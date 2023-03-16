Accessories with a touch of cat have been popular for quite some time. Among the various products available on the market, Cat ear headphones have a unique following worldwide. These headphones combine the latest technology in sound with a touch of fun and creativity.

Aside from the cute cat ears, these headphones sometimes even come with eye-catching LED lights to add to their flashiness. With so much to choose from, it can be difficult to find the best cat ear headphones on the market, especially if you make sure that it is of good quality and comfortable to wear.

To make the search easier, we have compiled a list of the best cat ear headphones for all needs. From sound quality to comfort and style, we have taken into account all the important factors. Get ready to improve your listening experience and find your perfect pair of cat ear headphones!

How Did the ‘Cat Ear Headphones’ Phenom Start?

Before you look at the list of the best cat ear headphones, don’t you wonder where it all started and how cat ear headphones became so popular? Well, for that, we look at the Japanese idea of Nekomimi. This is a trend where anime and manga depict human characters with cat-like features such as cat ears, cat tails, and sharp teeth.

As you can see, this feline touch is often found in Japanese pop culture. This trend has also influenced Western culture, with examples like Catwoman and Black Cat from DC and Marvel comics, respectively.

The idea for the cat ear headphones came from animation artist Wenqing Yan. After being influenced by animations featuring cat ear headphones, Yan teamed up with her best friend, Victoria Hu, to launch cat ear headphones in 2014.

While the duo raised funds for production, their partnership hit a rough patch, halting the manufacturing process. Yan eventually teamed up with Brookstone to launch the Axent Wear Cat Ears Headphones in 2015, which became an instant success.

As it was trendy among users, many companies soon started to design cute ear headphones. Some refer to these headphones as Neko headphones (Neko means cat in Japanese).

Who loves cat ear headphones?

While initially marketed mainly to young women and girls, the wireless and wired cat headphones soon found a broader following among people of all ages and genders who appreciate unique design and playful esthetics.

Nowadays, cat headphones come in a variety of colors and styles to suit almost every budget. They continue to be a popular accessory for music lovers and trendsetters alike.

Things to consider while looking for cat ears headphones

Now that you know how cat ear headphones became popular, it’s time to take a look at all the things you need to consider when looking at cat ear headphones.

Comfort : There’s no denying that you need to be comfortable when wearing headphones. After all, you are wearing them, and they should be comfortable.

: There’s no denying that you need to be comfortable when wearing headphones. After all, you are wearing them, and they should be comfortable. Audio quality : do not compromise on audio quality for the sake of looks because we have made sure you find some of the most beautiful cat-ears headphones that do not compromise on audio quality either.

: do not compromise on audio quality for the sake of looks because we have made sure you find some of the most beautiful cat-ears headphones that do not compromise on audio quality either. Longevity : would not it suck if the things you bought with so many expectations soon fell apart (like many of our relationships)? You can easily prevent that by choosing only headphones made of durable material.

: would not it suck if the things you bought with so many expectations soon fell apart (like many of our relationships)? You can easily prevent that by choosing only headphones made of durable material. Connectivity : since this is a day and age where wireless gadgets have started to become popular, you might also have your preference, and therefore, we made sure to offer you the best cat ear headphones, wireless and wired ones.

: since this is a day and age where wireless gadgets have started to become popular, you might also have your preference, and therefore, we made sure to offer you the best cat ear headphones, wireless and wired ones. LED Lights : Since cat ear headphones have their own fan base, many prefer the ones with a flashy approach. LED was pretty easy to satisfy this demographic (only the ones that look good, of course). While not everyone is a fan of LED lights, we made sure to keep that in mind when creating this list.

: Since cat ear headphones have their own fan base, many prefer the ones with a flashy approach. LED was pretty easy to satisfy this demographic (only the ones that look good, of course). While not everyone is a fan of LED lights, we made sure to keep that in mind when creating this list. Microphone support and type: although many headphones do not usually come with a microphone, if you are using them for gaming, you should choose the ones with good microphone support and know where the microphone is located because that’s important. We made sure to include this information as well.

With the parameters set, let us look at the measures we need to take while making this list of the best cat ear headphones best buy, so you can be sure you do not have to look at another world to choose them.

