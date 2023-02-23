The traditional method of saving images on Google Chrome is limited and sometimes it can be difficult for users to save multiple images at once, organize them, and more. With the help of image downloader extensions on Google Chrome, users can easily download images, even more, easily along with other benefits like multiple image downloads at once, changing image format, organizing them into formats, and much more.

Extensions are the best way to add additional features to web browsers. These small software programs allow users to add new features and improve their browsing experience by changing the appearance of the browser, blocking ads, saving passwords, and much more. In this post, we will take a look at the list of the best image downloader extensions for Google Chrome.

Things to Note Before Choosing the Best Image Downloader for Google:

Before you decide on the best image downloader plugin, there are a few things you should consider in order to choose the best image downloader for your Google Chrome.

Compatibility: check if the extension is compatible with the latest version of Chrome.

Functionality: Make sure that the extension supports the image format you need and can easily save images from websites.

Speed: Choose an extension that can download images quickly without slowing down your browser.

Privacy: Ensure the extension respects your privacy and does not collect or share personal information.

Ease of use: Look for an extension with a simple, user-friendly interface that makes downloading images easy.

Look for an extension with a simple, user-friendly interface that makes downloading images easy. Additional features: Some extensions offer additional features like batch downloads, image editing, and more. Consider your specific needs and choose an extension that offers the features you need.

These are the things you should look out for before choosing an image extension for Google Chrome. Let us now check out the best image downloaders for Chrome.

Best Image Downloader Chrome Extensions for Chrome

Here is our list of the best image downloader extensions for Chrome.

Image downloader – Imageye

The first choice on our list is Image Downloader by Imageye. This is the most popular image download extension with more than 2000 5-star reviews on Google Chrome Web Store. The plugin is easy to use and offers a number of useful options for downloading images.

The extension is free and compatible with most Google Chrome web browsers. Once you add it to the Google Chrome web browser, you can visit any website to download images. Click on the extension once you are logged in. A pop-up window will open and list all the images on a website that are available for download. You can sort the images by size, type (including JPG, PNG, webp, etc.), layout, and URL and download them instantly with a single click. You can also select multiple images at once for download.

One of the features we really like about this plugin is the ability to convert webp images (a modern image format developed by Google that offers better compression and quality compared to other image formats like JPEG and PNG) to JPG for downloads. Many websites now use the webp image format. If we need JPG, we have to convert Webp to JPG and use it. Thanks to the built-in new feature of this extension (which was in beta when we tested it), you can easily convert Webp images to JPG and save them in bulk. With this extension, you can also easily download Youtube video thumbnails in a single click.

In addition, you can also change the view of the settings, customize columns,w and much more. If you are looking for a lightweight plugin with the best features, Image Downloader by Image Eye is the best option for you.

Image Downloader by Pact Interactive

The next selection on our list is Image downloader by Pact Interactive. This is another powerful image downloader extension for Chrome. The best thing about this extension is the ability to save images in subfolders and rename them.

The extension can be downloaded for free. After adding it to your Google Chrome browser, you can visit the website from which you want to download images. Then click on the plugin to see the list of images available for download. You can select an image or select the images as a whole and download them. There is no option to filter the images by JPG or webp, which makes it harder to hide unwanted images like logos and others in the list.

Also, there is no way to convert webp images to JPG. You will have to convert webp images to JPG later if you want to change the image format. Speaking of other features: You can select an image by URL and download it, and you can download Youtube video thumbnails.

If you are looking for an image download that offers the possibility to create folders and organize your images, Image download from Pact Interactive is the best option for you.

Download All Images

The next item on our list is the Download all Images extension, which allows you to download large amounts of images at once. If you are someone who wants to download bulk images at once, Downloading all Images is the most powerful and customizable option for you.

If you add this extension to your Google Chrome extension list, you will be able to tap on it as soon as you visit the website from which you want to download the images. The extension will start scanning the images on the website and let you filter the images by size, dimensions, and type of images. The status bar at the top shows you the number of images found on the web page. Depending on your preference, you can rescan the page or stop scanning.

Once you have selected all the images, you can click the “Save” button to save them. You can also create a new folder directly from the extension by clicking the Save Dir option.

If you are looking for a bulk image downloader for Google Chrome, the Download all images plugin is the best option for you. With its powerful features, you’ll be able to customize the type of images and save all of them with a single click.

