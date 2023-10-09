The Apple Pencil is popular for taking notes and drawing on iPads. But many don’t know that it can also be used to play games. There are games in the App Store made specifically for it. So not only can you use the Apple Pencil for work, but you can also use it for gaming! Using the Pencil for games offers unique gaming experiences that you can’t replicate with your fingers.

Since I bought an iPad, I’ve been using the Apple Pencil for gaming and have tested dozens of games available on the Apple App Store. In this post, we’ll look at the best games you can play with the Apple Pencil. When you’re ready, grab your Apple Pencil (it’s supposed to be popcorn), but hey! Let’s dive in.

Best iPad Games for Apple Pencil

Brain Dots

Braindots is my favorite. Technically, you can also play this game with your fingers, but using an Apple Pencil makes the experience much better. The game itself shows you how to play with the Pencil. The goal of the game is very simple. The main goal is to “bump two balls.” More specifically, you need to make the blue and red balls bump into each other. You can draw lines and shapes freely to move and roll the balls and make them bump.

Highlights:

Game Genre: Drawing puzzle game.

Size: 61.4 MB.

Developer: Translimit, Inc.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 6.8K users.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Also available for iPad and iPod touch.

In-App Purchases: Various in-app purchases for removing ads and buying pens.

The game starts out very simple and gets more challenging as you play. You can collect different pens like crayons, colored pencils, and more. There are over 25 different types of pens in the game. You can also design your own obstacles and challenge users around the world to solve them. The game has over 3 million stages that users have already created.

Brain Dots is available in 15 languages, including Japanese, English, Korean, and various forms of Chinese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian and Hindi. Children can also play the game to improve their logical thinking. The game also lets you record game clips and share them on social media.

For some reason, the game crashed on my iPad Pro after I updated to the latest iOS 17. I don’t know if this is just me or if the problem is more widespread. Either way, you can download the app from the Apple Store. It’s free to download and install. It works with any Apple Pencil, including Gen 1 and Gen 2. You don’t need to set any preferences or enable anything; you can use your Apple Pencil to play.

Download Braindots for iPad.

Magic Touch: Wizard for Hire

Highlights:

Game Genre: Drawing-based defense game.

Size: 322.5 MB.

Developer: Nitrome.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1K users.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. It is also available for iPad and Mac with specific requirements.

In-App Purchases: Options to remove ads and buy coin packs.

Magic Touch: Wizard for Hire is a simple, drawing-based defense game. The goal of the game is to protect the castle from the enemies. The wizard is assigned defensive tasks where he has to protect the place from invaders. The intruders use balloons to enter the castle. You can use the apple pencil to draw shapes on the balloons with the enemies to burst them so that the enemies fall to the ground and are killed.

The game starts simple and gets more difficult as time goes by. You already lose the game when one intruder lands safely in the castle. If you kill several enemies, you can unlock rewards. You can collect coins to unlock new spells that include abilities like slowing down time, turning enemies into frogs, summoning dragons, and more. The game uses retro-style graphics. You can also use your fingers to draw the shapes. The game can only be played in portrait mode. The game is free, and you can download it from the App Store.

Download Magic Touch for iPad.

Planes Control

Highlights:

Game Genre: Air Traffic Control (ATC) game.

Size: 27.7 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 12.4 or later; iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.4 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Antonio Calvino Esquer.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases).

Planes Control is my favorite game, and I’m sure you’ll love it too. The objective of the game is simple: you are an air traffic controller and take control of the sky, landing your planes and avoiding collisions and enemies. The game starts simple, but over time, it becomes very challenging: multiple planes land at the same time, there is bad weather, storms, tornadoes, forest fires, enemy fighters, and even an alien invasion. As an air traffic controller, you’ll have to make sure that all planes land safely.

Use the apple pencil to draw in the runway of the planes. Don’t worry. The path can be as long as you want, as there is no fuel limit. The game contains more than 60 different planes and helicopters, including airplanes, WIII fighters, jet planes, tilt rotors, and more. The games are also available for Mac and iPhone.

