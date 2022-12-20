We can all accept that the Internet is a world unto itself, with many things to do and content to consume. Nevertheless, many services and content are restricted to certain regions and are inaccessible to the rest of the world. There are also cases where government authorities restrict access to some content.

Whatever the case, you can overcome these restrictions with the help of a virtual private network (VPN). It lets users browse the Internet securely and privately by masking the user’s IP address, especially if you access the Internet through public Wi-Fi since this is an ideal place for many hackers to hack your device.

If you use Google Chrome to access the Internet, you should check out this list of the best VPNs for Chrome.

Best Free VPN Extensions for Chrome

A VPN Chrome extension is a type of VPN that runs in your web browser. It allows you to take advantage of a VPN without having to install a separate app. Ideally, a VPN Chrome extension encrypts your traffic and routes it through a remote server, which provides additional security from hackers or monitoring programs.

There are literally hundreds (if not thousands) of Chrome VPN extensions available on the Chrome Web Store, which is due to the increasing popularity and awareness of VPNs. For this guide, we tested several well-known and unknown VPNs and found some shocking facts. Most free VPNs are poorly secured, limit your usage and slow down your speed. Moreover, many of them profit from selling your data to untrusted third parties, putting your privacy at risk.

We have done our best to list the best VPN extensions for Google Chrome that are user-friendly, secure, protect your privacy, and reasonably fast.

Mind you, these VPN extensions will work across all Chromium browsers like Microsoft Edge , Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and others.

Windscribe VPN

Windscribe is a tool I personally use, and it’s easily one of my top choices for the best free VPN for Chrome. Windscribe, like many other options on the list, offers the ability to disguise your physical location, bypass censorship, block ads, and even block trackers. However, you’ll need to install the desktop version if you want to use all of its features.

With the free plan, you get 10 GB of monthly data volume after you sign up and confirm your email address. If you subscribe to the Pro plan, you’ll get unlimited data and many more servers in over 112 cities in 69 countries.

Besides these features, you can also block notifications from websites and monitor cookies without having your data stored on the Windscribe server. If you like the extension, you can also download the VPN for other OS and platforms.

I would have appreciated if more data was allocated to the free version instead of limiting it to only 10 GB. Also, during my use, I had problems connecting to some servers and had to switch servers manually.

Pros:

Access blocked websites and contents

Website cookie monitoring

No data is kept in Windscribe server

Cons:

Free plan is limited to 10 GB

Requires users to sign in to use the service

Download Windscribe

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN Chrome extension is a quick and easy way to unblock blocked websites and encrypt your browsing traffic. The reason it made it into our list of the best Chrome VPNs is the fact that it’s based on the Ethereum blockchain to keep your data private and secure. Do not worry, you do not have to spend a dime for this protection. It’s already included as soon as you add this extension to Chrome.

Once you install the extension, you can access it from the Extensions tab. Users can select the location of their choice and click the power button to start using it. CyberGhost can hide your IP address, help you access geographically restricted websites, and protect your device when you connect to a Public Wi-Fi.

With the premium version, you can connect up to 7 devices at once, have faster speeds, and promise that none of your data will be stored on their servers. Although the VPN promises you protection from many problems on the Internet, it can not protect you from Flash content and webRTC leaks, at least not in the free version. Besides, with very few sites to choose from, you are limited.

Pros:

Built on Ethereum blockchain.

Hide IP address of the devices

Access geo-restricted websites

Securely connect with Wi-Fi

Cons:

Can only choose from 4 locations on the free version.

Download CyberGhost

Free VPN ZenMate

If you are looking for a free VPN, ZenMate is an interesting choice. You can hide your IP while using the fast internet to stay anonymous. Fast and anonymous VPN. You can choose from a total of 80+ sites, only four of which are available in the free version.

The best thing about ZenMate VPN is that you have no bandwidth limit, which means you have unlimited access while your data is protected by strong encryption.

ZenMate also ensures that your IP address is hidden while you browse the Internet. ZenMate also has a dedicated section for streaming services, with which you’ll be able to access content from popular services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney Plus, YouTube, and others. ZenMate claims to have a strict zero-logging policy, which means that it does not store any logs of user activity.

Once you add the extension to Chrome, you can use it without submitting your credentials. However, you will not get protection against security threats caused by Flash Player and WebRTC.

