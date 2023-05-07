In Summary
In recent years, powerbanks have evolved exponentially. With different charging specifications, different charging ports, and included cables, it can be difficult for anyone to decide which one to buy.
To help you out, we have written this ultimate guide to buy the best power bank in 2023.
Best Power Banks to Buy in 2023
In today’s fast-paced world, we rely heavily on electronic gadgets. Whether it’s a smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, laptop or the like, they have become an important part of our lives and need power to survive. So when they run out of power, it puts us in big trouble, especially if we have no way to recharge them. To avoid this misery, it is important to add a powerbank to your electronic arsenal. But with so much to choose from, how can you know which power bank is the best for your needs?
That’s why we have compiled this list of some of the best power banks on the market. We have scoured the market for the most innovative, compact, popular, and top-rated power banks and divided them into categories so you can find the best power bank for on-the-go, the best portable power bank, the best wireless power bank, and more.
In this article, we have divided the best power banks of 2023 into the following categories:
- Best 10000mAH Power Banks
- Best 20000mAH Power Banks
- Best 50000mAH Power Banks
- Best Compact Power Banks
- Best Wireless Charging Power Banks/ Best MagSafe Power Banks
We hope this blog will help you decide which power bank is best for your needs.
What Should You Look for in a Power Bank?
Before we discuss our list of the best power banks, you need to know what makes a powerbank the best power bank. Of course, the criteria will vary depending on the needs and expectations of the individual. There are some factors that you can consider when deciding whether to buy a power bank or not.
Factors to Consider When Buying a Power Bank
-
Capacity
The capacity of the powerbank is the most important factor to consider when buying a power bank. It is the amount of charge that your powerbank can store and deliver to your devices. It is expressed in milliampere hours (mAH) or watt hours (Wh). You can purchase a power bank with a capacity of 5000 mAH to over 50000 mAh. The higher the capacity, the more often you can charge your device, but higher capacity also means higher cost, weight, and size. You should always choose a power bank that has enough capacity for your needs but not too much. Otherwise, it could become expensive and bulky.
-
Output and Input
Output and input are the other important factors. Output means the amount of energy your power bank can deliver to your device. Input, on the other hand, is the amount of energy a power bank can absorb when charging. Both values are measured in amps (A) or watts (W). The higher the output power, the faster your device will charge. A higher input value means the power bank will charge faster. However, higher output and input rates also mean more heat generation and battery degradation. It is better to choose a power bank that is compatible with the input of your charger and power source.
-
Ports
A power bank has multiple ports for charging and discharging, and it’s important to know this before you buy a power bank. A power bank can have different ports, including USB-A, USB-C, micro-USB, Lightning, etc. The more ports a power bank has, the more devices it can charge at the same time.
-
Features
Besides the above features, a power bank may have some additional functions, such as LED displays, LCD screens, solar charging, wireless charging, flashlights, etc. These features make a power bank even more practical and versatile. However, it also means more complexity and cost.
Now that you know the factors to consider before buying a power bank, we can introduce you to the best power bank on our list.
Best 10000mAH Power Banks
Nitecore NB10000 GEN II
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|10000mAh 3.85V (38.5Wh)
|Dimensions
|4.8″ x 2.32″ x 0.42″
|Weight
|5.29 oz
|Input/Output
|USB-C: 5V-2.4A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.68A
|Output
|USB-A: 5V-3A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
The Nitecore NB10000 is an impressive 10000mAH power bank. It is slim and lightweight and has a sturdy build quality. It weighs just over 5 ounces and can charge iPhone 13 or Samsung s22 twice. The solid carbon fiber case is durable, and it’s also rated IPX5 waterproof, so you will not have to worry about minor water splashes.
It fits easily in your pocket and is ideal for travel and hiking. This power bank also supports “low power mode,” which means it can automatically detect sensitive devices like smartwatches and Bluetooth headphones and reduce the power output.
With its two ports, it can charge two devices at the same time. However, if you charge two devices at the same time, you may need to recharge the power bank before you can use it again.