It can be downloaded and played for free. The only thing that bothers me about this game is the ads; they are annoying, especially when it takes a long time for the close button to appear when you see an ad. Other than that, I like everything about this game, but it is very hard. My highest score on this game is 9. Let’s see how many of you can beat that.

Download Planes Control

Mini Metro

Highlights:

Game Genre: Strategy.

Size: 172.7 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later.

Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club.

Price: $3.99.

If you don’t feel like flying planes, you can control Metro trains on land. “Mini Metro” is a game about designing a metro plan for cities. It includes over two dozen real-world cities and grows randomly, making each game unique and challenging. Basically, you have to create paths between stations and make sure the trains get to their destination safely. You can use the Apple Pencil to draw lines between stations.

The game offers different modes: a normal mode for quick games, an endless mode for a more relaxed experience, an extreme mode for an ultimate challenge, and a creative mode where players can build their subway exactly the way they want. There is also a daily challenge: in the daily challenge, you can compete against the whole world every day. The game features a soundtrack that responds to the metro system and was developed by Disasterpeace.

The game is available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and has been awarded Mac Game of the Year in over 30 countries, BAFTA -nominated, awarded by IGF, and was nominated for IGN Mobile Game of the Year. The game is paid, and you have to pay upfront to play it on your iPad. Unfortunately, there is no free version.

Download Mini Metro for iPad.

Frost

Highlights:

Game Genre: Adventure/Puzzle.

Size: 247.7 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 10.0 or later, Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later, and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Kunabi Brother GmbH.

Price: 499 (with potential In-App Purchases)

Frost is an adventure and a puzzle game at the same time. The game offers a unique experience, and the graphics are the biggest highlight of the game. The game is set in a space where strange and interesting creators are floating around. The goal of the game is to draw paths and guide the species floating around to their home planets. If this sounds very simple, it’s not.

The game also includes challenges like dancing stardust, raging swarms, neutrino flowers, particle hunters, glowing decoy balls, firecracker bouquets, living walls, light fountains, supergravity shepherds, and more. The game is also available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and there is a fee to play. Unfortunately, there is no way to try it for free. You have to pay $4.99 upfront to install the game on your iPad.

Download Frost Game for iPad

Layton: Curious Village in HD

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 728.9 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 8.0 or later.

Developer: Level-5 Inc.

Price: $9.99.

Lycon is a story-based puzzle game. Professor Layton, a renowned archeologist, and his apprentice Luke travel to the mysterious village of St. Mystere at the request of the widow of a wealthy baron. They are supposed to find the family treasure, the Golden Apple, which is hidden in the village.

The game contains over 100 puzzles. Story-based games are usually addictive and offer interactive fun. The game also includes the original soundtrack from the Lyncon universe, which adds to the overall experience of the game. The game is paid and costs $9.99. There is no free version to try out. You have to pay money upfront to get access to the game. If you like puzzle games and Lyncon, this might be the best choice for you.

Download Layton: Curious Village in HD for iPad.

If Found…

Highlights:

Game Genre: Interactive Visual Novel.

Size: 1.4 GB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: DREAMFEEL.

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive.

Price: $4.99

“If Found… ” is an interesting and unique game that revolves around the character Kasio. On December 31, 1993, Kasio destroys her diary in a mansion on Achill Island. The diary tells about her return to the West of Ireland, the conflicts with her family, the friendships she makes, and the challenges she faces. You can read the diary with an eraser. You can erase the pages and learn more details about the character Kaira.

The game is unique and best suited for someone who likes narrative game stories. The game stands out with its beautiful hand-drawn graphics that complement the narrative. The game’s soundtrack enhances the emotional depth of the story. It is available for $4.99 for iPad, iPhone, and also for the Mac.

Download If Found… for iPad.

Drawit

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 217 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later.

Developer: Kwalee Ltd.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases)

Draw it is a simple puzzle drawing game; sketch as fast as you can. It is an online multiplayer game where you compete with two other players. The objective of the game is simple. The game offers a variety of words that you must unlock and draw. For example, if the game displays “Buttery,” you can quickly draw the butterfly, which will be automatically recognized and give you a point.

