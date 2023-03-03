Looking for the best AI transcription tools for your task? In this article, we will present the best options you should try. For business, content creation, educational, and other professional purposes, audio/video transcription – the process of converting spoken words into written text – is of great importance.

In the past, individuals have performed this task manually, but manual audio or video transcription is very difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, there is a need for tools that can make up for this shortcoming and create an automated transcription method for audio and video.

Thanks to technological advances, we now have AI tools that automatically convert audio or video recordings into written transcripts. However, we realize that AI transcription tools are not always 100% accurate. Still, they are essential to ensure that your audio and video recordings are available in transcript form with little or no manual effort.

So what are the best AI transcription tools to use? It can be difficult to choose from the many AI transcription tools available on the internet. Still, we have narrowed down your options as we’ll look at the best 6 AI transcription tools that will quickly turn your audio and video recordings into written text.

What is an AI Transcription Tool? How Does it Work?

AI transcription tools are software programs that automatically convert audio and video recordings into written text through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

These tools work with machine learning (ML), a subset of artificial intelligence, to process, evaluate, recognize, and interpret speech patterns in audio recordings. They then provide you with a transcript of the audio recordings they were able to process.

In addition, AI transcription tools are essential for various tasks, such as transcribing interviews, meetings, audio, video, lectures, and audio recordings.

The AI tool you use has algorithms and models that are largely responsible for the transcription process, but other elements, such as recording quality and accent, can also affect the tool’s output.

Why do I need an AI Transcription Tool?

Some of us have been in situations where we have had to convert audio and video into written text, and we know how tedious and time-consuming manual human transcription can be.

On the other hand, here are some reasons why you should use an AI transcription tool:

Faster transcription

Higher productivity

Cost savings

You can easily transcribe large amounts of audio or video content

What Are the Best AI Transcription Tools to Use

Here are the best AI transcription tools that can help you convert your audio files into written text:

Sl. No. AI Transcription tool Price Platforms Supported 1 Otter.ai Freemium iOS, Android, Chrome extension 2 Speechmatics Freemium Browser, API 3 Sonix $10 / hour Browser 4 Fireflies.ai Freemium Browser, Chrome extension 5 Rev.com $0.25 / minute Browser 6 Beey €0.125 / minute Browser

Otter is by far the best AI transcription tool on the market, with the best features to convert your video/audio files and meetings into text in real time. It allows you to automatically create a note of your meetings, interviews, etc., that you can save or revisit as needed with little to no manual effort.

Even though AI transcription tools aren’t 100% accurate, Otter offers one of the best transcriptions. One of its amazing features is seamless support for use with apps like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams for writing automated meeting notes.

Moreover, the tool has proven to be very fast in transcription and has a very well-designed interface. Besides, the setup process is very streamlined, so you won’t have any problems just getting your account ready for use. No wonder it’s considered one of the best transcription services out there.

Otter has an automatic slide capture feature that automatically captures slides shared during virtual meetings and inserts them into the meeting note to provide a complete context of what was discussed. In addition, Otter provides collaboration features such as adding comments, highlighting notes, and assigning actions.

Moreover, it helps to create a summary of the created minutes – especially the most important information – and send it to the participants so that they don’t have to re-read the full minutes. It can be used in any case, face-to-face or video conversations via browser, Android, and iOS mobile apps.

Noteworthy Features:

It offers meeting analytics

Real-time captioning

Editable time code

Cost: There is a free plan for personal use with limited features, an educational plan, and an enterprise plan that costs $30 per user per month.

If you are looking for an AI tool that can help you transcribe audio and video files, Speechmatics is one of the best options available for this specific purpose. This cloud-based AI tool for transcribing speech into text uses advanced machine learning algorithms to automatically convert live or recorded speech into text, allowing users to save and organize their discussions in meetings and interviews easily.

Speechmatics is known for its text transcription accuracy, even in noisy environments, which is unusual among our AI transcription tools. It is also very easy to use, thanks to its simple and intuitive UI, which allows users to upload their recorded audio or video and get a transcription in minutes.

Regardless of where you are from, you will not have to worry about accuracy since it supports a wide range of languages and dialects. Besides, this tool is designed to distinguish between different speakers during meetings and interviews, which makes it one of the best tools for transcribing group meetings and interviews.

The ability to batch-transcribe video and audio files with automatic file splitting and merging and customize transcription settings are additional features you can expect from this AI transcription tool.

Overall, it is a top-notch text transcription tool that can be used personally or integrated with your systems to convert speech to text.

Noteworthy Features:

It is customizable

It is accurate even in noisy environments

Allows for batch translation

Cost: There’s a free plan that lets you transcribe up to four hours of audio per month, an on-demand plan, and an enterprise plan whose cost depends on your intended use.

One of the latest AI tools, Sonix, allows users to convert audio and video from over 40 different languages into text. In addition, this AI application helps with text translation and summarization. Sonix is known for its fast transcription and ease of use UI.

This AI transcription tool is one of the most accurate available in the market, as many users have given several positive feedback about its accuracy in different languages. It improves transcription by automatically eliminating superfluous syllables, “hums,” “erms,” and “ums,” and word repetitions from the generated transcripts. Plus, it contains timestamps and breaks up transcripts’ text into logical chunks.

