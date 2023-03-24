AI generators will be everywhere in 2023. Even an ordinary user like me can use the power of AI generators to create something unique and powerful. Various AI generators are being developed, of which AI art generators are one of the key areas where AI shows its true potential.

Just take a look at the AI-generated art below. They look really impressive and stunning, and the best part is not only how they look but also how easy they are to create. All of these AI-generated images are created by simple 10-word text input. Of course, it takes a thought process, creativity, and vision.

In 2023, there are so many AI ART generator tools on the market in the form of apps, websites, and more. We have been involved with AI image generators since they were in their infancy, and long before AI writing and ChatGPT became buzzwords. Research labs like MidJourney, Stable Diffusion, and OpenAI’s Dall-E paved the way for AI-generated art that is now becoming mainstream.

In this guide, we will take a look at the best AI Art Generator apps and also a brief history of how AI generators work and the benefits of using AI image apps.

Important: This post is about AI generator apps that you can install on your smartphones or tablets and NOT about the AI generator models or websites.

How to choose the best AI Generator app

Choosing the best AI Art Generator App can be a difficult task, as there are already numerous options on the market. However, the following factors can help you make an informed decision:

Quality of the output: the quality of the artwork generated is the most important factor when choosing an AI generator app. Look for samples or demos of the tool’s output to see if it matches your desired level of quality and the model you are using. Flexibility: a good AI generator app should be flexible enough to work with a variety of input formats such as images, videos or audio. It should also offer you different styles or genres to choose from so that you can create artwork that suits your preferences. User-friendly interface: the app should have an intuitive and user-friendly interface so that it is easy to use even for those who are not familiar with AI or art. Speed: The speed of the AI generator app is also crucial, especially if you want to create a large number of images or videos. Some apps generate images within seconds, while others take several minutes to create. Cost: Finally, you should also consider the cost of the app. While some tools are free, others may require a subscription or payment per use. Choose an app that offers a reasonable price relative to the quality of its results and the features it offers.

Best AI Art Generator Apps

Starry AI

The first choice on our list is Starry AI. With this app, you can create incredible artwork in just a few steps. With its easy-to-use and good-looking interface, you can easily generate AI images by simply typing the text prompt.

You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After installation, open the app; no login is required. You will immediately land on the app’s home page, where you can create and discover sections. Under “Discover,” you will find a list of artworks created by users.

To create an AI image, tap on the prompt text bar and enter the prompt (you can use the tips above if you are new), and choose the style. The app offers five different styles: Fantasy, Portrait, 3D Art, Woolitize, and Anime. You can also choose the number of images you want to create.

Once you click “Generate,” the app will take its time to generate the image. You can use up to 5 free credits. After that, you can go to buy more credits which will cost you $15 dollars for 40 credits.

Once the image is generated, you can save the generated images in the app and also share them on various social media sites.

The output of the generated image is really impressive. The app takes a few minutes to generate the result. You can click on the ‘X’ icon to return to the home screen. The current creation process is in the “Current” section, which you can access from the home screen. You can also add images as prompts and generate images.

Overall, Starry AI is the best app if you are new to the world of AI generators. With its easy-to-use interface, you can easily create stunning images and share them on social media.

App Highlights:

Output quality: Really good

Interface: Simple and easy-to-use

Flexibility: Generates images from text.

Speed: It takes a long time to generate images.

Cost: 5 free daily credits, offers pro version starting at $11.99 per month.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android | iOS

AI Art Generator

The next pick on our list is AI Art Generator, another nice app to create AI images with simple text prompts. But then, you will need to purchase the app, which costs $5.

Similar to Starry AI, you can enter the text prompt and upload an image to create AI images. Compared to the other apps, AI Art Generator takes less time to generate the output.

You can generate an image by selecting an existing theme that includes options like Digital Art, Anime, 3D Rendering, Oil Painting, Chromic Art, Low Poly, and more. If you do not know what to type in the text, you can click the random generator to generate random ideas.

You can generate an unlimited number of text prompts, and all your prompts will be saved in the app under your art.

Overall, if you are looking for an AI text image generator app that is simple and fast and also wants a lot of customization options, Text to AI Generator is the best option for you.

App Highlights:

Output quality: Really good

Interface: Simple and easy-to-use

Flexibility: Generate images from Text.

