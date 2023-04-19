Random video chat apps are becoming increasingly popular and allow users to chat with strangers around the world while maintaining privacy. These apps offer users the opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have entertaining conversations.

There are so many random video chat apps on the market that offer different ways to connect with strangers online. In this post, we have selected the ten best apps to spice up your social life.

How Does a Random Video Chat App Work?

Random video chat apps allow users to engage in video calls to strangers around the world. Users are randomly matched with those who are online at the same time, and the matched users can start the video call at the same time.

Some popular stranger video chat apps offer features that allow users to filter matches based on their preferences, such as age, gender, location, and more, as well as much-needed privacy controls to restrict users and hide their identities.

How to Choose the Best Random Video Chat App

Apart from the benefits that random video chats offer, users should be very careful when choosing the right app for video chats. To make things simple for you, here are the important things to consider before choosing the best random video chat app.

User safety : look for apps that prioritize user safety and privacy by offering features like user reporting and blocking and customer support.

: look for apps that prioritize user safety and privacy by offering features like user reporting and blocking and customer support. Usability : choose an app with a simple and intuitive interface that is easy to navigate and use.

: choose an app with a simple and intuitive interface that is easy to navigate and use. App features : look for features offered by the app such as filters, chat translation and the ability to connect with users from specific countries or regions, direct messaging, live streams, and more.

: look for features offered by the app such as filters, chat translation and the ability to connect with users from specific countries or regions, direct messaging, live streams, and more. User base : look for an app with a large and diverse user base to increase your chances of finding interesting people to chat with.

: look for an app with a large and diverse user base to increase your chances of finding interesting people to chat with. Pricing: some casual video chat apps require a subscription or offer paid premium features. Consider your budget and whether you are willing to pay for additional features or an ad-free experience.

Top 10 Random Video Chat Apps

Azar

The first app on our list is Azar. The app is very popular among young celebrities, with more than 10 cr+ downloads on Google Play Store. The app lets you quickly video chat with strangers, send text messages, and join live conversations.

You can easily sign up for the app using your mobile number, Google, or just a social login. After you create an account, you can directly start video chatting with strangers. Compared to other apps, Azar gives you the option to turn off the camera during or before a video call.

The user experience is simple and uncluttered. On the home screen, you will see a button to start a video chat. When you tap on it, you can easily start a video chat with strangers. You can easily switch to the live tap by tapping the live button on the top. The Live page contains a list of live streams in progress within the app. You can simply tap Join any live stream.

The app also lets you send direct messages to strangers. If you are looking for the best random video chat app that works with a simple user experience, Azar is the best option for you. Most of the features, such as filtering location, gender, and search, are behind a paywall.

Download Azar: Android | iOS

Holla

The next app on our list is Holla, another simple and random video chat app with strangers. The app features retro themes throughout, from the home screen to direct chats.

Signing up for Holla is simple and easy. You can easily sign up using your mobile number, Google, or another social login. Once you sign in, you’ll be taken to the home screen, where you can choose two options.

Video chat randomly selects users and connects you to a video call. You can swipe up to disconnect. In the chat, you can write messages, send gifts, and much more.

When you return to the home screen, you will find a message option right next to the video chat. Unlike video chat, direct messaging in the free version is limited to three random chats.

There is no option to turn off the camera during the video call. Most of the features, like filtering and gender selection, are hidden behind the paywall. If you are looking for a simple video chat app with a retro theme, Holla is the best app for you.

Download Holla: Android | Web

Chamet

The next app on our list is Chamet. The app lets you make 1 on 1 video calls, along with other features like live video, a party feature, a social media feed that lets you upload pictures like you would on Instagram, and more.

The sign-up process for the app is very simple and easy. You can sign up through Google or Facebook. You can choose your age and nickname. After completing the signup, you will be redirected to the video call home screen.

On the video call home screen, you will find a list of profiles. You can tap on any profile to start a video call. There is also a random match feature that automatically matches two profiles and starts an instant video call.

