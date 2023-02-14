The MagSafe Battery Pack is a new accessory for iPhone 12 and later models that allows users to easily and conveniently extend the battery life of their iPhone. Using Apple’s MagSafe technology, these batteries can be attached to the back of the iPhone and charged wirelessly. Unlike regular smart battery cases, the magnets hold the battery securely.

MagSafe batteries come in a variety of sizes and capacities. A smaller size can be useful to extend the life of the device, while a larger capacity makes the device larger and extends the battery life. If you have the latest iPhone and want your iPhone’s battery to last longer, this battery pack is a good option to think about. In this guide, we’ll choose the best Magsafe battery packs for your iPhone.

Things you should consider before buying a Magsafe battery pack for your iPhone

Capacity: Look for a battery pack with a high capacity (measured in mAh) to ensure it can fully charge your iPhone Charging time: the charge time of a battery refers to the time it takes to charge from a discharged state fully. Different MagSafe batteries have different capacities and charging speeds. The larger the capacity, the longer it takes to charge, and the faster the charge speed, the shorter the charge time. Compatibility: Make sure the battery pack is compatible with your iPhone model. Magnetic Battery Packs only support iPhone 12 and newer models. Design and Size: Pay attention to the design and size of the battery pack to make sure it is easy to carry and use on the go. Special Features: Also, pay attention to any extra features you may need. For example, some magnetic batteries come with a built-in stand to help you hold your smartphone. Price: Compare prices from different sellers to find the best value for your money.

8 Best iPhone MagSafe Battery Packs

Here’s our list of best MagSafe battery packs for iPhone:

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Anker Powercore Magnetic 5k SWIO Magnetic Wireless Portable Magsafe Battery pack Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Moft Snap Stand Powerset Casely Power Pod Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple has announced its version of the iPhone Magsafe battery pack. It has a simple look. It is white and has rounded edges, which makes it fit perfectly on any iPhone. The downside of this MagSafe power bank’s simple design is that you can not directly see how much power is left, as there is no battery indicator.

Since it is an Apple product, it works well with the software. It has additional features related to the software, such as battery indicators, support for the latest widgets that show the percentage left in the Magsafe, and more.

The battery has a capacity of 1,460mAh. An Apple Magsafe Battery Pack could recharge an iPhone 12 mini from 0-83%, an iPhone 12 from 0-63%, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0-55% in real-world tests. Charging is done with a lightning cable. Additionally, it works as a Qi charger, so any Qi-compatible device can be charged, such as AirPods and Apple Watches.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack works with iPhone 12 and newer models running iOS 15 or later.

Pros:

Works seamlessly with iPhones

Compact and perfect design for iPhones

Works with iPhone mini

Cons:

Underpowered compared to rivals

Still uses the Lightning port to charge

Buy on Amazon.com

Buy on Amazon.in

Anker Powercore Magnetic 5k

The next choice on our list is the Anker Powercore Magnetic 5k battery pack. This battery is just what you need if you are looking for an affordable alternative to the Apple Magsafe battery pack. Starting with the design, it comes in black and has a bulkier design because of the large 5000 mah capacity. It has Type-C support, a battery status indicator, and a power button on the bottom.

It connects to the iPhone via a magnet. It fits the magnet perfectly, but because of its size and weight, you need to be extra careful while holding your iPhone.

Speaking of performance, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery capacity. It can fully charge iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0-100%. It comes with 10W wireless output and 11W input through USB Type C.

The Anker Powercore Magnetic 5k is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models. For most people, this is the best MagSafe battery pack considering the features and price.

Pros:

Compact size

MagSafe-compatible

5000mAh power

10W wired USB-C output for non-MagSafe devices

Cons:

Slow charging (5W wireless output)

Somewhat thicker in design

Buy on Amazon.com

Buy on Amazon.in

SWIO Magnetic Wireless Portable Magsafe Battery pack

The next choice is the SWIO Magentic portable wireless Magsafe battery pack. This one is best for you if you are looking for a Magsafe wireless battery pack with a larger battery capacity. It has a battery capacity of 10000 mAh.

SWIO Magnetic Wireless Portable MagSafe is available in black and blue and is larger than other chargers as it holds 1000 mah. It has LED lights that indicate when the battery is low, a Type-C connector, and a power button. It also has a built-in stand that lets you place your phone on the table while watching videos or listening to music.

It does not have any additional software features like Apple Magsafe. It simply attaches to the back of the phone. The best way to charge your iPhone is to plug in the MagSafe and turn it on.

As for performance, it has a 10000-mah battery with a wireless output speed of 7.5W and a wired output speed of 22W. It has a USB-C charging port. With the SWIO Magnetic Wireless portable Magsafe battery backpack, you can charge your iPhone more than once. It can take 22W of power through a USB Type-C port. SWIO wireless Magsafe battery backpack can also charge other devices as an external power bank.

It is compatible with all iPhone 12,13, and 14 models.

Pros:

10000 mah battery

Comes with a built-in stand

MagSafe compatible

Support for wired charging

Cons:

Slow wireless charging

Charging takes a long time

Massive and thick design

Buy on Amazon.com

Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger

The Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger is the best choice if you are looking for a portable powerbank that can also be used as a desktop charger. It is a 2-in-1 wireless charging station and detachable portable charger that can charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time.

The Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger is available in white and light blue. It features a power button and LED lights that indicate how much battery is left. It also features a Type-C connector. In addition, the Magsafe has a stand that holds the iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode and can be tilted up to 40 degrees.

It does not have any additional software features like the Apple Magsafe. It simply attaches to the back of the phone. It would help if you connected the MagSafe to the power supply to charge your iPhone.