Speed: Impressive speeds

Cost: $4.99

Price: $4.99

Download: Android | iOS

Lensa AI

Lensa AI is a photo editing and enhancement app that lets you create lifelike avatars from prepared images. If you want to create different digital versions of yourself, Lensa AI is the best app for you.

You can download the app for free. Once you have downloaded it, open the app. You need to go through several steps before you can create an image.

Since the app uses pre-made images, you will need to upload 10-20 of your own images. Lensa requires a one-time payment to generate the output. After the payment, the app processes the image and usually takes about half an hour to generate an output.

Lensa uses a Stable Diffusion Deep Learning model to generate images. The app claims that all uploaded images are deleted immediately to ensure privacy.

Overall, Lensa AI is the best app for you if you want to create lifelike avatars. You can simply upload your own images, make the payment, and the app generates impressive and good-looking avatars.

App Highlights:

Output quality: Really good

Interface: Simple and easy-to-use

Flexibility: Generate images from text and image

Speed: Takes some time depending on the type of prompt

Cost: 3 free daily credits, offers pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android | iOS

Imagine – AI Art Generator

Imagine AI is another simple and powerful text-to-AI generator app. Whether you are a beginner or a digital expert, this app lets you create images with many customization options in just a few steps.

You can generate unlimited text-to-AI prompts and up to 4 image remixes for free. You need to watch a commercial to get free credit to create an AI image. Once the image is generated, you can improve it by simply watching another commercial.

There is also a Pro version that allows you to remove ads and watermarks and reduce image editing time. You can use the Pro version on a weekly, yearly, or lifetime basis.

With the easy-to-use interface and ad reward model, users can generate unlimited AI images for free by viewing ads. If you do not like seeing ads, you can change your mobile DNS to dns.adguard.com, which means all in-app ads will be disabled, and you can still earn free rewards, and the ads just will not show.

App Highlights:

Output quality: Good

Interface: Best looking interface. Many text elements

Flexibility: Generate images from Text.

Speed: Generates images in a few minutes

Cost: Unlimited free text-to-image credits, 3 image remixes. Offers a Pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android | iOS

Dream by WOMBO

Dream by WOMBO comes from the same developer who developed the WOMBO app, which lets you turn yourself or others into a singing face. Similar to other apps, this app lets you easily create images from text and pictures.

The Dream by WOMBO app is free to download and use. You can click on the plus icon on the home screen. The app will take you to the creative artwork page, where you can enter the text or image and choose different styles like Anime, Realistic, Buliojourney, and more. In the free version, you can only use a few of them.

It takes a few minutes to generate an image. It also depends on the type of prompt and image you create. Most of the time, the app created images in less than 5 minutes, which is really good. In the free version, you can only view and download a single version of the photo.

The quality of the image generated is really good. I have tried every style in the free version of the app, and they look really cool and stunning. The app also offers a Pro version that allows you to create multiple editions, have an ad-free experience, save images as video in dark mode, and more.

Overall, Dream by WOMBO is the best app if you are looking for the best AI image generator app to create realistic images and also in video format. With the easy-to-use experience and in-app features, it is the best choice for graphic designers and social media influencers.

App Highlights:

Output quality: Really good

Interface: Simple and clean user interface

Flexibility: Generate images from text and image

Speed: Generates images in seconds

Cost: Unlimted free credits, offers Pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android | iOS

4AiPaw

With 4AiPaw, you can turn your ideas into AI-powered paintings and also easily create AI cartoons from the images you upload. You can download the app for free and create AI paintings, but it also has a few bugs that make the app experience really annoying. The app failed to create an image from the text prompt continuously for five attempts before finally producing an output.

Other than that, everything about the app is simple and easy to use. On the home screen, you can select “Discover,” “Create AI cartoon,” and “Create AI-generated image from the text.” You can navigate to the different sections using the top navigation bar. The user interface is very colorful with a dark background and gradient icons and buttons everywhere.

In the free version, you can create one cartoon and three AI images generated from text. You can upgrade to the Pro version, which offers unlimited access and saving without watermarks.

Speaking of output, the app generates really good-looking AI images. It takes a few minutes to generate an image, and sometimes it fails to create the image, which is the most annoying thing about this app. But the unique-looking images make it worth trying a few more times. The app is best for people who want to create paintings from text and also cartoon animation images from photos.

