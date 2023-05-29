The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on many people’s lives and fitness goals. It has highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong body and good health. Many individuals began prioritizing health and wellness and started maintaining a balanced diet and working out daily. Physical activity like workouts enhances the body’s ability to maintain a healthy physique and also increases overall health. Furthermore, it can aid in better sleep quality and also removes stress and anxiety.

You do not necessarily have to go to the gym or create a complex workout plan to maintain a healthy body and improve your health. Simple workout apps can be great tools to help you reach your fitness goals and improve your overall health.

These apps offer a variety of benefits, including easy access from home, a wide range of exercises and routines for different fitness levels, monitoring your workouts, tracking your performance, and setting personal goals. Some workout apps even offer additional resources like nutrition advice, meal planning, and more.

There are countless home workout apps on the market right now, each offering different features and tailored to different needs. It’s hard to try them all out and find the best solution for yourself. To make it easy for you. We have tested more than 30 home workout apps and listed the 10 best of them. Before that, here are the most important things you should consider before choosing a home workout app.

Disclaimer: The home workout apps listed in this post are meant to provide general fitness guidance and workout routines. However, they are not a substitute for the expertise and personal guidance of a professional trainer or health care provider. Before beginning any new exercise program, be sure to consult a qualified fitness professional or seek medical advice, especially if you have any pre-existing conditions or injuries.

How To Choose the Best Home Workout App

Fitness goals : Set your specific fitness goals. Some apps offer exercises to lose weight and others to build muscle. Look for an app that aligns with your goals and offers appropriate workout routines.

: Set your specific fitness goals. Some apps offer exercises to lose weight and others to build muscle. Look for an app that aligns with your goals and offers appropriate workout routines. Variety of workouts: If you prefer different workouts, look for an app that offers a wide variety of workouts such as cardio, strength training, high-intensity interval training, functional training, and more. Also, look to see if the app offers workouts without equipment.

If you prefer different workouts, look for an app that offers a wide variety of workouts such as cardio, strength training, high-intensity interval training, functional training, and more. Also, look to see if the app offers workouts without equipment. Fitness tracking : Tracking your workout exercises is more important than setting specific goals. Make sure the app you choose has a fitness tracking feature.

: Tracking your workout exercises is more important than setting specific goals. Make sure the app you choose has a fitness tracking feature. Meal Planning : in addition to exercises, some home workout apps also offer meal planning and other features to support your fitness goals.

: in addition to exercises, some home workout apps also offer meal planning and other features to support your fitness goals. Device Support: Also, make sure the app you want to use works on your device. Some apps only work on Android, others only on iOS.

Best Homeworkout Apps for iPhone and Android

1. Leap Fitness

The first and my personal favorite on this list comes from the developer of leap fitness—a dumbbell workout for the home. I have been using this app for more than 2 years, and I must admit that I really love this app. Thanks to the easy-to-use interface and the workouts that are suitable for everyone, it is the best and most obvious choice.

Leap Fitness offers a variety of options, including workouts for home without equipment, six-pack abs in 30 days, weight loss for women, a fast tracker, pedometer, increase height, lose belly, and even a gym tracker. All of these apps offer simple and easy-to-use interfaces that make them suitable for all types of people, including beginners.

Different apps are designed for different fitness goals. For example, the dumbbell app I use is designed for workouts that are primarily done with dumbbells. You can select different workouts from the list, including arms and shoulders, back and chest, abs, and legs. Once you select the workout, you’ll be presented with three options that include beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

Depending on your level and preferences, you can select one of these options. When you use the app for the first time, the app will download the workout animation and save it for you. You can set the dumbbell size, and all workouts are listed in a timeline. The app provides workout animations that guide you through each exercise. You can change the character of the animation in the settings to your liking.

You can pause, skip or restart your exercise. The app also guides you through the voice and countdown timer. The app also records each exercise and saves your results in the app. You can also personalize your experience by adding plans and goals. You can sign in with your Google account and connect to Google Fit as well.

