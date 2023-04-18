Weather is an important part of our daily lives, and we all rely on accurate forecasts to plan our daily activities. Smartphones have made it more convenient to check the weather forecast anytime, anywhere.

The iPhone weather app that comes with the device is a great tool for weather forecasting, but there are many third-party weather apps that offer more features and capabilities. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to the best free iPhone weather apps that you can download and use to stay up to date on weather conditions.

Before we get started with the best free weather apps for iPhone, let’s take a look at how we chose these apps amongst hundreds and thousands of options available on the App Store.

Things to Consider When Choosing an iPhone Weather App

Accuracy: The most important factor in choosing an iPhone weather app is its accuracy. Look for apps that use reliable sources for their weather data, such as the National Weather Service or NOAA. Check user reviews to see if the app provides accurate forecasts and real-time weather updates. Interface: the app’s user interface should be easy to navigate and understand. Look for apps that provide clear and accurate information about weather conditions, such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, and rainfall. Pay attention to the design and layout of the app, as this can affect the user experience. Customizations: Look for apps that allow you to customize your weather. For example, you may want to be notified of certain weather conditions, such as thunderstorms or high winds. Look for apps that allow you to set up custom alerts and notifications. Features: Look for apps that offer unique features to enhance your weather experience. For example, some apps offer hyperlocal weather forecasts, while others provide information about pollen counts or air quality. Consider which features are important to you and choose an app that meets your needs. Advertising: many free apps rely on advertising to generate revenue, and these ads can be intrusive and detract from the user experience. Some apps display banner ads, while others display full-screen ads or pop-ups that interrupt your use of the app. Widgets: With the release of iOS 14, Apple introduced widgets that let you display information from apps on your home screen without having to open the app. Many weather apps now offer widgets that display current weather conditions, forecasts, and other weather-related information.

How We Picked the Best iPhone Weather Apps

In selecting the best weather apps for iPhone, we wanted to showcase some unique and lesser-known applications in addition to the most popular weather apps from the App Store. All the apps featured here cover all the basics you need in a weather app. All of them have very intuitive user interfaces, live weather updates depending on location, weather updates for the next two weeks, etc.

After going through a list of several apps, we have selected the 10 iPhone weather apps presented below based on ease of use, the accuracy of the information, and features. You can read all the details about each application in the next section.

Best Free iPhone Weather Apps

Here is our list of 10 weather apps for iPhone:

Clime – NOAA Weather Radar Foreca Weather Skymet Weather Windy Tomorrow.io Carrot Weather Apple Weather AccuWeather The Weather Channel Weather Live

Clime – NOAA Weather Radar

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) operates a network of weather radars in the United States known as the National Weather Service (NWS) radar network. These radars are used to detect and track precipitation and provide information on severe weather events such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes.

With the Clime app, users can access NOAA weather radar data in real-time. With Clime, users can view current radar images as well as forecast radar images up to 24 hours in advance. The app offers a variety of customizable options, such as the ability to view multiple radar layers and set up alerts for specific weather events.

In addition to radar data, Clime also gives users access to other weather information such as temperature, wind speed, and humidity. However, some features may require in-app purchases or a subscription to unlock.

Download Clime

Foreca Weather

Foreca Weather provides weather forecasts and information for locations around the world. It provides detailed weather information for the next 10 days, hourly forecasts for the next 48 hours, and current weather conditions for any location.

The app provides users with a variety of weather-related information, including temperature, precipitation, wind speed, wind direction, humidity, and UV index. It also provides interactive weather maps where users can see satellite images and radar data for their location and surrounding areas.

Foreca Weather offers a number of customizable settings, including the ability to set location-based warnings for severe weather, save favorite locations for quick access, and choose from a selection of different weather widgets for the device’s home screen. Some features may require in-app purchases or a subscription to unlock.

Download Foreca Weather

Skymet Weather

Skymet Weather is a popular weather forecasting platform in India that provides weather information and alerts to users. It offers a range of weather-related services, including daily weather updates, weather forecasts, and live weather tracking for locations across India.

Skymet Weather provides its users with a variety of weather information, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and precipitation amounts. In addition, Skymet Weather provides satellite imagery and radar data that allows users to track the movement of weather systems and learn about severe weather events such as tropical storms and hurricanes.

The platform also offers a range of customized services, such as weather forecasts for agriculture, which help farmers plan their crop cycles based on weather patterns, and weather forecasts for aviation, which provide pilots with up-to-date weather information to ensure safe flights. Some advanced features and services may require a subscription or in-app purchases.

Download Skymet Weather

Windy

Windy Weather provides its users with up-to-date weather information and forecasts for locations around the world. It offers a range of features and services that make it a popular choice among outdoor enthusiasts, pilots, sailors, and other weather-dependent professionals.

The app provides users with a range of weather-related information, including temperature, precipitation, wind speed, wind direction, humidity, and barometric pressure. It also provides detailed maps and visualizations, including satellite imagery, radar data, and wind maps, which allow users to track the movement of weather systems and learn about upcoming weather events.

Windy Weather offers a number of customization options, including the ability to save favorite locations, set up severe weather alerts, and choose from a selection of different weather widgets for the device’s home screen. In addition, Windy Weather offers special features for outdoor enthusiasts, such as information about ski resorts, hiking trails, and surf spots.

Some advanced features and services, such as access to historical weather data and additional map layers, may require a subscription or in-app purchases.