App Highlights:

Output Quality: Good

Interface: Simple and colourful interface

Flexibility: Generate images from text and images

Speed: Takes a long time to generate images.

Cost: 3 free daily credits, offers Pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android

Make AI Art (Stable Diffusion)

The next app on our list is Make AI Art, which generates images from Stable Diffusion, Runway Diffusions, DALLE.E Mini, and more (terms and technologies used in AI Art generators that refer to a model’s ability to produce consistent, high-quality results even when small changes are made to the input). It is one of the most popular agents used to generate high-quality AI images. In a recent update, the app also added Karlo Diffusion, a text-to-speech image model that uses techniques from DALL.E2.

The app has a simple and easy-to-use interface. The app can be downloaded for free. After installing the app, after a few prompts, you will be redirected to the home screen, which contains a list of text-to-picture models that you can use for free. You can tap on any model and enter the prompt to create a free AI image. You will see the list of features that each model offers. You can choose any model according to your need and preference.

Once you have selected a model, click on the ‘TRY IT OUT!’ button located under each tab. You will then be redirected to the page where you need to enter the text prompt. After entering the prompt, it may take a few minutes or seconds for an image to be created, depending on the type of AI image being created.

Overall, Make AI Art is the best app for creating AI images with multiple models built into the app. You can create unlimited AI images for free. The only problem with the app is the user interface. It might be difficult to create AI images if you are new to this world and just starting out.

App Highlights:

Output Quality: Good

Interface: Simple and text-heavy interface with no graphical elements.

Flexibility: Generates images from text.

Speed: Takes a long time to generate images depending on the model.

Cost: 5 free daily credits, offers Pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android

Microsoft Bing

Microsft is betting big on AI and using it on its Bing search engine to compete against Google. The company added AI Chatbot to bing and very recently added an AI-powered image creator to the Bing search engine. The new Bing Image Creator will be powered by an “advanced version” of OpenAI’s DALL-E model and will let Bing users create images by simply telling the chatbot what the image is about.

The new AI-powered image generator is already live on the Bing search engine and the bing android app. To use it, Simply install the Microsoft Bing app on your smartphone. After installing, sign up with your Microsoft account. Now using the bottom navigation bar, click on the Apps, and you will see a new ‘Bing image generator feature” in the explore section. You can click on it, and you will be redirected to the Bing AI image generator page.

Similar to the apps listed in this post, You can simply enter the text prompt to generate an AI image. Currently, Microsoft offers 10 boosts per day. Using the boosts, you can generate images more quickly. You can generate images if you run out of boosts, but the image generation may take longer, according to Microsft.

On the home screen, you will also find explore tab, where different AI-generated images are displayed. Clicking on the creations tab will display the AI-Generated images you have created. The quality of the AI-generated images is really good, and with the easy-to-use interface, one can create images with ease.

Bing Image Creator preview will also be available in Microsoft Edge Browser. To use Bing Image Creator in Edge, simply click the Bing Image Creator icon in the sidebar to create your image or invoke it from Bing chat in Edge. You can download the Microsoft Bind app or edge browser or directly visit to generate bing.com/create AI images.

App Highlights:

Output Quality: Excellent

Interface: Simple and easy to use

Flexibility: Generate images from text and also use Chatbots

Speed: Generates images in seconds using boosts

Cost: Generate 10 images quickly using any available boosts, and then continue generating images at a slower pace with no limitations

Price: Free

Download Bing: Android | iOS

AI Art Generator – UniDream AI

AI Art Generator from UniDream AI lets you generate text-to-art, AI profile avatars, and animated images or videos. You can enter the prompt and select a style. The AI Art Generator will generate the art in seconds.

You can use the app to create AI Art images. Just describe your idea: “AI Art,” “Alien Continent,” “Rainbow Unicorn,” or whatever you can think of. Choose the style you want, click “Create,” and wait a few seconds, and then you can see your own metaverse. The app also has an AI avatar profile that creates AI avatars based on your photos.

In addition, the app also offers photo and video editing options. You can create fantasy art with just a few steps. Turn your selfies, photos of pets, and photos of friends into playful cartoon videos. You can easily turn your photos into cartoon videos.