If you are looking for a solid power bank with a 10000mAH battery and also want it to be sturdy and durable, the Nitecore NB10000 is perfect for you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and impact resistant
|LED indicator is not precise
|Minimalistic and sleek design
|IPX5 water resistant
|Quick recharging
|Fast charge
Dark Energy Poseidon Pro 10200
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|10200mAh (37.74Wh)
|Dimensions
|6″ x 3.25″ x 0.63″
|Weight
|9.6 oz
|Input/Output
|USB-C: 5V-2.4A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
|Output
|USB-A: 5V-2.4A / 12V-2.4A
If you are looking for a power bank strong enough to brave the ends of the earth, the Dark Energy Poseidon Pro 10200 is for you. As the name suggests (Poseidon is the Greek god of the sea), it really is the god of rugged power banks. This power bank is made of super-tough, steel-like poly and can withstand a drop of over 75 feet.
With its high-quality and extremely rugged construction and armor, it can easily survive the rough use of trekking and hiking. In addition, the brand also claims that it can survive over 45 minutes underwater, which is not found in other power banks.
The battery has a capacity of 10200 mAH and can charge an iPhone 13 or a Samsung s22 twice. It has two ports, one input/output (USB-C) and one output (USB-A), as well as a flashlight function. The ports and flashlight are hidden under a sturdy mini-flap, which ensures the long life of the ports.
Seriously, if you are headed for an apocalypse, you do not have to worry about this power bank, only yourself!
|Pros
|Cons
|Extremely tough and durable body
|Heavy and bulky design
|IP68 water resistant
|LED indicator is not precise
|Bulletproof steel-like polymer armour
|Only two ports
|Integrated flashlight feature
OtterBox Fast Charge 10000
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|10000mAh
|Dimensions
|5.55″ x 2.87″ x 0.64″
|Weight
|8.1 oz
|Input/Output
|USB-C: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
|Output
|USB-A: 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
The OtterBox Fast Charge is a simple power bank with good performance. It comes with different capacities, 10000mAH, 15000mAH, and 20000mAH. All variants share a common design and decent build quality. The company claims that it is made of durable plastic, but it feels cheap and delicate.
It has only two ports, one USB-C input/output, and one USB-A output. Compared to other power banks listed above, it is an effective power bank that works best with smartphones and small devices.
One feature that makes it better is that it offers fast charging, and many users have claimed that it can fully charge a dead iPhone 13 in 90-95 minutes.
The 10000 mAH version can charge an iPhone 13 twice, while the higher capacity version, 15000 mAH, can charge it three or four times. Therefore, we recommend the 15000 mAH version with an extra charge of $10.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Only two ports
|Accurate battery LED indicators
|Charging reasonably fast but not the fastest
|Decent body
|Expensive
|Fast charge support
Best 20000mAH Power Banks
Anker 747 Power Bank (PowerCore 26K)
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|25600mAh (92.16Wh)
|Dimensions
|7.22″ x 3.24″ x 0.94″
|Weight
|20.8 oz
|Input/Output
|2x USB-C: Up to 87W
|Output
|2x USB-A: Combined up to 78W
Anker is a renowned brand in the power bank industry. Anker offers a wide range of power banks in the 20000mAH series, such as Anker 335 (PowerCore 20K), Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD, Anker 337, Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600, and many more. However, the Anker 747 Power Bank (PowerCore 26K) is one of the best power banks from Anker.
It has a battery with a capacity of 25600 mAH and four ports, which means that you can charge up to four electronic devices at the same time without worrying about charging in the power bank. Despite the high capacity of the battery, it only weighs over 20 ounces, making it a very compact and portable option compared to other available options on the market.
One of the standout features of this power bank is its ability to deliver up to 87W of charge through its USB-C ports, allowing you to charge a wide range of laptops and even MacBook Pro. This power bank also shows the superior performance when charging smartphones. Users have reported being able to charge their Galaxy S23 Ultra three times and their iPhone 13 five to six times, which is commendable. With the Anker 515 65W charger (sold separately), you can fully charge this beast in less than three hours. With all these features, this is one of the best power banks on the market.
|Pros
|Cons
|Tremendous capacity
|Heavy to carry in the pocket
|Premium and durable aluminium build
|Bit expensive
|Charges multiple devices at once (4-in-1)
|Superfast recharge (with Anker 515 charger)
|Advanced inductor to reduce heating
|LED indicator
JIGA GN1 30000mAH Power Bank
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|30000mAh (108Wh)
|Dimensions
|6.1″ x 2.99″ x 1.38″
|Weight
|20 oz
|Input
|1x micro USB, 1x USB-C, 1x Lightning
|Output
|3x USB-A: 5V/2.1A
The JIGA GN1 30000mAH Power Bank is interesting because of the various advantages it offers. The huge capacity and multiple ports are really something, but the feature that makes it stand out is its built-in LED flash. Most competing brands offer LED flashlights, but they are hardly useful and are added just for the sake of the name. The LED flashlight included in this JIGA battery bank is certainly useful for camping trips.