Overall, leap fitness workout apps are a great choice for you if you want to tackle your homework with different goals. With a user-friendly and clear interface and different exercise options, these apps are a good choice for everyone. Unfortunately, if you are an iOS user, you will have to wait for some time. Currently, the Leap Fitness apps are only available for Android. You can install the apps directly and for free from the Google Play Store. The free version of the app contains ads.

Download Leap Fitness (Android)

2. Seven – 7 Minute Workout

The 7-Minute Workout app is a good choice for people who want to complete their workouts in less time and stay healthy. The app offers a variety of workouts that take less than 7 minutes on average.

The app has a simple and easy-to-use interface. You can choose a variety of exercises that are recommended to you during the initial setup. You can choose any workout and finish it in less than 10 minutes.

The app includes a variety of exercises, such as jumping jacks, pushups, planks, squats, and more. Each exercise is performed for 30 seconds, with a 10-second break in between, so the total workout time is only seven minutes.

Similar to other apps, the app features animated workouts to guide your thoughts at any given moment. Thanks to the voice guidance and intense music, I almost felt like I was being guided by a personal trainer. Plus, you can join the selected programs with specific goals like fat burning, muscle building, and more. The app also lets you create your own workout plans. Just go to the app and tap “Custom” to create a personalized experience.

The app tracks all of your progress and shows you statistics. Overall, 7 Minute Workout is a great option for people who want to stay healthy with quick and easy workouts. The app is free to download from both the Android and Apple app stores and is available in both free and premium versions.

Download on Android Download on iOS

3. Cult.fit

Cult.fit is an Indian health and fitness company that provides physical and mental wellness to its users. It is available in more than 10+ cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and others. The company has a standalone app for all cult.fit activities.

One of the best things about the app is the user interface and experience. It looks and feels premium, with a variety of options available to you. With the app, you can book a cult.fit pass, find nearby gyms, attend trunk camps to lose weight and more. Recently, the company added a new cult.fit live, where you can work out at home.

Cult.fit homework is not free. You can sign up for 24-, 12-, 6- and 3-month plans, depending on what you prefer. When you complete the home workout plan, you’ll have access to live workout and yoga sessions provided by professional sneakers. You can track your performance in real-time and compete with other players.

You’ll also have access to cult.fit pass elite, pro and play to get access to fitness and sports facilities. There is also a transformation program where you can get access to live 1:1 sessions within the app.

Overall, if you are serious about your fitness goals and looking for professional guidance on working out at home, the cult.fit app is a great option for you. With its easy-to-use and high-quality interface, you can access various workouts, programs, and live sessions.

The app is free to download from Google and Apple app stores. To get access to live workouts and yoga sessions, you need to subscribe to the home workout plan.

Download on Android Download on iOS

4. Fitness AI

Next, we have Fitness AI, specifically for people who want to try different workouts and focus on specific areas. The app consists of a large selection of workouts that focus on different parts of the body and are highlighted in detail. The basic workouts are free, but you need a premium subscription to access a wide range of other workouts.

The user interface is clear and simple. You have to get used to the interface as it consists of a large selection of workouts, which can be overwhelming for new users at first. You need to provide basic details about the goal you are planning to achieve, and the app will recommend personalized workout plans.

You can set up three routines for 3 days. Adding more routines requires a Pro subscription. You can also create your own daily routine by simply pressing the “Add Daily Routine” option on the home screen. The app can be downloaded for free from both Google and Apple app stores. The app is only 800 KB in size, making it suitable for devices with less memory.

Overall, Fitness AI is the best option for those who want to try different workouts and track daily fitness routines. The only problem is that the free version only includes a limited selection of workouts.

Download on Android

5. Recover

Next, we have Recover, an app specifically designed for rehabilitation and recovery from injury, providing exercises and instructions for people who want to restore or strengthen specific parts of the body.

The app’s interface is simple and easy to use once you set up your first account. There are a lot of details required to set up the account, and you also need to connect your account to Strava, which makes the sign-up process even more complicated.

Once you have set up your account, you can select the recovery routine, with options and a wide routine to choose from. You can select one of the recovery routines. After selecting the routine, the app will guide you with real videos and with real human voices. You can modify the workout and change the times.

