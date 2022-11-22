Alright! So I am going to buy myself a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! I waited a long time to be able to buy it at the best price I could find. And as you all know, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to buy stuff, especially electronics!

And I know many of you are waiting for the same deal on smartphones. So I decided to help you out with the best deals I could find during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for smartphones!

And believe it or not, these Black Friday smartphone deals will blow your mind! And they will definitely help you save a fortune! So, let us get started with the best smartphone deals you can find this Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

Best Black Friday Smartphone deals in 2022

This year, Black Friday is on November 25 and Cyber Monday is on November 28. And there are countless deals on smartphones and other electronics!

And yes, the first Black Friday sales have already started. And these smartphone deals keep getting better as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday! So if you want to buy a new smartphone, now is the time!

Top 5 Black Friday Smartphone Deals

iPhone 14 Plus for just $360*

Yes, you read that correctly! The $899 iPhone 14 Plus is on sale for just $360! This deal is available at Verizon. Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Plus for just $10 per month for 36 months, and you’ll save $539 off the full retail price. And that’s all without taking a trade- in for a qualifying device.

To avail of this offer, go to https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-14-plus/, and you’ll find that the iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) is currently on sale for $24.99 per month. You can find it for $10 after subscribing to 5G unlimited plan. However, you will have to pay $35 activation fees and plan fees for a 5G unlimited network.

Why Should You Buy an iPhone 14 Plus?

The new iPhone 14 Plus is an incredible upgrade from the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display with a much higher resolution. It features the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 Plus offers up to 26 hours of continuous video playback. At this super affordable price, the iPhone 14 Plus is a great buy!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Starting From $374*

This deal is offered by Samsung’s online store, and it is a trade-in promotion. According to Samsung, you can get up to $600 in additional value for your first device. For old Galaxy devices, there is a guaranteed $225 discount as a trade-in credit.

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G for 16.67 per month for 36 months with 0% APR. The total cost of the phone is $600, which is almost $590 cheaper than the original price. You also get some exclusive giveaways like 4 months of YouTube Premium and more.

Why Should You Buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the newest phones on the market and has some of the best features and specs you can find. It comes with a 6.8-inches AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8K camera system, and S pen. It’s also one of the most expensive phones, with a retail price of $1,199. But for Black Friday, you can get it for just $374.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G For $499

This is the deal that got me to buy my Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Unlocked, 128 GB) for only $499. The deal is offered by BestBuy, and it is offering a flat $200 discount on Samsung S21 FE and some free gifts. Additionally, you can trade in your old smartphone to lower the prices further. You also get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

You can also buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $15.27 per month for 36 months with 0% APR. This way you can save about $150 on the phone and also the interest.

Why Should You Buy a Galaxy S21 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is one of the best near-flagship phones with amazing features at a very affordable price. The phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has a fantastic triple camera setup. The phone is also 5G-enabled and has an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to water and dust. It also offers wireless charging and 4K video recording at 30/60 frames per second. What more could you want from a phone for $499?

Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749

The brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) is the best smartphone for photography enthusiasts and is now available for $749 at BestBuy. The phone’s original price was $900, and now it’s available for $749. This offer saves you around $150, and you can lower the price further by taking advantage of card offers.

Why Should You Buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro?

Google’s latest premium flagship has an improved camera system with three rear cameras. It also has 5G support and is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor. The phone has a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is available in three colors: hazel, obsidian and snow. The Pixel 7 Pro is a powerhouse with stunning cameras, and it is one of the best Android smartphones you can buy.

Motorola Edge Plus for $500

This is an unbeatable offer. The Motorola Edge Plus (128 GB) is originally priced at $1000, and now the Motorola Store is offering a massive $500 discount. So you save half the money and get the same phone. There are very few phones that offer such impressive specs in this price range.

Why Should You Buy a Motorola Edge Plus?

The Motorola Edge Plus is a powerful phone with an impressive camera system. It features a 6.7-inch OLED HDR10+ display with 144 Hz and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With 5G connectivity and Wifi 6E support, the Edge Plus is a top-of-the-line phone. The phone also has a huge 5000 mAh battery that can easily last a day with medium to heavy usage.

And if you are looking for a phone with an impressive camera system, the Edge Plus is the phone for you. It has a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a depth sensor. The 60 MP selfie camera is also very impressive.

Other Best Black Friday Phone Deals

OnePlus 10 Pro for $550

The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched. And it is currently one of the best smartphones available from OnePlus. It was initially priced at $800, but now it is available at BestBuy for $550. The phone is the best value for money as it features an impressive triple camera setup at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and a beautiful 6.7-inch 120 Hz LTPO 2.0 display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for $750

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128 GB) is currently one of the most popular phones available on the market. BestBuy is offering the phone for $750, which is a significant discount from the regular price of $1000. The phone features a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2X 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 8 GEN 1 processor, and an impressive triple camera with support for 8K video recording. You also get 3 months of YouTube Premium for free with this offer.

Google Pixel 7 (256 GB) for $600

The Google Pixel 7 is the latest phone from Google. It was recently launched and competed against the Samsung Galaxy S22 family. Bestbuy is currently offering the phone for $600 for 256 GB, while the 128 GB variant is available for $500. Both deals are worth considering as the phone has some spectacular features like an impressive camera setup, Google Tensor G2 (the same processor as the Pixel 7 Pro’s), and a fantastic display with HDR 10+ support.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $310*

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB) is Samsung’s latest foldable phone and is currently available on Samsung’s official site starting at $310 for a trade-in credit offer. The phone features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It also features a dual camera system with 12 MP wide-angle and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lenses. The phone is a real powerhouse, and for the price, it’s hard to find a better foldable phone on the market.

Motorola – Moto G Stylus for $150

This 2021 smartphone from Motorola is currently available for $150 at Bestbuy. It is one of the best affordable budget phones with some excellent features like a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 4000 MAh battery (Last up to 3 days on optimum use), and stylus support for taking notes. Overall, it’s a great budget smartphone. This offer lowers the price of the phone by $150, which is a significant discount from the regular $300 price tag.

Are You Still Looking For Best Smartphone Deals?

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season, be on the lookout for the best smartphone deals from your favorite carriers and retailers. You can find some great discounts on the latest iPhones, Galaxy phones and more. Be on the lookout for special deals on memory upgrades, accessories and more. And don’t forget to look for trade-in offers to get the best value for your old phone.

The given below are some more deals and offers from various mobile stores that are currently available.

FAQs About Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Phone Deals 2022

When will Black Friday 2022 sales start? Black Friday is on November 25, 2022, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have already started and will continue through next month. So if you are looking for fantastic deals on smartphones, this is the best time to buy one. You can find some great discounts on the latest iPhones, Galaxy phones and more. Be on the lookout for special offers on storage upgrades, accessories, and more. What sites have the best Black Friday deals? The best Black Friday deals can be found on a variety of websites. Among the most popular are Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. You can also find great deals on the websites of wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. Also check the official brand sites for exclusive offers. Is Black Friday a good time for buying smartphones? Yes, Black Friday is a great time to buy smartphones as you can find some great discounts on the latest models. Whether you are looking for an iPhone or a Galaxy phone, you can find fantastic deals on both. Should I trade in my old phone for a new one? If you are looking to upgrade your phone, trading in your old phone is a great way to save money. Many carriers and retailers offer trade-ins where you can get a significant discount on your new phone. Check for trade-in offers before you buy, as they can vary by retailer and carrier.