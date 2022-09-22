Studies show that you only have a split second to affect a customer’s perception of your website and whether they decide to stay or leave. You may have the best products and services on the market, but your customers won’t buy from you unless your website is user-friendly and accessible.

With eCommerce sales surging in the post-pandemic world, more and more businesses are moving their operations online. But what do all the leading WordPress-based eCommerce stores have in common? Their websites were all created with a theme that complements their brand aesthetic and user experience to increase customer conversion.

While most people associate themes solely with visual appeal, they actually have a substantial impact on your site’s SEO capabilities and UX. There are a variety of WordPress themes out there, each with its own pros and cons. In this post, we have listed some of the best WordPress eCommerce themes for those of you looking to launch an online eCommerce store with WordPress and successfully grow your business.

Choosing the Best WordPress eCommerce Theme: Dos and Don’ts

First impressions matter—and they can be made in a matter of seconds—but it takes more than just an attractive storefront to convert casual scrollers into customers. Poorly designed, non-responsive websites are difficult for users to navigate. On the other hand, a well-built website receives a lot of high-quality clicks and has a better conversion rate.

A theme can make or break your website’s performance. As you shop around for that perfect eCommerce WordPress theme, keep these dos and don’ts in mind:

Make sure your new theme is compatible with the leading page builders and plugins you plan to use (especially the WooCommerce plugin you’ll be using to set up your online store). Look up “[your theme] documentation” online to find information about compatibility as well as any FAQs regarding related errors.

Don’t use bloated themes that are overloaded with extra code or scripts that are unnecessary for your website and could slow it down. You can test your theme’s code against WordPress coding standards to ensure your developer uses good coding practices. The Theme Checker plugin checks your theme for compliance with WordPress theme review standards.

Do check that your theme is optimized for speed, responsiveness, and mobile friendliness. Use tools like PageSpeed Insights, GTMetrix, and Pingdom tools to test your website’s speed and performance on desktop and mobile.

Don’t seek out themes unless they have sold at least a thousand copies and received positive feedback from actual customers attesting to the theme’s performance, detailed documentation, and solid after-sale support. Make sure the developer is well-experienced, accessible, and responsive.

Do look for a lightweight and flexible theme that is easy to customize and regularly updated. Check out live websites using the theme to see how it will look on yours.

25 Best WordPress eCommerce Themes for Your Online Store

Whether you are just getting started with WordPress WooCommerce or are well on your way, we have put together a list of some of the best-known WordPress eCommerce Themes for you to take your storefront online.

If you are looking for a fast-loading, well-coded, and user-friendly WordPress theme for your online store, look no further than GeneratePress. This lightweight WooCommerce-ready theme is designed to enhance your website’s performance significantly and page load times with a default install size of just 10 KB (GZipped).

GeneratePress is compatible with the most popular plugins and page builders, like Beaver Builder, Elementor, and WPBakery. It’s also highly flexible and allows you to change the page layout, colors, typography, background images, and more to achieve the look and feel you want for your store. The Site Library gives you access to 10+ premade eCommerce site templates built with Elementor or Beaver Builder.

The premium GeneratePress theme, which starts at $59/year, includes several WooCommerce-integrated features, such as additional store controls, advanced hooks, styles, and sticky navigation.

GeneratePress Demo

Astra is a lightweight, customizable, and clean WordPress theme designed to boost conversions. Astra integrates seamlessly with WooCommerce and extends the features of the native WordPress Customizer, so you can customize the appearance of your shop and catch a live preview as you go.

Astra is compatible with major page builders, including Elementor, Beaver Builder, and Divi. You also get 200+ ready-to-import starter templates (both free and premium themes) in various niches, created with page builders like Elementor and Beaver Builder. It’s ideal for new store owners who don’t want to spend time coding but can still benefit from more streamlined customization options.