Razer Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset

Razer is a popular name in the gaming industry, and if you are looking for a good pair of gaming headphones with cat ears, you should check them out! These headphones are a beauty in their own right, especially with the stream-responsive RGB lighting along with Razer Chroma on the kitty ears and logo.

These headphones are great for gaming sessions as they feature industry-leading THX 7.1 surround sound and precise spatial audio support. Similar to the looks and audio quality, Razer has not compromised on comfort. The Razer Kraken Kitty headset features oval-shaped, gel-infused cushions that you can wear all day.

There’s also a retractable, active noise-canceling microphone that lets you communicate with your teammates with crystal clarity. These headphones connect via USB, and to get THX Spatial Audio, you need to use these headphones with a Windows 10 64-bit system or higher.

That being said, the Kitty headphones are made entirely of plastic, which helps make the product extremely lightweight, but some might prefer Razer to use better material, at least for the headband.

Pros:

Well designed

Lightweight

Mic comes with noise-cancellation support

Cons:

Build quality could have been improved

Buy Razer Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset

SOMIC G951s Pink Stereo Gaming Headset with Mic

If you want cute pink cat ears headphones, you should check out the Somic G951s. Aside from looks, the large ear cups keep you comfortable and block out outside noise, while the high-quality 40mm speakers deliver detailed and rich sound. Besides PC, you can also use this headset to connect to your Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, iPad, and iPhone.

With the inline control box, you can easily adjust the volume and turn the microphone on and off while gaming. The microphone can be rotated 360 degrees. All these features make the SOMIC G951s a perfect gift for anyone looking for a good pair of cat-eared headphones.

Although the Somic G951s can not be called a cat headphone, as many users have complained that the quality of the microphone is subpar, it’s a good choice to consider if that does not bother you.

Pros:

Cute looks

Support for a wide range of devices

Pretty durable

Cons:

Mic quality could have been improved

Buy SOMIC G951s

Edifier G5BT CAT

For those who want to go all out with their headphones, whether in terms of sound quality or comfort, or even cuteness with cat ears, the G5BT CAT may be something to look at. Audio quality is top-notch thanks to Hi-Res sound quality with a 40mm driver.

Aside from the sound quality, the G5BT CAT headset can be a great companion for gamers looking for the best wireless headset for gaming. Thanks to the low latency of 45 ms (±5 ms). And that’s not all: the headset also has two noise-canceling microphones and a foldable design that makes it portable.

Yes, there’s also support for LED with up to 8 types of RGB lighting effects. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 and the 3.5mm audio cable, you can connect the headset to almost any device of your choice! Another great thing about this headset is its ability to remove the cat ears when not in use, as it uses magnets to connect them.

As for battery life, Edifier promises up to 36 hours when using Bluetooth, although this may vary depending on usage.

Pros:

High-quality audio

Low latency

Detachable cat ears

Cons:

Battery life could have been improved

Buy Edifier G5BT CAT

Mindkoo Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones Pink

There is a wide audience who are fans of cute headphones with cat ears, and for them, this headset will be a feast for the eyes thanks to the pink hue. These are the Mindkoo cat ear Bluetooth headphones. Yes! This is a wireless headphone because it supports Bluetooth 4.2. Therefore, you can pair it with any device without needing a dongle.

The aesthetics are complemented by the customizable LED lights that can add fun and style to your music experience. You can choose from four different LED settings to suit your mood. All of these features are powered by a built-in 300mAh lithium battery that provides up to 5-10 hours of music/talk time on a single charge.

Even when the battery runs out, you can simply plug in the 3.5mm audio cable and keep listening. As for comfort, these headphones are equipped with super soft ear cushions that provide maximum comfort even during prolonged listening. These headphones are also suitable for children over 10 years old and adults.

Plus, it folds up as the ear cups swivel 105°, and it’s portable – perfect for everyday use and outdoor travel. If that does not convince you yet, then the 12-month replacement warranty and 24-hour customer service will surely. However, if you have a big head, this may not be the best choice.

Pros:

Customizable LED light

Support for 3.5mm jack

Comes with swiveling earcups

Cons:

Might not fit with plus-size heads

Battery life could have been better

Buy Mindkoo Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Riwbox Kids Headphones

For those looking for good cat headphones for their kids, the Riwbox kids headphones are a great choice. Thanks to the foldable ear cups, Bluetooth support, and unique lighting theme. These headphones have everything you could want.