You can select and follow only one recovery routine at a time. You can add a new recovery routine by simply clicking “Add New Routine” on the app’s home screen. The app is primarily divided into three main sections. In the first section, you will find the progress of your routine and all the statistics. In the second one, called Home, you can see your current routine, and finally, in the third section, called Studio, you will find the different routines that you can simply tap and start the routine.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple app stores. You can sign up for the app for free and access different reconnaissance routines. The app is also available with a premium version that offers a Starvia subscription, access to even more recovery routines, detailed expert videos, and more.

Download on Android Download on iOS

6. Addidas Training Club

Next, we have an official workout app from Adidas. If you are someone who likes to watch fitness videos from experts and follow them, Adidas Training is the best option for you.

The app can be downloaded for free from both Google and Apple app stores. After installing the app, enter some answers to the questions to get personalized workout recommendations. You can choose from over 180 exercises in the app, including basic and advanced movements.

The app has built-in HD videos with detailed instructions and a dedicated fitness trainer for each exercise. Similar to other home workout apps, Adidas Training Club also has a dedicated progress section that tracks all of your activities in the app, including workout stats, recent workouts, challenges, progress picks, and more.

In addition, the app also includes meal planning for muscle building, weight loss, and more. To access this feature, you need a premium subscription. Another important and central feature of the app is social networking. You can connect your Facebook or phone contacts to the app and see what your friends are doing and more.

All in all, Adidas Training is the best option for you if you are looking for pre-recorded workouts from experts and want to connect with other people to see what they are doing. Alternatively, you can also try Nike Training Club. If you use a Netflix app, you can also watch Nike Training Club workout videos in the app.

Download on Android | Download on iOS

7. Daily Yoga

Yoga is known to be one of the most effective and ancient practices for improving physical health, stress relief, self-care, and mental and emotional well-being. Although it originated in India, it quickly became popular and adopted by most countries. Thank you to its popularity, many yoga apps have popped up, bringing yoga classes to your home easily and conveniently.

If you are looking for a yoga app, you should definitely check out Daily Yoga app. I personally use this app to do daily yoga classes and get rid of stress. The app is known for its simple and easy-to-use interface. The app offers a wide range of yoga classes, from basic beginners to advanced and master poses.

The app is free to download. In the free version, you can get access to a limited number of yoga classes. If you are really into making yoga a habit, I highly recommend you get the premium subscription which offers all yoga classes and additional features like a smart trainer, mirror mode, ad-free experience, access to premium yoga classes and programs, s and more.

Other features of the app include a listening area where you can access soothing sounds and music, a community feature where you can interact with other users and participate in user-created programs, and more. The app also has a dedicated dashboard where you can track all your activities within the app. Finally, you can also create your own yoga path for your daily yoga practice.

Overall, Yoga Day is the best option for people who want to make yoga a daily practice. With the wide selection of yoga classes and the easy-to-use interface, you can easily use the app. Moreover, you can also subscribe to the premium version of the app, which costs less with additional discounts. If you are a first-time user, you can get access to all the premium features within the app.

Download on Android | Download on iOS

8. Apple Fitness Plus

If you are already in the Apple ecosystem, Apple Fitness Plus is the best way to get started. Apple has its own version of a workout app for the home, the Apple Fitness app, where you can watch a range of pre-recorded workout videos, from HIIT to strengthening your muscles. With Apple Music integration and support for viewing your heartbeat and other parameters in real-time on your Apple Watch while you work out in real-time, Apple Fitness Plus has a lot to offer compared to the other fitness apps listed in this post.

You can access Apple Fitness Plus content on your iPhone, iPad, and also on your Apple TV. You can choose different workouts depending on your goals. The app will recommend a workout based on your personal preferences. After you select the workout, the recorded video will play where you can follow the selected instructions.

Apple Fitness Plus offers several categories of workouts, including muscle building, weight loss, body strengthening, yoga, and more.

The app has a built-in Apple Music feature that lets you select songs directly in the app without having to use an external app. And with Apple Watch support, the app displays real-time parameters like calories burned, real-time heart rate, and more on the screen where you watch the videos.

