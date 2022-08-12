7 Best Face Swap Apps for Android and iPhone [in 2022]

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your free time, you should check out some of the best face swap apps available today. These apps allow you to swap faces with friends or strangers, and the results are always hilarious. Not only are they a fun way to pass the time, but they can also be used to show off your creative side. This article explores seven of the best face swap apps available for Android and iOS. Warning: You won’t be able to stop playing once you’ve started!

Face swap apps are mostly used for entertainment purposes, but they can also be used for more practical purposes like trying on makeup or checking out a new hairstyle.

7 Best Face Swap Apps for Android and iPhone

Thanks to smartphones, it’s now easy for anyone to use sophisticated photo editing tools that once required Photoshop skills. Swapping faces in photos is a trick that everyone wants to use these days. Face swapping apps make this easy with a few quick taps on your smartphone.

Before continuing, it’s crucial to understand that the outcomes you’ll be able to obtain will depend on the face-swapping capabilities of the particular application. For a face swap app to work successfully, the faces in your combined images must be easily identifiable so that your results are suited to your expectations.

While face swapping can be a fun way to create humorous or artistic images, it’s important to be respectful when using these apps. That means not sharing images without the subject’s consent and being mindful of how the images might be perceived. With that in mind, here are seven of the best face swap apps available for Android and iOS.

1. Snapchat: The most downloaded and used face swap app

Snapchat is one of the largest social networking apps and has more than 200 million daily active users. This app offers some incredible video and photo opportunities, but most users use it to swap faces.

To do this, move your finger over the area of the screen where the face is located while taking a photo or video. This will cause different faces to pop up at the bottom of the screen. Then find your favorite filter face and tap the Face Swap option icon. The next step is to take the following snapshot or video on social media to share it on your favorite platforms. The app can be downloaded for free on most popular platforms, including Android and iOS.

Download Snapchat for Android | iOS

2. Reface: The app with the most quality face swap options

Another excellent program for creating the face swapping effect is Reface. It is designed exclusively for creating face-swapping videos. It has a clear user interface and produces videos of the highest standard. You can also take funny pictures and videos with face filters, as the app is constantly updated with new filters and GIFs. The app also offers memes and filter options based on the most popular movies and their funny moments.

The app is free to download, but a subscription option also allows unlimited access, eliminates ads, and removes all watermarks from the videos. For a one-time fee, you can also get lifetime access to more premium features.

Download Reface for Android | iOS

3. FaceApp: Face Swap app that lets you turn your selfie into different beautiful photos

FaceApp lets you edit a photo of yourself or one from your camera roll to add features like age, smile, and other effects. You can also change your gender, hair color, and even add glasses. The app also offers many photo editing options.

There are also other additional AI backgrounds, effects, and filters. With just one touch, this app can make seamless adjustments. More than 60 incredibly lifelike filters are available, and new filters and faces will be added in the future.

The app is available on Android and iOS platforms with a Pro subscription that lets you access the app with more filters and beautification modes.

Download FaceApp for Android | iOS

4. Face Swap Live – The app lets you change faces while recording a live video

One of the best face switch video apps out there right now is Face Swap Live. It allows users to exchange faces with friends or celebrities instantly. Before applying the desired look swapping effect, users can take a selfie or import an existing image from the gallery.

There are a variety of face effects to choose from. You can choose from the packed effects or search for a specific image you want to transform into. Both videos and still images can be used with Face Swap Live. The highlight of the application is the ability to use a face filter in a live video.

Face Swap Live isn’t quite as accurate as other face changing apps on the market. But the results are still satisfactory if you can overlook a few technical issues. The app is available for Android and iOS, but only includes a separate free version for Apple devices.

Download Face Swap Live for Android | iOS

5. Face Swap Booth – The app with most celebrity photo filters

The Face Swap Booth is the app you need to download if you want to have a collection of faces that you can swap at any time. You can add faces manually or let the face swap program detect them for you. These different faces can be used to exchange different people and have fun in the process. In addition, you can also use the software to replace your look with one of the different celebrities already loaded.

