Light therapy is a simple skin treatment that uses different colors of light to help with skin problems. Many studies, such as those conducted by the American Academy of Dermatology Association, show that light therapy really works for skin problems and is known to solve problems such as acne and wrinkles and heal the skin faster.

You can easily get the benefits of light therapy at home with devices like LED facial masks. There are many LED face masks on the market that you can easily use to improve your skin. In this guide, we will go over how to choose the best LED face masks and present you with a list of the ten best LED face masks currently available on the market.

Disclaimer: Our guide lists the best LED face masks, but it’s important to know that every skin is different. Before choosing a mask, you should consult a dermatologist to find out what is best for your individual skin type and condition. It’s always safer to get advice from an expert when it comes to your skin.

Best LED Face Masks that are Revolutionizing Skincare

Omnilux Face Mask: Best premium face masks with comfort and flexibility. Therashiled 3-in-1 LED Face Mask: Simple and easy to use with multiple LED therapies. Wrinkle Clearing Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask: Best face mask for face and neck, solidly built. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Flexible Facemask that targets anti-aging skin treatment. Sensee Pro Led Facemask: Affordable flexible face mask. Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask: lightweight and designed for easy application. MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Therapy Facial Treatment Device: Premium LED Facemask with solid workmanship and 7 skin therapies. WINSTON 3 Color LED Mask: This is the most affordable face mask on the list. TheraFace LED – Handheld Percussive Facial Massage: The handheld facial mask with its advantages.

Omnilux Face Mask

Let’s start our list with the popular Omnilux Contour facial mask, which costs $395. Omnilux offers a variety of face masks for different conditions such as acne, rosacea, skin pigmentation and more. They are FDA-cleared and have been shown in clinical studies to be effective in reducing skin inflammation and acne scarring, rejuvenating the skin and improving skin texture.

The mask comes with red and near-infrared LED light with wavelengths of 633 nm (red) and 830 nm (near-infrared) with 66 LED bulbs and 132 LEDs (2 per bulb). It is designed for the face and has FDA, CE and TGA certifications. The red light is credited with benefits such as anti-aging, collagen stimulation, reducing inflammation and more. The near-infrared light penetrates deep into the skin, improving blood circulation and increasing cellular energy.

The Omnilux Contour face mask is lightweight and easy to use. It is made of a flexible fabric that you can take with you anywhere. You can attach the mask to your face with the straps. The straps are also adjustable and easy to adjust. The Omnilux Contour face mask is powered by an external battery. You can connect the battery to the mask via the USB-A cable attached to the face mask.

The battery can be recharged. In the package you will find an adapter and a Type-C cable to charge the battery. The charging documents are equipped with LED lights that indicate the charging status of the battery. Using the face masks is also very easy; you can use the mask for three to five 10-minute treatments per week for 4-6 weeks. Omnilux also provides detailed instructions on how to use the facemask. You can also consult a dermatologist to make better use of this face mask.

Therashiled 3-in-1 LED Face Mask

The Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Face Mask is best for people looking for an affordable face mask to reduce wrinkles, skin pigmentation and more. The face mask features red, amber and blue LEDs with different wavelengths. Plus, it’s simple and one of the best looking face masks you can get on the market right now.

The Therashield face mask is simple and easy to use. It consists of a transparent body with a striped pattern. It works with a battery that is built right into the mask. It is lightweight and can be worn comfortably for hours. The mask fits like a pair of glasses without the need for straps or patterns. It is easy and comfortable to wear and has an opening for the eyes. You can adjust the nose strip and customize the comfort of the Facemask. You can switch between different light colors in an instant. You can tap the switch on the middle strip of the Facemask.

Therashield is priced at $90 and it is directly available via the Therashield website. It offers an extra $20 discount if you want to grab two. In the box, you will get a Therashield 3 1 light mask, a Charging cable, and a quick manual. You can visit the Therashield website to get details on how to use the Facemask. It comes with both video and text format tutorials.

Wrinkle Clearing Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask

Wrinkle Clearing Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask by Nutriskin is the best option for people who don’t mind looking like a robot while wearing a face mask. We were just kidding, but the design really gave us the same feeling. The Wrinkle Clearing Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask is designed to target and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck. In the box, you’ll receive both the Face Maks and the Neck attachment. The LED therapy that the mask provides can help reduce inflammation, acne and other skin imperfections.

The mask combines 7 LED color therapies, making it a versatile tool for treating a variety of skin problems. Whether you’re struggling with wrinkles, acne, scars, or other skin blemishes, the mask can easily provide therapy for various skin problems. You can choose the light therapy you want and put the mask on your face and neck. You can attach the mask with the straps on the back. You can stick it to your head and adjust the straps based on your comfort. The mask also allows you to customize the therapy session and set custom therapy.