Download Windy Weather

Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io is a weather app for iOS devices that provides users with up-to-date weather information and forecasts for locations around the world. It offers a range of features and services that make it a popular choice among weather enthusiasts.

The app provides users with a range of weather-related information, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and precipitation amounts. It also provides radar data that allows users to track the movement of weather systems and learn about upcoming weather events.

Tomorrow.io offers a number of customization options, including the ability to save favorite locations, set up severe weather alerts, and choose from a selection of different weather widgets for the device’s home screen. The app also features a number of visually appealing weather animations and graphics that make it a pleasure to use.

Tomorrow.io offers a free trial period and a subscription-based pricing model for premium features. The app has been praised by users and reviewers alike for its accuracy, user-friendly interface, and visually appealing design.

Download Tomorrow.io

Related Read: 7 Best Android Weather Apps You Must Try

Carrot Weather

Carrot Weather is known for its witty and humorous comments and its user-friendly interface. It provides its users with accurate weather forecasts and information for locations around the world.

The app provides users with a range of weather-related information, including current conditions, hourly and daily forecasts, and weather maps. It also offers a number of customization options, including the ability to choose from a number of different themes and widget options for the device’s home screen.

Carrot Weather also offers a unique personality and sense of humor, with personalized commentary and sarcastic jokes based on the weather conditions in the user’s location. Users can also unlock additional features and content by completing certain challenges or subscribing to the app’s premium service.

Carrot Weather offers a free trial and a subscription-based pricing model for premium features. The app has been highly praised by users and reviewers alike for its accuracy, humor, and ease of use.

Download Carrot Weather

Apple Weather

Apple Weather is a pre-installed weather app that comes with all iOS devices. It provides users with up-to-date weather information and forecasts for their current location, as well as for saved locations around the world.

The app provides users with a range of weather-related information, including current conditions, hourly and daily forecasts, and detailed weather maps. It also offers a number of customization options, including the ability to choose between Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature units and set up weather-related notifications.

Apple Weather also integrates with other Apple products and services, such as Siri, which allows users to get weather information and forecasts by voice command, and Apple Maps, which provides users with real-time weather information for their route when they use turn-by-turn directions.

Apple Weather is available for free on all iOS devices, and its features are built into the device’s operating system. The app has been praised by users for its simple and intuitive interface, accurate weather information, and seamless integration with other Apple products and services.

Download Apple Weather

AccuWeather

AccuWeather is a popular weather forecasting platform that provides up-to-date weather information, forecasts, and warnings for locations around the world. AccuWeather offers a range of weather-related services, including daily weather updates, detailed forecasts, and live weather tracking.

The application has an engaging user interface that provides users with a range of weather information, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and precipitation amounts. It also provides satellite imagery and radar data that allows users to track the movement of weather systems and stay informed about severe weather events such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

AccuWeather offers a range of customized services, such as severe weather alerts that inform users of potentially dangerous weather conditions in their area and specialized weather forecasts for industries such as agriculture, energy, and transportation.

AccuWeather offers a range of subscription options for users who require additional features and services, such as hourly forecasts, extended-range forecasts, and historical weather data. The platform has received positive reviews from users for its accuracy and wide range of weather-related information and services.

Download AccuWeather

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is a popular weather forecasting platform that provides its users with up-to-date weather information, forecasts, and warnings for locations around the world. It offers a range of weather-related services, including daily weather updates, detailed forecasts, and live weather tracking.

The Weather Channel is a feature-rich weather application with a minimalist user interface and features such as weather maps and radar, a detailed air pollution index, outdoor conditions measurements, and many other functions.

The platform provides users with a range of weather information, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and precipitation amounts. It also provides satellite imagery and radar data that allows users to track the movement of weather systems and stay informed about severe weather events such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

The Weather Channel offers a range of customized services, such as severe weather alerts that inform users of potentially dangerous weather conditions in their area and specialized weather forecasts for industries such as agriculture, energy and transportation.

The Weather Channel offers a range of subscription options for users who require additional features and services, such as enhanced radar and map layers, wider-range forecasts, and access to historical weather data. The platform has received positive reviews from users for its accuracy, user-friendly interface, and wide range of weather-related information and services.

Download The Weather Channel

Weather Live

Weather Live is a popular weather app for iOS devices that provides users with up-to-date weather information and forecasts for locations around the world. It offers a range of features and services that make it a popular choice among weather enthusiasts.

The app provides users with a range of weather-related information, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and precipitation amounts. It also provides satellite imagery and radar data that allows users to track the movement of weather systems and learn about upcoming weather events.

Weather Live offers a number of customization options, including the ability to save favorite locations, set up severe weather alerts, and choose from a selection of different weather widgets for the device’s home screen. In addition, the app offers a number of visually appealing weather animations and graphics that make using the app a pleasure.

Weather Live offers a free trial period and a subscription-based pricing model for premium features. The app has been praised by users and critics alike for its accuracy, user-friendly interface, and visually appealing design.

Download Weather Live

10 Best Free Weather Applications for iPhone

All the applications listed above offer almost similar features with slight differences. Sometimes you get a voice assistant in the app, while other times, you find a very minimalistic interface with all sorts of information about the climate conditions in your area.

Our favorites from the list are the Carrot app for voice assistant integration and Apple’s default weather app, as it provides all the necessary information with nice graphics and a smooth user interface.

Comment below with your favorite weather apps from the list, and leave suggestions if you have any.

FAQs About Best Weather Apps for iPhone