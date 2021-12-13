How to Downgrade OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 9/9 Pro

After weeks and months of testing, Oneplus has finally launched the stable update for the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, many users want to downgrade from OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11 for various reasons.

First, the integration of ColorOS into OxygenOS has become a hindrance for some. The general inconsistencies at UI make for an unsatisfying experience for some. Second, specific bugs and slowdowns bother many users since this is a major software update.

But do not worry because we will take a detailed look at how you can downgrade your OnePlus 9 Pro from OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11 with ease.

Pre-Requisites

OnePlus 9/9 Pro running Oxygen OS 12. Download Downgrade Zip

OnePlus 9

i. India

ii. NA

iii. Europe OnePlus 9 Pro

i. India

ii. NA

iii. Europe Oxygen Updater apk (Remove .zip from the file name after downloading and then install the APK) Make sure the device has at least a 50% charge.

Before we start the downgrading process, make sure to perform a complete backup of the device as the downgrade process will factory reset your device.

Steps to downgrade OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11

Once you have downloaded the downgrade zip, place it in your internal storage, make sure it is not placed in any folder. Now you need to rename the file from .jar to .zip. This is a critical step; otherwise, the device will not detect the downloaded zip file.



Launch the Oneplus updater app we downloaded earlier and hit the settings icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Here, select the Local upgrade option and choose the downgrade package we downloaded earlier in phone storage.

Confirm the data wipe warning pop-up message, and it will now start installing the file.

Once the installation is completed, click restart. Boom, it will not wipe your device and downgrade Oxygen OS 12 to Oxygen OS 11 successfully.

Downgrade OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11 with ease

Downgrading from OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11 on your OnePlus 9/9 Pro should be easy with the steps we shared above. But as mentioned earlier, please backup all your important data as the device will be reset to factory settings during the downgrade process.

Let us know in the comments below if you found this guide helpful and if you successfully downgraded from OxygenOS 12 to OxygenOS 11 on your OnePlus 9/9 Pro with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is there any way to downgrade OxygenOS 12 without wiping data?

Unfortunately, you cannot downgrade Oxygen OS 12 without losing data. Since it is a downgrade of the Android version, a data wipe is required to avoid problems after downgrading the device.

2. I cannot find the downgrade package under the local upgrade option. Why?

The main reason the downgrade package is not visible is the file extension. It is crucial to rename the file from .jar to .zip; otherwise, the file will not be visible. Also, make sure you have downloaded the right download package for your OnePlus 9/9 Pro.

3. Why have I not received the OxygenOS 12 update on my Oneplus 9/9 Pro?

According to recent reports, as of December 12th, 2021, OnePlus has withdrawn the Oxygen OS 12 update for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro due to bugs. But do not worry because the company will rerelease the update in batches after fixing the issues.