Both editing and exporting the text are very easy with Sonix. Sonix also offers a variety of export options, integrations, and customizations that let you set up just about anything in the app. The app allows you to share transcripts and edit them together. Collaboration features include highlighting sections of the transcript and adding comments or notes.

Noteworthy Features:

It offers subtitles and captions

Can be used to create automatic summaries

Sentiment analysis

Supports a wide range of file formats

Cost: Sonix offers three pricing tiers: Pay-as-you-go ($10 per hour), Premium ($22 per user/month), and Business (determined based on the team size).

Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe and record notes and related actions during meetings.

This tool is very easy to set up and quite affordable compared to the features it offers. It integrates with popular web conferencing services like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

Moreover, Fireflies can also be used with business applications like Slack, Trello, Hubspot, Asana, and others. This tool can be used with recorded audio or video files as well as in live meetings.

It has great collaboration features for those who want to use it in teams and lets you annotate and mark up sections of transcripts for easier evaluation and reference.

For an easy review of conversations, it provides meeting summaries with statistics. It has search features that can also be helpful when reviewing long conversations with multiple search filter options.

We have seen complaints that Fireflies does not recognize some words in conversations, which may be due to the tool’s algorithms or the accent used, but overall it works just like most of the other AI transcription tools we have covered in this post.

Noteworthy Features:

It has a search menu

It has multiple integrations

Automatically creates tasks in popular tools like Trello and Asana

Provides advanced analytics

Cost: There is an unlimited free version with 800 minutes of storage, a Pro version for $18 per month, and a Business Plan for $29 per month.

This is a different kind of text transcription tool, as it converts audio and video files into a text format using AI and human transcribers, making it one of the most accurate transcription services on the market.

When converting your audio and video to text, Rev.com gives you the option of using AI or human transcriptionists. Rev.com’s mobile app is very easy to use, and if you want to integrate the API into your system, it’s easy to do and works flawlessly.

Further proof that the tool delivers accurate results regardless of the dialect or accent used is the claim that it has trained its AI language model using more than 5.6 million hours of transcribed data.

In addition, Rev’s transcription is very fast. Like most of the other transcription AI tools featured in this article, it makes it easier to identify speakers in meetings and interviews. In case you need to review something again, it also has time indexing features for easy tracing of conversations.

Noteworthy Features:

High accuracy and turnaround time

Allows you to identify the speaker

It is easy to operate

It has a time index function

Cost: Rev offers a pay-as-you-go plan for $0.25 per minute of transcription and a monthly Rev Max plan for $29.99.

Beey is another AI tool that allows the transcription of conversations to capture every detail. Beey is a cloud-based transcription tool that converts audio and video files into text using artificial intelligence.

The software is designed to transcribe audio and video for you accurately and quickly. It has an intuitive user interface, supports numerous languages, and has frequently updated dictionaries.

Some of the best features include the ability to edit your transcripts further, various export options, and even the ability to create subtitles.

For additional features, it offers a number of add-ons, including Splitter, Translate, and Voice. Besides, Beey is compatible with all your devices, including smartphones and PCs.

Noteworthy Features:

Allows you to further edit transcripts

It supports uploading multiple files

It supports add-ons

It has an automatic time adjustment function

Cost: You can use the free transcription for 30 minutes before you have to choose between the individual plan, which costs €7.5 for an hour of transcription, and the corporate plan, whose price is set by the team.

Final Words

Using an AI tool will change the game by reducing the stress and time associated with converting your audio and video files to text. To help you quickly choose a program and have your meeting, interview, or recorded audio/video transcribed effortlessly, in this article, we have picked out the six best AI tools for transcription from the mass of tools available on the market.

FAQs about Best AI Transcription Software

Can I use Otter AI for free? You can use Otter AI for free, as there is a free plan with limited features that allows users to transcribe up to 600 minutes per month. However, Otter AI is a subscription-based tool, and you will enjoy the best with limitations if you can opt for the paid plans. However, the free version of Otter can be a useful tool for individuals or small teams that occasionally need to transcribe audio or video. Are there any free AI transcription tools? Most AI transcription tools require a subscription, but offer limited free trials. However, there are also some open-source AI transcription tools, such as Kaldi and Mozilla DeepSpeech, that can be used completely free of charge. Are AI transcription tools accurate? Yes, AI transcription tools can achieve a high level of accuracy, but that depends on a number of factors, including background noise, audio quality, the language being transcribed, the complexity of the language being used, and the tool's algorithms and models. It is important to note that AI transcription tools are not infallible and can make mistakes, especially in complex or ambiguous situations. Can AI transcription tools be used for multiple languages? AI transcription tools can be used for multiple languages, but it depends on the languages that the AI tool you want to use supports. Also, the accuracy of the transcription may vary depending on the language and the tool you use. Can AI transcription tools handle different accents and dialects? AI transcription tools can handle different accents and dialects, but the degree of accuracy may vary depending on the tool and the specific accents or dialects. Some AI transcription tools are specifically designed to handle different accents and dialects, while others may have limited capabilities. It is important to choose a tool that is appropriate for the specific accents and dialects you need to transcribe, and to test the accuracy of the transcription before relying on it for important purposes.