The app also has a livestream feature that lets you join and watch livestreams started by other users in the app. You can chat, send gifts, or participate in a video call.

Another interesting feature of this app is the party function, which allows you to participate in a live stream together with other users. You can video chat, send messages, and send gifts. Similar to social media sites, users can upload photos and follow other users. Users can upload photos, like, comment and follow each other.

Overall, Chamet is the best app if you are looking for a video chat app along with other social elements like live video, party features, social feed, and more.

Download Chamet: Android | iOS

Omgg – live video chat

Do not confuse Omegg with Omegle, which is something completely different from Omegle. The app offers a simple and easy-to-use interface that lets you make video calls and text messages instantly.

After signing up for the app, you can easily sign up with a Google or Facebook account, add an age, upload a profile photo, and grant camera and microphone permissions. Unfortunately, you can not skip any step in the sign-up process.

After completing the sign-in, you will be redirected to the home screen with the front camera turned on. Unfortunately, you cannot turn off the front camera, which is the biggest drawback for many users, myself included, even though the app encourages you not to be shy.

With a single tap on the home screen, you can select an instant video call. The app will connect you with a random user who is online. Once the match is established, the other person must accept the request. Once the request is accepted, you are in the video call and can send messages, report the other person or leave the chat.

The Online Users feature allows you to select people from the list and start a video. Most profiles require money to start a video chat.

Overall, Omegg is the best choice if you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use random video chat. With the app, you can instantly connect and start a video chat. With the messaging feature, you chat with the users you were video chatting with before. Just like the app, most of the basic features, like using a rear camera, filtering by location, and choosing a gender for video chat, are hidden behind a paywall.

Download Omegg: Android

Tumile

Tumile is another simple random video chat app that lets you make instant video calls with random people around the world. The app offers instant real-time 1-to-1 video calls, real-time translation features, and real-time video filters when you are on a call.

You can sign up for the app instantly by logging in through Google, social networks, or your mobile number. After signing up, you can tap the screen to start a video chat with a random user. There is no option to turn off the camera.

Once you are connected to the random profile, you will immediately start a video call. During the call, you can send text messages, gifts, and more.

Other features of the app include keeping track of your video calls, sending direct messages, instantly triggering support tickets when you have issues, and more.

Download Tumile: Android

Chatrandom

As the name suggests, you can start a video conversation with Chatrandom right away. After signing up for the account, the app automatically searches for a better match and immediately starts a video chat with random strangers.

The user experience is not particularly impressive, but you can still get used to it. User login is simple. Chatrandom also lets you add filters in real-time. You can easily apply the filters before and after the video call starts.

Download Chatrandom: Android | iOS

ChatSpin

ChatSpin lets you easily start a video chat with strangers with just a few clicks. After installing the app, you can simply select the gender and start the video chat with strangers.

The best thing about the app is that you do not have to create a profile to chat with strangers. This helps users to remain anonymous.

During the video call, you can send messages, gifts, and more. There is also a video chat room feature that lets you join chat rooms with others.

Overall, ChatSpin is another best random video chat app if you want to have anonymous video chats with others without having to create a profile. The user-friendly interface makes it easy and simple to find friends and start conversations.

Download ChatSpin: Android | iOS

Omega

With its impressive user base, Omega is another best app to chat with strangers via video call instantly. You can simply log in to the app and start a video call.

When you tap on the home screen, you will be connected to random people to have chats. You can also apply filters, but these settings are mostly behind a paywall.

Overall, Omega is another one of the best random video chat apps that lets you chat with strangers with ease. With its easy-to-use interface, you can connect with other strangers online and join video conversations.

Download Omega: Android

Badoo

Badoo is an option for people who want to start a relationship. The app allows you to video chat with other users on the platform. Similar to Tinder, you can swipe right or left, depending on what you like. If users are mutually accepted, they can communicate with strangers via video and text chat.

The app’s user experience is simple and uncluttered. The app lets you find nearby users and apply filters. Tapping “Like” displays the list of people you like, and the “Direct Message” option lets you send messages directly.