Image Download for YouTube

The next pick on the list is Image downloads for Youtube. With this extension, you can easily download Youtube thumbnails. Whenever you watch a YouTube video, just click on this extension to get the option to download the video thumbnail or cover image. It is very easy to use, and there is nothing else to say about this plugin.

The extension is free to download. Once you have added the Google Chrome extensions, open the YouTube video from which you want to download the thumbnail. While the video is playing, click on the extension. A download option will appear, and click on the download to download the Youtube thumbnail. As simple as it is.

Because of the minimal options, there is no way to customize the size or type of the image. The images are downloaded in JPG format by default. If you are looking for the best Google Chrome image downloader to download Youtube thumbnails, the Image Download for YouTube Chrome extension is the best option for you.

Loadify – Smart Image downloader

The next pick on our list is Loadify smart image downloader. Unlike other extensions on this page, Loadify offers an intuitive experience when using the plugin. Once the extension is added to your Chrome extensions, you can visit any website to download the images and tap on the extension’s icon.

The extension will open the web page in a new folder that lists all the images and removes other elements like text, videos, and more. You can hover over the image and download the images. The images are downloaded in JPG format and according to the size specified under the image. You can also download images in bulk by clicking the “Download” button above.

In addition, the extension also allows you to view all the colors used on a particular web page. You can access this by tapping on the “Color Palette” option in the list of options above. This is a very useful add-on if you are a graphic or web designer. If you want to download the best image downloader extension for Google Chrome that also shows you color palettes on a website, Loadify Image Downloader is the best option.

Unsplash For Chrome

The next selection on our list is Unsplash Image Downloader. If you want to instantly download images for your projects, blog posts, and social media, Unsplash is the best option for you. Instead of downloading images from websites, Unsplash lists images from all web sources in one place that can be downloaded for free.

To download images, add the extension to Google Chrome and click on it. Tap on the search bar, enter the keyword, and click on the search icon. The extension will immediately list images. You can right-click on the image and click “Save” to download the images.

You can use the downloaded images in your blog posts or for your project. There is no option to filter images by type, size, or dimensions. If you are looking for a quick way to download royalty-free images in a few clicks, Unsplash for Google Chrome is the best option for you.

Lightshot

The next choice on this list is Lightshot, a screenshot creation tool that allows you to take a screenshot of the web page or any image on the web page and download it instantly. The extension allows users to take screenshots with just two clicks, which are saved directly to the clipboard. This makes it ideal for users who need to quickly capture and share screenshots for work, research, or projects.

Once you have added the extension to Google Chrome, visit any web page from which you want to take screenshots. Now click on the extension. With the extension, you can take screenshots of the entire web application or a selected area. You save the screenshots by changing the format (PNG, JPG, or BMP), quality, and size.

Lightshot also provides tools for image editing and annotation. Users can add text, shapes, and drawings to their screenshots to highlight important information or explain their thoughts. The annotated screenshots can then be saved or shared with others.

Awesome Screenshot and Screen Recorder

Awesome screenshot is another tool for taking screenshots. The extension allows you to take a screenshot of the web page or any image on the web page and download it instantly. Users can take screenshots with just two clicks, and the screenshot will be saved directly to the clipboard.

Once you have added the extension to Google Chrome, visit any web page from which you want to take a screenshot. Now click on the extension. With the extension, you can take screenshots of the entire web application or a selected area. You save the screenshots by changing the format (PNG, JPG, or BMP), quality, and size.

Besides the images, users can also record the screen and save it as a video. The free version of this plugin offers up to 5 minutes of recording time.

Similar to Lightshot, Awesome screenshot also offers image editing and annotation tools. Users can add text, shapes, and drawings to their screenshots to highlight important information, change image-saving options, and more.

ImageAssistant Batch Image Downloader

Image Assistant is another powerful image downloader extension for Google Chrome. With the extension, you can download images in bulk and also edit them with the powerful editor.

Once you have added the Chrome extension to your list, visit any website and click on the extension. A new page will be created that contains all the images that can be downloaded, along with the powerful filtering options. You can also download the images in bulk, directly open the folder where the images are located, and much more.

Apart from the image editing tools, the extension also offers additional features like adding watermarks to the images. Moreover, you can also create a website QR, customize extensions in the settings, and much more.

