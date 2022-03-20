IPL 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL Live in India, US, UK and Others

The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will kick off in Mumbai on March 27, 2022. The first match of IPL 2022 will be between last year’s finalists, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. We will always bring you the complete guide to watch IPL 2022 live streaming online no matter where you are.

This year at Tata IPL 2022 we will see two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, in addition to the usual teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. Thanks to this, the fans’ excitement to watch IPL 2022 matches is relatively high.

And thanks (but no thanks) to the Covid-19 pandemic; cricket fans are unlikely to get the pleasure of watching IPL live at the stadium. That’s because only 25% of the stadium’s seats are expected to be available. But not to worry. But don’t worry. As every year, TechPP will help you with a guide on how to watch IPL 2022 online for free or at least at a low cost, depending on your location.

Tata IPL 2022 Live Streaming Guide

With the introduction of two new teams, the total number of IPL matches has increased this year. As a result, 74 cricket matches of IPL 2022 will be broadcasted and live-streamed across 120 countries around the globe.

Star Sports continues to be the exclusive television broadcaster for IPL ‘s matches in India. They will broadcast the 2022 Indian Premier League matches live in English and in eight different regional languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Bangla. Disney+ Hotstar continues to be the official live streaming partner for IPL 2022 in the Indian subcontinent.

The Disney+ Hostar app has added engaging features like ball-by-ball predictor games, multi-cam feed, group chat, and more to spice things up. If you are wondering how to watch IPL 2022 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar for free, we know legit ways that allow you to watch IPL 2022 live stream free on TV, PC, or mobile.

Sky Sports is the official television channel in the United Kingdom, while SuperSport will broadcast cricket matches in South Africa on IPL. BeIN Sports will be the home of Tata IPL 2022 in the Middle East and North Africa. ESPN is the official television channel for IPL 2022 in the United States. And finally, Fox Sports will broadcast IPL in Australia and New Zealand. Interestingly, IPL is back in Pakistan, and Geo Super will broadcast IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Live Streaming Partners Across the Globe

Country IPL 2022 Live Stream Partner India Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV, Airtel TV USA Willow TV UK and Ireland Sky Sports Continental Europe Yupp TV Australia Yupp TV, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Pakistan Yupp TV Japan Yupp TV Nepal Yupp TV Sri Lanka Yupp TV South East Asia Yupp TV Central & South America Yupp TV South Africa SuperSport Singapore StarHub TV+ Bangladesh CricketGateway Canada Willow TV New Zealand Sky Sports NZ Middle East beIN Caribbean Flow Sports

How to Watch IPL 2022 Live Online in India

As mentioned earlier, Hotstar has exclusive rights to live stream IPL 2022 games in India and has done so for more than half a decade. Three years ago, the Disney-owned streaming platform had broken its own record by reaching 300 million viewers and recording 18.6 million concurrent viewers during the IPL 2019 finals between MI and CSK.

The annual membership for Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs just Rs 1499 ($20), which is good value for money. However, if that is too expensive for you, you can also opt for a monthly subscription, which costs only Rs 299 ($4). Another option is a Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription, which includes live cricket streaming for just Rs 899 per year ($12).

Desktop and laptop users (Windows, Mac OS, Linux) can watch the IPL 2022 live stream on Hotstar.com. Some broadband providers such as Jio Fiber also offer a free annual subscription to Hotstar. Also, Disney+ Hotstar is the best place to watch the highlights of IPL 2022 if you can not watch the games live.

How to Watch IPL 2022 Live online on Mobile in India

India has by far the craziest cricket fans in the world, and IPL is no different. Organized by the BCCI, this tournament offers several ways to receive Indian Premier League cricket live streams in India. So let’s take a look at it.

1. Watch IPL 2022 on Hotstar

If you are only interested in mobile livestreaming, the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan costs Rs 499 per year or Rs 199 for 6 months or just Rs 49 per month. All these plans include IPL livestreaming. This is a good value for money.

2. IPL Live streaming for free on JioTV

Reliance Jio, in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, will allow select prepaid, JioFiber customers to live stream IPL 2022 free of cost according to a new report. Reliance Jio has introduced two new plans under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer.

Jio Rs 499 Recharge Plan : This plan offers a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and 2 GB of data per day for 28 days.

: This plan offers a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and 2 GB of data per day for 28 days. Jio Rs 601 Recharge Plan : This plan, too, is bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, but with a daily data limit of 3GB per day (plus an extra 6GB), for 28 days.

: This plan, too, is bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, but with a daily data limit of 3GB per day (plus an extra 6GB), for 28 days. Jio Rs 799 Recharge Plan : Similarly, the Jio Rs 799 recharge plan comes with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, but for 2 GB of data per day, which will expire after 56 days.

: Similarly, the Jio Rs 799 recharge plan comes with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, but for 2 GB of data per day, which will expire after 56 days. Jio Rs 1,499 Recharge Plan : This one comes with a year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, and 2GB of 4G data per day, valid for 84 days.

: This one comes with a year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, and 2GB of 4G data per day, valid for 84 days. Jio Rs 3119 Recharge Plan: This one too comes with an annual subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium and 2GB of data per day for 365 days.

Reliance’s recently revised JioFiber home broadband plans include subscriptions to video streaming services as part of the subscription. The JioFiber Gold plan starts at Rs 999 per month, and the new broadband plans start at Rs 399 per month. The JioFiber Gold plan for Rs 999 (150Mbps speed and unlimited data), JioFiber Diamond plan for Rs 1,499 (300Mbps speed), JioFiber Diamond+ plan for Rs 2,499 (500Mbps speed) and JioFiber Platinum plan for Rs 3,999 (1Gbps speed) all bundle the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, along with Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Voot and Zee5, to name a few.

