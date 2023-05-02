Health and fitness are priority goals for us in this fast-paced world. It has become much easier to stay fit and track our fitness goals. Thank you to the convenience of technology, we can track our fitness goals on our Android phones.

You can set your fitness goals, track what you eat, how many calories you eat, how many calories you burn through your activities, etc. The Android fitness apps available today can even help you track and plan your sleep schedule.

In the sea of fitness apps available on the Play Store, we have picked out the 10 best fitness apps for Android. Read the full guide and download the app that suits your needs to achieve your goals.

What Do You Look for in a Fitness App?

Not all fitness apps have the same features. But they all have some common features that everyone looks for. Some of the most important features to look for in a fitness app are:

Tracking capabilities: A good fitness app should be able to track various aspects of a fitness program, such as steps taken, distance traveled, calories taken and burned, heart rate, sleep patterns, etc.

A good fitness app should be able to track various aspects of a fitness program, such as steps taken, distance traveled, calories taken and burned, heart rate, sleep patterns, etc.

Progress tracker: If you are participating in a fitness program, you will want to track the progress of the program in the form of charts or graphs. There should be a way to see which areas you are doing well in and which you are not.

Customization: The fitness app should have features that allow you to set fitness goals, select workouts and fitness levels, and customize settings to suit your fitness needs.

Wide selection of routines: To be a good fitness app, the app should offer a wide selection of workout routines, courses, exercises, etc. It should offer a variety of fitness activities to cater to individual needs.

Community support: Staying motivated with a fitness program is not an easy task. There should be a way to connect with other users and track progress to stay motivated. There should be features to share your successes with others and get support.

Integration with wearable devices: Wearable devices are a great way to track your fitness goals. A good fitness app should be compatible with popular wearable devices and trackers. They should allow you to sync your data and get accurate tracking.

Let us take a look at some of the best fitness apps on the Google Play Store.

10 Best Fitness Apps for Android

The following list contains fitness apps for various fitness programs that we generally use. Choose something that suits your needs.

No. App Name Features Price 1 MyFitnessPal Calorie counter, nutrition tracking, recipes Free / Premium 2 JEFIT Workout tracking, strength training Free / Premium 3 Headspace Guided meditation and mindfulness exercises Free / Premium 4 Nike Training Club Customizable workout plans, video tutorials Free 5 Seven 7-minute workouts, customizable challenges Free / Premium 6 Strava GPS tracking, route planning, community features Free / Premium 7 Map My Fitness GPS tracking, nutrition tracking, challenges Free / Premium 8 Adidas Training Customizable workout plans, video tutorials Free / Premium 9 MyPlate Calorie counter, nutrition tracking Free / Premium 10 Google Fit Activity tracking, goal setting, coaching Free

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the first choice of editors in the Google Play Store. It has the largest database of foods and their nutritional values, providing accurate results for over 14 million foods. You can track the foods you eat with calories, as well as the macro and micronutrients in your diet.

You can even track your weight loss or muscle-building goals with personalized recommendations based on your goals. The app integrates easily with popular fitness wearables from Fitbit and Garmin. With MyFitnessPal’s features, you can get a comprehensive overview of your health and fitness status.

To further motivate you, MyFitnessPal has an online community with 200 million members.

JEFIT

The JEFIT app allows you to track workout routines and exercises and monitor the progress of your regime. The app has a huge database of exercises and clear instructions, as well as video demonstrations.

You can even create your own workout routines by selecting exercises from the database or creating your own exercises. Even the JEFIT apps have tools for tracking body stats, understanding muscle recovery rates, and setting target muscles and body measurements.

JEFIT has both free and paid plans that you can use depending on your needs. In the free version, you get a flexible workout planner with a 1400+ exercise library.

Headspace

It’s not just physical health that matters. Mental health is also an important aspect of our well-being. To promote and improve our mental health, Headspace is a great app.

Headspace is basically a meditation and mindfulness app with a variety of guided meditations that can help us relieve stress, focus better, and sleep better. There are different levels of meditation, from beginner to advanced, so you do not lose your way on your mindfulness journey.

Headspace offers a 14-day trial period to try out the app. If you like the experience, you can upgrade to a paid plan and continue your fitness regime.

Nike Training Club

Nike Traning Club is a free fitness app from Nike that offers a wide range of workouts with video tutorials. Everything in the Nike Traning Club app is planned and performed by professional trainers.

You can customize plans for strength, endurance, and yoga workouts. There are over 190 workouts designed by Nike trainers to help you achieve your fitness goals. The app also offers personalized workout plans based on your goals, such as weight loss or muscle gain.

With the Nike Training Club app, you get recommendations based on your fitness level and preferences. You can also connect with friends, share your progress, and participate in challenges to stay motivated and reach your fitness goals.

Nike Training Club is a great app if you are looking for a wide range of guided workouts that you can do for free at the gym or at home.

Seven

Seven App is a freemium app that has a number of free and paid workout plans. Seven App is different from other apps mainly because it offers short and high-intensity workouts that can be done in seven minutes and without equipment.

The app offers a variety of exercises, including bodyweight, cardio, and yoga exercises. If you have a busy schedule and want to stay fit with the limited time you have, the Seven app can help.

To keep you motivated, the Seven app offers challenges and rewards and tracks your progress over time. The premium plan for this app unlocks additional content and features to help you with your fitness program.

Strava

Strava is a unique fitness app that lets you track activities like running, hiking, and cycling. You can track distance traveled, time, and speed with Strava.

It is a freemium app that offers certain features such as the ability to compete with previous records, see advanced performance metrics, a workout dashboard, set custom goals, and analyze your workouts.