Unlike many other cat ear headphones in our list, this one has equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which promises better quality data transfer and improved latency. Music through the powerful 40mm speakers delivers high-quality, natural sound and strong bass.

One of the main reasons why these headphones are suitable for kids is the limited volume, which ensures that your kids’ ears remain protected even during hours-long sessions. Users also have the option to turn off the LED lights when needed to conserve battery power. Like other cat-eared headphones in our list, the Riwbox kids headset supports wired and wireless modes.

The cable also has a microphone so that you can make calls with clear voice quality. Although the Riwbox Type-C cable supports charging, it would have been desirable if there was support for fast charging as well.

Pros:

Supports Bluetooth 5.0

Ability to turn off LED lights

Can charge through Type-C port

Cons:

Could have added support for fast charging.

Buy Riwbox Kids Headphones

Luckyu Wireless Bluetooth Cat Ear Headphones

If you are looking for good cat ear headphones for kids, you can check out this option. This adorable headset with colorful LED lights can be a perfect gift for them or even for you if you are into these designs. The LED light can glow in 7 different colors.

Apart from that, you can use the adjustable headband to have a comfortable fit. The sound quality is also pretty good for the price, with the super bass stereo that adds more punch to the music. Since the headphones also support Bluetooth V4.2 technology, you can connect them to almost any device without much hassle.

If the battery runs out, you can plug it in with the 3.5mm cable, as it supports that, and continue your session. The durability could have been improved, though, as several users have complained that their headphones break easily without much pressure. If you are planning to buy this cat ear headset for your kids, you should keep that in mind.

Pros:

Color-changeable LED lights

Can be paired with any device with Bluetooth support

Audio jack support

Cons:

Durability could have been improved

Buy Luckyu Wireless Bluetooth Cat Ear Headphones

FosPower Kids Headphones with LED Cat Ears

​FosPower headphones are designed to be the best cat ear headphones for your kids. Starting from comfort, it has a padded ear cushion to provide a comfortable listening session while protecting your children’s ears with a maximum volume of 85 dB.

How can we talk about this headphone without mentioning the unique selling point of this product – LED cat ears! Users can choose how they want the lights to shine, either constant or flashing, depending on their choice.

Compared to many other cat ear headsets found on the internet, this headphone is both durable and flexible. It can even withstand brutal treatment from children, such as rough handling, stretching, twisting, and turning. Other features include a laced cable and a lifetime warranty. Since the headphones are designed for young children, they may not fit teenagers’ big heads well.

Pros:

Change pattern of LED light behavior

Good cushioning

Looks cute

Cons:

Doesn’t fits all heads

Buy FosPower Kids Headphones with LED Cat Ears

iClever HS20 Wired Headphones

Apart from gamers and people who prefer cute things, cat headphones are also popular among children thanks to their cute appearance and eye-catching lights. And if you’re looking for headphones for your kids that offer both functionality and comfort, you can check out these iClever headphones for kids.

One of the most attractive features of this headphone is its dazzling light modes, which allow your kids to switch between three different light colors, including red, blue, and green, and even choose between static, fast, and slow flashing.

The built-in microphone helps kids participate in a class or play multiplayer games on the Mac. Your child can raise their voice at any time. The foldable design makes the ear cups easy to fold for portability. The headphones come with pillow-soft earmuffs that are gentle on little ears and provide luxurious comfort.

The headband is padded and adjustable, so your child can wear them comfortably. Although iClever has tried to create a total package, they should have given more importance to improving the sound quality.

Pros:

Control how the color and behavior of the light

Comes with microphone

Foldable ear cups

Cons:

Audio quality could have been improved

Buy iClever HS20

LIMSON Cat Ear Headphones for Kids

Looking for headphones that are both pretty and functional? Then the LIMSON cat headphones for kids are just what you need. With LED glowing ears and support for the universally compatible 3.5mm headphone jack, they are a unique and popular choice for kids and adults alike.

This gift is for friends, kids, girls, women, girlfriends, daughters, cosplay fans, and more. The headphones not only look cute but also come with soft earmuffs to reduce outside noise so you can enjoy the clear sound of music or videos.