It’s also made of durable plastic, which means you can use it while camping and trekking without worry. And even though it is a 30000mAh power bank, it is portable as it weighs only 20 ounces, which makes it portable and easy to carry in your bag.
It has 3 inputs and 3 outputs. For input, it has a micro USB, a USB-C, and a Lightning connector. For output, it has 3 USB-A ports with a standard charging speed of 5V/2.1A. It does not support fast charging. However, it can be charged with 3 input ports at the same time, which makes it very fast charging.
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty capacity
|Bulky to carry in the pocket
|Durable plastic build
|No fast charging/Power delivery
|Useful LED flashlight
|Lightning charging (input) port
|Precise LED indicator
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|20000mAh
|Dimensions
|5″ x 3″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|16.4 oz
|Input/Output
|USB-C: PD 18W
|Output
|2x 3.0 USB-A: Quick Charge
If you are looking for a power bank with power, the BioLite Charge PD 80 is an excellent choice. It has a capacity of 20000mAH and features a USB-C PD port that allows for extra fast charging.
The case is made of sturdy plastic and feels solid and indestructible. Despite the 20000mAh battery, it does not weigh much, and you can carry it in your pocket.
For connectivity, it has two USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 ports and one USB-C PD port. It also has an indicator LED, which helps you measure the remaining power in the powerbank when it is in use. However, the LED indicator is not very accurate.
The fact that it can fully charge a 13-inch laptop makes it a reliable battery backup. You can also use it to charge your phone 4-5 times. Recharging this Power Brick takes only 4.5-5 hours, which is better than other models with similar capacity.
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable build quality
|The battery indicator could be more precise
|Power delivery for super-fast charging
|The battery indicator remains on while charging
|Lightweight and minimalist design
|Expensive
Best 50000mAH Power Bank
MAXOAK K2 185Wh/50000mAh Power Bank
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|50000mAh (185Wh)
|Dimensions
|8.1″ x 5.3″ x 1.7″
|Weight
|44.32 oz
|Input
|AC: 100V~230V
|DC: 16.8V/2.5A
|Output
|2x USB-A: 5V/2.1A
|2x USB-A: 5V/1A
|DC1: 12V/2.5A
|DC2: 20V/5A
The MAXOAK K2 is the absolute beast on this list and also the heaviest power bank. It has a battery capacity of 50000 mAh and weighs 44.32 ounces. This is not the most portable power bank on the list, but compared to the power-to-size ratio, it outperforms the competition.
This power bank is mainly designed to charge laptops and can charge laptops up to 2.5 times. However, it can also be used to charge smartphones and other small accessories, as it comes with multiple compatible ports. You can charge your smartphone up to 11-15 times with this super powerful power brick. Imagine going on a long trip or being hit by a hurricane – in any situation; you do not have to worry about power supply.
For smartphones and other small accessories, there are a total of four USB-A ports, two of which provide 2.1A of power and the other two provide 1A each. For laptops, there are 20V and 12V outputs DC. Because of its size, it may not fit in every pocket, but it is still portable and can be carried in your backpack. With this power bank in your backpack, you can charge it for hours and take it anywhere.
|Pros
|Cons
|Enormous 50000mAh capacity
|Not very portable
|Dedicated laptop charging ports
|Expensive
|Dedicated smartphone charging ports
|No USB-C port
Best Compact Power Banks
Charmast 10400mAH W1052 Power Bank
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|10400mAh (38.48Wh)
|Dimensions
|3.56″ x 2.44″ x 0.87″
|Weight
|6.6 oz
|Input/Output
|Micro USB (input only), USB-C
|Output
|2x USB-A
If you are looking for a small pocket-sized power bank, the Charmast W1052 power bank is the best and most affordable option for you. It can charge multiple devices, and that too in a very short period of time, which makes it the best compact power bank on the market.