The mask is equipped with openings for the nose, eyes and mouth to ensure comfort and functionality. It’s powered by an external battery that connects to the mask via a USB cable. For optimal results, the company recommends using the mask for at least 15 minutes daily for the first 4 weeks. You can also find a detailed guide on how to use the mask on the Trynutriskin website. The face mask is available directly from the company’s website for $139.99.

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

CurrentBody Skin LED light therapy is designed to be comfortable. It helps improve skin tone and texture and fight signs of anti-aging on the skin. It combines red and near infrared light with 633nm and 830nm wavelengths to rejuvenate the skin. Facemaks come with clinically proven wavelengths and proven wrinkle reduction.

It has a flexible silicone design that allows you to wrap it around your face. The design also makes it very easy to wear while traveling. It has adjustable straps that allow you to attach it to your face and has different openings for eyes, nose and mouth. The mask is lightweight and comfortable to wear. You can power the mask via the external battery by connecting it to the mask via a USB cable. The mask can be used for 10 minutes to complete the treatment. If you use the device three to five times a week, you can expect visible results in just four weeks, according to the company.

The mask costs $279 and is available directly from the currentBody website and Amazon.com. There is also a LED Face and Next Kit variant and a special LEd Kit variant available on the Current Body Skin website. In the package, you’ll find a face mask, USB-C charging cable, controller, strap, and comfort goggles. You can find instructions on how to use it directly on the website or on sites like YouTube. There is also a manual in the package to help you use the masks.

Sensse Pro Led Facemask

If you’re looking for an affordable, flexible facemask, the Sensse Pro Led Facemask might be the best option for you. The facemask offers a simple and flexible design. Also, it offers four different LED colors that offer different ways to enhance skin texture. It costs $119 and is only available in select stores, which might be a limitation for some people.

The face mask offers four different LED colors. Red for anti-aging, blue for cleansing the skin and eliminating bacteria, yellow for rejuvenating the skin and finally purple for repairing damaged skin. You can easily switch between the different treatments using the slider on the face mask. It also has an automatic treatment that covers all four wavelengths in a 15-minute program. The face mask is lightweight and easy to attach to your face. You can use the straps on the back of the mask to adjust it and make it more comfortable. It is lightweight and is powered by an external battery.

You can connect the battery, also called the controller, to the face mask with a USB cable and turn it on. You can find the step-by-step instructions for using the masks and the controller on the website at Product Description > Instructions. You can also watch various videos on YouTube to help you get started. Overall, the Sensse Pro LED Facemask might be the best option for you if you’re looking for an affordable and flexible facemask with various LED color options. It is available directly on the Sephora website in a few select stores.

Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask

If comfort is your number one priority, the Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask may be the best choice for you. The Facemak weighs 73 grams, making it lightweight and comfortable to wear. The mask is wireless, so you can use it without a cord. Instead of straps, it has a goggle design that is more comfortable and easy to attach to your face. There are no openings for the nose and mouth, but the shape of the mask leaves you plenty of room to breathe at the bottom without getting into trouble.

The mask offers three light therapy colors – blue, orange and red. Each color targets different skin problems. The mask can be worn for 15-30 minutes per session. You can easily switch between the different light colors with the controller.

You can also use options like complete light therapy to automatically apply different skin therapies in a single session. The masks are available at the company site for $99. You can learn how to use the mask directly on the website. Overall, the Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED mask is an affordable and flexible face mask that is lightweight and easy to use.

MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Therapy Facial Treatment Device

The Light-Therapy Golden Therapy Facial Treatment Device from MZ Skin is a high-end facial mask with five different LED light colors: red, blue, green, yellow and white light that targets wrinkles, acne, redness, healing and pigmentation of the skin. The face masks are available for $550 directly from the MZ Skin website.

This mask is solidly constructed. It is solid and heavy. It might be uncomfortable for someone who wants a lightweight mask, but it is the best option for people who want solid build quality for the price. It offers openings for the eyes, nose and mouth.

You can use the adjustable straps to attach it to your face. It is easy and comfortable to wear. You can easily change and adjust the therapy session. The company recommends a minimum therapy time of 20 minutes for each session, and there are other customizable options to fit your therapy needs.

Included is an external power source that you can connect the device to with the USB cable. For instructions on how to use the mask, check out the manual or the video tutorials on the Mz Skin YouTube channel. Overall, the Light-Therapy Golden Therapy Facial Treatment Device is the best option if you’re looking for a solid face mask with several LED options. The price for this face mask is on the higher end.