Apple Fitness Plus requires a subscription and may be the best option for people who live in the Apple ecosystem and are looking for a home workout app that can leverage the Apple ecosystem experience.

Download on iOS

9. MyFitnessPal

When it comes to achieving your fitness goals, proper nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting your workouts, maximizing your performance, and improving your overall body structure. As a rule, most people prefer to get advice from dedicated sneakers, but thanks to apps like MyFitnessPal, regular users like you and me who prefer to work out at home can get nutrition recommendations right in the app.

The app includes an extensive food database where users can log their meals and count their nutrient intake. Users can also scan the barcodes on food packages to quickly determine nutrients and calorie content. The app displays detailed information about calories, micro-, and macronutrients so users can make informed decisions about their food intake.

Another feature of this app that I personally really like is the meal planning feature, where you can choose different plans like nutrition plans, meal plans, and more.

The app has a simple and easy-to-use interface. In addition to meal planning, My Fitness Pal also offers workout tracking where users can log their workouts, including cardiovascular activities and yoga sessions, and get a detailed breakdown of estimated calories burned and more. You can also integrate with Google Fit and other popular fitness apps and devices to sync data and get detailed breakdowns of your workouts.

The app also has a community feature that lets you connect with other users on the platform, join groups, participate in group challenges, and more.

MyFitnessPal is available for free download from the Google and Apple app stores. The app comes in a free and premium version. The premium version of the app unlocks extensive features that allow you to track all of your food intakes and also help you track your workouts.

Overall, MyFitnessPal is the best choice if you are looking for a meal-planning app. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive nutrition tracking features, it offers a holistic approach to fitness and food intake.

Download on Android | Download on iOS

Full Comparison of All the App Home Workout Apps

App Name Best for Wide Range of Workouts Customizable Plans Video Demonstrations Progress Tracking Workout Reminders Virtual Trainers/Coaches Interactive Challenges Integration with Devices Nutrition Guidance Community and Social Features Free/Paid Leap Fitness apps A great choice for you if you are looking to start your homework journey with a different set of goals. With the easy-to-use and navigate interface and different varieties of exercises. Yes Yes Animated Yes Yes No Yes No No Yes Free Seven Min Workout A great option for people looking to stay healthy with quick and easy workouts. Yes Yes Animated Workouts Yes Yes No Yes No No No Free/Paid Cult.Fit Cult.fit is a great option if you are serious about fitness goals and looking for professional guidance to work out at home, cult.fit is a great option for you. With the easy to easy and premium user interface you can get access to different sets of workouts, programs, and live sessions. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Free/Paid Fitness AI Fitness AI is the best option for pie looking to try out different workouts and follow Daily fitness routines. The consists of detailed animations to show and improve the key areas of your body. Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No No No Free/Paid Recover Recovery is the best option for users looking to improve specific functions of their body and recently suffered an injury and looking for recovery workouts. The app consists of different workouts focussed on a wide variety of workouts. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Free/Paid Adidas Training Adidas Training is the best app for people looking for pre-recorded workout sessions by experts and wanting to connect with other people and see what they are up to, Adidas Training is the best option for you. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No No Yes Free/Paid Daily Yoga Daily Yoga is the best option for people looking to make doing Yoga a daily practice. With the wide selection of Yoga classes and easy-to-use interface, one can use the app with use. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Free/Paid Apple Fitness Plus Apple Fitness Plus is a direct offering from Apple. This is the best app for people living in the Apple ecosystem and looking for the best homework out app with pre-recorded training videos Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Paid My Fitness Pal My Fitness Pal is the best option if you are looking for a meal-planning app. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive nutrition tracking capabilities, it offers a holistic approach to fitness and nutrition intake. No No No Yes No No No No Yes+ Yes Free and Paid

Improve your Health and Get Fit

In today’s digital work environment, people should work out or exercise at least once a week. Thank you for the widespread use of smartphones and trends; several home workout apps have been developed to help you work out at home. I hope you find this list helpful. If you have any suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments below. Let us know which workout app you will use for your next workout.

FAQs About Best Home Workout Apps