It has a 10400mAH battery and 4 ports for connectivity. With one USB-C input/output, two USB-A outputs, and one micro USB input, it works with all types of cables. The powerbank can charge up to three devices at the same time, considering that its combined power requirement is under 10000mAH.
Thank you to the two Micro-USB and USB-C inputs; it barely takes 3.5 hours to fully charge it, which is commendable compared to other models with the same capacity.
It also supports fast charging of one device at a time and offers 5V, 9V, and 12V output, so you can charge small devices as well as large tablets. The device is largely made of plastic and features LED indicators to show the remaining power. The rectangular shape and smooth edges give this power bank a really nice feel and comfortable grip. You’ll love it in your pocket, and it works like a charm.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|Build quality could be better
|Value for money
|Compact but bulky
|Quick charge available
|Quick recharging with dual input
Zendure SuperMini Go
|Specification
|Details
|Capacity
|10000mAH (37Wh)
|Dimensions
|3.7″ x 2.63″ x 1.1″
|Weight
|7.9 oz
|Input/Output
|USB-C: 20W PD: 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.5A
|Output
|1x USB-A QC 3.0: 4.5V/5A, 5V/4.5A, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
|Wireless Charging
|15W
The Zendure SuperMini Go is a power bank that does not look like a traditional power bank. Instead, it looks like a Classis camera, where the camera lens-like ring actually works, providing 15W wireless charging with magnetic docking.
This power bank has a battery capacity of 10000 mAh and has 2 ports. One input/output with 20 W PD USB -C and one with 22.5 W USB-A. It can charge up to three devices at the same time. With the 20W PD charging power, you can charge your devices in no time.
This stylish power bank offers many more features. One of them is the X-Charge mode, which allows you to charge lower-powered devices like headphones and smartphones with ease. It also has an LCD screen that shows the battery level in percent and is quite accurate.
It can charge your iPhone like a MagSafe battery pack and is highly portable and very compact. If you want to make a style statement with a fully functional powerbank, then the Zendure SuperMini Go is for you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|Build quality could be better
|Value for money
|Compact but bulky
|Quick charge available
|Quick recharging with dual input
Best Wireless Charging Power Banks/ Best MagSafe Power Banks
Anker 521 PowerCore Magnetic 5K
|Specifications
|Details
|Capacity
|5000mAh (18.5Wh)
|Dimensions
|3.66″ x 2.46″ x 0.62″
|Weight
|4.58 oz
|Input/Output
|USB-C
|Output
|Wireless Charging: 10W
If you have an iPhone that supports wireless charging with MagSafe, the Anker 521 may be the best option for you. Since it’s made by Anker, it offers excellent build quality and a compact design.
This power bank has a battery capacity of 5000 mAH and can charge two devices simultaneously, which is a plus. It can charge your iPhone wirelessly and can also charge another device via the USB-C port.
It fits well on the back of the iPhone and has a strong magnetic hold. Unlike other MagSafe power banks, it can also be charged via a cable, acting as an external battery backup.
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports pass-through charge
|Thicker than other MagSafe power banks
|Can charge two devices
|USB-C port
MAG-LOCK MagSafe Powerbank
|Capacity
|Dimensions
|Weight
|Input/Output
|Output
|3000mAH
|4.06″ x 2.58″ x 0.43″
|5 oz
|USB-C
|Wireless: 5W
|6000mAH
|4.06″ x 2.58″ x 0.65″
|7 oz
|USB-C
|Wireless: 5W
|9000mAH
|4.06″ x 2.58″ x 0.91″
|8 oz
|USB-C
|Wireless: 5W
For users of the iPhone 12 and newer, the MAG-LOCK MagSafe Power Banks are another good option. They come in different capacities such as 3000mAH, 6000mAh and 9000 mAH to cover all needs.
It features a unique raised design that docks with the iPhone, and the small gap between the phone and the battery pack keeps your phone and the bank cool, according to the company. It also has a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. You can charge your other device via the USB-C port.