3. Watch IPL 2022 for Free on Airtel TV

For Airtel users, there is a new plan for Rs 499 under the data section. Users will get 2GB of data volume per day for 28 days. They will also get an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Other Airtel recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription include Rs 599 plan (3GB/day, 28 days), Rs 838 plan (2GB/day, 56 days), and Rs 2999 plan (2GB/day, 365 days)

Unlike previous years, not all Reliance Jio and Airtel subscribers will be able to watch IPL 2022 online for free. Instead, users will have to opt for some special plans that include a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to stream IPL 2022 live.

4. Watch IPL 2022 for Free on Vodafone-Idea

Unlike previous years, Vi (Vodafone Idea) customers will also be able to watch IPL online for free, as Vi has announced a strategic partnership with Disney+ Hotstar to launch these new recharge packs with one year of free Hotstar Mobile membership. But unfortunately, streaming will be limited to 720p and not Full HD as with the Premium plan. The recharge plans with a free Hotstar subscription include Rs 601 (3GB per day, 28 days), Rs 901 (3GB per day, 70 days), and Rs 3099 (1.5GB/day, 365 days).

How to Watch IPL 2022 Online in the US and Canada

Unlike two years ago when Willow TV lost the IPL live streaming rights in the US and Canada regions to Disney+ Hotstar, this year they have regained the IPL 2022 live streaming rights. So yes, the favorite platform for cricket lovers in North America, Willow TV, will live stream IPL 2022.

Willow TV has apps for iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV, Xbox One, Sling, dish, Google fiber, Xfinity, Optimum, FiOS, and other IPTV platforms. Willow TV packages are available for $9.99 monthly and $60 annually. They are known to offer a free trial with coupon codes, so look for that. Of course, the offer is not as cheap as in India ($20 per year), but you can try to access it with a VPN. More on that later in this article.

ESPN+ will also be livestreaming IPL 2022 in the US. All 74 matches will be streamed live. With ESPN Plus, you can also watch pay-per-view events like UFC fights and boxing. Apps are available for iOS and Android, so you can watch the games on all your devices, whether at home or on the go. ESPN+ subscription starts at 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year.

How to Watch IPL 2022 Live stream in Australia

Like the last four years, Fox Sports holds the rights to IPL live streaming in Australia. On TV, every match can be viewed on Fox Cricket, which is exclusively available on Foxtel. Along with Fox Sports, OTT platform Kayo Sports (offers a 14-day free trial), as well as Yupp TV, will live stream IPL in the region.

If you want to stream IPL 2022 live in Australia, you can use the Fox GO app, which is free if you are a Foxtel subscriber, or sign up for Yupp TV, which will stream IPL 2022 live in more than 100 countries, including Australia. The subscription is priced at AUD 24.99 for the whole of Tata IPL 2022. As you can see, this is quite expensive compared to Hotstar in India. Hotstar is geo-blocked, but you can try to access it with a VPN. More on that later in this article.

How to Watch IPL 2022 Live Stream in the UK and Ireland

As mentioned earlier, Sky Sports is the official partner for broadcasting and livestreaming IPL 2022 cricket in the United Kingdom and Ireland. As a result, viewers will be able to watch all 74 matches live exclusively on Sky Sports.

Now TV daily and monthly passes are available for £9.99 and £33.99 respectively and give access to the channel. Legal streaming access can be found via SkyGo – Sky’s online viewing platform – and its mobile app. Disney+ Hotstar app will also be live-streaming the cricket matches in the UK.

How to Live stream IPL 2022 in South Africa and Middle East

South Africa has played an important role in the history of IPL. In addition to several players associated with different teams on IPL, the country even hosted the IPL 2 in 2009. SuperSport is the official television channel of IPL 2022 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. If you are already a subscriber of SuperSport, you can receive the IPL 15 live stream here. However, you must have a valid DStv package.

IPL fans will need to subscribe to Yupp TV to watch IPL 2022 online in the Middle East. Or use beIN Connect, which costs $18 per month for a subscription. Countries include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

How to watch IPL online in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, South America

YuppTV has been awarded exclusive rights to broadcast live IPL 2022 in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America. Monthly access for YuppTV costs MYR 9.99 in Malaysia, SGD 29.99 in Singapore, and EUR 11.99 in Continental Europe. In addition, cricket lovers in South America can watch IPL live online by paying a monthly fee of $9.99 on YuppTV.

How to watch IPL 2022 in Pakistan

Unlike the past couple of years when IPL telecast and live streaming were banned in the country, IPL fans in Pakistan will be able to watch IPL on TV as well as stream the matches live this year as per some reports. Cricket fans in Pakistan should be able to watch IPL 2022 on Geo Super Live if these reports are to be believed. But what’s confirmed is Yupp TV will be live streaming IPL in Pakistan this year which is a piece of great news. Yupp TV’s package for IPL 2022 starts at $9.99.

How to Use VPN to Watch IPL Online

As we have seen so far, a subscription to watch IPL 2022 on Hotstar in India costs next to nothing when compared to other countries like the US, UK, Canada, or Australia. Considering the affordable pricing of Hotstar Super in India (~$12 per year), users can sign up with reliable premium VPN services like ExpressVPN or Windscribe or NordVPN or SurfShark and save on subscription costs. If you are only watching a few games, you can even try some free VPN services from this list, but not many have a free server available in India.

FAQs on IPL 2022 Live streaming