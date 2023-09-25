Many content creators have turned to AI writing tools to improve the quality of their work. These tools have simplified the writing process by providing simple instructions for creating blog posts, social media content, and other engaging copy. Nowadays, there are many different AI-powered writing tools on the market that can help you create content for different purposes.

One such tool is Hix.ai, an all-in-one writing tool that offers more than 120 AI writing tools and a range of features that let you manage your content online. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the different features Hix.ai has to offer and learn why it could be an excellent choice for your next writing companion.

What Is Hix.AI?

HIX.AI is an AI-powered online writing platform that provides a set of features to improve various stages of content creation. HIX.AI uses the latest GPT models from OpenAI and allows you to create a variety of content with AI in different formats. It offers 120+ AI writing tools and provides six different tools in one convenient package, including the HIX AI Writer, HIX Editor, HIX ArticleGPT, HIX Email Writer, and HIX Chat.

Each tool is designed for creating specific types of content and can be easily accessed from the same platform. There are also extensions available at both Google Chrome and Edge that let you access HIX.AI in your favorite browser. Let’s take a look at each feature in detail.

Features of Hix AI

HIX ArticleGPT

With HIX.AI’s ArticleGPT, you can easily create comprehensive how-to articles, news articles, general articles, product reviews, product overviews, and much more by submitting simple text queries. You can enter the text specifications and set your preferred style guidelines, such as language, word count, length, etc. The tool instantly generates well-organized and high-quality content based on your requirements.

There are several options to create long articles. These include a one-click mode and a high-quality mode. The High-Quality mode is more detailed and requires additional inputs like your topic, primary and secondary keywords, your target audience, word count, external references, and more. Depending on the complexity of the content, it may take a few minutes for the tool to create content. ArticleGPT will also look at the resources already available on the web, use references based on your primary and secondary keywords, and create the content accordingly.

You can view the generated content right within HIX Editor. From there, you can make any necessary changes to the content. The editor also contains special tools for checking grammar and plagiarism. You can edit the document using the document editing tools at the top. You can also insert images using a direct link. If you are not satisfied with the result, you can recreate the entire article or rewrite certain parts of the generated content.

You have the option to copy the content in Word or PDF format or export it directly to platforms like WordPress. You can also share the content using the link-share features. We tested the content created by HIX.AI with some popular AI content detector tools, such as Contentatscale AI, and got a score of 100%. This is an impressive result, considering that we copied the content without making any changes. However, it’s important to remember that we can only partially rely on these AI content detector programs.

HIX.AI Writer

Let’s talk about HIX.AI’s AI Writer tool sets, which is one of my favorite features. AI Writer has over 120 specialized writing tools that let you create content for anything from blog posts or social media content to essay conclusions and even ad copies for various platforms. With HIX.AI’s vest tool sets, you can brainstorm content ideas, create content drafts, and customize them to your preferred style requirements. Besides, all of these writing tools have the ability to generate content in over 50 languages. There is a useful video-to-article transcription function that lets you convert video scripts into text.

To start generating content, you select the tool you want, describe your idea, choose the tone of voice and language, and then determine how many prompts you want to create. Once you click Create, the tool will automatically generate the content for you. If you are not satisfied with the existing content, you can use it right away or simply regenerate it if you don’t like the result.

HIX Editor

HIX Editor provides intelligent help that allows users to instantly correct and improve their written content, including grammar, language, and overall flow. HIX Editor is a document editor that lets you edit content, create with AI, and improve with various AI features. You can type “//” to access the AI generator tools. You can create content using AI and edit existing content.

HIX Editor offers different writing modes. In AI mode, you can use the quick “//” to generate anything you want, and in chat mode, you can talk to HIX Chat and get tailored answers that can inspire you when writing content. There is also the Power mode, which provides more than 120 AI writing tools to automate various content writing tasks.

HIX Editor also has various document editing capabilities, such as headings, lists, and links to edit text in a document. It also has a grammar and plagiarism checker to detect and correct grammatical errors and check for plagiarism. Documents can be shared via a link or exported directly to Word or PDF and even WordPress editors.

Essentially, HIX Editor is like Google Docs but with more powerful AI-driven tools and additional benefits, such as AI generation features that can be used to create AI content, extensive editing features, and quick access to AI writing tools.

HIX Chat (ChatGPT-like Chatbot)

HIX.AI also includes an AI chat feature, similar to ChatGPT, that allows users to ask questions and receive relevant answers on a variety of topics. However, unlike ChatGPT, this AI chat assistant is connected to the Internet and can, therefore, provide accurate and up-to-date information. Moreover, all answers are unique and plagiarism-free.

HIX Chat also has built-in AI image generation technology that helps you create customized graphics. The chatbot has other valuable features like a YouTube summary, a website summary, and even a chat with PDF feature. You can type the text prompt in the text box, and the chatbot will automatically create a response for you. You can select the GPT model and also view the chat history of the chatbot.

