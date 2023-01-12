redmi note 12 pro+ vs pixel 6a comparison

It is a good time for those looking for a phone with a great camera without spending too heavily. Not too long ago, Google brought down the price of its super photo-snapping Pixel 6a to a much more affordable Rs 29,999 from its launch price of Rs 43,999.

Those chasing massive megapixel counts also had good news: Xiaomi launched the 200-megapixel sensor toting Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in the Indian market for Rs 29,999.

That gives users two super camera phone options for around Rs 30,000, one with a formidable reputation, the other with an equally formidable megapixel count. But which of the two should you be investing in – the GoogePixel 6a or the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G? Let us work that out for you.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Google Pixel 6a: Design and appearance

The two devices come from very different schools of design. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G sticks to broadly conventional lines with a shiny glass back and tall glass front, although it does feature straight sides and has a rectangular camera unit on the back that protrudes a little.

The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, has a glass front but a carbonate back and sticks to slightly convex sides. The Pixel, however, is the one that is likely to stand out in a crowd because of the protruding horizontal “camera bar” on the back that houses the dual cameras on the back. The Pixel 6a is also way more compact and lighter than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G – 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm against 162.9 x 76.03 x 8.9 mm and a weight of 178 grams against 208 grams. The Pixel also has an IP67 rating, which is superior to the IP53 rating on the Redmi Note.

That said, the Redmi Note has Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Pixel comes with Gorilla Glass 3. All said and done, the more compact and distinct design (that camera bar) wins this round for the Pixel 6a.

Winner: Pixel 6a

Display: Just how refreshing are those rates

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G lords it over the Pixel 6a when it comes to the display. The Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch OLED display is a full HD one but has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

As compared to this, the Redmi Note has a 6.67-inch Pro AMOLED display that is discernibly more colorful and brighter than the one on the Pixel and also has a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz, which can change between 30/60/90/120Hz depending on the content being displayed on the phone.

Winner: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Processor and RAM: More chip power or bytes of RAM and storage?

This round is intriguing. The Pixel 6a’s Tensor chip, which Google has designed, is considered superior in terms of both power and smarts as compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

However, the Redmi Note comes with higher RAM and storage configurations – 8 GB/ 256 GB and 12 GB / 256 GB as compared to the sole 6 GB/ 128 GB option available on the Pixel 6a.

The processor wins this round for the Pixel 6a, but there will be those who will value the extra storage that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with, especially as neither device has expandable storage.

Winner: Pixel 6a

Gaming and multimedia: Processor muscle against super speakers and display

This really boils down to a battle between the more powerful and smarter processor on the Pixel 6a and the better speakers and larger, more colorful display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Gaming does seem slightly better on the Pixel 6a, although the phone tends to heat up, if you are looking for a great viewing and audio experience, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is significantly superior.

The Redmi Note also comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, which the Pixel 6a totally lacks. That display, sound, and audio jack win this round for the Redmi device, although we can see some folks preferring the greater power of the Tensor, which is closer to a flagship chip as compared to the Dimensity 1080.

Winner: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Software: Latest and greatest against skinny oldie

This is an absolute cakewalk for the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a comes from Google and is assured speedy and timely updates to the software – in fact, it has already been updated to Android 13 at the time of writing.

Compared to this, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top of it. Yes, MIUI does bring more features to the table, but the Pixel’s ability to be on the latest and greatest version of Android wins it this round.

Mind you; there will be those who will prefer the Redmi Note when it comes to extensive multimedia editing or those who love getting lots of features right out of the box.

Winner: Pixel 6a

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Pixel 6a Camera: Megapixels versus smart snaps

This is perhaps the round that will be the deciding factor for many users, as both phones’ camera prowess has been hyped up.

On paper, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G definitely seems to have the bigger camera guns as compared to the Google phone – a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro as compared to the dual 12-megapixel sensors (one main with OIS, one ultrawide) on the back of the Pixel 6a.

Even the selfie snapper on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is a 16-megapixel one as compared to the 8-megapixel one on the Pixel 6a.

The story, in terms of performance, however, is rather different than the one on the spec sheet.