With the free plan, you can record activities, connect with your friends, or join clubs on Strava that are related to your activities. You can try the premium features for 30 days and then decide if you want to subscribe or not.

Map My Fitness

Map My Fitness by Under Armor is another fitness app with great features to help you get and stay fit. You can get smarter training with a variety of data and tips for your routines.

The app offers basic tracking and logging features for various activities like running, walking, cycling, and more. You can even set goals, log workouts, and stay on track.

Map My Fitness also offers paid features with personalized workout plans, live tracking, and advanced metrics. The ads you see on the free plan disappear with the paid plan.

The app integrates with other fitness apps like Google Fit to give you a comprehensive view of your progress.

Adidas Training

Adidas Training, formerly known as Runtastic, is another fitness app that offers a variety of workouts to start a fitness program and stay fit.

Everything on Adidas Training is designed and guided by experts, from workouts to yoga. You can trust the workout plans and follow them for the given time to achieve what the plan is meant for.

You can track your workout progress and adjust your plans accordingly. Adidas Training has other features like workout reminders, progress tracking, features to connect with friends and other users, etc.

Adidas Training integrates easily with other fitness apps like Google Fit and MyFitnessPal. The app offers both free and paid plans to get additional features if you like the free version.

Adidas Training Premium offers personalized meal plans and customized workout plans and can track your heart rate during workouts.

MyPlate

MyPlate by LiveStrong is a calorie-tracking app that helps you lose weight by cutting calories. It provides you with the knowledge of the calories in your food and the number of calories you need to consume to reach your fitness goals.

Not only does the app track the calories in your food, but it also provides daily nutrition tables and a breakdown of daily calories by fat, protein, and carbohydrates. You can even see net calorie data per day, week, and more to track your progress.

MyPlate even offers community support, where you can share pictures of your progress and meal plans and discuss them with other members.

Google Fit

Google Fit is an app designed to guide you to a healthier and more active lifestyle. Google Fit includes activity goals that can keep you fit and healthy.

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Heart Points have been developed for activities that get your heart pumping and have a positive impact on heart and mind health.

Google Fit provides customized coaching and actionable tips based on your health and activity history. It’s much easier to track activities and progress from your Android phone and smartwatch.

One of the biggest pluses of Google Fit is that it integrates with other fitness apps like Headspace, Strava, MyFitnessPal, etc.

There are many great fitness apps to help you plan and track your workout regimes. Some are free, and others are paid. Although they offer different features, you should choose an app that can help you achieve your goals and get started with your regime.

FAQs about Best Fitness Apps for Android

Which fitness app is most accurate? It depends on the type of tracker you use. MyFitnessPal, Strava, Google Fit and other trackers can help you track a variety of activities and set goals for your health and fitness. To get accurate results, you need to use a wearable device so the fitness app can capture more measurement data. What app is good for fitness? There are many great fitness apps like Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Strava, Adidas Training, Nike Training Club, etc. They all have features to help you start your fitness journey and track your metrics. What is the best app to track activity on Android? Strava is one of the best apps for tracking various activities like cycling, running, and hiking on Android. You can set goals and compare your progress with the other members by using the community features. Other popular Android activity-tracking apps include Nike Training Club and Google Fit. Is Google Fit steps accurate? The accuracy of Google Fit step counts can vary depending on a number of factors, such as the type of wearable device used, the sensitivity of its sensors, and how the device is worn. While Google Fit uses advanced algorithms and sensors to estimate step counts, it may not always be 100% accurate. In general, Google Fit can provide a reasonably accurate estimate of the number of steps taken, but there may be some degree of error. Are there any Android fitness apps that don’t require a wearable device? Yes, there are many fitness apps that don't require a wearable device. These apps typically use the sensors on your smartphone to track your movement and provide you with information about your physical activity. Here are some examples: Google Fit: It can track your steps, distance traveled, and calories burned using your smartphone's sensors. Nike Training Club: Nike Training Club is a free app that offers a wide range of workout options, including bodyweight workouts, yoga, and running. You can use the app without a wearable device by manually logging your workouts. MyFitnessPal: MyFitnessPal is a popular app for tracking food intake, but it also offers features for tracking physical activity. You can log workouts and track steps using your smartphone's sensors. FitOn: FitOn is a free fitness app that offers a variety of workout options, including HIIT, yoga, and strength training. You can use the app without a wearable device by manually logging your workouts. Seven: Seven is a free app that offers 7-minute workouts that you can do anywhere without any equipment. The app does not require a wearable device and uses your smartphone's sensors to track your movements. What are the best Android fitness apps for tracking running? The best Running apps for Android include: Strava: Strava is a free app that is widely used among runners and cyclists. It offers GPS tracking, pace and distance tracking, and personalized coaching. You can also connect with friends and compete with them on leaderboards. Nike Run Club: Nike Run Club is a free app that offers audio-guided runs, personalized coaching, and customized training plans. It also offers GPS tracking, pace and distance tracking, and social sharing features. Runkeeper: Runkeeper is a free app that offers GPS tracking, audio cues, and personalized training plans. You can also set goals and track your progress over time. It offers a premium subscription for advanced features. Runtastic: Runtastic is a free app that offers GPS tracking, audio coaching, and personalized training plans. You can also track your heart rate and connect with friends. It offers a premium subscription for advanced features. Endomondo: Endomondo is a free app that offers GPS tracking, audio feedback, and personalized training plans. You can also set goals, track your progress, and connect with friends. It offers a premium subscription for advanced features. Can Android fitness apps help with weight loss? Yes, many Android fitness apps can be helpful for weight loss. Apps such as MyFitnessPal and Lose It! allow users to log food intake and track calorie consumption, while apps such as Nike Training Club and Fitbit offer personalized workout plans that can help users burn calories and build muscle.