HIX Chat has other valuable features like a YouTube summary, a website summary, and even a chat with PDF feature. You can either enter a YouTube video link, a webpage URL with text content, or upload a text document in the format of PDF or DOC, and the chatbot will automatically create a response based on the provided information for you.

HIX Email Writer

One area where AI is particularly useful is in writing and responding to emails. Hix offers a special HIX Email Writer to help compose new emails or reply to existing ones. The email editor takes the recipient’s name and subject line as input. If you type “//”,” you can access a library of more than 20 ready-made email templates and create an email body.

Based on the user’s input, the AI generates a full email draft or a customized response within seconds. Users can select the generated content for use. In addition, the email summarizer shortens long emails into short texts and suggests three valid responses to the email. You can select any summary and reply to the email quickly. Besides, users can customize the email content in over 50 languages and 13 tones. Hix also offers a Chrome extension that lets you use the email writer with various email providers like Gmail and Outlook.

HIX.AI All-in-One Chrome Extension

HIX.AI also offers browser extensions for both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Whether on WordPress, Twitter, Yahoo, Google Docs, Gmail, or any other platform, this extension will help you brainstorm post ideas, write content, paraphrase written text, translate selected content, and much more.

To activate it, you just need to press // to access the AI writing assistance or highlight any text block, and an intuitive lookup bar will pop up.

Alternatively, you can also activate the full AI sidebar by clicking the floating icon in the lower right corner to access all 120+ writing tools and AI chatting support that HIX.AI has to offer.

HIX Pricing

HIX.AI offers both free and premium plans. With the free plan, you get access to all the features, but they are limited to 3,000 words per month. To get you started, HIX.AI offers a basic plan that costs only $19.99/month and lets you use 300,000 words with the GPT-3.5 model and 10,000 words with the GPT-4 model.

The Pro plan costs $39.99/month and offers 600,000 words on GPT-3.5 and 20,000 words on GPT-4. Finally, the Ultimate plan for $99.99/month gets you unlimited words on GPT-3.5 and 50,000 words on GPT-4. HIX’s Chrome extension is free and uses the credit from the subscribed plan.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a student, marketer, blogger, publisher, editor, or someone who needs help creating and optimizing content with AI, HIX.AI is the perfect content solution for you. HIX.AI offers more than 120 AI tools for writing articles, email generators, product descriptions, brand slogans, podcast scripts, and much more.

The simple user interface is suitable for both beginners and advanced users. Users can also experience the quick, streamlined, and powerful features of HIX.AI for free, making it accessible to all users looking for a smart, fast, and reliable writing companion.

FAQs on HIX.AI All-in-One Writing Tool

1. Is it Free to Use HIX.AI All-in-one Chrome Extension?

The HIX.AI browser extension is free of charge, and users can install the extension without paying anything for it. The extension is available for free on the Chrome Web Store and Microsoft Edge Add-on Store. You can search for Hix AI in the Google Chrome Web Store and add it to your Google Chrome. After you have successfully added the extension, you can create a free account or sign in with your account and start using the extension.

2. Is HIX.AI Can Be Used as ChatGPT Alternative?

HIX.AI offers its own AI chatbot called HIX Chat, similar to ChatGPT. You can chat with the HIX.AI chatbot and get instant answers to your questions. HIX Chat has some advantages over ChatGPT. For example, unlike ChatGPT, it is connected to the Internet, which allows it to retrieve relevant and up-to-date information about topics and even events in real-time. And with the Chrome extension, you can easily access the chatbot even when browsing any website.

3. What Are the Differences Between HIX.AI Long-form Article Writer and Other AI Article Generators?

HIX ArticleGPT is designed to create full-length articles in different ways. There is a quick mode and an advanced mode for creating articles. Unlike most other tools, HIX ArticleGPT takes instances from the Internet, analyzes them, and creates content that corresponds to existing references and up-to-date facts. It also has a special grammar and plagiarism tool that helps you create 100% unique and fact-based content.

4. Will the Generated Content Commit Plagiarism?

Not at all. HIX.AI uses advanced AI algorithms to make sure that all the content the writing tools create is completely original. And if you’re still unsure, you can use HIX Plagiarism Checker to instantly check the created text for 100% accuracy before publishing it.

5. What is the difference between GPT 3.5 and GPT 4?

Users will notice that for all the offered subscription plans at HIX.AI, the word limit for GPT-4 is always lower than GPT-3.5. This is due to the fact that GPT-3.5 is an older and slower AI language model that OpenAI released years ago. As a result, the price per word generated by GPT version 3.5 is relatively lower compared to the newer GPT-4 version. GPT-4 offers faster response time, better output quality, and smarter language processing, thus will end up in a more expensive price tag.