Double-click Image Downloader

As the name suggests, Double-click Image Downloader is a Chrome extension that allows you to download any image with a double-click. You can also set other interactions, such as staying on the button, drag-and-drop support, hotkey, and more. If you want to save a web page with ease without following the traditional method, the double-click image downloader is the best option for you.

FAQs on Best Image Downloader Chrome Extensions

What’s the best Chrome extension for downloading videos? There are several good Chrome extensions for downloading videos. Some of the most popular and top-rated options are: Video DownloadHelper: This is a free and easy-to-use extension that supports a wide range of video sites and allows you to download videos with just one click. FVD Video Downloader: This is another popular option that supports a wide range of video sites and offers a variety of download formats, including MP4, AVI, and others. SaveFrom.net Helper: This is a simple and fast extension that supports a large number of video sites and lets you download videos in multiple formats. Flash Video Downloader: This is a user-friendly extension that supports a large number of video websites and allows you to download videos with just one click. How can I download the Chrome theme as a picture? You can download the Google Chrome theme as a picture by following these steps: Open Google Chrome and go to the Chrome Web Store. Search for the theme you want to download and click on it to open the theme details page. Right-click on the theme image and select "Save image as..." or "Save picture as..." depending on your browser. Choose a location to save the image and click "Save." Alternatively, you can also use a screenshot tool to capture the image of the theme. Simply open the theme details page, take a screenshot of the theme image, and save it as an image file. How to control the bad pictures coming from Chrome? You can adjust Google Chrome's privacy settings to control the display of bad or unwanted images in Chrome by following these steps: Open Google Chrome and click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the window to access the menu. Select "Settings" and then click on "Advanced." Scroll down to the "Privacy and security" section and click on "Content settings." Scroll down to the "Images" section and select "Show all." Toggle the switch next to "Blocked images" to turn it on. With this setting enabled, Chrome will block the display of images that are considered harmful or unwanted and replace them with a placeholder instead. If you view a Google image, is it downloaded automatically? No, when you view an image on Google, it is not automatically downloaded to your device. When you view an image on Google, the image is loaded from the server and displayed in your browser. However, it is not stored on your device unless you specifically download it. To download an image from Google, you can right-click the image and choose "Save Image As..." or "Save Image As..." depending on your browser. This will allow you to save a copy of the image to your device's hard drive. To make this process even easier, you can download the Google Chrome extension and add it to your list. Open Google Chrome and go to the Chrome Web Store. Search for "image downloader" and choose an extension that suits your needs. Install the extension by clicking the "Add to Chrome" button. Visit the website that contains the images you want to download, and the extension should download them automatically. We have listed some of the most popular Google Chrome extensions for downloading images. You can choose one of the extensions from the list according to your needs. How to download an image without WEBP? To download an image without the WEBP format, you can follow these steps: Right-click on the image and select "Save image as..." or "Save picture as..." depending on your browser. Change the file format to JPG, PNG, or any other desired format. Choose a location to save the image and click "Save." You can also use Google Chrome extensions like Image Eye to convert images to JPG even before they are downloaded. Alternatively, you can also use an online image conversion tool to convert the WEBP image to another format before downloading it. Simply upload the WEBP image to the conversion tool, select the desired format, and download the converted image. How can I download the image through inspect element? To download an image using the "Inspect Element" feature in Google Chrome, you can follow these steps: Right-click the image you want to download and select "Inspect." The Inspect Element window opens and displays the HTML code of the page. Find the line of code that corresponds to the image you want to download. It should look something like this: There can be many images. To view the image name, you can hover over the image using the pointer. Right-click on the image URL ( https://example.com/image.jpg ) and select "Open image in new tab." The image will open in a new tab, and you can right-click on the image and select "Save image as..." or "Save picture as..." depending on your browser. Choose a location to save the image and click "Save." The image will now be saved. What are the benefits of using a Chrome extension for downloading images? The benefits of using a Chrome extension for downloading images include the ability to quickly and easily save images from websites, the ability to download multiple images at once, and the ability to choose the resolution of the images. Can I use image downloader extensions to download copyrighted images? No, downloading copyrighted images without permission is illegal, no matter which extension you use. Always make sure you have the right to use an image before downloading it.