Download Badoo: Android | iOS

Omegle

If you are in the video chat world, you may have heard of the popular Omegle. If not, Omegle is the most popular platform for people who want to chat with strangers online. For many, it is the preferred platform. Even in 2023, people are using the platform to meet strangers and have video conversations. If you are wondering why we did not put this app at the top of this list, it’s because there is no official Omegle app for Android or iOS. If you want to know why, you can read the detailed article by MDA Hosting Why there is no official app for Omegle.

“Developing a mobile app would require solving security issues, handling large amounts of traffic, and managing the semi-anonymous nature of the platform. In addition, there is no control over the quality of conversations on Omegle.”

The reason we mention this is that you can try Omegle even if you are really into video chats. You can download the unofficial apps from third-party websites and use them on Android, and when it comes to iOS, you can add the official Omegle app to the home screen.

Important: At Techpp, we do not recommend downloading the third-party Omegle app as it may pose a security risk to your device and personal data. Instead, we recommend using Omegle’s web-based service directly from your browser. Alternatively, there are several other safe and secure alternatives to the Omegle app.

How to add Omegle to iOS and Android:

Go to Omegle.com and click on the icon shown above.

Scroll to the right and click on “Add to Home Screen.”

Add the name you want (optional) and click “Add.”

The Omegle app is now ready for use in your home.

To download it on Android you can download it here.

Best Random Video Chat Apps Comparison

No. App Highlights Platforms Price 1 Azar Video Chat

Text message

Live Chatting rooms

Simple and Good looking UI Android, iOS and Web Freemium 2 Holla Video chat

Text message

Simple and Good looking UI

Easy-to-use swipe gestures Android and Web Freemium 3 Chamet Video Chat

Text message

Live video chat rooms

Live Party Feature

Social media feed Android and iOS Freemium 4 Omegg Video Chat

Text Chat

Simple and best-looking UI

Easy to use Android Freemium 5 Tumile Video chat

Simple user interface

Limited calls per day Android Freemium 6 ChatRandom Video chat

Text chat

No so-good UI

Fast Android and iOS Freemium 7 ChatSpin Video chat

Text Chat

No Profile required Android, iOS and Web Freemium 8 Omegle Video Chat

Text Chat

Simple and easy interface Android and Web Freemium 9 Badoo Video chat

Text chat

Best for starting relationships

Best looking UI Android and iOS Freemium

Meet New People and Hangout Virtually

This is the list of the best random video chat apps. These apps have become increasingly popular in recent years. Whether you want to make friends, meet new people, improve your social skills, or learn about other cultures, these apps can be a great tool.

However, it’s important to remember that video chat apps are a great way to connect with others, and you should always be mindful of security and privacy. By choosing a reliable app, users can enjoy all the benefits of the app.

FAQs on Random Video Chat Apps

Are Random Video Chat Apps Safe to Use? Most random video apps follow guidelines and content moderation to ensure that the app is safe to use. However, user precautions are also required to protect your data and be safe in the app. Never share personal information: avoid sharing your personal information, such as your full name, address, phone number, or social media accounts.

Report inappropriate behavior: If someone behaves inappropriately or makes you feel uncomfortable, report it to the app's support team.

Beware of inappropriate content: when using video chat apps, it's important to be aware that some users may use the app to share inappropriate content. While many apps have policies against this type of behavior, it can still happen. You can simply report the user and contact the app's customer support for more specific steps to remove the user. What is the best Android app for chatting with nearby people? Most of the apps listed in this article, like Azar, Omegg, Holla, etc., can be used to chat with people nearby. You can open the app, tap "Nearby," and use the app to search for people nearby. Based on the app, you can immediately start a video or text chat with people. What apps can video call with strangers? There are several apps that allow users to video call with strangers. Some of the most popular ones include: Omegle: This is a website that allows users to chat with strangers through text or video chat. Chatroulette: This website randomly matches users for webcam-based conversations with strangers. Holla: This app uses AI technology to match users with strangers for video chat. Azar: This app allows users to video chat with strangers from around the world.