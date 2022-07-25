8 Best Omegle Alternatives to Chat with Strangers [2022]

Omegle is a popular online chat platform for users to connect with strangers from all over the world. Since its inception, this platform has become very popular because it allows free text and video calls between users while allowing them to be anonymous. Also, Omegle users can use the platform to find people who match their interests.

However, the site is poorly moderated, which means there are a lot of bots and spammers. Additionally, Omegle is full of online bullies, hackers, and snoops, making it riskier than you would think. This online chat platform is significantly overused, and no new features are offered. Omegle has seen numerous recordings of strangers hacking other users’ accounts, spewing hate speech, and exposing unwanted nudity. This has prompted people to seek an alternative to Omegle.

Fortunately, there are numerous chat sites like Omegle that offer much more fantastic features. Most of these platforms are free; all you need to use them is your device’s browser, a camera, and an Internet connection. Even though some of these platforms offer additional features for a fee, their core functions are always free. You should know that some websites are similar to Omegle but have numerous vulnerabilities. Therefore, this post will present the eight best Omegle alternatives that you can use and what you can expect from each of these services.

What are the Best Omegle Alternatives?

Here are some of the best alternatives to Omegle for anyone looking to switch from the old video chatting platform:

Sl. No. Name Platforms 1 Chatroulette Browser 2 TinyChat Browser, Android, iOS 3 ChatHub Browser 4 ChatRandom Browser, Android, iOS 5 Shagle Browser 6 LiveMe Browser, Android, iOS 7 EmeraldChat Browser 8 Y99 Browser

1. Chatroulette

One of the best chat websites you can use instead of Omegle is Chatroulette. The platform is primarily meant for video chats, and you will be connected to two random users when you choose to chat. It has been around since even before Omegle. Chatroulette is not that complicated to use, and it’s so easy because you do not have to register to get in touch with people.

Also, the site UI is very cool and easy to navigate. It also offers features like the ability to save the chat, change the font size, and draw to make the chat more fun. Chat Roulette has a currency system where you get 15 coins when you access the site, and you get a maximum of 50 coins for every minute spent in a chat. Besides, you’ll get three extra coins every time someone chooses you for a conversation, but one coin will be deducted from your wallet if you decide to look for someone else.

There is no mobile app, but you can access it from any of your devices via the browser.

Key Features:

Requires no registration

Very fun to use

Has a simple and attractive UI

Image recognition to block indecent content

Currency system

Available on: Web browser

2. TinyChat

TinyChat is an Omegle alternative that allows you to chat with random strangers via text, audio, and video, depending on your preferences. It does not work in a one-to-one chat format like Omegle but has pre-made groups that you can join depending on your interests. You can also start chatting immediately after opening the website, as registration is optional.

However, you will need to sign up if you want to use some chat rooms on the platform, as this is part of the requirements. Also, you can share your chat room on platforms like Facebook to attract more users. TinyChat is a free platform, but you can opt for the paid plans that offer additional features such as removing ads and pop-ups, high-quality videos, and multiple rooms at the same time. Color your username green to make it stand out.

Key Features:

Supports text, audio, and video chat

Chatrooms to connect with multiple users

Chatrooms to connect with multiple users Free to use but has paid plans

Has virtual store

Available on: Web browser, Android, iOS

3. ChatHub

ChatHub is an easy-to-use website for anonymous text or video chats with random people. When you visit the site, you have to click Start Video Chat to use the service, which means that no registration is required. Just like TinyChat, ChatHub has two types of chat rooms: the main room for random discussions and the adult room for flirting.

You can also be matched with a gender of your choice, but to use this feature you need to sign up for a Plus subscription for $14.99/month. If you prefer to chat with users who have a camera and microphone, ChatHub has an audio and face filtering feature that can help you with that.

Key Features:

Easy to use on any device

Gender filter feature

Available on: Web browser

4. Chatrandom

Chatrandom lets you connect with people by simply selecting the gender and clicking the Start button. To be more specific about what you want, you can specify a country and your interests to get a better match. The platform is very easy to use, doesn’t require you to sign up, and unlike some other Omegle alternatives, offers many options to choose from when looking for a match. The platform makes it easier to meet new people and make new pals online.

Chatrandom offers a premium subscription that gives you features like adding an intro message that automatically appears when a new user signs up for a chat, a verified badge to stand out from other users, and much more. The chat app also has a catchy interface and many other cool features.

Key Features:

Very straightforward

Lots of options for finding a match

Intuitive interface

Available on: Web browser, Android, iOS

5. Shagle

On this list, Shagle is the best-designed Omegle alternative in terms of appearance. It is a video-based chat platform, but you can choose not to use your camera if you want to remain anonymous. Shagle allows sending and receiving virtual gifts between you and the people you chat with. No registration is required for any of this.

Unlike some other chatting platforms, you can also exchange media such as images, audio, and videos. However, if you want to be gender specific when looking for a video chat partner, you will need to sign up. If you use the sign-up option, you can also track your chats on the platform.

Key Features:

Well designed

Use of virtual gifts

Share media like images, audio, and videos

Available on: Web browser

6. LiveMe

LiveMe is a random video chat platform that allows you to broadcast a live video of yourself to millions of people from all over the world. Yes, this option is from a different perspective, but it has a lot of traction as a platform to connect with random people like you can do on Omegle. You can browse and interact with the streamers or online chat with users who are watching the broadcasts.

This platform can be accessed via the web or mobile apps for Android and iOS. LiveMe has a currency system that can be purchased through the store or based on your activities in the app. With this coin, you can do many things like give away channels, VIP badges, ID labels, replay, and many other things.

Key Features:

Allows you to broadcast live video to random people

Available on: Web browser, Android and iOS

Also Read: How to Use Snap Camera [Snapchat equivalent for Desktop]

7. EmeraldChat

EmeraldChat is a well-moderated chatting platform with everything Omegle has and some additional features. It follows many community guidelines, so you are safer when using this platform as it is strict about not allowing indecent things. You can also use the platform without signing up, but it is recommended because then you will be restricted in some things.

EmeraldChat makes for a fun random chat experience and a great Omegle alternative. You can also participate in group text chats. This platform is very intuitive when it comes to matching you with people who have the same interests as you. You can choose to stay on the free plan or subscribe to the paid plan, depending on how much you want to explore the site.

Key Features:

Nice interface

Strict on indecent content

The very intuitive pairing system

Available on: Web browser

8. Y99

One of the best alternatives for Omegle you can try out is Y99. This live chat service is completely free to use and does not require you to create an account with them before starting to use it, but you have to set up a nickname. However, you can do that if it’s okay with you. Y99 is focused on chat rooms which can either be group rooms or individual one-on-one rooms.

Besides, you can play some games on this platform with your chatmate. It should go without being mentioned that Y99 has a feature that allows users to watch YouTube videos with added friends and also has a group video call option.

Key Features:

Lot of group chat rooms to join

No registration required

Has Meme hub

Available on: Web browser

RELATED: Best Zoom Alternatives for Video Conferencing and Collaboration

Chat with Strangers or Make New Friends with Omegle Alternatives

If you’ve been using Omegle for a while, you can explore more sophisticated chat features with these alternatives. However, some of these features of the Omegle replacement options listed in this article vary, so you can choose the one that works best for you.

FAQs about Best Alternatives to Omegle

RECOMMENDED READS:

6 Best Emergency Apps for Android and iPhone in 2022

3 Best Ways to Download YouTube Videos on Android [in 2022]

Best Hola Alternative? 5 FREE, Safe and Similar VPNs in 2022