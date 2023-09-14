Robotic vacuum cleaners have been around for some time, and they epitomize the technological advances in robotics that are impacting the daily lives of people around the world. Ecovacs has made a name for itself in this field, and the Deebot N8+ is an advanced robot vacuum cleaner with a range of features. It is an advanced 2-in-1 vacuuming robot that can also be used as a mop, making it a versatile cleaning gadget for your home.

Due to its comprehensive functionality and flexible programming via the Ecovacs Home app, the N8+ seems ideal for busy homeowners who value efficient, automatic cleaning of various floor types.

In this review, we’ll take a look at the design and looks, setup and app performance, mopping performance, and additional features of the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ to provide an overview of its functionality.

Key Features of Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus

1. dToF Laser Detection: The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus has laser navigation (LiDAR) that allows it to move quickly and methodically, even in poor lighting conditions. This technology is superior to some other vacuum cleaners that might have trouble in such conditions. However, while it efficiently detects larger obstacles, we found that it has problems with lower obstacles and smaller objects, which the N8 Pro models with TrueDetect 3D technology handle better.

2. Mopping Function: The Deebot N8’s mopping function, while not a complete replacement for manual effort, does a fair job. While it doesn’t remove deep dirt, it does effectively remove surface dust and light dirt residues. We also found that dirt removal was inconsistent, which is a common problem with 2-in-1 robot vacuums.

3. Auto-Emptying Dustbin Capacity of 2.5L: The N8+ is one of the few models equipped with an auto-emptying dust bin, which effectively solves one of the most annoying aspects of a robot vacuum cleaner, namely the frequent clearance of dust. The robot vacuum cleaner independently empties the bin into a large 2.5-liter dust bag. This feature is ideal for busy people or those with allergies, as it guarantees minimal direct contact with dirt.

4. Double Spin Brushes: The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is equipped with two rotating brushes that effectively pick up dirt around the corners and edges. This key component pulls dirt into the path of the main air outlet for efficient cleaning.

5. Alexa and Google Assistant Integration: This is a common feature in the field. However, Ecovacs’ voice command feature stands out because you can send the robot to individual rooms with a single phrase. Say, for example, “Alexa, tell Deebot to clean the kitchen,” and the N8 Plus gets to work. By comparison, many other robot vacuum cleaners don’t have such detailed voice control. With mobile app control and pre-programmed cleaning cycles, the Deebot N8 Plus enhances hands-free, voice-controlled cleaning.

6. Automatic Recharge and Disposal: Unlike other robot vacuum cleaners that require manual emptying of the dust bin, the N8 Plus automatically disposes of dust in its base after each cleaning cycle. This feature keeps your hands free and means you only need to replace the dust bag in the base every 30 days.

7. 3-layer Filter: The dust bag is equipped with a 3-layer filter that filters out 99% of dust particles and allergens up to 2.5 microns in size. However, the ongoing cost of replacement bags is not for everyone — a convenient feature for those who value time over small, recurring expenses.

8. Multi-floor Mapping: The Ecovacs Home app has a number of smart features, including an option to map multiple floors. You can scan and save multiple maps of the different floors of your home. You can also specify where you want DEEBOT to clean on each map — a useful addition for those who live in duplexes.

9. Simultaneous Vacuum & Mop: Deebot N8+’s enhanced 2300Pa suction power and smart carpet detection allow simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. It avoids mopping when carpets are detected, and the suction power is doubled when vacuuming.

10. Long Running Time: The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus has a runtime of up to 110 minutes – longer than some competing products on the market. We were able to vacuum and mop our approximately 2,000-square-foot apartment in less than 70 minutes and still had enough power for other tasks.

11. Sound Level of 60 dB: The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus operates in Max+ mode with an average sound level of 60 dB, comparable to a mid-cycle dishwasher. In the realm of robot vacuums, that’s pleasantly quiet, especially at the lower ‘Quiet’ (45 dB) and ‘Standard’ (50 dB) power settings, allowing for activities like reading or watching movies in the same room. However, the N8+ gets significantly louder with 87 dB during the 20-second self-emptying process.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Design

Ecovacs is known for smart-looking robot vacuum cleaners, and the N8+ is no exception. Available in two standard colors, white and black, it fits perfectly into any modern home without being an eyesore.

The Deebot N8+ has a tall, tower-shaped dock that requires finding a space for placement and a traditional robot vacuum cleaner shape measuring under 10cm (4 inches) in height with two spinning sweepers at the front. This design is important for obstacle avoidance, as it helps to ensure the robot can safely navigate around cluttered spaces without bumping into furniture or other obstacles.

The two sweeping brushes located at the front of the device are well-suited to cleaning tiled floors and carpets alike, while its low profile ensures it fits underneath most furniture items when vacuuming. Overall, this design allows for efficient navigation through various environments while providing a reliable cleaning experience.

The underside of the N8+ is smartly designed, akin to other Ecovacs models. At its heart is a brush roller with edge sensors for navigating and side brushes for sweeping debris from corners. It features six crash sensors that allow it to avoid accidents. A washable mop pad complements its cleaning capabilities. We especially like the contact sensors that easily connect the device to the charger. Its superior features of app and voice control, as well as a self-emptying dust bin, will especially benefit busy people who don’t want to empty the dust bin manually. In addition, the built-in advanced digital mapping with zoned cleaning makes the device efficient and user-friendly.

