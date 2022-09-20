File backups can be useful in situations where your files become corrupted or inaccessible or when your local storage space on PCs or mobile devices eventually runs out. In such situations, you can either keep your files in cloud storage or back them up to another storage.

However, cloud storage is the ideal option for keeping your files because it offers many benefits beyond just file storage. With cloud storage, your files are not stored locally on your computer, smartphone, or storage device but are stored remotely on a server. This frees up more local storage space and keeps your files secure. In addition to storing your data, cloud storage also makes sharing files easier and makes them available on any device.

There are several free and paid options if you want to use a cloud storage service. However, as an individual, free cloud storage should be enough to satisfy your needs and save you money. This article contains a list of options to help you choose the best cloud storage service.

What Makes the Best Free Cloud Storage?

When looking for the best free cloud storage, there are a few important factors to consider.

The first is security. Look for 256-bit data encryption (AES) platforms that protect your files.

Second, make sure the platform offers client-side encryption, so you can be sure your files are safe even if the platform is hacked.

Third, you should choose a provider that is based outside of the "14 Eyes" countries so your data is not shared with intelligence agencies.

Fourth, ease of use. The service should be user-friendly, with a simple interface that lets you easily find your files and access them from any device.

Fifth, storage space. The storage offered by the service is one of the most important factors when deciding on a service. Some services offer more storage than others, so be sure to choose a service that offers enough space for your needs (but not at the expense of security).

. The storage offered by the service is one of the most important factors when deciding on a service. Some services offer more storage than others, so be sure to choose a service that offers enough space for your needs (but not at the expense of security). Other features: some cloud storage services offer additional features such as file sharing and collaboration tools. These can be useful if you need to work with others on files. So consider whether these features are useful to you before you decide.

What are the Best Free Cloud Storage Services You Can Use

There are many free cloud storage options on the Internet, but here are the ten best ones that will meet your storage needs and also provide you with wonderful features:

Sl. No. Name of Cloud Storage Free Storage Provided Platforms Supported 1 Google Drive 15 GB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 2 Mega 20 GB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 3 pCloud 10 GB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 4 Dropbox 2 GB (+up to 16 GB) Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 5 Terabox 1 TB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 6 OneDrive 5 GB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 7 Internxt 10 GB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 8 Degoo 100 GB (+up to 500 GB) Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 9 Koofr 10 GB (+ up to 7GB) Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 10 Icedrive 10 GB Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS

Google Drive: Best Free Cloud Storage for File Sharing

Google Drive is a cloud storage service that lets you store your images, audio files, videos, codes, and various other file types. This service stores your files on Google’s server, one of the most secure storage facilities. Besides, Google Drive is integrated with other Google services so that you can back up your data there as well. If you have a Google account, you’ll already have access to Google Drive without having to do anything.

For all new users, Google Drive offers 15 GB of free storage. This storage is used by Gmail, Google Photos, Docs, Sheet, and other Google services, but it can also store other files from your devices. Meanwhile, you can get additional storage on G Drive if you subscribe to one of the packages. One advantage of Google Drive is that your files are synced with all your devices so that you can access your stored files from any of your devices. Also, Google Drive is great for file sharing and team collaboration. You can make your files read-only to prevent downloads when you share files.

Download Google Drive: PC, Android, and iOS

Mega: Great for Collaboration

Due to its security features and a significant amount of free storage space, , Mega is one of the Internet’s most well-known cloud storage providers. When signing up for Mega, each user receives a free 20 GB of storage that can be used to store a variety of file types. The cloud storage is easy to use and has a chat option that is helpful for teamwork.

Any activity with Mega is secure, as they use end-to-end encryption for your file and all other platform-related operations. Also, Mega is a great tool for teamwork, as it offers a collaboration option. Cloud storage is available for operating systems like Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS via browsers, the desktop sync client, and the mobile app. If you need more storage, a terabyte costs around £1.56 per month, which is quite affordable for this level of storage.

Download Mega: PC, Android, and iOS

pCloud: Best Free Online Storage

Another cloud storage service you can use to store your personal files is pCloud. You can store your private files on this extremely user-friendly platform, and they will be instantly synchronized with all your devices. For basic users, pCloud offers 10 GB of free storage, and the premium package offers up to 2 TB. Moreover, this platform allows you to create an upload link that anyone can use to upload files to your account. If you want to make file organization less tedious, you can use a special email address that anyone can use to transfer files directly to a folder on your pCloud account.

You can also back up media in your social media accounts with pCloud if you need to delete pictures and videos from your social media account but still want to keep them. Moreover, pCloud is fantastic for file versioning and sharing with anyone, even non-users. You can access pCloud on any of your devices using the links below.

