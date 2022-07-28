How to Set Music Visualization on the Glyph UI on Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) has perhaps been the most talked-about phone of the year so far. The first phone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new initiative, Nothing, the Phone (1), has been making headlines for many of its innovative features, none more so than the 900 LEDs on its back which light up in sync with calls and notifications. Nothing calls it a whole new interface and has even given it a name, the Glyph Interface. The Nothing Phone (1) literally has a ‘lit’ back with LEDs switching on and off to indicate notifications, charging, and other functions.

And you can also make those LEDs blink on and off in sync with the music being played on the phone. This is available via the Music visualization feature on the phone. There is a catch, however. This feature is not enabled by default, and even activating it is not as simple as selecting or tapping an option. Some would call it a little frustrating, others charmingly whimsical, in keeping with the tone of both the phone and the brand.

It is not a feature that works perfectly – quite often, the LEDs light up with a mind of their own – but having your phone put on a light show as the music plays on it is definitely one heck of a party trick and a guaranteed head turner.

How to Enable Music Visualization on Nothing Phone (1)

So if you want your Nothing Phone (1)’s LEDs to get into party mode whenever you play music on the phone, just follow these steps to activate Music visualization:

Step 1: We need Contact(s)

You read that right. To start the whole process of getting the phone’s LEDs to play nice with the music on it, first open Contacts. No, not Music, Settings, or even Glyph Interface; go into Contacts.

Step 2: A touch of Abra(cadabra)

You read that right as well. Once in Contacts, you now need to create a new contact called “Abra.” That is the name; you cannot use any other. There is no need to add any phone number or any details. Just the name will do. We assume it is a tribute to abracadabra (or Abraham Lincoln, for all we know!). We did tell you this was a whimsical process. Save the new contact.

Step 3: Logic returns to the process… Settings time

We now get into what might seem to be the first logical step in this process. Open Settings and then head to Glyph Interface. You will not have to search for it (you can if you wish) – it is among the first few options.

Step 4: Get Abra a ringtone

In the Glyph Interface, head to Ringtones. And there, opt for “Add a contact.” The contact you need to associate with the ringtone is the one we just created – yes, Abra. Allot any ringtone to it. Do not worry; you can come back and change this.

Step 5: Abracadabra! Music Visualization is in da house

When you return to the Glyph Interface after having allotted a ringtone to Abra, you will see a new option called “Music visualization” under Advanced features. Tap on it to switch it on.

Step 6: Play! (with due caution)

That’s it. Now, whenever any sound is played on your Nothing Phone (1), you will see the LEDs light up on the back in… well, in some sort of pattern. To be honest, we did not find the LEDs being in sync with the sound coming from the phone – and they will light up even if you are playing a YouTube video with no music in it or even when you are playing a video with some sound shot on the phone itself.

It can sometimes get a little intrusive – imagine the back of your phone lighting up in different patterns when you see a video clip on Twitter or WhatsApp! But yes, it is an attention grabber. For a while anyway.

Step 7: Farewell, Abra

Some folks have been saying that the Music visualization option disappears from their phones when they remove Abra from the contacts list. That has not happened to us. So we would say, go ahead and free up a ringtone and contact space.