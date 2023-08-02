Digital maps have completely changed the way we explore and connect with the world around us. Today, if you want to go somewhere, you can simply type in the address, and the map will show you the way with clear step-by-step directions.

Maps have made it easy to explore new places and provide instant access to a wealth of information with just one click. Most of us use maps online. But what happens when we’re in a place where the Internet signal is weak or when we have no Internet connection at all?

Don’t worry, there are many apps that allow us to use GPS even when we are offline. In this blog post, we will introduce you to the 10 best offline navigation apps. These apps offer turn-by-turn directions, plan routes, and provide information such as points of interest, landmarks, and restaurants without the need for an internet connection.

Benefits of Using Offline Navigation Apps

Don’t Need Internet: The biggest advantage of using maps offline is that you don’t need an internet connection to use them. You can easily download the maps and navigate to different places, plan routes, and much more without needing an internet connection.

Saves Your Data: Offline maps are downloaded and stored locally on your device, so you don't have to use up your data allowance to view specific locations or plan a route.

Loads Fast: Compared to online maps, offline maps load very quickly. You don't have to wait for them to download over the Internet.

Compared to online maps, offline maps load very quickly. You don’t have to wait for them to download over the Internet. Saves Battery: When you use navigation maps, the battery usually drains faster. If you use maps offline, you can save a little battery life.

More Private: Some apps like Google Maps store your location history. When you use offline maps, you're not sending your location over the internet. So it's a little more private.

Best Free Offline GPS Apps for iPhone and Android

Google Maps

Google Maps is the most popular app used by billions of people around the world. It is the default navigation app for most people, especially Android users. Google Maps was launched in February 2005 and brought offline maps support in 2015. With it, you can download a specific area or place, like a city or town. Google Maps is available in over 220 countries and territories. You can select any area on the map and download it for offline use.

The Google Maps app shows how much storage and data is needed to download the maps offline. Offline maps expire after about 15 days or less unless you have a data connection. To keep your maps offline, you need to connect to the Internet and enable automatic updates. If your device supports a microSD card, you can transfer data to your SD card. Go to Profile icon > Offline maps > Gear icon > Storage Preferences and select Device on SD card.

You can search for places, find businesses, and get driving directions while using Google Maps offline. Features such as bike routes, walking directions, and traffic information are not available when you use Google Maps offline. But the turn-by-turn feature is supported in offline mode. Google Maps offers recommendations for must-try places from local experts, Google, and publishers. Google Maps offers indoor maps so you can quickly find your way around large places like airports, shopping malls, and stadiums. When you use the maps offline, the app includes information on arrival times and more.

Speaking of other features in Google Maps, it provides information about trending places and new openings in the areas you’re looking for. You can also review places you’ve visited and add photos of missing streets and locations to get more accurate information. The offline maps are automatically updated with the new information when you reconnect to the Internet. So you’ll always get the latest information about the areas you’ve downloaded for offline use.

Google Maps also has collaboration features. You can share a shortlist of options and vote in real-time. You can also create lists of your favorite places and share them with friends. Another big highlight of the app is the user interface. It’s clean and easy to use and makes it easy for you to search and navigate to different places.

If you’re using Android, Google Maps is the default map app on your smartphone. If you use an iPhone, you can download the app from the Apple Store. Google Maps is available for free on almost all devices, including Android, Windows, iPhone, Mac, and even Apple CarPlay.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps offline:

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Tap on your profile picture in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Tap “Offline Maps. “

Tap on “Select Your Own Map.”



Move the rectangle over the area you want to download. You can easily drag the rectangle, and zoom in and out of the map area you want to download.

Click “Download.” The map area will be downloaded and will be added to the downloaded maps section. By default, downloads happen only over the WiFi network. You can go to the settings > Offline maps settings > Download preferences and then select Over Wifi or mobile network and click Save to download maps over the cellular network as well.

Apple Maps

Apple recently introduced support for offline maps in Apple Maps. Similar to Google Maps, in iOS 17, you can download parts of the maps and get turn-by-turn navigation, find places nearby, get directions, and more.

You can search for a specific area in the app or a location and download it offline. At the timing writing this article, Apple’s offline map support is limited to a few locations. If you have offline map support, just tap on the avatar, select the area or location, and click download to save the map offline. You can see all downloaded maps in the Downloads section on the map.

We have a detailed guide on how to use Apple Maps offline. You can visit the guide for a more detailed step-by-step process. To save you time, here are some quick steps you can follow to download Apple Maps on your iPhone.

Keep in mind that Apple Maps offline support is only available on devices running iOS 17 or later. If your device doesn’t meet the requirements, you can use the best alternatives like Google Maps, Maps.Me and other best apps to use maps offline. There is no alternative method to download and use Apple Maps offline without iOS 17.

How to download and use Apple Maps offline

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap your profile avatar in the bar and then press the new “ Offline Maps ” button.

” button. Select “Download New Map”.

Search for the area you want to download. The app will automatically suggest your home area.

