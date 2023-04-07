The OnePlus brand has long been synonymous with high-quality smartphones that offer excellent features at affordable prices. However, the company’s 2019 foray into the smart TV market has not been quite as impressive. While the company started with a premium offering (OnePlus TV Q1 Pro), it took nearly four years to launch its successor.

But the successor is finally here, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is an impressive addition to any home entertainment setup, offering a sleek design and impressive features that make it a standout choice in the crowded smart TV market.

In this comprehensive review, you’ll learn everything you need to know about this TV – from its design and assembly to its display quality and audio features. We’ll also cover its software features and user experience, as well as its pros and cons, so you can make an informed decision before spending your hard-earned money.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Design Overview

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is a stylish and elegant addition to any space. It features a fixed Horizon soundbar with a brushed metal finish that offers a refined and sophisticated look. The TV features thin bezels on all sides for an immersive viewing experience. The previous model’s wobbly stand has been replaced with a more stable and solid base, and a wall mount can be requested free of charge.

The included stand supports the 65-inch screen and keeps it stable, but it also adds to the weight of the product. However, the sleek and compact fixed soundbar perfectly matches the elegant look of the screen. The front-facing speaker unit features horizontal grilles and a square OnePlus logo on the right side. The back of the TV features a cool vertical stripe pattern.

Overall, the fixed soundbar enhances the overall look of the TV and allows for larger speakers that provide a better sound experience. With its sleek design and attention to detail in every aspect of its construction, this TV is sure to impress everyone who sees it.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Display and Picture Quality

When OnePlus launched the Q1 Pro in 2019, QLED panels were borderline expensive, and Samsung was the only major player. But in 2023, it’s not such a big deal anymore, with many players such as HiSense, Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson, and others launching their own QLED smart TVs. Some people expected OnePlus to go beyond QLED for the Q2 Pro, but that wasn’t the case.

This TV features a 65-inch 4K QLED panel with full-array local dimming and 120 dimming zones, offering a peak brightness of 1200 nits for HDR content. Powered by the MediaTek MT9617 platform and 3 GB RAM, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro has three HDMI 2.1 ports that support VRR and ALLM and deliver 4K at 120 Hz without any issues.

Being a QLED display, it offers superior color accuracy, contrast, and brightness for a truly immersive viewing experience.

For the best viewing experience, the TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and MEMC technology. Gamma Engine Ultra and DCI-P3 97% Wide Color Gamut significantly improve the display quality. You will still see some backlight bleeding around the edges, even with 120 local dimming zones. The effect is rarely visible in 16:9 content, but it can be noticed in pitch-black scenes.

Eight picture modes are available, but we recommend you use Movie mode to disable motion smoothing and aggressive digital noise reduction for optimal viewing. It never felt like the OnePlus TV Q2 Pro 65 needed more brightness, even with sunlight beating down on the screen. However, due to the lack of a light-diffusing coating on the screen, it can be quite reflective in bright environments.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Audio Quality

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro features an integrated 70W soundbar and a built-in 30W subwoofer, making it a good choice for audio enthusiasts. Audio quality is top-notch thanks to Dynaudio tuning and Dolby Atmos support, which provides good low-frequency definition. The subwoofer does a great job of reproducing low frequencies and fills out the sound beautifully.

With 2.1 channel 40W Horizon speakers on the front, it performs better than most TVs in this price range, while the 30W subwoofer on the back provides noticeable bass.

The built-in speaker system is serviceable for everyday use, but if audio is incredibly important to you, you should invest in a dedicated surround sound system. A standalone soundbar with a subwoofer can further enhance the audio experience. Also, with the Bluetooth stereo feature, you can pair your phone with the TV and use the soundbar to play music.

Overall, the audio quality of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is impressive and will not disappoint most users looking for an impressive sound experience.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Software and User Experience

One of the standout features of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is its software and user experience. The TV has a smooth and intuitive interface that makes navigation easy and pleasant.

The Q2 Pro runs on the Android 11 Google TV OS-based OxygenOS Play 2.0 interface, which provides a seamless user experience. One thing that really bothered me about the previous model was the TV boot-up time which has been drastically reduced on the new model. Now it only takes about 10 seconds to start up.

It supports Google Assistant, so users can easily control their TV with voice commands. In addition, the TV is compatible with thousands of Google TV apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The TV also offers unique features, such as the ability to use the phone as a gamepad and leave messages for family members with the Memo Board feature. In addition, users can personalize their viewing experience by adjusting display settings such as brightness, contrast, saturation, and more via the settings menu.

The TV also features three HDMI 2.1 ports that support Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode, providing a smooth and lag-free gaming experience on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Remote

The Q2 Pro model’s remote has shortcuts for accessing Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. While the remote is functional, it’s hardly ergonomic or looks premium enough for a TV costing a lakh. I’ve always advocated for more buttons instead of going with the trend of minimalistic remotes. This one disappoints in that aspect. Users can install the OnePlus Connect app to use their smartphone as a remote, and the Speak Now voice assistant is integrated with Google Assistant.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Review Verdict

If you are looking for a stylish and affordable smart TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is definitely worth considering. Compared to other TVs in its price range, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro can keep up with the competition. Its new design with a metal surface on the bottom and a solid stand gives it a modern look.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is easy to use, and its attractive features, like the Dolby Atmos sound system, make it perfect for watching movies and playing games.

It is a sleek and stylish addition to any room. Its QLED technology and performance calibration provide excellent display and picture quality, while Dolby Atmos and other audio features deliver an immersive sound experience. The operating system and ecosystem are user-friendly and easy to navigate. Although there are areas for improvement, such as a better stand and better remote, the advantages of this TV outweigh its drawbacks.

Pros

Very good picture quality

Good sound output

Latest Google TV OS based on Android 11 Cons

Bulky stand

Slightly expensive

Review Overview Design & Looks Picture Quality Audio Quality UI & Features Price SUMMARY The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is a great addition to any room. It's stylish, well-built, and offers great picture quality. If you're looking for a new TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro should be at the top of your list. 3.9