You can draw a maximum of five or six in the allotted time, and depending on your score, you will be assigned positions in the leaderboard. Over time, you can unlock more words and compete against the world in the daily challenge. The only thing annoying about the app is the ads. They are super annoying, and the ads play every time.

Download Drawit for iPad.

Fruit Ninja

Highlights:

Game Genre: Action

Size: 948.8 MB

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPad 11.0 or later. iPod touch: Requires iOS 11.0 or later

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases)

Remember Legacy Fruit Ninja? Yes, the slicing sound and how different fruits are thrown into the year, the black bomb that causes an explosion when you accidentally cut it, and more. Want to experience the same feeling with an even better sensation? Fruit Ninja on iPad with Apple Pencil can do that for you.

The game will be very similar to the Fruit Ninja you may have played before. Instead of using your fingers, you can use the Apple Pencil to cut the fruit. It’s so much better than cutting fruit with your fingers, and trust me, you’ll enjoy the game right away.

Besides the improved gameplay, the game also gets a few updates. You can collaborate with other people and use the multiplayer mode to play the game with your friends. You can also set up different arenas that will set the stage for intense fruit-slicing showdowns. Players can collect and refine powerful blades and power-ups to improve their fruit-slicing skills. The game can be installed on the iPad for free. The specific version we have listed is Fruitninja 2.

Download Fruit-Ninja-2 Game for iPad.

Coloring Games: Painting, Glow

Highlights:

Game Genre: Education.

Size: 130.2 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.

Age Rating: 4+ (Made for Ages 0 to 5).

Developer: RV AppStudios LLC.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases).

If your kids like coloring on the iPad, Coloring Games Panting Glow might be fun for them. The game offers multiple coloring modes, such as paint by numbers, color by numbers, doodle, and free coloring books of all kinds. The game offers a range of coloring tools, including stickers, glitter, crayons, and cute patterns. Players can paint with neon colors on a dark background to create unique works of art.

The game is designed specifically for children and has an intuitive interface that is suitable for young children. The game is free from third-party ads and in-app purchases, ensuring a safe environment for kids. It works for all Apple Pencil generations.

Download Coloring Games: Painting, Glow for iPad

Jigsaw Puzzles

Highlights

Game Genre: Board Puzzle Game

Size: 167.9 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.

Developer: Easybrain Ltd.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases).

Board games are fun, and thanks to the iPad’s screen size, you can have almost the same gaming experience as on a real board. The Jigsaw puzzle game is simple: the game features over 13,000 FREE cute HD pictures to put together. By completing puzzles, players can earn coins to spend on exclusive puzzles and collections.

The puzzle pieces are arranged on the side, and you can drag and drop them where you want them. You can use the apple pencil to place the puzzle piece exactly. Puzzle games are also known to improve problem-solving skills. The game is also suitable for kids and people of all ages. You can also play this game with your family or friends, which can foster collaboration and strengthen bonds. The app is free and comes with ads.

Download for Jigsaw Puzzles iPad.

Word Search Colorful

Highlights:

Game Genre: Word.

Size: 257.6 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Wixot Game.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases)

Word search color is a word puzzle game. The game randomly generates a word puzzle where you have to find hidden words on the board in a colorful and appealing environment. The game offers different modes, such as automatic selection, unlimited word puzzles, and daily challenges. The game offers 4 difficulty levels, including beginner, easy, hard, and advanced. You can explore a variety of word categories to challenge their vocabulary and word-finding skills. The game also supports multiplayer mode, where players can compete against each other in a one-to-one multiplayer mode.

The game is free and has no time limit; you can take your own time to find the words. There is also a Pro version that unlocks additional benefits. Word search games expand vocabulary, improve spelling, and sharpen the brain. They help memory, focus, and hand-eye coordination. Players can learn new topics, feel successful in solving puzzles, and have fun. They are also great for social play and getting used to digital screens.

Download Wordsearch colorful.