Astra’s free version comes loaded with useful tools for your eCommerce store, including customizable templates, hooks, sales bubbles, and drag-and-drop widgets. The premium theme that starts at $59 per year unlocks integrations with WordPress LMS solutions such as LearnDash and LifterLMS, as well as multiple design and layout options.

Astra Demo

Neve is a lightweight, AMP-ready WordPress theme that takes a mobile-first approach and features a minimalist design. Integrate your WooCommerce store with popular page builders such as Elementor, Brizy, Beaver Builder, and Visual Composer in addition to the WooCommerce plugin.

You get access to a library of 100+ Neve starter sites built with Gutenberg and Elementor, allowing you to import a ready-made website quickly and start selling immediately. Neve Pro comes with a WooCommerce booster module that adds advanced features to your online stores, such as multi-announcement bars for offers, a comparison table of the desired products, the ability to customize product tabs, and more.

Neve is a fantastic option for anyone hoping to set up a professional-looking online shop quickly and with minimal effort. You can try out the free theme without signing up before purchasing the premium version, which starts at $69/per year.

Neve Demo

OceanWP is a fast, responsive, and translation-ready multipurpose theme packed with unique features for WooCommerce to boost conversion rates. Because it offers complete, code-free customization with the native WordPress Customizer, you can modify virtually every aspect of your site.

In addition to general WooCommerce-ready features such as multi-step or distraction-free checkout, quick-view mode, and a floating Add to Cart button, it also includes exclusive features like Woo Popup and Woo Elementor Widgets to help your eCommerce site stand out. You can get started with your online store in no time with one of the many plug-and-play templates available on OceanWP.

A premium theme from OceanWP costs $38 per year and comes with a license for three sites, as well as extra frontend features like cookie notices, Elementor widgets, and popup login.

OceanWP Demo

Flatsome is a multipurpose responsive WordPress theme ranked as one of the best WooCommerce themes on ThemeForest. It strongly emphasizes the user experience and features a responsive front-end page builder that lets you customize your website in real-time.

It comes with the free Flatsome Studio—a sizable online collection of premade layouts and sections ready to be added to your WooCommerce site. These include product callouts, countdown timers, landing pages, banners, and an eCommerce gallery, among others. You can also choose from a wide range of pre-designed homepage themes and customizability settings.

A premium license of Flatsome costs $59 for one website and includes access to support for six months.

Flatsome Demo

Kadence is a lightweight and easy-to-setup WordPress theme with all the features you need to create fast-loading, accessible eCommerce sites quickly. You get an advanced header builder with live editing using the native WordPress customizer, pre-made menu designs, custom layouts, and more. It also has a collection of customizable starter templates that can be used to launch a site in no time.

Kadence integrates with WooCommerce and other popular LMS plugins and page builders for WordPress. With Kadence Blocks, you can use the WordPress editor as a robust page builder with all the features and customization options you need. You also get premium plugins like Shop Kit, Conversions, and WooCommerce Email Designer to create a conversion-ready WooCommerce store.

While the free Kadence Theme includes many features, you’ll need to upgrade to the premium version, starting at $129/year, to get the WooCommerce addon.

Kadence Demo

Blocksy is a versatile, Gutenberg-optimized theme with a multitude of options that make it extendable and customizable. You get built-in WooCommerce for an easy setup and higher conversions. You can also import ready-made starter sites. It works with Elementor, Beaver Builder, and other popular WordPress page builders.

Aside from the general layout, fonts, colors, backgrounds, and header settings, the free theme comes with Woocommerce-ready features like product quick view, Ajax add to cart, and product gallery styles. The premium theme comes with additional WooCommerce features such as off-canvas filters, SKU search, wishlist, floating cart, and more.

Blocksy free and premium both support WooCommerce, but the premium version has extra features and costs $49/year for one site license.

Blocksy Demo

Konte is a Bootstrap-based, WPBakery Page Builder-powered WordPress eCommerce theme. It is retina-ready and works with Elementor and WPBakery page builders. It has a fully responsive design with a variety of homepages, product pages, shop pages, header styles, product filters, hover styles, and other features.

