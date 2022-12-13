For businesses and individuals, Zapier is a well-known and highly efficient automation service that links apps like Gmail, Google Spreadsheet, Slack, Zendesk, Mailchimp, Trello, and many others to automate processes and workflows.

Zapier is one of the best apps for simplifying workflows and enables more than 5000 app integrations, giving you the flexibility to connect a wide range of apps. It also offers recommendations on how you can combine these services effectively.

However, since Zapier offers top-notch services, it can be too expensive for simple tasks, which is why people look for Zapier competitors. Besides, you may not achieve your goals when using Zapier, or you may feel overwhelmed by the difficult integration process.

Fortunately, there are Zapier alternatives that have great features, cost less, and are easy to integrate. Before we look at the best Zapier alternatives, we need to understand what makes Zapier so popular and why it isn’t easy to find a real true alternative.

Why is Zapier So Popular?

Zapier has been around for a while. While it’s true that it has the first-mover advantage, more things work in its favor than the age of the tool.

Zapier is user-friendly and easy to use, which makes it accessible to people with a wide range of technical abilities.

It allows users to automate their routine tasks and workflows, saving a lot of time and effort.

Zapier can sync data between multiple apps and databases automatically.

It supports pretty much any app you might use and gives many helpful suggestions on combining services in a meaningful way.

It also supports multi-level chains, which is not the case with its competitors like IFTTT.

Zapier offers a wide range of pre-built “zaps” that allow users to quickly and easily automate common tasks without having to write any code.

It is affordable, with plans available for both individuals and businesses of all sizes.

What are the Best Zapier Alternatives to Use?

The best Zapier alternatives and the features you should look for them are listed below if you want to give one a try:

n8n.io Make (Integromat) Microsoft Power Automate IFTTT Workato Uncanny Automator Actiondesk.io

n8n.io – The Best Free Zapier Alternative

n8n is an open-source tool and one of the best Zapier alternatives for automating workflows in various apps. This tool provides a streamlined and organized workflow automation approach for individuals and businesses. It’s a great way to get started with No-code automation for free.

Even though n8n supports fewer apps than its competitors, you can still automate other processes for the apps it doesn’t natively support by getting your hands a little dirty and creating your fork.

n8n is self-hosted, but it also offers a cloud version that could be beneficial to you if you want someone else to take care of your hosting. Besides, you won’t have to worry about being restricted since this tool can manage complex processes.

This application is also incredibly simple, as your settings and data are displayed so that you can easily track and debug a workflow. We think n8n is the perfect fit if you are a developer. Overall, n8n is very customizable and well organized, making it a true Zapier alternative.

Note: If you are interested in knowing about more open-source Zapier alternatives, you can check out Automatisch . They are relatively new, hence lesser integrations, but GDPR compliant and lets you self-host to keep your data private.

Noteworthy Features:

It is free.

Use a visual workflow editor for easy tracking.

Allow you to pause processes.

Supports creation of custom node.

Provides extra flexibility with custom javascript code.

Make (Integromat) – The most advanced No-code automation tool

Another well-known and powerful Zapier alternative for visualizing, designing, and automating your processes without programming is Make, formerly known as Integromat. While Zapier has a simple click-based interface for simpler integration, Make can be used to design complicated and complex workflows.

Make is less expensive and even offers more features than Zapier. This program is extremely fast and has an intuitive interface. Besides, you can choose from hundreds of templates that will greatly simplify setting up your workflows. It’s a freemium service, offering basic features for free and more advanced options at a cost. Mind you; it has a steeper learning curve in comparison to Zapier.

Noteworthy Features:

It allows you to visualize your workflows.

It can be used to create any workflow, even advanced ones.

It is user-friendly.

Microsoft Power Automate – The Best Zapier Alternative for Businesses

Microsoft Power Automate, formerly known as Microsoft Flow, is another tool that lets you create automated workflows in various applications to synchronize files, collect data, receive notifications, and perform many other operations.

This Zapier alternative can significantly increase your productivity and time savings. With hundreds of pre-built connectors, thousands of templates, and AI support, it’s easy to automate recurring processes.

While Zapier is web-only, you can automate via the web, mobile, or desktop with Microsoft Power Automate. Although this tool is flexible and effective, it can be a bit challenging to automate tasks. It’s more suited for businesses since it naturally has tight integration with other Microsoft tools.

As with Workato, Microsoft Power Automate has robotic process automation (RPA), a form of business process automation utilizing bots or artificial intelligence. Power Automate packages start at $15 per user per month, which allows you to create an unlimited number of flows.

Noteworthy Features:

It has hundreds of prebuilt connectors.

Unlimited flow creation on the free plan.

It is very customizable.

Has advanced tools like database integrations and AI.

Supports Android, iOS, and Windows.

IFTTT – The Best Alternative for Zapier for Personal Use

IFTTT is the most popular alternative to Zapier if you are looking for a feature-rich and user-friendly application for automating web-based tasks. IFTTT can link various services and applications to create applets that automate tasks to increase productivity.

IFTTT makes use of over 700 apps, services, and devices. Moreover, this tool is quite easy to use and offers a free plan that is sufficient for most needs. However, the Pro version is equally affordable. So, if you want to use more features, you can subscribe to a premium plan.

IFTTT is generally better for personal use, while Zapier is better for businesses, though that’s not set in stone. Zapier has more business-specific apps and is, therefore, better suited for office environments. In contrast, IFTTT has more personal, home-oriented apps and is, therefore, the better choice if you have more of them.

Noteworthy Features:

You can use it from any of your devices.

A feature-rich free version.

