8 Best Free Themes for Windows 11 [2022]

Windows 11 brings a new design to the Windows platform, using themes that can change the look of your computer with just one click. With the redesign, the aesthetics of the entire OS website have also been improved. With these aesthetic changes comes the new option to customize your operating system with external themes that you can download from the Windows Store.

If you have recently upgraded your computer from Windows 10 to Windows 11, you have probably discovered a number of new settings and features compared to Windows 10. One of these features is “Themes,” which is available in the Personalization tab of Settings. You can customize the look of your Windows 11 desktop directly from here.

We will show you how to do that!

How to Customize Your Windows 11 PC Using Themes?

To be able to customize your Windows 11 PC, you need to follow a few steps before you can apply the themes. These are pretty simple, so just follow them, and you’ll be a pro in no time.

1. Go to the Personalization settings

Open the Start Menu by pressing the “Window” key on your keyboard or the left side of your taskbar.

Look for the “Settings” option and click on it to open the settings menu.

In the left menu, you will now see an option called “Personalization.” Click on it to go to the personalization settings.

Another way to open the personalization settings is to right-click on any empty space on your desktop and then select the “Personalize” option from the menu that opens.

Now, when you are in the personalization settings, click on “Themes” in the options on the right side.

2. How to Apply the Themes?

Once you are in the theme menu, you can customize individual items, such as the desktop wallpaper, system colors, etc., and also apply a complete theme to set everything at once.

Here, you will already find a number of default themes that you can try out.

You just need to select any theme from the list, which will apply to your entire system.

However, you must install the themes from the Windows Store first if you want additional themes.

You can also change the individual settings for a particular theme after it has been applied.

8 Best Free Themes for Windows 11

In addition to the pre-installed themes, there are quite a few different themes in the Microsoft Store that you can try out. We have listed the themes that we think are the best and that are free at the same time.

Here is our list of the eight best themes for Windows 11:

Vector Art Premium – For the art lovers Wildlife of India – For the animal lovers Night Skies Premium – For the stargazers Pantone Color of the Year 2022 – Abstract beauty Springtime Art – For the aesthetic ones Japanese Landscapes – For the Japanese enthusiasts Opposite Day – For the symmetry lovers Ninja Cat Holiday Escape – A ninja cat on holiday

Let’s check them out one by one.

1. Vector Art Premium: For the Art Lovers

This Windows 11 theme pack consists of some really detailed vector art that will make your desktop look like an art frame in a museum. It also changes the theme’s colors depending on the current background image (wallpaper).

The wallpapers consist of bright colors with high-contrast patterns that are very pleasing to the eyes. It is one of our favorite themes from the entire list.

2. Wildlife of India: For the Animal Lovers

This special theme pack consists of a series of extraordinary photographs of wild animals taken by some of India’s most talented photographers. After applying this theme, you will feel like being in the wild along with all the beautiful creatures. It also changes the theme’s colors depending on the current background image.

The wallpapers consist of pleasant colors of nature like green and orange, etc., all of which look very pleasing to the eyes.

3. Night Skies Premium: For the Stargazers

The Night Skies theme pack consists of a series of truly amazing-looking photos featuring the best night skyscapes from around the world. These were taken by some of the most talented photographers from around the world. Your desktop will turn into a beautiful canvas of stars. Also, the theme’s colors will change depending on the current background image/wallpaper.

It will also mostly consist of dark themes for the entire operating system.

4. Pantone Color of the Year 2022: Abstract Beauty

The Pantone theme pack is a variation of the default Windows 11 wallpapers, bringing some fresh new colors and designs to the already clean and minimalistic-looking Windows 11 operating system. Your desktop will get a breath of fresh air with these eye-pleasing wallpapers and hues.

This theme is available in both light and dark modes.

5. Springtime Art: For the Aesthetic Ones

The Springtime Art theme is a collection of really beautiful artwork from around the world, all themed around spring. In this theme pack, you will find cherry blossoms, sunrises, etc., that will give your desktop an aesthetic look.

The colors of the theme also change according to the colorful wallpapers.

6. Japanese Landscapes: For the Japanese Enthusiasts

The Japanese Landscapes theme is a blessing for all people who are interested in Japan and its beautiful sceneries. This theme is a collection of really beautiful images of landscapes in Japan that will look incredible on your desktops. Mount Fuji is also included. The colors of the theme also change according to the wallpapers.

7. Opposite Day: For the Symmetry Lovers

The Opposite Day theme is a very interesting concept. It combines contrasting colors to create a visually appealing, symmetrical design that looks unique on your desktop.

The colors of the theme change depending on the wallpapers and support both dark and light modes.

8. Ninja Cat Holiday Escape: A Ninja Cat on a Holiday

It’s just a cat on vacation that happens to be a ninja. Very interesting designs with a cute cat that is apparently a ninja. She can be seen enjoying the vacation in different places and celebrating her time off from work. The designs look very good on a clean desktop.

The theme colors change depending on the wallpapers and support both dark and light modes.

Best Windows 11 Themes to Personalize Your Windows Experience

You can finally start customizing your Windows 11 PC and enjoy all the themes we have featured above in order to change the mood every now and then. Windows 11 is a very feature-rich and clean operating system with various options to customize your experience. Many different themes are available in the Windows Store apart from the ones mentioned above. You can just go to the themes option in settings and click on the “Browse Themes” that will directly take you to all the available themes. Select the one which you like and enjoy!

We hope this article was helpful. Please share your favorite Windows 11 themes with us in the comments below!