Both phones take great pictures in normal light, but we felt that the Pixel 6a had a clear edge when it came to shots that seemed more eye-pleasing in terms of colors. The Pixel 6a also seemed to handle lights and shadows better as compared to the Redmi phone. However, when one zoomed into a shot, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ often delivered more detail than the Pixel 6a. And this was in normal 12.5-megapixel mode, not the full-on 200-megapixel mode.

When the lights dimmed, however, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ pretty much bossed the Pixel 6a around, taking much better low-light shots with lesser glare and often more detail without ever seeming artificial (something the Pixel 6a is guilty of at times). Its 200-megapixel mode also gives the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G a clear edge in high-resolution shots, as you can take one massive snap, crop out parts, and still get usable pictures.

That said, the Pixel 6a’s 7x digital zoom did much better than the 10x one on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The 12-megapixel ultrawide on the Pixel 6a is also quite a way ahead of the 8-megapixel one on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in terms of both color and detail.

Rather surprisingly, the Pixel 6a’s 8-megapixel selfie snapper takes significantly better snaps than the 16-megapixel one on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, scoring on sharpness and colors. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, however, comes with way more editing and shooting options than the Pixel 6a, which, oddly enough, does not even have a Pro mode.

So which one should you go in for? It is a tough call, but Its significantly better ultrawide, more usable digital zoom and generally better performance in normal light get the Pixel 6a the vote in our book.

However, if you are the types that like to set up a shot, examine editing and shooting options, and love large resolution frames, then it is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. And if low-light photography is a major factor, then the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G wins hands down – we would call the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ among the best low-light camera performers in the sub-Rs 50,000 range.

Winner: Google Pixel 6a

Battery life and charging: Charging and lasting on a charge

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G bosses this round. The Redmi device comes with a 4980 mAh battery with support for 120W charging and a 120W charger in the box as well. That battery sees the new Note last comfortably past a day or normal to heavy usage.

The Pixel 6a comes with a smaller 4410 mAh battery, and it too lasts through a day of normal use, but it charges at a very modest 18W and comes with no charger. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G gets charged in a little over twenty minutes, while the Pixel 6a takes close to two hours. This one is for the Note!

Winner: Redmi Note 12 Pro+

General performance: Just the good old routine

When it comes to handling everyday or routine tasks like web browsing, calls, messaging, emails, and social media sessions, both phones have their own pros and cons. The compact form factor of the Pixel 6a makes it a whole lot easier for general handling, but then the larger display and better sound of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G make it a better option for consuming content and for those who type lots.

While both devices handle calls very well, the Redmi Note’s side-mounted fingerprint scanner works much better than the in-display one on the Pixel 6a, which is rather eccentric in spite of a spate of updates. While both phones support 5G, the Redmi Note runs on 5G in India, while support for the network has not yet been activated on the Pixel at the time of writing. It might be a little heavier and bulkier in comparison, but we are handing this round to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Winner: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Value for money: Banking on those bucks

This gets interesting. The Pixel 6a is available at Rs 29,999 at the time of writing and comes in only a 6 GB/ 128 GB variant. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is available at Rs 29,999 for its 8 GB/ 256 GB variant and for Rs 32,999 for its 12 GB/ 256 GB variant.

While the RAM is not that much of an issue thanks to Google’s optimizations, the extra storage makes a big difference when you consider that neither device comes with expandable storage.

Add to this the fact that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a 120W charger in the box, while the Pixel 6a has no charger, and there can be only one winner in this zone. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G might be the most expensive Redmi Note ever, but it definitely beats the Pixel 6a in the price zone.

Winner: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Final call: which one to go for? Google Pixel 6a or Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

At the end of the day, which phone is better for you depends on your own needs. The Pixel 6a is perfect for those who prefer pure Android, value timely software updates, and the joys of very good simple point-and-shoot photography. However, those who want a “go-to everyday” feature-rich phone with great multimedia and good battery life, with photography being the icing on the cake, would like the more comprehensive performance of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

In simple terms, the Pixel is great for geeks who love to take pictures; the Redmi Note is awesome for mainstream users who also want to take great pictures. No matter which device you find note-able, you are almost guaranteed to get snaps that shine in every pixel. All puns intended.

