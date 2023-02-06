Many organizations offer “Work from home” for employees. While it’s nice to work from your favorite place, if you’re accessing the company’s network and resources to work, you should also ensure its security. The best way to do this is to use the help of a good business VPN service.

For those unaware: a business VPN is a secure connection method that allows employees to access their company’s network and resources from anywhere in the world. A business VPN helps employees who work access sensitive data and information remotely while protecting it with encryption.

With business VPNs, the company has more control over the security of employees working remotely and their access to company resources.

Is a Business VPN worth it?

If you have a business where employees work remotely, a business VPN is much needed. Especially because with the best business VPN services, you have the option:

Remote access: give your employees secure remote access to the corporate network when they work from home or on the road. Enhanced security: while private VPN services promise security to their users, the best VPNs for businesses offer additional security measures to protect the user and company data from hacking and other cyber threats. Regulatory compliance: Some industries and businesses must comply with certain regulations, such as HIPAA or PCI-DSS, where companies are required to use a business VPN. Cost savings: A VPN can help reduce the cost of maintaining physical network infrastructure, such as leased lines or multiprotocol label switching (MPLS).

Now that you know why an organization should invest in the best VPN software for business, let us take a look at the things you should look for when considering a VPN.

Things to consider while looking for the best business VPN

There are several factors to consider when looking for the best VPN services for business. For example:

Security: this is one of the main factors that differentiates business VPNs from private VPNs. When you choose the best business VPN, you are sure to get advanced security features like encryption, two-factor authentication, and a kill switch to protect against data breaches and hacking attempts. Speed: A good VPN service should not slow down your Internet speed. Reliability: you run a business, and an unreliable VPN should be the last thing you need to stress about. A reliable VPN for business should have a large network of servers in different regions of the world to ensure a stable connection. Also, ensure it has a good track record of uptime and minimal downtime. Compatibility: make sure the enterprise VPN solutions you are considering are compatible with a variety of devices and operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Customer support: since you also run a business, you can understand the value of customer service. When you choose a VPN service for business, you should only get the best customer service possible. You should be able to contact them through multiple means of communication, and once you call, they should be able to resolve your issues as quickly as possible.

Based on these criteria, here are some of the best VPN services for business available today that we think you should consider.

10 Best Business VPN Services

1. NordLayer: Multiple pricing to suit even small business

NordLayer, formerly known as NordVPN Teams, is the consumer VPN’s solution for businesses and corporate users. It is a solid option for businesses looking for a reliable and secure business VPN client. With its advanced security features and global server network, NordLayer offers businesses a secure and reliable way to connect remote employees and offices to their company’s network.

Speaking of security, premium plans also give your users the ability to use biometrics for Internet access and even an intelligent remote access feature. One of the most important features of NordLayer’s VPN service is its advanced encryption technology, which can protect users from data breaches and hacking attempts.

NordLayer has a global network of servers, including in Europe, Asia, and the United States, so that users can enjoy a fast and reliable connection. Besides, NordLayer offers excellent customer support, available 24/7, and has a 99.9% uptime guarantee, which promises that you can rely on this VPN service.

However, there is no split tunneling, a feature that splits the Internet connection into two parts to protect user data from trackers and hackers while having the added benefit of VPN encryption.

Nevertheless, NordLayer is a good option to consider, especially since the company offers a wide range of price plans that are suitable for small businesses looking for a VPN solution as well.

Pros:

Multiple pricing plans to suit different needs

Unlimited number of users

Servers all over the world

Cons:

No split tunneling

Pricing: Business plan starts from $9/month

Download NordLayer

2. HMA: A large number of servers

HMA VPN may have a funny name (HideMyAss), but it is serious about protecting user data. It provides a secure and private connection to the Internet, allowing users to access the corporate network and resources while keeping user data protected.

Even when employees are traveling around the world, they still get fast connections of up to 20 Gbps. Thanks to more than 1100 servers spread across 290 countries.