Connect Dots: Dots Link Puzzle

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 87.6 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Toan Nguyen.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases)

Connect Dots Link Puzzle is another puzzle game that makes the most of the Apple Pencil. The game consists of a matrix board where you have to connect dots of the same color and make sure that no connecting lines intersect. The game features thousands of levels of increasing difficulty that challenge players’ puzzle-solving skills.

If you get stuck, you can use hints. The game is free, and the free version contains ads. You can upgrade to premium to get rid of them. The game offers three different gameplays. The free game allows you to play the game indefinitely with different levels, Daily puzzles where players have to solve five puzzles, and We puzzles, which are also the same. The game is also available for iPhone and Mac.

Download Connect Dots

Donut County

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 352.1 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 10.0 or later; iPad: Requires iPadOS 10.0 or later.

iPod touch: Requires iOS 10.0 or later, Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later, Apple TV: Requires tvOS 9.0 or later

Price: $4.99

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game in which you control an ever-expanding hole in the ground. You can move the hole to swallow objects, combine objects in it for different effects, and even catapult things out of the hole. The hole gets bigger and bigger. You can navigate the hole with your Apple Pencil. It’s so much fun and easy to play. The game is available for all Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. The game is paid and is available for $6. You must pay upfront to access the game.

Download Donut County

PenRun

Highlights:

Game Genre: Arcade.

Size: 134.6 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 8.0 or later. iPod touch: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Ketchapp.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases)

Penrun is a proper Apple Pencil game. Players control a pen and race to the finish line while avoiding obstacles. The game environment is full of challenges that players must overcome in order to advance. By earning points and buying in-game items, you can unlock additional pen characters.

You’ll race against other Pens, and you’ll have to finish first to win the game. With the Apple Pencil, you can instantly move the pen in any direction you want. The response is very fast and the game gets more challenging as we get closer to the finish line. You can also control the Pen with your hand, but using the Apple Pencil greatly improves the game experience. It’s free, and the free version includes annoying ads. You can remove the ads by upgrading to the premium version. The game is also available for Mac and iPhone.

Download Penrun app for iPad

Brain It On

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 129.5 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.

iPod touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases).

Brain it On is a similar game to Brain Dots but combines drawing and puzzle games in one. Players have the task of drawing shapes to solve tricky physics puzzles. This may involve making the two balls bump into each other, placing an object in the jar, leaving the orange box on the floor, and more. Each puzzle can be solved in different ways so that players can find the best solution. The game is free with in-app purchases and is available for iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Download Brain it On.

Pencil Games

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle

Size: 42.8 MB

Compatibility: iPad: Requires iPadOS 10.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Edwards LLC

Price: Free

Pencil Games offers classic pencil and paper drawing games like crossword puzzles, Sudoku, word searches, and tic tac toe. They look just like we would draw them on paper, which makes them even more realistic and engaging. You can use an Apple Pencil, a stylus, or even your finger to play the games, but I’d recommend using the Apple Pencil to get the most out of it.

The game consists of single and multiplayer games like Tic Tac Toe, Hangman, Dots and Boxes, 4 in a Row, and more. You can play the games with multiple players at school. This can be fun and easy if your friend also has an Apple Pencil, or you can trade it with your friend when it’s their turn. Progress in each game is saved, allowing you to switch back and forth between games and pick up where you left off. The game is also available for iPad and Mac.

Download Pencil Games.

Draw Bridge Stickman Car

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 407 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later. Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Developer: Hassam Ahmad.

Price: Free.

Stickman games are always simple and fun. So it is with Draw Bridget Stickman car; as the name suggests, you’re supposed to help Stickman reach the finish line by overcoming various obstacles. And again, there is no single best solution. You can use an Apple Pencil to draw a bridge of any shape and help the stickman reach the finish line.

The game features multiple levels of increasing difficulty and combines drawing mechanics with car racing, so players have to think fast and draw accurately. The poor stick figure will break into pieces if you are not able to guide it to the finish line. The level will automatically reset if there is no moment in the car. The game can be played for free and contains advertisements in the free version. You can upgrade to the premium version to get rid of them.

Download Draw Bridgle Stickman Car

Doodle Dunk

Highlights:

Game Genre: Sports/Puzzle

Size: 143.3 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later.

