4080 Super Specs

Let’s talk about what the RTX 4080 Super offers compared to the RTX 4080. The RTX 4080 Super comes with the same AD103 GPU core that is present in the RTX 4080, but this time, Nvidia seems to increase the number of Cuda cores. The RTX 4080 comes with 9728 Cuda cores, but the RTX 4080 Super will come with 10240 Cuda cores. The core clock frequency is also boosted, which should offer better gaming performance at the cost of higher power consumption.

The VRAM is also getting updated. RTX 4080 ships with 16 GB of GDDR6X memory with a 256-bit memory bus, while the RTX 4080 Super should come with 20 GB of VRAM which is also based on the GDDR6X memory type. Although we do not have any confirmation on the memory bus, and the increase in RAM size should limit the size of the memory bus, we should hope for the best.

With the updated number of Cuda cores, increased core clock frequencies, and higher VRAM, we will also see higher TDP with RTX 4080 Super. While the RTX 4080 has a maximum TDP of 320 watts, we should keep in mind that the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super will have a higher TDP of around 350 to 400 watts, as the coolers on the Founders Edition RTX 4080 are already capable of handling TDP of 450 watts.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super Specs

Let’s talk about the RTX 4070 Ti Super. While we don’t know much about this card, what it will be called, and if it will even launch alongside the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super, we do know that it exists and that it is part of Nvidia’s 40 series of GPUs that will also be launching soon.

The RTX 4070 Ti is based on Nvidia’s AD 104 GPU core, but the new RTX 4070 Ti Super will be based on their more powerful AD 103 chipset or a stripped-down AD102 chipset, which makes things even more interesting. This particular GPU model should come with around 8400 Cuda cores and 16 gigs of VRAM, which is a much-needed upgrade from RTX 4070 Ti’s 12 gigs of VRAM. The RTX 4070 Ti will also feature a 256-bit memory bus, which is an improvement over the RTX 4070 Ti’s 192-bit memory bus.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is also said to have an increased TDP of 300 watts, which is more than the RTX 4070Ti. The increased VRAM should make it a better-performing card, but when it ships with the AD 102 chipset, results will tell us how speedy the RTX 4070Ti Super is compared to the RTX 4070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 Super Specs

With the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super, it looks like a very modest upgrade when compared to all the rumored GPUs from Nvidia. Let’s see what kind of upgrade the RTX 4070 Super will get compared to the RTX 4070.

The RTX 4070 Super will be based on the same AD 104 chipset that is currently used for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti. Nothing is known about the VRAM configuration changes. As for the Cuda cores, the RTX 4070 will have 5888 Cuda cores, while the RTX 4070 Super will get a modest upgrade in Cuda cores, said to come with 7168 Cuda cores.

We also don’t know anything about the power consumption of the RTX 4070 Super, but we do know that the GPU’s L2 cache will be increased from 36 megabytes in the 4070 to 48 megabytes in the RTX 4070 Super.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super Performance Improvements

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super should also come with some performance improvements, while the RTX 4070 Ti should also come with some performance improvements. It should be placed right above the RX 7900 XT, as this card performs better than the RTX 4070 Ti and is also cheaper than the 4070 Ti.

With the 4080 Super, we should see performance improvements of around 5% to 15% in gaming performance, and the increase in Cuda cores should also make it much more capable than the RTX 4080 in productivity workloads, but we can’t say anything at this point. This card should close the gap between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 while competing with the RX 7900XTX.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super (if that is what it will be called) should be a middle ground between the Nvidia RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 Super. It will be at least 5 to 10% more powerful than the 4070 Ti, but we’ll have to wait and see what Nvidia comes up with. But more importantly, the RTX 4070 Ti Super will be more powerful than the RX 7900XT.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is not as big an update as the other two cards in the Super series. At least, according to the rumors, it looks like this card should be above the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti in terms of performance. It should be close to the RTX 3090, but that card has 24 gigabytes of VRAM, and we don’t know anything about the RTX 4070 Super’s VRAM.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super: Expected Pricing

As for the pricing of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super, we don’t know anything about the pricing structure of these cards, but one thing we should look at to understand the pricing is that the U.S. government has recently placed trade restrictions on Nvidia’s GPUs aimed at AI development. The RTX 4090 is one of them. These trade restrictions apply to 22 countries, so Nvidia will no longer be able to ship the 4090 to these countries as of November 16.

This will hurt Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU prices worldwide, so people considering an RTX 4090 will switch to the RTX 4080 Super, which should lower RTX 4080 prices or at least bring them back to their MSRP.

So, we think the RTX 4080 Super should be priced the same as the RTX 4080, and we can’t say anything about the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070. It would be better if they had the same price as the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti, but there is no confirmation or rumors about the prices yet.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super Release Date

Nvidia has not yet announced a release date for the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super, but we can assume they will launch in the first quarter of 2024. Most likely, Nvidia will unveil them on January 9 at CES 2024, but that’s just speculation at this point because we don’t have any real rumors about the release of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super.

Why No RTX 4060 Super and RTX 4090 Ti

Given the trade restrictions on the Nvidia RTX 4090 and the good positioning of the RTX 4060 series in the 40 series, we do not believe that Nvidia will release an even more powerful GPU than the RTX 4090. Even though the RTX 4060 series is not particularly impressive in terms of performance improvements, the introduction of a Super GPU for the 40 series will make the lineup even more confusing for consumers, so Nvidia should stick with the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super.

The Super Refresh

With the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super, Nvidia refreshes the 40 series of GPUs. We all know that the 40 series isn’t as impressive as the 30 series in terms of specs, and even with cards like the RTX 4070 Ti outperforming last generation’s flagship RTX 3090, people haven’t been happy with Nvidia because GPU prices have gone up and the value these cards offer leaves something to be desired. Nvidia knows this very well, and that is why they are releasing new GPUs like the 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super.

However, when it comes to the 4080 Super, its arch-rival AMD, the RX 7900XTX, is more powerful than the RTX 4080 and more affordable on the market. Due to the competition, it has become important for Nvidia to bring new GPUs to the market as quickly as possible. The new Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super cards are just a refresh of the existing series, but they should offer more value to consumers.