While serious about protecting user data, HMA is still easy to use and includes 256-bit military-grade encryption (AES). Features are not limited; you get split tunneling, a kill switch, and much more! Most importantly, the price is very reasonable compared to the competition and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

However, HMA does store some information about user’s online activities, which could be a problem for some companies or users who want maximum privacy. If you can overlook this, HMA is a great option for businesses looking for a VPN service.

Pros:

Large network

Easy to use

Advanced security features

Cons:

Logging policy

Pricing: Starts at $4.99 (free trial available)

Download HMA VPN

3. IVPN: Strict no log policy

IVPN (Internet VPN) is an enterprise virtual private network (VPN) that offers robust security and privacy features and can be used as a reliable VPN for businesses. Compared to some of the options in the list, IVPN strongly focuses on data protection as it has a strict no-logging policy.

To further enhance security, there is even a multi-hop VPN, a kill switch to protect users’ online activities, and even DNS leak protection. What’s even better is the fact that users have the ability to choose the type of protocol and ports they want to connect to, so users have the power.

While there are several plans for businesses and non-profit organizations, this may not be a good choice for those looking for VPN services for small businesses. Remember that IVPN is strict about keeping your data secure, which comes at a price.

Overall, IVPN is a good choice for businesses and individuals who value privacy and security. The strict no-logging policy, advanced security features, and high-speed connectivity make IVPN a suitable option for businesses of all sizes. However, the cost and lack of compatibility with other devices may be an issue for some companies. In addition, the limited support may be a limitation for some companies.

Pros:

Strict no log policy

Multi-hop VPN

Choice of protocols and ports by users’ choice

Cons:

it premium for small teams

Pricing: $9 per user per month

Download iVPN Teams

4. Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is one of the best business VPNs that you must consider. It is designed to help companies secure their field workers and protect their data. One of Perimeter 81’s main features is its easy-to-use interface and easy-to-manage console, so you will not have to spend time managing VPN business solutions.

Perimeter 81 not only protects users’ data but also offers advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, intrusion detection, and threat intelligence to protect against cyber threats. Although the VPN provides great protection, its high price and limited customization options may not make it the right choice for everyone.

Pros:

Easy to use

Advanced level of security

Multi-factor authenticator

Centralized billing

Offers Cloud VPN feature

Cons:

Higher cost

Limited customization options

Pricing: Starts at $10/month

Download Perimeter 81

5. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another popular VPN service for businesses to consider, thanks to its military-grade encryption protection, which guarantees that hackers and other trackers are kept away from employee and company data.

ExpressVPN also has more than 160 servers in 90 countries, most of which are physical servers, and even covers countries in South America and Africa, where many other VPNs turn a blind eye. As you can imagine, this is a worthy reason to consider it the best VPN for remote work.

Since its servers are available worldwide, your employees can access your corporate network faster, and you can always turn to reliable customer support in case of any issues. Apart from that, ExpressVPN also offers split tunneling, although the lack of a multi-hop connection might be an annoyance for many.

Despite the high price, ExpressVPN doesn’t offer additional features like ad or malware blocking or even custom IP addresses for users.

Pros:

Servers distributed in more than 90+ countries

Military-grade encryption

Has split tunneling

Cons:

Costs quite a bit of money compared to the competition

No additional features like ad blocking or the like

No multi-hop connection

No Cloud VPN feature

Pricing: $12.95/month

Download ExpressVPN

6. Mullvad VPN

Mullvad VPN is an enterprise VPN that offers a high level of privacy and security, making it a good choice for those looking for the best VPN services for businesses. Mullvad also offers a strict no-logging policy and does not require any personal information to sign up.

Additionally, Mullvad VPN has a large network of servers in different locations, allowing users to connect quickly and reliably. Moreover, users also get more advanced security features like OpenVPN, WireGuard, and kill switch to protect themselves from cyber threats.