It’s important to note that ZenMate (and Hola VPN) uses a peer-to-peer network to route your web traffic through other users’ computers instead of providing you with a secure connection. While these extensions can unblock content and bypass geo-restrictions, they don’t offer the same level of security or privacy as a dedicated VPN service.

Pros:

Dedicated section for streaming section

Zero logs ensure no data is tracked

Fast browsing

Cons:

Only 4 locations are available with the free version.

No protection from security threats by Flash Player and WebRTC

Download ZenMate

Free VPN for Chrome by VeePN

If you are looking for one of the best free Chrome VPNs, then you should consider Free VPN for Chrome by VeePN. The name says it all. You get unlimited traffic and bandwidth, and you can access the blocked websites without any issues.

Free VPN for Chrome not only allows you to access otherwise blocked content but also protects you from hackers and other trackers. The free version offers six servers, but if you are willing to subscribe to the premium version, you will get access to more than 2900 servers in 89 countries!

Free VPN for Chrome also blocks ads, trackers, and malware, claims to have a strict no-logs policy, and always reliable customer service. Another thing I liked about this VPN extension is that it does not force you to sign up. Instead, you can simply set it up and start using it with just a few clicks. However, I must say that there was an extension that warned me that the VPN might not work properly because of some other VPN extensions that I had installed with Chrome.

Pros:

Easy set-up

Strict no log policy

Access to 6 free servers

Cons:

May not work properly with some VPN extensions

Download VeePN Free VPN

Astar VPN

Astar VPN is a simple and straightforward VPN that can help you protect your online privacy and share content worldwide. You can use Astar VPN to browse the Internet anonymously, as it can hide your IP address and encrypt your Internet connection, keeping your data secure and private.

You’ll get access to blocked content, bypassing censorship and other blocked websites in your region. You can connect to multiple fast servers, although the free version only offers two servers. This might be a hindrance for some since the servers are limited, and there might also be problems if you use other proxy extensions.

Pros:

Surf web anonymously

Access blocked websites

Encrypt data

Cons:

Access to only two free servers

Download Astar VPN

Browsec VPN

Browsec is another extension that made it to our list of the best VPN for Google Chrome. It offers protection from Internet threats and allows you to surf privately for free. With Browsec, you can access any website and view restricted content. In the process, your IP address is masked, and the data is encrypted.

One of Browsec’s best features is that you’ll get access to many free server locations, many of which will let you browse faster. Besides, you will not be blocked with a data limit, so you can browse and stream any content you want. While the free features are sufficient for most users, you can get more functions with the premium version, although the price is on the higher side.

Pros:

Mask IP address

Encrypt data

Access blocked content

Many locations to access

Cons:

Premium plans are a bit pricey

Download Browsec

Hotspot Shield Free VPN Proxy

HotSpot Shield is a free tool that can be a good choice for those who are looking for the best free VPN Google Chrome extension. One of the main USPs of Hotspot is that there are no data or time limits. Users can choose the free servers located in Germany, Russia, Canada, and the Netherlands. Those who want more can sign up for the premium subscription and get access to server locations in India, Singapore, the UK, France, and the US.

To protect your data, AES uses 256-bit encryption for added security and privacy. Although the program collects all the activity logs, neither your traffic nor your IP addresses are recorded. Connection speeds are generally fast but can slow down for servers that are further away. One thing I liked about Hotspot is that it offers permanent free accounts and paid subscriptions during setup and does not hassle you with a premium subscription.

To use the application, simply install the extension and follow the simple five-screen introduction process. Once installed, you can select the server and access additional features such as a cookie blocker, a malware blocker, RTC protection, and a tool called Sword that generates fake traffic to protect your identity while browsing – all in the free version. However, I would have liked to see a more original design.

Pros:

Strong encryption protocol

Free permanent account

Easy installation process

Cons:

Collects aggregated activity logs

UI could have been better

Download Hotspot Shield

Hola VPN

Hola VPN is another popular VPN extension for Google Chrome that allows you to access websites that may be blocked or censored in your country. The extension is free, easy to use, and requires no signup. Just add the extension to Chrome and start using it. While the free version lets you access most websites for a limited time, you need to purchase the premium version to have no time restrictions.

For those who fear privacy, Hola may not be a good choice, as it tracks your tabs and navigations, accesses cookies, and stores local configuration and cache data. Although Hola claims to unlock websites efficiently and provide a better user experience, this might be a deal-breaker for many.