Konte also comes with premium plugins like Slider Revolution, YoastSEO, Variation Swatches, Meta Box, and WPML. The theme was designed for WooCommerce and let you sell anything online, from physical items to digital files. Konte premium costs $59 for a regular license for one site and six months of support on ThemeForest.

Konte Demo

Impreza is a versatile and highly customizable WooCommerce theme with 50+ demos that can be imported with a single click. WPBakery Page Builder comes standard with the theme, as do WooCommerce, WooCommerce Bulk Editor, WooCommerce Multi-Currency, Yoast SEO, WPML, and other add-ons.

Impreza + WooCommerce unlocks features such as prebuilt shop demos, product page builders, catalog mode, and product grid builders. With the drag-and-drop page builder, you can customize pre-made elements like product galleries, product data, add-to-cart block, vertical tabs, and more. The Impreza premium theme is available for $59 for a single website with six months of support and lifelong updates.

Impreza Demo

Marketo is a clean and responsive WooCommerce WordPress theme with a vertical navigation menu, ideal for WooCommerce electronics and multi-vendor stores. It is compatible with the Elementor builder and provides support for the Dokan multi-vendor solution, allowing you to launch your own multi-vendor marketplace.

You get 15+ header styles and 10+ home page layouts that are fully customizable, as well as a product details page, shop page and product category page, and nine demo sites. You can also customize the header, footer, color, menu style, slider, product tab, banner, etc.

Marketo’s premium version is available for $59 for a regular license for one site with six months of XpeedStudio support.

Marketo Demo

Enfold is a responsive, multipurpose, retina-ready theme that’s top-rated on ThemeForest for its user-friendliness and support. It comes with a native drag-and-drop builder and a ton of elements, such as columns, sliders, galleries, pricing and data tables, call-to-action buttons, testimonials, and many more.

It is WooCommerce-ready and integrates with WooCommerce Bookings (for time and date-based bookings), Mailchimp, WPML, and other popular plugins to power your online store. Within the WordPress Admin Panel, you can design your own skin or choose from one of 18 predefined skins, and you can instantly change the design, styling, colors, and fonts. The theme is best suited to multipurpose sites that offer a wide range of features.

Enfold premium is $59 for one site with six months of developer support on ThemeForest. And you’ll have access to lifetime updates and the Enfold developer’s own support forum.

Enfold Demo

WoodMart is one of the best-selling WooCommerce themes designed specifically for online shops and boasts a lightning-quick interface that will impress your customers. This responsive, retina-ready theme supports Elementor and WPBakery and comes with 70+ prebuilt website templates.

You don’t need tons of plugins to run your online store, as WoodMart includes the majority of WooCommerce’s essential features out of the box. The theme includes AJAX filters, quick view, catalog mode, product comparisons, promo popups, brand filters, product tabs, and more. You also get support for multi-vendor plugins like Dokan, WCFM Marketplace, and YITH Multi-Vendor plugin.

The WoodMart premium theme costs $59 for one website and includes auto-updates for life.

WoodMart Demo

Divi is a multipurpose theme designed for beginners, with tons of no-code features and customizations through Divi’s native visual builder to help you build your online store from the ground up. Divi comes with a full set of pre-built WooCommerce modules, a custom product, cart, and checkout templates, post templates, category templates, and everything in between.

It also comes with conversion-friendly plugins from the same developers: Bloom for email marketing and Monarch for social sharing. In addition, the Divi marketplace offers child themes, extensions, and layouts that facilitate quick store setup. Overall, it’s a versatile, ready-to-use eCommerce solution. Divi is a premium WordPress theme that costs $89 for unlimited websites, updates, and access to other developer products.

Divi Demo

Kalium is a multipurpose WordPress theme with WooCommerce integration built by seasoned developers on ThemeForest. It comes pre-integrated with the WPBakery Page Builder, Revolution Slider, WooCommerce Product Filter, Product Filter for WooCommerce, and Product Size Guide plugins, among others.