WINSTON 3 Color LED Mask

The Winston 3 Color LED facial mask is an affordable 3-in-1 light therapy device that costs less than $60. It is the most affordable option for someone looking for a lightweight and portable LED face mask with a simple and easy to use design.

As mentioned, Winston 3 Color Led offers three color options, including red, blue and orange. (If this is your first time hearing about the orange color, it helps prevent pigmentation while brightening and smoothing the skin.) The design is sleek and clean. It features a hands-free design that is not only easy to use, but also easy to attach to your face. It’s transparent and portable, so it’s great for travel. It’s also cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery, making it suitable for regular use.

The three-color Winston LED mask light costs INR 2,443 ($30), making it one of the most affordable options on this list for users in India. I don’t know if it’s available outside India; you can check Winston brand availability in your country to get it for you. Overall, Winston Three color LED is an affordable option for those who are looking for a LED face mask. It can be the best alternative to Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Face Mask.

TheraFace LED – Handheld Percussive Facial Massage

If you don’t like face masks and are looking for an alternative solution to improve your facial skin, the handheld Theraface Pro Led Light Ring is the best choice for you. It is a 4-1 massage therapy device that you can use to relieve stress and minor pain on your face and jaw. It helps you reduce moderate inflammatory acne and helps reduce wrinkles.

The device comes in a modern design and with 4 different attachments. The device can be used for both light and percussion therapy. Light therapy helps you reduce acne and fight skin aging. The device comes with red, blue and purple LED attachments in the package. You can change the light attachments and use them for different purposes.

The handheld device feels good in your hand and is easy to use. It is equipped with LED indicators. According to Theraface, you can use the device for 8 minutes for light therapy on alternative days. The device emits 3 beeps to let you know that the therapy is complete. The device charges via a USB port and we don’t have any information on how long the device lasts or what charging speeds it offers.

Overall, the Therapy Handheld is the best choice for you if you’re looking for a handheld device instead of a face mask. It also comes with an 8-in-1 kit that includes an additional microcurrent and a cleansing ring to remove debris from the face. The 8-in-1 kit costs $399 compared to $299 for the 4-in-1 kit. The handheld LED light can be beneficial compared to LED facial masks. They can target specific areas with them, making them an ideal device for sports treatments. The handheld LED lights are more portable and flexible and also easier to use compared to the face masks.

Other Notable Mentions

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask: The HigherDose Red Light Face Mask is a portable, lightweight, FDA-approved mask that uses red and near-infrared light for skin. It’s easy to use, has a rechargeable battery and fits comfortably.

NUFR LED Light Facial Mask: NUFR LED Light Facial Mask offers a three-color light therapy system that addresses various skin care needs. It’s lightweight, rechargeable, suitable for everyone, and affordable as well.

How to Choose the Best LED Face Mask

Type of LED Lights: The type of LED lights the face mask produces is the biggest differentiator. Some LED fack masks offer only single color lights, while others offer the ability to switch between different colors. Here are the most popular colors used in LED lights, and their benefits.

For anti-aging, collagen stimulation and reducing inflammation Blue Light: For acne treatment and killing bacteria.

For acne treatment and killing bacteria. Green Light: For reducing pigmentation and soothing the skin.

For reducing pigmentation and soothing the skin. Yellow Light: To reduce redness and promote circulation.

To reduce redness and promote circulation. Near Infra Light: Penetrates deep into the skin, promotes wound healing, stimulates collagen production, reduces inflammation, improves blood circulation and increases cellular energy.

Penetrates deep into the skin, promotes wound healing, stimulates collagen production, reduces inflammation, improves blood circulation and increases cellular energy. Coverage: Some masks cover only the face, while others also cover the neck and décolleté. Choose the mask that fits your treatment area.

Some masks cover only the face, while others also cover the neck and décolleté. Choose the mask that fits your treatment area. Safety: Since we are talking about the skin, it is better to use face masks that are FDA approved or have certifications from other recognized agencies. The mask should have eye protection or be equipped with goggles to protect your eyes.

Since we are talking about the skin, it is better to use face masks that are FDA approved or have certifications from other recognized agencies. The mask should have eye protection or be equipped with goggles to protect your eyes. Comfort: While there is no way to test comfort while buying masks online, you can pay attention to parameters such as the material the mask is made of, the weight of the mask, the straps and attachments, the ventilation, the cover, the battery or the cable to make sure you are comfortable during your treatments.