In the preview, the app will show you how much storage space you need to save the map. Confirm with the “Download” button, and the map will appear in the “Downloaded” list.

Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps

The Sygic app is best for commuters and professional drivers. It has real-time traffic information, the fastest route correction, and other features like speed limit warnings, dashcam, head-on display, voice navigation, mobile speed camera, and more.

The map also works offline without an internet connection. You can choose from maps for over 200 countries and save the maps you need on your phone. All the features of the maps, such as high-quality offline maps, millions of points of interest, and route calculation software, are stored on your phone and allow you to navigate offline to different places.

Sygic offline maps support also includes popular landmarks, restaurants, and more. The app also allows you to search for places and points of interest in offline mode. You can simply use the search bar and find the places you want to navigate to. The app also offers offline voice-guided turn-by-turn directions. You can enable this feature to get voice instructions when you navigate to a specific location.

Sygic is available for both iOS and Android platforms. It supports multiple languages for navigation. The Sygic app comes in a free and a premium version. The free version of the app comes with features like offline maps, search, route calculation, places of interest, alerts of static speed cameras, and more. The app updates the offline maps 3 times a year for free. You can also upgrade to the premium version to update the maps more frequently. You also need a premium subscription to get voice-guided navigation, turn-by-turn navigation, intersection view, smart cam, and more.

NaviMaps

Navimaps by MapmyIndia is an app designed specifically for offline use. The app allows you to download maps and use them offline. Currently, NaviMaps only supports offline maps of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, including 3D landmarks, terrain models, city models, and more.

Unlike Google Maps or other popular apps we’ve reviewed that rely on user-uploaded data, NaviMaps has a team of over 400 surveyors who visit locations and collect data about each place.

You can simply select the country and state and download the map. After installing the app, you will be prompted to select the country and then the state within the country. The app will display a list of all states and the size of the map. You can simply select the state and start downloading. You’ll need an internet connection to download the map. NaviMaps offers free lifetime map updates, but the frequency of these updates is not mentioned.

NaviMaps also allows you to search for locations and points of interest in offline mode. The offline maps include points of interest, such as gas stations and parking lots. The app also offers voice-guided navigation in English and 10 regional languages when you use the app offline.

The app is simple and easy to use. NaviMaps is available for both iOS and Android platforms. You can download maps for offline use directly in the app. The app comes in a free version and a paid version. The free version of the app includes features like offline maps, offline search, route calculation, places of interest, live traffic data, and more. Upgrade to the premium version and get voice and visual turn-by-turn directions, lane assistance, speed alerts, POIs along the route, automatic rerouting, house number search, 3D landmarks, and more.

Maps.Me

MAPS.ME is another popular maps app developed for offline use. The app is free and provides offline maps based on OpenStreet Maps data. The maps are updated daily by millions of OpenStreetMap contributors. The app also lets you add, save, delete, import, and export favorite places or destinations.

You can check and download maps from all over the world. MAPS.ME is available in 345 countries and islands around the world. With the app, you can select driving, biking or hiking routes in offline mode. You can search for a specific location and download the maps for offline use.

You can find a lot of interesting places with trails and routes. You can do a quick search on the offline map, for example, for restaurants, shopping centers, national parks, beach resorts, amusement parks, and much more. The app allows you to sort places by categories. It also has collaboration features. With it, you can save your favorite locations and share them with others.

The app is free to use, and you can download unlimited maps for free. The app detects your location and downloads the offline map for the detected location. You can also search and download specific locations. When you zoom in on the location you’re interested in, the app will automatically ask you if you’d like to download the map. You can simply tap on the location and start downloading.

There is no specific information about how often the maps are updated, but according to the support page MAPS.ME, the OpenStreetMap data in the app is updated with a new version almost every month. The app is free and easy to use. MAPS.ME is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

OsmAnd — Maps & GPS Offline

OpenStreetMap (OSM) is one of the most popular and best offline maps you can use. It offers high-quality offline maps and voice-guided turn-by-turn navigation and provides millions of points of interest in offline mode. Similar to other apps, you can download and save the map data offline and use the map when you don’t have an active internet connection. You can download unlimited offline maps , and the downloaded maps are highlighted in the map preview.

You can plan a route to a location without an internet connection. The app offers customizable navigation profiles for different vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bicycles, public transportation, and more. It also provides information about the route, such as distance, speed, remaining driving time, distance to turn, and more. You can tap on any place or popular landmark to get more information about the place or specific landmark and plan your trip.

The user interface is simple and easy to use. The app also supports plugins that allow you to extend the app and add additional features. Popular plugins in the app include weather support, adding contour lines, slopes, hillsides, and more. To install the map plugins, you’ll need a premium subscription. The app also has a travel guide feature that lets you get detailed trip reports in the app.

HERE WeGo

HERE WeGo is another simple navigation app that supports offline maps. The app offers a simple and easy-to-use interface. With it, you can download offline maps for the whole country or maps for a specific location. You can navigate to the offline map feature, search for the country or a specific location, and click the download button to download the app.

