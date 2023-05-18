If you are someone who works with a microphone a lot in your daily life, then the HyperX QuadCast S could be an excellent option for you. Whether you are a content creator, streamer, podcast host, or voice artist, the HyperX Quadcast S can help you out, as it’s a versatile, high-quality USB microphone with several features that will ensure your audio sounds clear and crisp.

The HyperX Quadcast S is the successor to the very popular HyperX Quadcast microphone. Compared to the OG Quadcast, the Quadcast S has some much-needed improvements. We have been using the HyperX Quadcast S for over two weeks now. In this article, we share our opinion on the Quadcast S and whether you should buy it for yourself.

How Does the HyperX Quadcast S Look and Feel Like?

The QuadCast S has a sleek metal design and a sturdy metal stand that comes with a reliable spider mount. It also comes with an accessory that allows the stand to be replaced with a boom arm. The HyperX Quadcast S even brings the benefits of RGB to your microphone, which honestly looks a lot better than just the red light we have on the original Quadcast.

As far as design goes, the HyperX Quadcast S is similar in design to its predecessor. On the front, you can see the HyperX logo, and below that is the microphone gain control dial. At the top is the tap-to-mute button, which is touch-sensitive. On the back of the microphone, you’ll find the dial to change the microphone’s polar pattern (there are a few of them), followed by the auxiliary 3.5mm output and the USB Type-C port to connect the microphone to your computer. This is a good addition compared to the USB Type-B connector of the original Quadcast.

Overall, the HyperX Quadcast S looks good, feels solid, and is a good addition to any desktop setup. It also comes in two color options, black and white. We have the black color variant, and it looks very unobtrusive when the RGB is off.

What Features Does the HyperX Quadcast S Have?

The HyperX Quadcast S has a lot of features up its sleeve. For starters, it has four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bi-directional) to suit your recording needs, and also has a built-in pop filter to reduce plosives and unwanted noise, which is basically just a layer of foam on the inside of the microphone basket. It does not work that well, though, so we recommend using an external pop filter for the best results.

Personally, we used the cardioid polar pattern most often since we mainly recorded voiceovers and sometimes vocals. However, since the HyperX Quadcast S offers multiple polar patterns (which is rare for microphones in this price range), it can become a very versatile device.

The tap-to-mute button on the top was very handy, as we could easily reach it anytime we wanted to mute the microphone. The 3.5mm auxiliary output on the back is a good feature to have on any microphone, as it allows you to listen to your audio in real-time without latency. You can listen to the audio, but the results are not as convincing as with a dedicated audio interface.

Another excellent feature of the QuadCast S is its anti-vibration spider shock mount, which very effectively reduces unwanted vibrations and noise from our desk and keyboard. The gain control on the bottom was also very helpful in adjusting the gain of the microphone on the fly without interrupting the recording.

The RGB lights built into the grill give the Quadcast S a unique look. The colors, speed, and effects can be adjusted accordingly using the NGENUITY software that HyperX includes with most of its products. When you mute the microphone with the button on the top, the lights turn off to indicate this. All of these features combined to improve our experience with the HyperX Quadcast S.

Should We Install the HyperX NGENUITY Software?

The QuadCast S comes with HyperX NGENUITY software, which lets you customize LED lighting, polar pattern, and microphone settings. The software is easy to use and offers a range of options to help you get the most out of your microphone.

The best part about the NGENUITY software is that you can control and monitor any HyperX product you own through it. This is especially helpful if you own many HyperX products. The Light Sync feature allows you to synchronize the RGB settings of all your devices. You can also create different presets for different use cases.

This software also lets you change the microphone gain, headphone monitor volume, and headphone volume. The software does indicate which polar pattern you are currently using, but the only way to change the polar pattern is to use the knob on the back of the microphone. This is a good thing because it allows you to check and change the polar pattern directly on the microphone without having to fiddle with the software every time.

So you should download the HyperX NGENUITY software, as it enhances the experience even more. But unfortunately, it’s only available for download on Windows computers — sorry, Mac users.

What does the HyperX Quadcast S Sound like?

The HyperX Quadcast S produces very clear and crisp audio samples. The recordings sound very natural, and the bass is boosted or attenuated depending on the distance between the user and the microphone. The Quadcast S is not very good at handling plosives and noise, so be sure to use an external pop filter and record in a quiet or still location for best results.

The Gain knob can be very helpful when it comes to setting the right volume for your recordings. Otherwise, the sound will drop in between. We recommend setting the gain control between levels 1 and 2, keeping a reasonable distance from the microphone. This will give you a balanced result that you can edit as needed in post-processing.

We found that at higher gain settings, the Quadcast S tends to let through more noise and make the sound a bit grainier. But overall, we are happy with the results of the HyperX Quadcast S and think it’s best suited for voiceover, podcasts, and live streaming.

You can listen to the audio samples over here.

Should you buy the HyperX Quadcast S?

The best use cases for the HyperX Quadcast S, in our opinion, are recording voiceovers, podcasts, and live streaming. You can easily connect the Quadcast S to your computer via the included USB Type-C cable and start recording. You do not have to hassle with setting up an audio interface or XLR cables.

But if you are someone who is looking for a microphone specifically for recording music, then the Quadcast S may not be the best choice. There are much better microphones like the Audio Technica AT2020, Shure SM58, Shure Beta 58A, AKG P220, and many others in a similar price range that are best suited for music.

Overall, the HyperX QuadCast S is a fantastic microphone with excellent sound quality, real-time monitoring, RGB lighting, and a number of features that will make your recordings sound professional. If you are a content creator or streamer looking for a high-quality USB microphone, the QuadCast S is definitely worth considering.

Pros

Crisp and Clear recordings.

Physical mute button.

Different Polar patterns.

Gain Control Dial.

RGB Lights.

NGENUITY Software. Cons

Gain control dial can be misleading.

Audio monitoring is not very good.

Audio is gritty at higher volume levels.

