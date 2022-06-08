6 Best Emergency Apps for Android and iPhone in 2022

Over time, many events have occurred that have compromised people’s safety. Traditional security measures have been used in the past to deal with similar scenarios, but they have proven to be ineffective and unreliable. We have seen many people become victims, mainly because they were able to get help in emergencies.

As a result, there is a greater demand for a more effective security solution that is both fast and reliable. And this need has recently been met by technological advancements, with emergency apps being developed to alert and rescue people during events such as natural disasters and personal and health emergencies.

What are the best emergency apps for Android and iPhone

The hypotheses of these emergency alert apps can be helpful in situations such as health problems, getting lost, natural disasters, emergencies, and many other things. With that in mind, this article presents the six best emergency apps for Android and iPhones that are fast, easy to use, and reliable in extreme situations. Hang in there with us.

1. FEMA Mobile App: for real-time emergencies

The Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile app is an emergency alert app that works in real-time. This software warns users of impending disasters before they occur and alerts them to safety measures to take during and after such events.

All you have to do is add your location to the app so it can notify you of emergencies in your area. Basically, the FEMA mobile app issues alert to survive events like severe weather, floods, hurricanes, fires, and many other disasters.

So, the app is needed by many people as a tool before, during, and after emergencies. Moreover, it is compatible with both Android and iPhones and is available in English and Spanish. Despite the outdated user interface, it is easy to use for emergency preparedness.

Key Features:

Provides real-time weather alerts for severe weather, tropical weather, winter weather, or marine weather, as well as warnings of impending disasters such as floods, avalanches, fires, disaster alerts, and more.

Sends timely safety alerts in the event of a fire, civil hazard, 911 phone outage, explosion, riot, evacuation, or shelter in place.

Directs users to disaster resources such as shelters, disaster relief centers, and first aid kits, among others.

Allows users to stay in touch with loved ones via news and social media in times of emergency or crisis.

Download on iPhone

Download on Android

2. Life 360: for personal safety

Life 360 is an indispensable app that helps us safely monitor our loved ones and inform us about their safety. It is basically a location tracking software that has helped many people keep track of their family and friends while they were away from them. Also, it is safe to know where people are during an incident to be sure if they are victims or not.

This app allows you to set up a tracker to be notified when people leave or arrive at a location. This isn’t done to stall people but to know where they’re in case of emergency. The app is straightforward to use and even has an option to put a call through to users in case of an emergency.

Key Features:

The private map allows us to locate our loved ones and receive real-time alerts from friends and family.

Allows us to share locations and connect with friends and family via photos and text messages.

In an emergency, it reports the whereabouts of friends and relatives with a state-of-the-art GPS finder.

Download on iPhone

Download on Android

3. American Red Cross App: for first aid and other emergencies

This is also one of the best emergency apps for Android and iPhone that provides first aid alerts to its users. The American Red Cross mobile apps contain various first aid and emergency alerts. In case you are in a situation where access to a hospital is not possible, the app provides basic treatment to minimize your condition until you can get medical help.

In addition, the app integrates with everyday apps such as the First Aid app and Pet Aid app, as well as disaster apps such as the Emergency app, the Hurricane app, the Earthquake app, and the Tornado app. This makes it an all-in-one solution for emergency situations. There is also an emergency section that includes information on preventing and controlling diseases such as allergies, bleeding, heart attacks, and diabetes.

Key Features:

Provides step-by-step instructions for first aid crises such as household accidents.

Experts provide this guidance in the form of videos and interactive quizzes.

Allows you to customize 40 different weather alerts and receive instant notifications.

In the event of an emergency, the app contains an interactive map that guides the user to a Red Cross emergency shelter.

The app is also accessible to people with disabilities through voice control.

Download on iPhone

Download on Android

4. Zello Walkie Talkie: for natural disasters

With over 150 million users worldwide, this app is a popular walkie-talkie push-to-talk app (PTT). It is used to keep in touch with people, especially the elderly and children. The app is not a traditional emergency call app, but it can be used to reach people in emergencies.

It works more like a radio, which means you can use it to contact people individually or in a group when you need help, and the people near you can come to your aid. However, you need to have used the app before the incident to have people you can contact through the app. It became popular in the United States after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma wreaked havoc, and has been used as an emergency app ever since.

Key Features:

Free to use the app.

Uses the internet, so there’s no range restriction.

Can link a large number of people around the world utilizing live voice in real-time.

Promotes good communication during environmental disasters and makes search and rescue efforts more efficient.

Allows users to share images to alert the right authorities in case of emergency.

By pressing a button, it helps to send locations and notifications in case of an emergency.

Features a text messaging function compatible with Apple and Android Wear watches.

Download on iPhone

Download on Android

5. In Case of Emergency app: for medical emergencies

The In case of Emergency app is another best emergency app for those who want to be prepared in case of an emergency. During an emergency, the app ICE by Sylvain Lagache sends out messages about the user’s medical information.

The software is also incredibly easy to set up and compatible with both Android and iPhone. All you need to do is enter your medical information, and the app will help you organize it so that you always have it in view when you need it. This makes it easier to get treatment in case of a medical emergency.

Key Features:

Displays information such as the user’s emergency contacts, blood type, medical history, allergies, and more.

Provides real-time medical information about the user to help him or her in an emergency.

Compatible with Android and iPhones.

Download on iPhone

Download on Android

6. Offline Survival Manual: for personal emergencies and survival

As the name suggests, the app contains essential survival tips for emergencies and outdoor activities, making it one of the best emergency apps for Android and iPhone. The manual is well organized and helps you get everything done during outdoor events like picnics, hiking, fishing, and so on. Besides, the application is free and can be used from anywhere in the world.

Key Features:

Informs the user how to find life-saving medicinal plants to survive environmental hazards and injuries.

Provides planning aids, survival kits, basic medicine, getting water, making fire, and building a shelter.

Ability to work offline.

Download on Android

Be Prepared with these Emergency Alert Apps

We’ve compiled this list of the best emergency apps for Android and iPhone to help you notify authorities, get medical help, report problems, offer rescue and support, and overcome inconveniences during an emergency. All apps are available in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making them easily accessible. Always remember to stay safe.

