Nothing, a London-based tech brand known for its standout design, has gained a lot of popularity and amassed a solid customer base in India in a very brief time.

In July this year, just before the Nothing Phone (2) launch, the company announced its plans to strengthen customer support in the country, which includes opening exclusive customer service centers, among other things.

Although a little later than the promised time, Nothing has finally opened the doors of its first exclusive service center in Bengaluru. But that’s not all. Nothing has also shared some more updates and plans in its effort to expand and provide better customer service to more users in the country. Let’s take a look at its specifics.

An Exclusive Customer Service Center

Nothing has been selling smartphones and TWS earbuds in India for a good few years. However, it didn’t have its own service centers in the country all this time. Instead, it had to partner with third-party service providers to serve its customers.

But, in an effort to enhance customer experience, Nothing has officially launched an exclusive customer service center in India. Opened in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, the Nothing exclusive service center aims to offer top-notch after-sales support to Nothing customers in the country.

Nothing says the service center is designed to provide customers with a more interactive and engaging experience. It’s also said to have expert technicians to assist customers and service their products.

Speaking of device service and repairs, the company promises two hours of resolution time at the exclusive service center. And, in case there are any delays in repair, perhaps due to part unavailability, the service center will lend the customer a stand-by smartphone to ensure they aren’t left stranded without their device during this time.

Additionally, Nothing suggests customers can also get special offers on part replacement and labor chargers when they get their devices serviced at the Nothing service center. They can even purchase accessories for their devices, along with accidental care packs and warranty upgrade packs.

What’s more, the Nothing India exclusive service center will also have some unique elements. Currently, it’s said to have gaming consoles and refreshments to keep customers visiting the center engaged as they wait to get their devices serviced.

Besides, the Nothing exclusive service center also offers a few other perks to its customers. These include service camps for Nothing customers on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, technology workshops, and exhibitions of the newest Nothing product launches.

More Nothing Exclusive Service Centers

Nothing isn’t just stopping at one exclusive service center in India. It says it has plans to create an extensive service network in the country to offer valuable after-sales service and expert tech support to its customers in different parts of the country.

To achieve this, Nothing India is working on establishing four more exclusive service centers in the country in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. And going forward, it aims to expand this vision to 20 exclusive service centers in 2024 and 35 by 2025 to cover an even larger customer base across India.

And Even More Nothing Service Centers

Besides opening exclusive service centers, Nothing is also establishing more of its regular (multi-brand) service centers in the country, especially to serve its customers residing in tier-II and tier-III cities of the country. It’s doing this by expanding its service centers from 230 to over 300, reaching far beyond than before and serving around 19,000 PIN codes.

Additionally, the company is expanding its customer service team by 50% so that it can offer better assistance to its growing number of customers in the country.

A Step in the Right Direction

Nothing’s launch of an exclusive service center is a step in the right direction and shows the company’s commitment to its large customer base in India. Sure, you could get your Nothing devices serviced at one of Nothing’s many authorized service centers spread across the country, but having the company’s own exclusive stores facilitates a better after-sales experience and promises expert tech support for better and faster resolution.