It can be used to build a smart home

Workato – Best Alternative for Workplace Automation

When we talk about Zapier alternatives, Workato is an impressive tool to mention. This automated integration tool covers all major use cases for creating workflows between cloud and on-premise applications. As the name suggests, Workato is aimed more at workplace automation.

This powerful workflow automation tool can be used by both technicians and non-technical people, which means that anyone can use it, as no coding is required to automate workflows. Moreover, Workato supports more than 600 applications and services you can link to create tasks.

Workato offers a free plan for individuals to automate simple and personal tasks. However, for businesses, you’ll have to opt for a paid plan to take full advantage of its features.

Noteworthy Features:

Allows creation of chatbots.

Has more than 2000 pre-built community recipes.

Maximum security.

Allows you to create chatbots easily.

Comes with an iOS app.

Uncanny Automator – Best for WordPress Automation

Zapier is known for its WordPress API integration support, but if you are looking for a Zapier alternative to automate WordPress workflows, Uncanny Automator is the best option.

Uncanny Automator connects your WordPress website with other external applications to automate your workflow. This tool requires no coding to create recipes that let activities on your website trigger other actions.

Also, there are over 100 integrations available that can be used in various ways to create an automated workflow for pretty much any task in WordPress. Besides, Uncanny Automator also allows integration with various other automation platforms.

There is no limit to the number of recipes you can create or the number of times you can run them with Automator, and there is no cost per automation. But unlike Zapier, it doesn’t support conditional logic or delays.

Noteworthy Features:

Beginner-friendly editor.

Unlimited recipes.

Allows automation with other automation services.

Actiondesk.io – Ideal Zapier alternative for data-based workflows

The ideal choice for anyone looking for a tool to automate data-based workflows is Actiondesk. In order to have a centralized location for information on a spreadsheet, Actiondesk lets you import and export data from various sources, including SQL, Salesforce, Hubspot, and many others. Using this program is quite simple and requires no programming knowledge.

Actiondesk can help you or your company save time and increase productivity, although it’s a simpler automation platform than the other Zapier competitors we’ve reviewed in this article. With the help of this tool, you’ll be able to quickly create reliable automation that will take care of various tasks that need to be done manually in your company.

If you use Excel to monitor your company’s performance, Actiondesk can help you create better reports without learning new skills.

Noteworthy Features:

Easy import and export of data

It can be used without technical experience

How to Choose the Right Zapier Alternative?

Complexity of automation platform : Not everyone is looking for the same complexity (or simplicity) of the automation platform. Look for what meets your needs the best.

: Not everyone is looking for the same complexity (or simplicity) of the automation platform. Look for what meets your needs the best. Integration platform : When choosing an integration platform, one should consider factors such as the range of connectors available, the scalability and performance requirements of the company, ease of use, availability of a free trial period, and hybrid capabilities.

: When choosing an integration platform, one should consider factors such as the range of connectors available, the scalability and performance requirements of the company, ease of use, availability of a free trial period, and hybrid capabilities. Apps and services : Ensure the Zapier alternative you are looking at has integrations with the apps and services you regularly use.

: Ensure the Zapier alternative you are looking at has integrations with the apps and services you regularly use. Pricing : Pricing is an obvious factor when choosing the right alternative. Look for a free trial as well.

: Pricing is an obvious factor when choosing the right alternative. Look for a free trial as well. Security and Governance : Considering how important and private your data is, ensure you check the security and data privacy of the automation platform before proceeding.

: Considering how important and private your data is, ensure you check the security and data privacy of the automation platform before proceeding. Customer support: Last but not least, real-time access to customer support is extremely important, especially if you are automating your business.

These are the best free Zapier alternatives

Workflow automation can greatly benefit individuals and businesses, saving time and increasing productivity. Zapier is one of the most popular tools for connecting apps and integrating APIs to create automated workflows between them.

In this article, we introduced you to some paid and free Zapier alternatives and explained what features you can expect from them. So you can use them if Zapier is either too expensive for you or doesn’t meet your requirements.

In the upcoming articles, we will introduce you to some Zapier competitors with a one-time fee (lifetime deal), like Pabbly Connect, Integrately, etc., that can help you cut down on long-term subscription costs.

FAQs about Best Zapier Alternatives

Is there something better than Zapier? In terms of functionality, affordability, and user-friendliness, several automation platforms surpass Zapier. While Zapier is among the best, Microsoft Power Automate, IFTTT, Make, and Workato are also excellent alternatives that you may use to automate your business workflows and processes. Are there cheaper Zapier alternatives? Zapier is one of the most high-priced tools for automating workflows; hence, if you are looking for cheaper Zapier alternatives, here are the ones you should choose from: IFTTT n8n Microsoft Power Automate Make Which one is better, IFTTT vs Zapier? IFTTT and Zapier are popular tools allowing users to automate their routine tasks and workflows. Zapier is considered more powerful and versatile than IFTTT because it offers more integrations and allows users to create more complex workflows. However, for users looking for a simpler and cheaper solution, IFTTT might be a better choice. Is Integromat cheaper than Zapier? Yes, Integromat is cheaper than Zapier, but Zapier supports more applications. Integromat (Make) starts at $9 for the Basic plan, which comes with 10,000 operations while Zapier's Starter plan is priced at $29.99 and comes with 750 tasks per month. Can I use Zapier alternatives to post on LinkedIn? Yes, there are several Zapier alternatives that you can use to automate the process of posting to LinkedIn. Some popular alternatives include Integromat, Workato, Zoho Flow, and Automate.io. These tools work similarly to Zapier and allow users to connect LinkedIn with other apps and services to automate various tasks and workflows.