Speaking of power, the 5000mAh battery can charge your iPhone wirelessly at 7.5W and accepts a 25W input via USB Type-C. Anker MagGo can easily charge all iPhones from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0% to 100%.

It is compatible with all iPhone 12,13, and 14 models.

Pros:

5000 Mah battery

2-in-1 wireless charging station

Charges your iPhone and AirPods at the same time.

Cons:

Slow wireless charging

Buy on Amazon.com

Buy on Amazon.in

iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

The next pick in our list is the iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, which comes with a unique finger ring and a useful LED battery charge indicator that shows you exactly how much charge is left in the power bank. If these two features impress you, the iWalk Wireless Power Bank is the best choice.

The iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is available in black, white, and pink. Compared to other Magsafe battery packs, it has two unique design features. The first is the finger ring, which is designed to make the grip more comfortable. It also serves as a stand when the device is placed horizontally on the table. The second is the digital LED display that shows the charging status of the powerbank, which is much better than the tiny LED indicators.

It attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone. You have to manually turn on the powerbank once it is attached to the back of your iPhone. It does not have software features like a battery indicator or widget support.

In terms of power, it has a 6000-mah battery. It supports wireless charging at 7.5W and wired charging via USB at 18W. With iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, you can charge iPhone 13 pro from zero to 100%. You can also charge your iPhone wired with 18W.

It is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models.

Pros:

6000 Mah battery

Comes with a finger ring which is easier to hold

Useful LED battery charge indicator

Simultaneously charges your iPhone and AirPods.

Cons:

Slow wireless charging

Buy on Amazon.com

Buy on Amazon.in

Related Read: Best Wireless Chargers for iPhones to Buy

Moft Snap Stand Powerset

The Moft Snap Stand Magsafe Battery Pack is the best choice if you are looking for a Magsafe Power Battery Pack that can also be used as a wallet. It has a magnetic battery and a stand that you can remove. It comes in black, blue, brown, and purple. It has a power button, USB Type-C port, and LED lights that indicate how much battery is left.

Unlike Apple Magsafe, it has no software features. It’s magnetic, so it sticks to the back of your iPhone. Once it’s on the back of your iPhone, you have to turn it on to work manually.

As for performance, it has a 3400 mAh battery and can be charged wirelessly at 7.5W. The Moft Snap Stand Magsafe Battery Pack can be charged via a USB Type-C port at 10W. With the Most Snap Magnetic Battery Pack, you can charge an iPhone 13 pro from 0% to 50%. The results are very similar to Apple’s MagSafe battery pack.

Finally, the Moft Snap Stand works with all models of the iPhone 12, 13, and 14.

Pros:

Lightweight and slim design

Can also be used as a wallet

Comes with a built-in stand

Cons:

Smaller battery capacity

Slow wireless charging

Buy on Amazon.com

Casely Power Pod

The next pick in our list is the Casely Power Pod, which comes from the Casely company that makes colorful phone cases. It is the best choice if you want the lightest and smallest colorful magnetic battery pack for your iPhone.

Starting with the design, The magnetic pack comes with different colors and design patterns. It also comes with standard color options if you are looking for one. It features a power button on the front, a Type-C connector, and a battery indicator. The smallest and lightest battery back holds up to 5000 mah battery.

It attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone. Also included is a separate magnetic adhesive ring that allows you to charge other non-magnetic phones wirelessly. No additional software support is included. Once you connect to the iPhone, you need to turn it on to work manually.

Speaking of performance, it packs a 5000 mah battery with a wireless output of 7.5W and an input of 20w with USB Type C. In the tests, the Casely Power Pod charged iPhone 12 up to 78% from 0. It is compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models.

Pros:

Best looks and design

5000 Mah Battery

Available in Multiple colors and designs

Also, charge non-magnetic phones wirelessly

Cons:

Slow wireless charging

Buy on Amazon.com

Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus

Suppose you’re a power user, and the Magsafe battery capacities listed above don’t impress you. In that case, you should check out the Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus, which comes with a massive 25000mah battery that can charge six devices simultaneously. It uses the latest lithium polymer graphene composite battery cells, which can last four times longer than standard lithium polymer battery cells.

The Chargesap Flash Pro Plus is a massive powerhouse, starting with its design. It has a handy 1.3 Oled display that shows real-time battery percentage, operating temperature, input and output power, and more. It has 4 USB ports and two Magsafe wireless charging pads to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Speaking of power, it can power up to six devices simultaneously, thanks to its massive battery capacity. It has four USB ports: one with 100W input and output, one with 60W USB-C output, and one with 20W USB-C output and 50W USB-A output. With the 100W USB-C input, the powerbank can go from zero to 100% in less than 70 minutes, which is very impressive for a 25000mAh capacity powerbank. Thanks to Graphene technology, it can still maintain lower temperatures than standard lithium-ion batteries at these higher speeds.

It also supports passthrough charging, where Chargeasap Flash Pro plus can charge a powerbank simultaneously while your devices are charging.

With all these features, this powerbank costs more than a lithium-ion battery pack with a similar capacity of 25000 mAh. The Chargeasap is compatible with all iPhones and supports Apple Fast Charge and MagSafe.

Pros:

Solid design

Huge 25000 Mah power

Longer Life span

Faster input and output charging speeds

Cons:

Expensive

Bulky

Buy on Chargeasap.com

So, those are the list of best Best MagSafe Battery Packs to Boost Your iPhone’s Battery in 2023. We hope you find this list helpful. If you have any suggestions, you can suggest them in the comments down below.

FAQs about the Best MagSafe Battery packs