You get ready-to-import customizable website demos, layout types, widgets, typography options, Ajax lazy loading, RTL support, and other features included. It also bundles SEO plugins, a custom CSS tab for easy customization, and lifetime free updates with a single license. It’s a simple and easy-to-use theme that is also very developer friendly. The regular license for the premium Kalium theme costs $59 and includes future updates.

Kalium Demo

TheGem is a multipurpose and responsive WordPress theme that comes with a ton of prebuilt options right out of the box. Depending on your preference, TheGem is available in two versions under a single license, one for the WPBakery page builder and the other for Elementor.

TheGem fully integrates the WooCommerce design platform with a variety of pre-made customizable templates and skins for your online stores. It comes with the premium plugins Slider Revolution and LayerSlider, a fullscreen vertical slider, mega menus, and RTL support.

If you’re looking for a flexible, customizable theme with a lot of room for creativity, you might want to consider TheGem. The standard license for the premium TheGem theme costs $59 and includes updates in the future.

TheGem Demo

Among the best-selling premium WordPress eCommerce themes on ThemeForest, Shopkeeper comes pre-loaded with all the features you need to get your eCommerce store up and running. You can easily build unique websites with the help of popular page builders like Elementor, Visual Composer, and WPBakery.

It comes equipped with WooCommerce’s specialized features, including the quick view feature, reviews tab, related products section, social sharing options, and product zoom, among others. Thanks to its flexible layout, color, header/footer, and typography customization options, you can easily change the look of the theme without having to learn any code.

Shopkeeper is ideal for those who do not want to spend much time setting up an online shop. The standard Shopkeeper theme license costs $59 and includes future updates.

Shopkeeper Demo

Savoy lays the groundwork for an impressive Ajax-enabled store with a modern, minimalist design that draws attention to your products. It includes WPBakery Page Builder, Elementor compatibility, Slider Revolution, and the Theme Options Panel.

You hardly need additional plugins with many built-in customization options for both the shop and the website layout. Among these are predefined homepages, featured product videos, full-screen product galleries with zoom/pan capabilities, and extended product descriptions.

It is great for those who want a minimalist, customizable online store. Savoy is available for $59 for one store.

Savoy Demo

Soledad is a responsive, retina-ready, multifunctional WordPress theme that will help you create a fully functional website in no time. The theme is compatible with Woocommerce, Elementor, WPBakery BBPress, BuddyPress, and the majority of popular plugins.

With just one click, you can quickly import prebuilt demos into your website and get elements, layouts, and styles bundled right out of the box. Features like Ajax product filtering and pagination, in-built wishlist and compare functionality, and a variety of product list styles make it possible even for non-coders to easily set up a functional online store.

You also get the unique Social Counter feature, which lets you show your social media feeds on your website from Pinterest, Twitter, Tiktok, and more. Soledad’s premium license costs $59 and includes updates.

Soledad Demo

Total is a versatile and multipurpose theme that allows for customization, allowing you to add your own personal flair to your website. You get the native WordPress Customizer and WPBakery Page Builder with over 70 distinct elements to create a site in any niche.

Total is compatible with all the popular third-party plugins, including WooCommerce, and offers specialized WPBakery builder modules for products. You also get the option to modify the default theme functions with the help of theme hooks and filters or even extend the functionality of the built-in meta boxes by adding your own custom fields.

You can preview your site’s appearance using live customizer settings and quickly import any of the live demo sites to get your store up and running. The premium license for Total costs $59 with updates.

Total Demo

Porto is a WordPress business and WooCommerce theme loaded with customizable options and powerful configuration options. It has everything you need to set up an online store with features like product wishlist, Ajax search, filtering & sorting, and compatibility with major multi-vendor plugins like Dokan and Yith Multi-Vendor plugin.

