12 Best Online Games for PC in 2022 [Free and Paid]

Want to play the best online game for PC? Thanks to the introduction of gaming consoles and the availability of games for PC, online gaming has become more and more popular over time. However, some users choose to play games or are only able to do so through the PC, which is quite understandable since it is more available than consoles.

Gen Z and some Millennials now know how to play at least one online game to pass the time with friends and colleagues, but what if you want to try other options? With so many online games to choose from, it can be difficult to pick one for PC. This is where the best online games for PC come in.

What are the best online games for PC?

Fortunately, we’ve helped you pick the 12 best online games for PC out of the millions of games available (in numerous game genres). The online games we review here are both free and premium, have great features and tremendous challenges, and are easy to install on your PC. Also, this article explains what you can expect from these games, so you can decide which ones you want to try.

1. Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a top-down massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that originated in North Korea. The action game is packed with various fascinating graphics and combats that will take your gaming experience to another level. Besides, it’s a free-to-play game, but you can enjoy it even more if you buy something.

In this game, there are many features to explore and endless regions to play in. If you are used to the fun of Diablo, you’ll find the game interesting, probably even more interesting than Lost Ark, even with better warriors and stronger spells.

This game offers 15 classes to adventure through the world of Arkesia. And to succeed in your journey, you’ll have to fight and defeat the demonic hordes you find on your way. During the journey, you’ll also be able to participate in side activities such as fishing, hunting, crafting, and much more.

Can be played on: PC

Download Lost Ark

2. Call of Duty: Warzone

If you are a fan of action games, CoD Warzone is a popular game played on Xbox, PS4, and Windows PC. The game offers two primary gameplay roles: Battle Royale and Raid.

Also, Warzone is the second leading battle royale game in the CoD series. You should expect more of the things in other Call of Duty games with just some additional features.

In Warzone, up to 150 players can participate in a single match, which makes it a very exciting multiplayer game. There are different weapons that you can use or acquire in the game, as long as you have money. You’ll get this money mainly by looting players. You’ll find that this game is very competitive if you play with someone who has been around for a long time, but you’ll get good at it the more you play it.

Can be played on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Download CoD: Warzone

3. DOTA 2

DOTA 2 is a competitive MOBA game that combines the techniques of games like Warcraft with tower defense games. Basically, this game consists of two teams of five players that fight to destroy each other’s base, called Ancient. As a player, you’ll control a hero that belongs to one of the five players of a team. Each of these heroes has different abilities to attack enemies and is upgraded by gaining more experience.

Besides, you’ll gain experience by fighting and defeating your enemies in this game. There are up to 100 heroes that you can choose from in DOTA 2. This game is free and can be played on your computer. The action game puts a lot of emphasis on tactics and team coordination. So it is worth trying it out.

Can be played on: PC

Download DOTA 2

4. Minecraft

At some point, you have probably heard of Minecraft, but if not, this is a good opportunity for you. Minecraft is a three-dimensional sandbox game in which you can build and destroy buildings. You’ll have to get materials from your surroundings to build these buildings from scratch and also get your hands dirty by trying out different things. The game lets you travel and explore while doing all these things.

This survival game has five modes: survival, hardcore, creative, spectator, and adventure mode, in which you can explore the games tirelessly. Besides, you can play this game in multiplayer mode over the Internet. Minecraft is all about being creative and imaginative with buildings, so if you are someone who likes that, then this is the game for you. One of the exciting things about the game as a side building is that you can protect yourself from mobs that may wander around at night.

Can be played on: Xbox One, Nintendo’s Switch, Windows PC, Android, and iO#

Download Minecraft

5. PUBG

PUBG is one of the most played player-to-player shooting games. In a battle royale, up to a hundred players can fight to be the last one alive. That’s practically the game’s goal, but there’s more because you’ll have the opportunity to explore many other things while trying to be the survivor. You can choose to play the game solo, as a duo, or as a team with up to four participants.

The game starts with the players parachuting out of a plane without any equipment. After landing on the battlefield, players must pick up weapons in their surroundings to avoid being eliminated by their opponents. Another way to get ammunition is to kill your opponents and collect their ammunition. You can team up with your friends and play the game as opponents. Besides, PUBG is absolutely free to play on all devices.

Can be played on: Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Android, and iOS.

