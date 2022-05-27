ASUS Vivobook S14 Review: The Affordable Zenbook by ASUS

Not long ago, ASUS enriched its laptop segment with some innovations. While the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition was the talk of the hour with its unique design, ASUS has a sibling in its Vivobook lineup in the form of the ASUS Vivobook S14. This new Vivobook comes with a 2.8K OLED screen and is paired with twelfth-generation Intel CPUs.

The variant we tested is the ASUS Vivobook S14 S4302 with the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H chipset. There is also an i5 variant available, namely Core i5-12500H. Both models feature 16 GB RAM and have the same 14-inch OLED panel. We have used the ASUS Vivobook S14 for over two weeks, and here are our experiences with the device.

Build and Design

The ASUS Vivobook S14 has an aluminum chassis that gives the device a solid feel. The laptop weighs 1.5 kg, which is not too heavy, but not too light either, making it easy to carry around in a backpack. The characteristic Vivobook emblem on the back is a real eye-catcher and looks better than a plain finish.

The hinge of the Vivobook S14 is sturdy and gives good feedback when opening and closing the lid. Speaking of which, the lid can be opened quite easily with a single finger. The overall construction of the laptop feels premium and sturdy while also being comfortable. But when it comes to design, the Zenbook 14X Space Edition steals the show from the Vivobook S14 as it launches at the same time.

Display

The Vivobook S14 is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The colors on this panel look very vibrant and lifelike. The display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which ensures color accuracy. So if you deal with colors in your work, for example, color correction of photos, this panel will not let you down.

The 90 Hz refresh rate is a good addition, but nothing that stands out. The colors on this panel speak for themselves, and we were really impressed with the display. Text looks very sharp when reading, and the viewing angles are excellent on this device. Once you have worked with an OLED panel, it’s really hard to go back to an LCD screen.

Since this is an OLED panel, the screen has a glossy finish. If you use the laptop in an area with a window or a bright light source behind it, the glossy screen may bother you to some degree. That being said, the display on the ASUS Vivobook S14 is amazing, and you can definitely enjoy all kinds of media on this panel.

Performance

Our unit of the Vivobook S14 is equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H and 16 GB RAM. Intel Iris Xe Graphics handles graphics tasks, and a 500 GB SSD supports the system. The chipset is cooled by a single fan, with the vent located on the left side of the device.

We tested the Vivobook S14 during regular use, such as typing, checking email, streaming video, and browsing alongside software like Adobe Photoshop. The Vivobook S14 does not break a sweat and handles your tasks with ease during regular use. However, the device tends to get a bit warm during prolonged use, which can be felt near the trackpad. As soon as the fan starts its work, the warm air escaping from the left side can definitely be felt on the palms.

In our use, the Vivobook S14 did not thermally stall in any situation. When typing for hours with multiple Chrome tabs open, the device is able to maintain its performance. The presence of 16 GB RAM ensured that we always had enough memory to work with multiple tabs without bottlenecks.

Keyboard and Trackpad

The Vivobook S14’s keyboard has a row of function keys on the top, with the positions of the power and delete keys reversed to prevent accidental shutdown. Typing on the Vivobook S14 is very comfortable, and the keys provide good tactile feedback to key presses. We did not have any problems with ghost keys during use.

The trackpad is a decent size and provides enough space for scrolling. We had no problems using the trackpad, and the click buttons worked flawlessly. The trackpad can feel warm when using the notebook for extended periods of time.

Windows 11 on ASUS Vivobook S14

The ASUS Vivobook S14 runs Windows 11 out of the box, and it also comes with the MS Office suite. Windows 11 runs pretty smoothly here and our experience with it was flawless. Also included is MyASUS, which allows you to adjust the performance of your device according to your needs. You can also decrease the fan speed for a quieter experience or run the fan at full power when needed.

I/O Ports and Peripherals

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is equipped with plenty of I/O ports, enough to connect all your accessories. Only an Ethernet port has been omitted in favor of the form factor.

Left Side

USB-A port

Right Side

HDMI 2.0 port

2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 ports

USB-A port

Combined 3.5mm headphone jack

LED indicators

The Vivobook S14 is equipped with a 720p webcam that has a privacy shutter. The speakers are located on the bottom and are sufficiently loud. For wireless connectivity, the Vivobook S14 has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth. A fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the power button that works accurately. We did not have any problems with the fingerprint lock during use.

Battery Life

A 70-WHr battery powers the ASUS Vivobook S14. The notebook could easily last 6-7 hours on a 100% charge during regular use. During intensive use, where the fan was actively in use, the battery life can take a hit towards the 5-hour mark. However, the VivoBook can easily last around 6 hours with steady use.

The included 90-W charger can charge the Vivobook S14 from 0-100% in about 95 minutes.

ASUS Vivobook S14 Review: Verdict

The ASUS Vivobook S14 has an excellent OLED display, which is one of the highlights of this product. The device is very powerful and can maintain its performance even during long work sessions. The compact design and good battery life make the ASUS Vivobook S14 a good choice if you are looking for an OLED notebook that does not compromise. The retail price for the ASUS Vivobook S14 i5 variant is Rs 75,000, and the i7 model costs Rs 95,000.

If we compare the Vivobook S14 to ASUS’ own Zenbook, you get the same display and chipset, with similar performance for a much lower price. So, the Vivobook S14 is cheaper in direct comparison to the Zenbook series. The Vivobook S14 is certainly a worthwhile option with everything it has to offer.

Pros

Amazing Display

Good keyboard and trackpad

Sustained Performance Cons

Dated Looks

Screen is reflective

Fan can be noisy at times