The MAG-LOCK MagSafe also has a small speaker that plays a short tone when connected to your iPhone and another tone when you remove it from the back of your phone.
The design and size are great compared to the competition. However, as the storage capacity increases, it becomes a bit bulky and clunky to carry around on your iPhone. However, if you need the extra capacity, you can easily compromise, as the benefits of the larger capacity outweigh the extra weight.
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple capacities
|Higher capacity models are bulky
|Built-in speaker for notification
|Higher capacity models are expensive
|USB-C port for input and output
Other Honourable Mentions
The power banks mentioned above are among the best in their segment. However, some other powerbanks are worth an honorable mention as they offer good value for your money. If you were able to decide which power bank to get from the list above, you could also take a look at the powerbanks listed below.
- Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD – 25600mAH with wireless charging
- Goal Zero Flip 24 – 6700mAh with built-in flip-out USB-A tip
- Anker PowerCore III Elite – 25600mAh, compact design
- Hinovo Magnetic Charger – 5000mAH / 10000mAh, only for MagSafe compatible devices
- Lion Trek Portable Solar Generator – 27000mAH, expensive but worth the bucks
- Charmast 10,400mAh Power Bank – 10400mAH with LCD display
- Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 PD – 20000mAH with Power Delivery fast charge
- Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless – 10000mAH, Qi wireless charging and 2x USB-A ports
Takeaway – Which One is The Best Power Bank?
The best power bank for you depends on your individual needs. It depends on what capacity you are looking for, what your budget is, and what features you want. If you are looking for a budget powerbank with 10000 mAH, then the Nitecore NB10000 GEN II may be the best choice for you. If you want wireless charging in the same segment, then Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless and Zendure SuperMini Go are great options. In the 20000mAh segment, Anker 747 Power Bank (PowerCore 26K) is one of the best, while Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD offers almost the same capacity as Anker 747, along with wireless charging.
What we are saying is that the best power bank for you depends on your individual preferences. However, it is important to compare the capacity, features, and price of the product before you make a decision.
We hope this article was able to justify your time and help you make a decision. If you have any further questions or need help, please feel free to contact us in the comments section.
FAQs About The Best Power Banks
How much time does a power bank take to charge fully?
Typically, a power bank will be fully charged in 4-6 hours. However, this also depends on the capacity and charging technology of the power bank. A powerbank with higher capacity may take 7-9 hours to be fully charged. On the other hand, powerbanks with the same capacity and multi-input charging technology take less time (4-5 hours).
Why do power banks take so long to charge?
Because power banks have large batteries, they take longer to charge. However, this may also indicate that there is a problem with your power bank's charger. Powerbanks with relatively high capacity take longer to charge than a normal charger.
How can I charge my power bank faster?
You can use a charger with a higher amperage to charge your power bank faster. However, it is important to check the compatibility of the charger as it may damage the power bank. This information can be found in the product manual and on the manufacturer's website.
Do power banks lose charge over time?
Yes, power banks lose charge over time, even when not in use. This is because they use lithium-ion batteries, which have a natural self-discharge rate. The rate of self-discharge depends on several factors, such as the quality of the battery and its storage conditions, but generally, most power banks will lose about 5-10% of their charge per month.
Is a larger power bank more advantageous?
The larger the battery capacity of your power bank, the longer it can power a device without needing to be recharged. It's more advantageous if you have to charge multiple devices at a time. However, if portability or budget is a concern, a smaller power bank may be a better choice.
Do power banks harm the battery life of a phone?
Power banks do not harm the battery life of a phone. In fact, using a power bank can actually help to prolong the battery life of your phone by reducing the number of charge cycles it goes through. However, if you charge it with the wrong voltage, the life of your smartphone's battery can be significantly shortened. It is important that you check the compatibility of the powerbank before using it to charge your phone.
Can laptops be charged by some Power Banks?
Yes, newer laptops can be charged with some power banks, provided the power bank supports laptop charging and has sufficient capacity. Laptops typically require more power than smartphones or tablets, so you'll need a power bank with a high capacity and wattage output to charge a laptop.
Are Power Banks safe to use?
Yes, power banks are safe to use as long as they are used and handled properly. It is important to read the instructions and check compatibility with your product to avoid damaging the power bank or your device.