If you want to remove the collected data, you can contact customer support. Besides, the VPN is also not available for Indian users after it was banned in the country.

Also on TechPP Best Hola Alternative? 5 FREE, Safe and Similar VPNs in 2022 Read More

Pros:

No need to sign up

Access blocked content

Free plan available

Cons:

Free plan has a time limit

Your navigation history will be kept on the servers

Download Hola VPN

Touch VPN

Touch VPN is another nice and free Chrome VPN. It offers a one-click secure VPN service that lets you access any website while protecting your data and remaining anonymous. You get unlimited bandwidth without paying a cent and connect to servers in Sweden, the UK, Denmark, France, the US, the Netherlands, and Canada.

With Touch VPN, you can easily bypass geographical restrictions, unblock any website, bypass firewalls to access Facebook and YouTube, and protect your data from hackers when using public Wi-Fi hotspots. Moreover, Touch VPN masks your IP address and prevents websites from tracking and targeting your online activities.

However, some users have reported a problem where the server connects but displays other information.

Pros:

Unlimited bandwidth

Get access to blocked websites

Mask IP address

Cons:

Connects to wrong server sometimes

Download Touch VPN

1clickVPN

1clickVPN is also a good choice if you’re looking for the best free VPN for Google Chrome. Like many other competitors, you can use this VPN to browse the Internet safely and anonymously. The installation process is simple, and you can activate it right away without having to create an account or a credit card.

Although it’s a free VPN extension for Chrome, you won’t be bothered by advertisements. The extension provides unrestricted access to websites that may be restricted in certain locations. Thanks to strong SSL encryption, your data remains protected from hackers, data snoopers, and unauthorized surveillance. However, with the free version, you only get one server.

Pros:

No limit on the session, speed, or bandwidth.

Uses strong SSL encryption.

Protection from data snoopers

Cons:

Only one server to connect.

Download 1clickVPN

Some premium VPN options for Google Chrome to consider

While Google Chrome is compatible with many free VPN extensions, if you opt for a premium VPN, you can be sure to get many benefits, including improved security, reliability, performance, and many additional features. Premium VPNs usually offer stronger security measures, such as advanced encryption protocols and additional security features.

You also get access to a larger network of servers in multiple locations, which means a more stable and reliable connection and access to a wider range of content. Some VPN services even offer the possibility to connect to multiple devices simultaneously, a kill switch to protect user data in case of a connection failure, and ad-blocking features.

Overall, a premium VPN is a good choice for those who value increased security and performance when using the Internet. Now let us take a look at some of the most popular options you can consider.

Express VPN: This virtual private network service offers high speeds, strong security, and a wide range of servers. It’s easy to use and compatible with a wide range of devices.

Surfshark VPN: Allows users to surf the Internet securely and anonymously. It offers a variety of features, including unlimited device connections, a no-log policy, and even a kill switch to remove stored data.

Private Internet Access: for those looking for an affordable and secure virtual private network service, PIA offers a number of features to protect user privacy, including a no-log policy and multiple layers of encryption.

Nord VPN: The service offers fast speeds, high security, and a wide selection of servers. Nord VPN is known for its excellent customer support and user-friendly software.

What to consider when choosing a Chrome VPN extension?

Security and privacy: Check if they have a proven no-log policy and an advanced VPN protocol for greater speed and encryption at all times.

Check if they have a proven no-log policy and an advanced VPN protocol for greater speed and encryption at all times. Server locations: While it’s ideal to have several hundred locations, check if the extension has servers in countries of your choice.

While it’s ideal to have several hundred locations, check if the extension has servers in countries of your choice. Bandwidth and data limits: While unlimited bandwidth is tempting, see if your usage requirement requires lower bandwidth for better service.

While unlimited bandwidth is tempting, see if your usage requirement requires lower bandwidth for better service. Price: Obviously, price is an important factor when deciding which Chrome VPN extension to use.

Surf internet without any limits

With these suggestions for the best VPN for Google Chrome, we hope that you were able to choose the right one for you. We made sure to highlight the pros and cons of the extensions so that you can make a decision about which VPN extension for Chrome is right for you. In the meantime, if you have any doubts, suggestions, or questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.

FAQs about Free VPN Extensions for Chrome