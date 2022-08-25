Customization is a major part of why people choose Android smartphones. The ability to freely customize your home screen and the rest of the UI with just a few clicks is a great advantage that Android users have over other platforms. One of the major components of customizing your Android home screen is the use of custom widgets.

The most popular way to use widgets on Android is by using the KWGT Widget Maker and KWGT Widget Packs. We are covering twelve of our favorite KWGT Widget Packs in this piece and will also tell you how to apply the widgets on your home screen.

Let us show you how to do it!

Advertisement

How to Customize Your Android Home Screen with KWGT Widgets

In order to customize your Android Home Screen, you need to follow a few steps before you can achieve the desired look. These are pretty simple to follow so that you will have no trouble.

Download the Necessary Applications

Open Play Store on your Android device.

Search for the “KWGT Widget Maker” and download it. It would be better if you could also get the “KWGT Widget Maker Pro” which should cost you less than $1, but it’s totally worth it.

Next, you need to download all the widget packs we have listed in the next section.

How to Apply the KWGT Widgets?

First, you need to create some empty widgets on your home screen using the KWGT Widget Maker.

Press & hold in an empty space on your home screen, then tap on the “Widgets” option.

Next, scroll down until you find the “KWGT Widgets,” then hold and drag the one you want to your home screen.

Now, tap on the widget, which will take you to the KWGT Widget Maker app. Here you can select any widget from the available options and customize it for your home screen.

12 Best KWGT Widget Packs 2022

Advertisement

Many widget packs are available for KWGT in the Google Play Store. We have listed the ones we thought were among the best and are free at the same time.

Here is our list of the twelve best widget packs for KWGT:

Vanilla KWGT: For the aesthetic ones Odisea KWGT: For the simplicity lovers Mini Music Player for KWGT: For the music lovers Minimal KWGT: For the minimalists Neon Rock for KWGT: For the colorful ones Huk KWGT: More than minimal Titan KWGT: Clearly aesthetic Nebbia for KWGT: For the design lovers Mini-Ism For KWGT: Clean & Functional Gradient for KWGT: For the playful ones One4KWGT: For the perfectionists Vibrant Colors for KWGT: For the vibrant ones

Let’s check them out one by one.

Vanilla KWGT: For the Aesthetic Ones

Vanilla KWGT widget pack consists of a bunch of well-designed, minimalistic-looking widgets including a clock widget that will provide you with the necessary information while making your home screen look great. You can combine this widget pack with minimalistic background images or vector graphics to perfectly set up your home screen.

Download Vanilla KWGT

Odisea KWGT: For the Simplicity Lovers

Odisea consists of some quirky-looking widgets with functional touch zones that give you quick access to various settings and applications right from your home screen. This is the perfect widget pack to spice up your home screen a bit. You can combine these widgets with any wallpaper to create your perfect home screen setup.

Advertisement

Download Odisea KWGT

Mini Music Player for KWGT: For the Music Lovers

Mini Music Player widget pack for KWGT is one of the most popular packs among Android customization enthusiasts. It offers a lot of beautifully designed, functional widgets to meet your music control needs on your home screen. It has designs to fit almost any homescreen setup, from the minimalistic to the cluttered. If you were ever looking for a music widget pack, this should be it.

Download Mini Music Player for KWGT

Minimal KWGT: For the Minimalists

If you are a minimalist or want to keep your homescreens clean and minimalistic, then Minimal KWGT is the best widget pack for you. It contains a variety of minimal and clean widgets that are very functional while keeping your home screen clutter-free. Combine these widgets with a simple icon pack, and you are good to go.

Advertisement

Download Minimal KWGT

Neon Rock for KWGT: For the Colorful Ones

If you are the fun one in your friend group, this widget pack is sure to attract some eyeballs. The Neon Rock Widget Pack for KWGT includes some stunning neon-induced widgets that will make your face light up along with your homescreen setting. It also looks great on darker backgrounds, and a neon-themed icon pack rounds out the setup.

Download Neon Rock for KWGT

Huk KWGT: More Than Minimal

Huk is a KWGT widget pack with over 200 clean and minimal widgets that will make your home screen look great while providing functional options like a calendar and weather widgets for live updates. Combine it with minimal background or a gradient background to set up the perfect home screen.

Download Huk KWGT

Titan KWGT: Clearly Aesthetic

Titan is a widget pack heavily inspired by the design aspects of glass morphism, with a touch of clean design that fills your home screen with full-size widgets. With these widgets, you can access various settings using the built-in keyboard shortcuts. Combined with a bright icon pack and a dark background, your homescreen will look absolutely unique.

Advertisement

Download Titan KWGT

Nebbia for KWGT: For the Design Lovers

Nebbia is one of my favorite widget packs from this list. The free version offers a ton of very attractive and well-designed widgets that can be used to create very appealing home screen setups. There is also a paid PRO version of the app that includes many more widgets with really good designs. Almost any wallpaper will look good with these widgets but ensure you get an icon pack to accompany them.

Download Nebbia for KWGT

Mini-Ism for KWGT: Clean & Functional

Mini-Ism is a KWGT pack that feels kind of minimalist, but it’s not really minimal. It contains around 200 sophisticated and feature-rich widgets with minimalist design cues. You can combine the widgets with a light or dark background, and both will work.

Advertisement

Download Mini-Ism for KWGT

Gradient for KWGT: For the Playful Ones

Gradient is a colorful and vibrant widget pack that features a bunch of widgets that are primarily made to be paired with darker backgrounds and neon types of setups. It doesn’t have the most number of widgets as it’s fairly new, but the developer is regularly adding new designs to the app to make it totally worth a try.

Download Gradient for KWGT

One4KWGT: For the Perfectionists

One4KWGT is an interesting one because it’s not just a normal widget pack, but a complete KWGT theme. One4KWGT comes with its own icon pack, wallpapers, and widgets, so you have a complete home screen from the start. This is the best solution if you don’t want to mess around with KWGT Widget Maker. It’s easy to set up and looks great without much effort.

Download One4KWGT

Vibrant Colors for KWGT: For the Vibrant Ones

This widget app is for you if you need a colorful and vibrant home screen that stands out from all the boring minimalists. It has widgets that look stunning and stand out from the crowd even from a distance. It’s a relatively new app, but the developer regularly adds new content to it. It works best with a dark or neon-themed icon pack and a dark wallpaper.

Download Vibrant Colors for KWGT

Use These Best KWGT Widgets to Personalize Your Android

Advertisement

You can finally start customizing your Android smartphone and use all the widget packs presented above to change the mood every now and then. Your smartphones can get boring very quickly, so you should change the wallpaper or the entire home screen every now and then to get that little bit of excitement you have been missing. Android is a very feature-rich and well-organized operating system with numerous options that allow you to customize your device. Besides the ones mentioned above, there are a lot of different widget packs in the Google Play Store. Just browse through them, and you might find something unique.

We hope this article was helpful. Let us know about your favorite KWGT Widget Packs in the comments below!

FAQs about the Best KWGT Widget Packs