Download pCloud: PC, Android, and iOS

Dropbox: Reliable Free Cloud Storage

Like Google Drive, Dropbox is a well-known option for cloud storage, so there’s a good chance you’ve heard of it. Dropbox is a feature-rich and easy-to-use solution for storing files on any device. Although Dropbox only provides its users with 2GB of free storage, there are other ways to expand your free storage, such as referring friends. Dropbox users can delete files from a lost device remotely by using a remote wipe feature. With the free plan, you can only sync three devices. If you want to sync more devices, you’ll need to opt for Dropbox Plus ($9.99/month) or one of the other premium plans.

Download Dropbox: PC, Android, iOS

TeraBox: Largest Free Cloud Storage

Most cloud storage options only offer a small amount of free storage, as you need to sign up for a premium subscription for more storage. TeraBox, however, offers its users a whopping 1TB of free storage. This storage space costs between $5-$10 per month on other cloud storage services. Besides the free storage, TeraBox allows you to view files with expiration dates or require passwords for anyone, which is great for privacy.

Also, this cloud storage solution has a recycle bin where you can access deleted files for up to ten days before they are permanently deleted. The downside of the free Terabox plan is the advertising and the limited upload size, but this can be bypassed with the paid plan option.

Download TeraBox: PC, Android, iOS

OneDrive: Best Free Cloud Storage for Windows Users

Microsoft OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage solution that starts with 5GB of free storage. OneDrive is built into all Windows devices as a native cloud storage solution. So if you use Windows PC or a smartphone, you can easily store your files in the storage option. You can access OneDrive through the browser or mobile app for other operating systems.

The online hard drive has a simple synchronization feature that lets you access your files from any device. The file sharing feature is also great since you can share files with both OneDrive users and non-users and also create permission to either allow editing your files or just view them. Most importantly, OneDrive is very secure to use.

Use OneDrive: PC, Android, iOS

Internxt: Secure Free Cloud Storage

Internxt is a relatively new cloud storage service that claims to offer the most secure service among its competitors. It uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that no one but you, including the platform itself, can access your files. When you sign up for Internxt, you automatically get 2 GB of free storage, but you can get up to 10 GB for free by downloading the app, inviting friends, subscribing to the newsletter, and doing other tasks.

The file sharing option on the platform is pretty great. Among the downsides of Internxt is that you can’t move files from one folder to another, which isn’t that great. However, the cloud storage service isn’t very extensive; it can still be used if you just want to store files.

Use Internxt: PC, Android, iOS

Degoo: Biggest Free Cloud Storage Backup

If you are looking for a reliable cloud storage solution with huge free storage, Degoo is the best option for you. Degoo offers 100 GB for free, and you can still get up to 500 GB when you refer other people and watch video ads. The cloud storage service can be used on all your devices and is pretty simple.

Degoo has an excellent file preview option. However, you cannot edit the files. Also, any file you upload is saved under the device it was uploaded to, which is great. The platform is generally good for storing files, not sharing them.

Download Degoo: PC, Android, iOS

Koofr: Solid Free Storage with GDPR

Koofr offers a generous 10 GB of free cloud storage. The storage never expires; you can get another 7 GB of storage for free if you refer friends. Koofr is GDPR compliant, which means it meets all the General Data Protection Regulation requirements. It has good security and privacy features, which makes it a good choice for storing sensitive data.

Koofr has a number of integrations with other platforms and services that make it easy to work with them. These include both applications and storage services. Koofr also offers a variety of features that make it a good choice for businesses, including security features, team collaboration features, and more.

Download Koofr: PC, Android, iOS

Icedrive: Fastest Free Cloud Storage

Icedrive is one of the best free cloud storage services on the market. It offers a fast, easy-to-use interface with great security features. You can use Icedrive to store and back up your files and stream and share media with friends. With the free plan, you get 10 GB of cloud storage. It is one of the fastest free online storage services, with speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

It offers strong encryption via the Twofish protocol and is also GDPR compliant. Icedrive provides a high level of transparency since you can download all the personal data that is stored about you. You can also have your account deleted at any time.

However, there have been some reports about IceDrive’s unreliability in the past, so it’s better to use it as secondary cloud storage for your backup needs and not for important files.

Download Icedrive: PC, Android, iOS

Final Words

Cloud storage services allow you to store your files online to back them up. However, most cloud storage services aren’t open source but offer free options with limited storage, which may be fine for some people. We’ve presented some of the best free cloud storage services you can use. Choose the service that best suits your needs.

FAQs about Free Cloud Storage Services