The app is also available with a Pro subscription that costs $4.99 per month and $24.99 per year. Overall, AI Art Generator by UniDream AI is the best app for people who want to create AI images and profile avatars and are looking for photo and video creation features within the app.

App Highlights:

Output Quality: Good

Interface: Simple and easy-to-use

Flexibility: Generate images from text and images and also AI-generated cartoon videos

Speed: Takes a long time to generate images.

Cost: 5 free daily credits, offers Pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: iOS

AI Image Generator: AI Picasso

AI Picasso is another neat app if you want to create high-quality and stunning AI paintings. With the app, you can create beautiful paintings with the text-to-image generator. You just need to enter the text, and you can create stunning AI paintings.

The app also has an AI avatar generator that allows you to turn your photos into AI avatars. You can simply upload the photos, and the app will generate your digital avatar in minutes.

The interface of the app is simple and easy to use. You can use the bottom navigation to navigate between text AI and AI avatars. To create images based on a text, simply type the text prompt in the text box at the top. You can type the prompt or use the app’s recommended prompts and choose your style. Based on the prompt, the app generates images within a few seconds.

The quality of the images is fine. When I tested the app, some pictures turned out really well, while some pictures got messed up. Overall, the coloring pictures are the best highlight of the app. You can save the pictures to your gallery and save them to any social media site.

App Highlights:

Output Quality: produces really good AI-generated images

Interface: Simple and easy-to-use

Flexibility: Generate images from text and AI avatars.

Speed: Takes a long time to generate images.

Cost: Unlimited free credits, offers Pro version.

Price: Freemium

Download: Android

Conclusion

So, that’s the list of the best AI Art Generator apps for Android and iOS. With these apps, you can create stunning AI images within minutes. I hope you find our list helpful. Moreover, almost every app requires extensive text input to generate the best images. Since AI generators are new to the market, they require some learning curve to get the best out of them. Here are some tips for creating effective AI prompts.

Be specific: The more specific your prompt is, the more targeted the AI generator will be. For example, instead of asking for “a landscape,” ask for “a mountain range with a sunset” Use keywords: use specific keywords that describe the mood, color, and style you want to achieve. For example, if you want a melancholy painting, use keywords such as “sadness,” “blue,” and “dark” Use metaphorical language: metaphorical language can help the AI generator interpret your prompt in more creative ways. For example, instead of asking for “a painting of a cat,” you could ask for “a painting that captures the grace and mystery of cats” Reference other art: if you have a particular style or artist in mind, reference it in your prompt. For example, you might ask for “a painting that pays homage to Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” Experiment with different prompts: AI art generators can generate multiple results from a single prompt, so experiment with different variations of prompts to achieve different results.

FAQs on Best AI Art Generators Apps

How do AI art generator apps work? AI art generator apps use advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze and process images, videos, and other visual content. They then apply artistic filters and effects to create new and unique works. With simple input prompts, these models use various techniques and generate images within minutes. Are AI art generator apps easy to use? Yes, thanks to the user-friendly interface, all AI generator apps are easy to use. The only place where a normal user might have trouble is entering the text prompt. You need to turn your art idea in your head into a comprehensive text that describes it in the most creative and artistic way. The better the text input, the better the result will be. Best AI Art Generator apps for free? Almost every app listed in this post gives you free credits to generate AI Art images. If you are looking for totally free apps, you can install Make AI Art (Stable Diffusion) which is totally free and generates high-quality AI images. What type of input is needed for these AI Art Generators Apps? These AI art generator apps require various types of inputs, including text prompts, image prompts, and even photo uploads, to generate stunning artwork. For example, Fotor provides feature-packed AI art generators with various AI effects to choose from. You can also use text prompts in apps like Wonder to generate AI artwork. Similarly, with Dream by Wombo, you can upload photos and turn them into avatars with a single click. All of these AI art generator apps require some kind of input to generate the best AI artwork. What is the best AI drawing generator? There are many options out there when it comes to finding the best AI drawing generator. Here are the top AI drawing generator tools compared and evaluated. In terms of accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness, DALL-E 2 stands out as the best AI art generator overall. If you're on a budget, Craiyon is an excellent free option. In terms of quality, Midjourney delivers consistent, reliable results. Self-portraits can also be created accurately across different ages with AI Time Machine from MyHeritage.

It ultimately depends on your preferences and needs regarding which AI drawing generator to use.