Although the app offers multiple options to protect user data, it is still easy to use and makes it a breeze to use. Mullvad VPN’s price is quite high for what it charges, and the comparatively low number of servers might make users think about whether they should consider it or not.

Pros:

Strict no-logging policy

High-speed connection

Easy to use

Cons:

Comparatively fewer servers

Higher costs

Pricing: €5/month

Download Mullvad VPN

7. TorGuard

TorGuard is a business VPN service that offers a range of features with servers in 50 countries. It provides a secure and private connection to the Internet, allowing users to access the corporate network and resources while users are protected. With TorGuard, you get the necessary functions such as VPN, kill switch, and DNS leak protection.

Like many other VPN services for small and even large businesses, TorGuard also stores users’ data, which might discourage many users from using this service. Overall, TorGuard is a great option for businesses looking for a VPN service with a large network of servers and advanced security features.

Pros:

DNS leak protection

Offers kill switch

Strong encryption

Cons:

Logging policy

Download TorGuard

8. Windscribe

Windscribe is another reliable VPN for businesses that offers a number of features. It provides a secure and private connection that allows users to access corporate data and resources. Windscribe has a large network of servers in more than 110 countries, ensuring that users get a fast and reliable connection from anywhere in the world.

Windscribe also offers advanced security features such as multi-hop VPN, kill switch and DNS leak protection. Meanwhile, users’ data is protected by various encryption protocols to safeguard users’ online activities and provide an additional layer of security. However, Windscribe does store some user information, which might be an annoyance for many users.

Overall, Windscribe is a good option for businesses looking for a VPN service with a large server network and advanced security features. The free version and strong encryption make it a suitable choice for companies of any size.

Pros:

Large network of servers spread across 110+ nations

Offers DNS leak protection

Strong encryption

Centralized billing

Cons:

The logging policy can be a bummer for many users

Pricing: $9/month

Download Windscribe

9. CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN is a business-grade VPN service that offers a range of features, including a kill switch, split tunneling, and anti-tracking. The VPN service has servers in more than 90 countries. Like other options in our list of the best VPN software for businesses, CyberGhost VPN uses robust encryption protocols to protect users’ online activities, providing an extra layer of security.

CyberGhost VPN also has a user-friendly interface and an easy-to-use management console that allows businesses to manage things easily and spend time on other business-related things. However, CyberGhost also stores users’ data, which could be an obstacle for many.

Overall, CyberGhost VPN is a great option for businesses looking for a VPN service with a large network of servers and advanced security features. The user-friendly interface and strong encryption make it a suitable option for businesses of all sizes. However, the logging policy and limited customer support might be an issue for some companies or users who want the highest level of privacy.

Pros:

Large network of servers in over 90 countries.

Easy-to-use interface

Split tunneling

Cons:

Collects some user data

Download CyberGhost VPN

10. Mysterium VPN

If you’re looking for a secure VPN for businesses, you need to ensure that no one can access your company’s and your employees’ data and that everything runs smoothly. For this reason, you should consider Mysterium VPN. With Mysterium, users aren’t connected to a server set up by a company but to a decentralized network.

This means that users will be connected to a network of nodes operated by independent providers. Moreover, the service is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which enables a high level of security and privacy. However, this advantage also has its downsides, which start with the tedious setup process and the dependence on cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

Pros:

Decentralized network

Service built on Ethereum

blockchain

No data collection

Cons:

Poor setup process

Requires cryptocurrency as a means of payment for a subscription

Pricing: Starts from $1.99/month

Download Mysterium VPN for Business

Finding the best business VPN made easy

In conclusion, business VPNs are an essential tool for secure and reliable remote connectivity today. In light of the growing demand for remote work, it is essential that your business selects the right VPN service. Among the features discussed in this article are strong encryption, privacy policies, no-log policies, and reliable customer support. Businesses can choose the best VPN service that meets their specific needs by considering factors such as security, privacy, reliability, and cost. To ensure secure and reliable remote connectivity, it’s critical to invest in a trusted business VPN service.