While there is no way to test comfort while buying masks online, you can pay attention to parameters such as the material the mask is made of, the weight of the mask, the straps and attachments, the ventilation, the cover, the battery or the cable to make sure you are comfortable during your treatments. Treatment Time: Check how long each treatment takes. Some masks require as little as 10 minutes, while others require 30 minutes or more.

Check how long each treatment takes. Some masks require as little as 10 minutes, while others require 30 minutes or more. Intensity Settings: Some masks allow you to adjust the intensity so you can customize the treatment to your comfort and needs. You can also shorten treatment time by increasing the intensity. Consult a dermatologist to find out what skin type you are, how much light intensity your skin can tolerate, and what is good for your skin.

Some masks allow you to adjust the intensity so you can customize the treatment to your comfort and needs. You can also shorten treatment time by increasing the intensity. Consult a dermatologist to find out what skin type you are, how much light intensity your skin can tolerate, and what is good for your skin. Price : More expensive doesn’t always mean better, but it’s important to find a balance between cost and features. Don’t compromise safety and effectiveness for a lower price.

: More expensive doesn’t always mean better, but it’s important to find a balance between cost and features. Don’t compromise safety and effectiveness for a lower price. Additional Features: Some masks offer additional features such as massage or heat treatment. Decide if these features will benefit your skin care routine.

Some masks offer additional features such as massage or heat treatment. Decide if these features will benefit your skin care routine. Consultation: If possible, consult with a dermatologist or skin care professional. They can give you recommendations based on your skin type and issues.

FAQs on Best LED Face masks

1. Are LED face masks safe for all skin types?

Yes, LED face masks are safe to use for all skin types. However, it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist before using any LED face mask. He will help you understand your skin type better and can make better suggestions on which LED face mask is a better choice for you.

2. How often should I use my LED face mask?

Frequency of LED usage depends on the individual type of LED face mask you use. From what I’ve seen, most LED face masks recommend using the mask for 15 to 20 minutes. You can read the instructions of the face mask you are using or check out the online tutorials of each brand. You can also consult your dermatologist, as they can help you determine how often you can use the LED mask depending on your skin type and problem.

3. Can I combine LED treatments with other skincare products?

Yes. And again, you should consult a dermatologist before taking any steps.

4. Where can I consult the dermatologist?

You can consult a dermatologist both online and offline. Most prefer to consult offline as they can help you better and test your skin type in person. If you don’t have access to offline dermatologists, many websites offer online help. Here are some popular websites and details about them:

Dermstore: Dermstore is an online retailer of skin care and beauty products that offers a wide range of products recommended by dermatologists. There are also advice and tips from experts on the website. You can get in touch with them and get more information about your skin.

Dermstore is an online retailer of skin care and beauty products that offers a wide range of products recommended by dermatologists. There are also advice and tips from experts on the website. You can get in touch with them and get more information about your skin. DermatologistOnCall: DermatologistOnCall is an online platform that connects patients with board-certified dermatologists for virtual consultations. They provide 24/7 access to dermatologists and patients can receive personalized treatment plans. You can book an appointment and speak with the dermatologist online for a consultation.

DermatologistOnCall is an online platform that connects patients with board-certified dermatologists for virtual consultations. They provide 24/7 access to dermatologists and patients can receive personalized treatment plans. You can book an appointment and speak with the dermatologist online for a consultation. First Derm: First Derm is an online dermatology service where users can have their skin problems examined by certified dermatologists. Users can submit photos of their skin problems and get a professional opinion. They can also get advice on whether they should see a dermatologist in person and more. This service is only available at certain locations.

First Derm is an online dermatology service where users can have their skin problems examined by certified dermatologists. Users can submit photos of their skin problems and get a professional opinion. They can also get advice on whether they should see a dermatologist in person and more. This service is only available at certain locations. SkyMD: SkyMD is a telemedicine platform that allows patients to consult with dermatologists online. It offers online consultations with board-certified dermatologists, electronic prescriptions and follow-up care.

SkyMD is a telemedicine platform that allows patients to consult with dermatologists online. It offers online consultations with board-certified dermatologists, electronic prescriptions and follow-up care. Apostrophe: Apostrophe is an online dermatology service that offers personalized skin care treatments. It connects users with dermatologists who create individualized treatment plans. It also delivers medications directly to the user’s doorstep.

5. Do LED face masks cause any side effects?

Although LED masks are generally safe, some users may experience mild redness or irritation after use. If you have sensitive skin or already suffer from a skin condition, you should consult a dermatologist before using a LED mask.

6. How long does it take to see results from using an LED face mask?

Results can vary depending on the person and skin problem. Some users notice improvements after just a few applications, while others need several weeks of consistent use.