Developer: Lucky Kat Studios.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases)

Doodle Dunk is a basketball game in which you have to draw the path of the ball to make incredible dunks. The game path can be a starting projectile, or it can make rounds before falling into the net. It’s best to keep the laws of physics out of your mind when playing this game. It’s fun and easy to play. You can use your Apple Pencil to draw the path. The game features attractive 3D graphics and competition with other players. You can download and play it for free. The download is free, and the free version keeps running.

Download Doodle Dunk for iPad.

Happy Glass

Highlights:

Game Genre: Puzzle.

Size: 485.7 MB.

Compatibility: iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later. iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later. iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.

Developer: Lion Studios.

Price: Free (with In-App Purchases).

Let’s end the list with Happy Glass. The goal of the game is simple: you have to fill the glass with water to make the glass happy. No, that’s not all. The real challenge is how you can fill the glass. The game offers a variety of levels that challenge players’ drawing and problem-solving skills. There are multiple solutions for each level, which encourages creativity in the game. The graphics are good, and you can draw any shape with the apple pencil to fill the jar with water and make it happy.

Download the Happy Glass app for iPad.

Experience Gaming Differently with Apple Pencil on iPad

The Apple Pencil can enhance the gaming experience on the iPad. There are many games designed for iPads with Apple Pencil. I hope you find this list helpful. You can also use an Apple Pencil for most regular games. If you have any other suggestions, write them to us in the comments below.

FAQs on Best Games for iPad With Apple Pencil

1. Are there any specific genres of games that work best with the Apple Pencil?

Yes, there are specific genres of games that work best with the Apple Pencil.

Puzzle Games: Puzzle games like Brain Dots, Jigsaw Puzzles, and others can benefit greatly from the Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil can make puzzle games better by enabling detailed interactions, such as connecting dots, tracing paths, or manipulating objects.

Puzzle games like Brain Dots, Jigsaw Puzzles, and others can benefit greatly from the Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil can make puzzle games better by enabling detailed interactions, such as connecting dots, tracing paths, or manipulating objects. Art and Drawing Games: Games that involve drawing, painting, or sketching are a natural fit for the Apple Pencil. It makes drawing on the iPad with the Apple Pencil so much better and easier.

Games that involve drawing, painting, or sketching are a natural fit for the Apple Pencil. It makes drawing on the iPad with the Apple Pencil so much better and easier. Strategy Games: The Apple Pencil can be useful in strategy games that require players to make precise movements, select specific units, or navigate through detailed maps.

The Apple Pencil can be useful in strategy games that require players to make precise movements, select specific units, or navigate through detailed maps. Simulation Games: In simulation games such as surgery, architecture, or crafts, the precision of the Apple Pencil can enhance the gaming experience.

In simulation games such as surgery, architecture, or crafts, the precision of the Apple Pencil can enhance the gaming experience. Educational Games: Many educational games involve writing and drawing. The Apple Pencil can make these interactions smoother, more accurate, and easier for kids.

Many educational games involve writing and drawing. The Apple Pencil can make these interactions smoother, more accurate, and easier for kids. Other Games: Using the Apple Pencil is not limited to these game genres. You can also use the Apple Pencil for all other games, like shooting games, simulators, and many more.

2. Do I need any additional apps or tools to play games with the Apple Pencil?

No, most games do not require additional apps or tools to play with the Apple Pencil. However, some games may require you to enable the settings to use the Apple Pencil. The games listed in this post do not require any of these settings. You can start playing with the Apple Pencil immediately after downloading the game.

3. Can I play Apple Pencil-specific games without the Pencil?

Yes. However, using the Apple Pencil can make the gaming experience that much better.

4. Do all iPad models support gaming with the Apple Pencil?

Yes, as long as the iPad supports the Apple Pencil, you won’t have any problems playing games with the Apple Pencil.

5. Can I customize the Apple Pencil settings for different games?

The ability to customize Apple Pencil settings for different games depends on your individual game settings. For most games, the default settings are sufficient, and there’s really not much you can customize with the Apple Pencil.