Porto is fully compatible with both Elementor and WPBakery page builders. You can import and get started with one of 30+ ready-made eCommerce demo storefronts. You can also change the look of your homepage, mega menus, headers, and layouts, among other things.

If you are in the market for a flexible, responsive, and e-commerce-focused theme, look no further than Porto. You can get a regular theme license for $59 with future updates.

Porto Demo

Martfury is a flexible WooCommerce WordPress theme ideal for multi-vendor marketplaces and retail stores selling electronics, furniture, clothing, accessories, and hi-tech stores.

You get WPBakery and Elementor compatibility, as well as ten website demos to import and launch your website quickly. The built-in mega menu, featured product video, deals countdown, coupon system, tax & shipping calculator, product filters, store reports, and other exclusive features of Martfury make it easier to create a successful online store.

Martfury is ideal for anyone specifically looking to create an online multi-vendor marketplace. A regular license for the theme costs $59.

Martfury Demo

Basel is a fully responsive, minimalist Ajax-based WooCommerce theme ideal for building conversion-ready online stores. With a drag-and-drop WPBakery builder, and a host of built-in features, customizations, and integrations, you can create a powerful shop that looks great on any display size.

You can quickly create your storefront by importing and customizing one of 40 niche-specific demo layouts. Among the inbuilt features are a 360-degree product view, color swatches, the Slider Revolution plugin, social login, and filter forms. You can purchase a Basel premium license for $48 for one store.

Basel Demo

Aurum is a minimalist, flexible WooCommerce theme ideal for bookstores, fashion stores, tech stores, jewelry stores, and other webshops. You can build quick websites with the WPBakery builder, which includes 50+ custom layout builder elements and choose and import from four website demos.

Aurum includes popular eCommerce-optimized features such as the mega menu, layer slider, sticky menu, YITH Wishlist, CTA banners, AJAX add-to-cart, Catalog mode, and more to fine-tune your online store. If you are looking for a no-fuss, hassle-free theme for your online shop, Aurum will suit you well. Aurum’s premium license is available for $59 for one store.

Aurum Demo

Bridge is a multipurpose, retina-ready WordPress theme that fully supports the WooCommerce plugin for online storefronts. You have access to over 500 premade demos, each of which can be customized using either the WPBakery or Elementor page builders.

It features a front-end login functionality that enables users to log in using their social network profiles, a user-friendly admin panel, and compatibility with the YITH WooCommerce Quick View and Wishlist plugins. If you are in the market for a clean and professional WordPress theme for your online store, look no further than Bridge. Bridge’s premium license costs $59 for one store.

Bridge Demo

Sober, as the name suggests, is a minimal and elegant WordPress eCommerce theme backed by the powerful combination of the Elementor builder and the WPBakery Page Builder.

The theme is designed specifically for WooCommerce and is jam-packed with features to power your online store. This includes an in-built order tracking system, a Revolution slider, a mega menu, product variation swatches, a Yith WooCommerce wishlist, and advanced WooCommerce listing elements in the visual page builder.

Sober is the way to go if you are looking for a sober yet fully functional online store with powerful eCommerce functionality. The Premium Sober license costs $59 for one site.

Sober Demo

Buying a Premium WordPress eCommerce Theme vs. Building Your Own

Although it’s easier to go with a premade WordPress eCommerce theme, many business owners may prefer to have a custom theme developed. This is because a custom-made theme from scratch gives you a lot of leeway in terms of customization and control, allowing you to get the look and feel you want for your store. You also want to make sure that your store stands out to customers so that you can make more sales.

However, investing in a premium theme isn’t necessarily a bad idea if you do your research well. Consider factors like features, clean code, functionality, support, customizability, performance, and cost when deciding on a theme or tool for your eCommerce store. But don’t get too caught up in all the features. An experienced designer can use any of the out-there themes and make them stand out! It’s just a matter of making sure your website looks professional and authentic to customers.