The Brushroll

The brushroll of the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ combines soft spiral bristles with rubberized paddles. This design helps sweep dirt from hard surfaces and shake up carpet fibers for a thorough clean.

The Build Quality

The build quality of Deebot N8+ strikes as solid compared to lower-end models. Noteworthy details like the cord wrap create a higher-end perception. However, it’s not exempt from flaws such as poor climbing and a flimsy water bin for mopping.

The Controls

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ can be effortlessly controlled via three different methods – push buttons on the device, the Ecovacs app, and voice commands via Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant. Unlike a few other robotic vacuums, it doesn’t have a physical remote but compensates with mobile and voice control, making it versatile. Its scheduling feature is a trump card over its competitors, offering the ability to schedule cleaning cycles remotely conveniently. These advanced, user-friendly controls are suitable for tech-savvy households with fast-paced lifestyles who appreciate seamless, hands-free cleaning of their homes.

Auto-Emptying Bin

Auto-emptying is a great feature for allergy sufferers, as it automatically empties the mobile dust bin when docked. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ has a 2.5-liter self-emptying bin and two disposable dust bags, with each dust bag estimated to last a month before needing to be replaced. During the self-emptying process, there is a sudden and loud suction that may be uncomfortable for some users.

In terms of user experience with the self-emptying feature, it generally works well, but there were some cases where hair got wrapped around the brushes or was not completely sucked out of the mobile dust bin due to its round shape. To fix these issues, Ecovacs has included a special cleaning tool that can be used to remove the hair manually or to tape off one of the emptying holes.

The advantages of this self-emptying feature outweigh any disadvantages, as it allows for easy and scheduled cleaning without having to empty the bin frequently manually.

The Ecovacs App

After using the Ecovacs Home app (available for iOS and Android), we’re impressed with its features. You can manage the vacuum’s water flow, create cleaning schedules, and set no-entry zones with virtual boundaries. The ability to add no-mop zones, track cleaning history, estimate accessory life, etc., makes it all worthwhile.

In addition, the app allows you to name, split, and merge rooms. The AI suggests the best suction power for vacuuming, and the best water flow for mopping, depending on the floor type. However, the ability to save only two maps and the occasional small error is a drawback. The app kept messing up the saved map for flimsy reasons, such as loose cords getting tangled in the brushroll. When that happens, you have to start mapping again, which can be annoying.

However, the voice control features of the Ecovacs app make it user-friendly and convenient. With it, you can also view the cleaning history and customize the voice output. However, the need to disable mobile data during setup is a minor inconvenience.

In our opinion, this app is best suited for detail-oriented users who want to control the functions of their robot vacuum cleaner precisely.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+: Vacuuming and Mopping Performance

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ delivers an impressive suction performance, especially on solid tiles and carpets, although it has slight problems when cleaning fine dirt and corners. It is equipped with a HEPA filter and two additional pre-filters, as well as two side brushes for thorough cleaning. The mobile dust container has a capacity of 420 ml and is easy to empty.

Although the device’s mopping function doesn’t quite match the effectiveness of manual work, it does make for easy cleaning and is comparable to many other devices on the market. Furthermore, its battery life can last for 1 hour 50 minutes, which is plenty enough time to clean an area of approximately 100-150 m² with one charge.

As people with a preference for easy-to-use devices that are versatile, we appreciate features like digital card options and smart home integration. In our opinion, the vacuum-mop hybrid is best suited for individuals who value automated cleaning of their homes without expecting a flawless result.

Hair maintenance is an issue that requires attention. This is specifically true for households with pet hair. Hair might wrap around the brushes occasionally, but a special cleaning tool is included to remove it. The self-emptying dustbin may not vacuum the mobile dust container entirely, especially when filled with hair, but taping off one of the emptying holes can help solve this problem.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Review Verdict

Overall, the self-emptying function of the robot vacuum and mop is a great convenience that comes with additional costs and certain limitations. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ offers powerful suction, mapping features, and obstacle avoidance technology. It also has a 240 ml water tank for the mopping function, which is just enough for light cleaning tasks. However, it cannot achieve the same pressure as hand mopping and often needs to be rescued due to the inability to detect smaller objects.

Those who don’t appreciate the auto-emptying function can consider the regular Deebot N8 and those who want better object detection can consider the Deebot N8 Pro. Priced at $246.99 / Rs 49,900, the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is an excellent choice for busy people who want to both sweep and mop without having to get their hands dirty with robot vacuum maintenance.

Pros

Auto-Emptying bin is very convenient.

Classy looking design

Smart and functional app

Good battery life

Multi-floor mapping support Cons

Big and bulky because of auto-emptying bin

Not great with pet/human hair

Ordinary mopping performance

Price is on the higher side

SUMMARY Priced at $246.99 / Rs 49,900, the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is an excellent choice for busy people who want to both sweep and mop without having to get their hands dirty with robot vacuum maintenance.