Download PUBG for PC

6. Forza Horizon 4

For those who prefer racing video games, FH4 is one of the best you can ever play. The game is set in an open-world environment, where you’ve different cars available depending on your level and earnings. One thing that distinguishes Forza Horizon 4 from other racing games is the environment in which you play and the challenge of the game. The game has a track creator that lets you customize races according to your preferences. FH4 can be played offline; it’s not free, but the price is relatively affordable.

Can be played on: Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Download Forza Horizon 4

7. Fortnite

Fortnite is more like PUBG, just in a slightly more classic setting. Developed by Epic Games, the action game has three modes that pit 100 players against each other on a battlefield. Fighting in this game is player-to-player, and your goal in the game is to be the last man standing.

In Fortnite Battle Royale, you can do many other things while you play the games. These include building structures that help you or your team, participating in events, and more. You can get many experiences in the game, and giving it a try will definitely excite you.

Can be played on: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS.

Download Fortnite

8. Valorant

There are quite a few action games you can play, but Valorant is a unique type. Valorant is a tactical shooting game with characters known as agents. The agents have different abilities and play styles, and the game currently has 17 of them. Besides, these agents are divided into four classes: Duelists, Controllers, Initiators, and Sentinels.

To create a team, you can equip each agent class with offensive and defensive abilities. Each player starts the game with one weapon and one unique ability, but the more you win, the more of them you can acquire. Valorant is a free game available for Windows.

Can be played on: Windows PC

Download

9. Overwatch

Overwatch is a multiplayer shooter online game in which we have two teams of six players called heroes. These players have unique abilities, and you choose from them depending on which one you want to go for. The heroes are divided into three types: Damage Heroes, Tank Heroes, and Support Heroes. When fighting against the opposing team, the objective is to gain control over a location for a certain amount of time, which is expressed in percentage points.

When you reach 100%, you’ll be moved to another location on the map, where you’ll have to achieve the same objective. Finally, to win, you’ll have to defeat your opponents in two of the three locations where you fight. Overwatch is a game in which you’ll have to travel around the world and fight against your enemies in a specific place on the map. You’ll have the option of changing your hero during the game.

Can be played on: Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Download Overwatch

10. Destiny 2

Players in this game, known as Guardians, use massive weapons and special powers to defend themselves against their enemies. Destiny 2 is another free-action multiplayer game set in a mythical science fiction world. As a player, you’ll have the possibility to interact with clans that might need additional support for tasks such as raids, dungeons, and strikes.

It is currently one of the best first-person shooter games on the market. This game’s graphics, setting, difficulty level, and storyline are all excellent. In addition, it offers an abundance of nice end-game activities. Player versus player (PVP) and player versus environment (PvE) are the two game styles in Destiny 2. (PvE). Therefore, you have the option to play with friends or online.

Can be played on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, PS4, and PS5

Download

11. Halo Infinite

This is a brand new action game from the Halo franchise, which is very popular among gamers. The story of Master Chief, a human super soldier, and his fight against the enemy serves as the basis for Halo Infinite. Before Halo Infinite, there were already several Halo series. But only this one offers a multiplayer part that is free-to-play. To combat their enemies, players have access to a variety of weapons. Moreover, in this PC online game, there are many additional activities that you can enjoy. In this game, by completing challenges, the player gets Valnor, with which he can buy weapons for other challenges.

Can be played on: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S



Download Halo Infinite

12. Smite

Smite is a third-person multiplayer online battle arena in which each character is a god, goddess, or hero. Based on the exploration of the gods, each of them has four types of abilities. Of the four powers, three are active, and one is passive. To play this game, you’ll have to choose a character to represent you, and this character can come from different pantheons. You can now be represented as a Babylonian, Hindu, Celt, Greek, Yoruba, Japanese, and many others. Besides, any character in this game can be classified as an assassin, guardian, hunter, mage, or warrior.

Can be played on: Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and Amazon Luna

Download Smite

Other fascinating online games you can try out include;

Genshine Impact

Apex Legend

Spellbreak

Overcooked

Rainbow Six Siege

Enjoy the best set of online games for PC

Playing games is a means of recreation and a challenge in itself. So whenever you want to have fun, you can try one of these online games for PC. Most of them are free, but some require a small payment to access them. Regardless, they are all easy to set up.