The app allows you to plan routes offline. You can set your location, navigate to a destination, and return to your starting point without an internet connection. You can select locations on the office map and get turn-by-turn navigation. You can also tap on any location and get more information about it.

Currently, the app only supports offline maps for car, walking, and bike routes. Moreover, in offline mode, the map also shows fuel stations, restaurants, parking garages, and more. When connected online, you can view real-time traffic information, share your location with others, and get information about public transportation. You can also get speed alerts and quickly switch to online mode, and much more.

HERE WeGo is available on both iOS and Android platforms. You can download maps for offline use by going to the “Download Maps” section in the app’s settings. There you can select the regions you want to download. If you don’t have an internet connection, the app will automatically switch to offline mode. You can also turn on the offline map feature manually.

Avenza Maps

With Avenza Maps, you can import and download your custom maps based on OSM map data. You can manage and view all offline maps in a single place. In addition, Avenza Maps includes its own map store that contains various maps such as hiking, topographic, cycling, city, nautical, travel, and trail maps from publishers such as National Geographic, National Park Service, and the US Forest Service and more. Maps are downloaded offline and added to your map list.

Avenza Maps recently added support for OSM Basemap, which is still in beta as we write this article. With the free version of the app, you can find your location, record GPD tracks, draw on the app and measure the distance between places, take photos, and, most importantly, download the maps for offline use. Similar to Google and Apple Maps, you can select a specific area on the map and download the map. The app will tell you how much data is needed to download the app. The downloaded maps are automatically added to your offline map list.

Also, you can import custom maps with the app. You can import maps from the URL, cloud store, or directly from your device. The imported maps will be added to the list, and you can edit or manage the apps from there. Speaking of the app’s other features, it also supports layers and offers the ability to add custom layers to maps. You can add photos and notes to any location on your map. Avenza Maps does not offer turn-by-turn navigation.

Avenza Maps is simple and easy to use, but it might take a bit for users to understand how to import and use the maps effectively. The app is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

MapFactor Navigator app

MapFactor offers free and professional versions of offline maps. The free version of the maps on the app comes from OpenStreetMaps contributors and consists of offline maps for more than 195 countries. You can use the free version of the maps to navigate to different places, find your coordinates, plan routes, set navigation, add places to your favorites, and more.

Mapfactor also supports TomTom professional maps and offers features like alternate routes, head-up display, no ads, app color themes, live HD traffic information (over 80 countries), online search, remote control, and more. You can upgrade to the premium version to get access to professional maps.

Similar to other apps, you can select the area and download the map. You can also browse different countries and states and download an offline version of the app. The app displays the space and data needed to download the app. The downloaded maps are added to your map list, and you can use them when you don’t have an internet connection. The app offers routing modes for cars, buses, trucks, pedestrians, bicycles, and motorcycles. The offline version of the app also includes points of interest that help you find and navigate to popular and useful destinations.

Speaking of other features: The app can be connected to Android Auto for use in vehicles that support the feature. You can switch between day and night map modes. You can save your favorite routes and locations for quick and easy access in the future. The app warns you about speed limits and cameras.

Waze

Waze is another popular navigation app available for both iPhone and Android. The app is mainly used for navigation to various destinations. It displays information like real-time traffic, turn-by-turn directions, average speed, real-time gas prices, and more while you use the app. The app uses crowd-sourced information and provides real-time traffic info from other users to help you find the best route and reach your destination.

Unlike other apps that support offline maps, Waze does not have offline map support. However, you can still use Waze without an internet connection. You can select your destination while you have an internet connection. When you go offline, the Waze app will still provide basic navigation features. Waze will still guide you to your destination, much like the offline maps in Google Maps. However, you won’t be able to take advantage of many of the Waze benefits, such as real-time traffic alerts and information or updated routes.

Comparing the Best Offline GPS Navigation Apps

App Offline Maps Turn-by-Turn Navigation Points of Interest iOS & Android Multiple Languages Updates Google Maps Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Deletes downloaded maps after 30 days without internet Apple Maps Yes Yes Yes Only on iOS Yes Deletes downloaded maps after 30 days without internet Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates NaviMaps Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates Maps. Me Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates OsmAnd — Maps & GPS Offline Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates HERE WeGo Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates Avenza Maps Yes No Yes Yes Yes Depends on the map publisher Waze Yes (limited areas) Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates MapFactor Navigator Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Regular updates

The Final Destination: Offline vs. Online GPS Navigation

Offline maps are very useful, especially in areas with poor or no internet connection. Popular apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps offer offline maps that allow you to search and download the specific area on the map. Apps like Maps.me, Sygic Maps, and NaviMaps are designed for offline use. With these apps, you can download the entire country or state map offline. Finally, apps like Avenza let you import maps from different places and manage them in a single place.

The advantages of offline maps are obvious, but they also come with some limitations, such as the lack of real-time updates like traffic, road closures, and other dynamic changes in the location, the storage space required to download the map, the frequency of updates, limited navigation features, and more.

Make sure you update offline maps frequently so you don’t miss any important map changes. I hope you find this guide helpful. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments below.