The ear cups are also foldable, making them portable. The quality of the material could have been improved, though, as many users have reported that it can break easily with rough use.

Pros:

Compatible with 3.5mm headphone jack

Foldable ear cups

comfortable ear padding

Cons:

Build quality could have been improved

Buy LIMSON Cat Ear Headphones for Kids

YOWU RGB Cat Ear Headphones

If you are a gamer looking for the best cat headphones, do not miss out on these Yowu headphones. It offers one of the best audio qualities thanks to the 7.1 channel virtual surround sound, essential for accurate positioning and creating a dynamic soundscape in games.

You can customize the lighting via YOWU APP, where you can choose between four different lighting effect modes and even adjust the sound effects for different scenarios. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity with aptX Low Latency within a range of 10 meters and highly efficient coding, you can be sure that there is no compromise on sound quality.

There is also a 2-in-1 Type-C audio/charging cable that allows you to use this headset with laptops, tablets, and desktops. Usually, battery life is a disaster with Bluetooth headphones, but that’s not the case with Yowu. You get up to 48 hours of battery life without lighting or 5-20 hours with lighting. Even if you run out of juice, you can recharge it in just 1.6 hours.

The wearing comfort could have been improved, as the device is meant to be worn for a longer period of time.

Pros:

Best sound quality

Safe for kids

Controllable lights

Cons:

Cushion comfort could have been improved

Buy YOWU RGB Cat Ear Headphones

LOBKIN Foldable Wired Over Ear Kids Headphones

This cute and fashionable headphones with glowing light and cat ears are the perfect choice for those who are looking for cat ears headphones. It is good for friends, kids, girls, women, girlfriends, daughters, and cosplay fans. The headphones have multiple light modes, including off, on, flashing, and light up.

With padded ear cushions and an interchangeable headband, the headphones are comfortable and flexible. These headphones are also safe for kids to wear without hurting their ears. Another reason why you should consider this headphone is its child-safe volume-limiting technology, which ensures that the volume is limited to a maximum of 85 dB, making it a safe choice for kids.

The Lobkin foldable headphones are also made of eco-friendly material and approved by RoHS, EN71, CPSIA, and FCC. Thank you for the adjustable headband. It is also a good choice for adults. Still, the quality of the headphones could have been improved for the price.

Pros:

Comes with 3.5mm headphone jack

Safe for kids

Controllable lights

Cons:

Quality of the headphones could have been improved

Buy LOBKIN Foldable Wired Over Ear Kids Headphones

Show your style with cute cate ear headphones!

You can show off your style with these cute headphones. Besides looking great, we also made sure that the headphones have the best audio quality and comfort and offer the best value for money. If you have any suggestions or questions, make some noise in the comments below!

FAQs about Cat Ears Headphones

Can cat ear headphones be used for gaming? Yes, cat ear headphones can be used for gaming. Some cat ear headphones are even designed specifically for gaming, with features like a built-in microphone for voice chat in multiplayer games and surround sound technology to enhance the gaming experience. However, it's important to check the specs of the headphones to make sure they are suitable for gaming, especially if you need certain features like noise cancelation or low latency. Are cat ear headphones wireless or wired? Cat ear headphones can be either wired or wireless, depending on the model. Wireless cat ear headphones use Bluetooth technology to connect to your device, while wired cat ear headphones connect via a 3.5mm audio jack. Some models offer both a wired and wireless option, so you can switch between the two depending on your needs. The choice between wired and wireless cat headphones ultimately depends on personal preference and the specific needs of the user. Why do people have cat ears on their headphones? People have cat ears on their headphones because they are a fun and unique fashion accessory. Cat ear headphones have become popular among younger audiences who are looking for a way to express their individuality and sense of style. The cat ear design is inspired by anime and manga characters, where characters with animal features are often depicted in a cute and playful way. Who created cat headphones? The idea for the Cat Ears headphones came from a crowdfunding campaign by the company Axent Wear in 2014. The campaign was created by two UC Berkeley graduates, Wenqing Yan and Victoria Hu, who wanted to combine their love of anime, gaming and fashion into a unique product. They designed the Cat Ears headphones with external speakers in the shape of cat ears on the headband to appeal to a young, tech-savvy audience.