Instead of swapping entire faces, Face Swap Booth lets you swap certain features. This means that you can also swipe another person’s eyes over your own. What’s more, you do not always need a second image. You can also create a new image using a template from the preloaded faces or an image you create.

The app is free to download for both Android and iOS and also includes some in-app purchases.

Download Face Swap Booth for Android | iOS

6. Funveo – The easiest and fun to use face filter app

One of the fantastic effects of Funveo, also known as Banuba in the Google Play Store, is the ability to change or filter the face. The AI of this app gives you access to more than a thousand amusing filters and masks that change your face, instead of just focusing on swapping faces.

The app also allows you to directly upload photos, live selfies, and video recordings. You can email the images directly through your contact list without using external social media platforms. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Download Funveo for Android | iOS

7. Face Changer – The app with the most entertaining filters, masks, or stickers

Face Changer allows you to change the faces of your friends with unusual and surprising filters, masks and stickers and have a lot of fun. The software can instantly change the faces for you with the right lighting and positioning. You can even make short movies changing faces and upload them to your favorite social media sites!

For this app to work effectively, you need to include a second person in the picture. The app is one of the most popular and most downloaded entertainment apps on the Google Play Store, but is not available on the Apple App Store.

Download Face Changer for Android

Honorable Mentions:

Other than these seven quality Face Swap apps, we like to list down a few others that didn’t make it to our top list but deserve a mention.

B612 : B612 is a photo editor that has the ability to swap faces. It allows you to take photos and videos of yourself with a variety of different filters. Some of the filters include animals, celebrities, and cartoon characters. You can also use the B612 app to create montages and GIFs. It is available for free for Android and iOS.

: B612 is a photo editor that has the ability to swap faces. It allows you to take photos and videos of yourself with a variety of different filters. Some of the filters include animals, celebrities, and cartoon characters. You can also use the B612 app to create montages and GIFs. It is available for free for Android and iOS. MRRMRR : With MRRMRR, you can take a photo or choose one from your gallery, and the app will automatically face swap the people in the photo. The app offers a live preview so you can see what the final photo will look like before you take it. MRRMRR is free to download and use, with no in-app purchases.

: With MRRMRR, you can take a photo or choose one from your gallery, and the app will automatically face swap the people in the photo. The app offers a live preview so you can see what the final photo will look like before you take it. MRRMRR is free to download and use, with no in-app purchases. Instagram : Although Instagram is primarily known as a photo-sharing app, it also has a built-in face swap feature (thanks to MSQRD acquisition in 2016). To use it, simply take a photo or video with two people in it, then tap the face swap icon. If you want to face swap with a photo from your camera roll, tap the menu icon in the top-right corner, then tap “face swap.”

: Although Instagram is primarily known as a photo-sharing app, it also has a built-in face swap feature (thanks to MSQRD acquisition in 2016). To use it, simply take a photo or video with two people in it, then tap the face swap icon. If you want to face swap with a photo from your camera roll, tap the menu icon in the top-right corner, then tap “face swap.” Faceover : This app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and it lets you swap faces with anyone, even celebrities! Just take a photo or choose one from your camera roll, and then use the app to face swap with anyone you want. The app also lets you make funny videos and GIFs, and you can share them with your friends easily.

: This app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and it lets you swap faces with anyone, even celebrities! Just take a photo or choose one from your camera roll, and then use the app to face swap with anyone you want. The app also lets you make funny videos and GIFs, and you can share them with your friends easily. Cupace : Cupace (stands for Cut and Paste Face) is one of the most popular face swap apps and it’s easy to see why. The app lets you cut and paste faces in photos, with a wide variety of tools to make the process easy. You can also use the app to create collages and montages, with a wide range of templates to choose from.

: Cupace (stands for Cut and Paste Face) is one of the most popular face swap apps and it’s easy to see why. The app lets you cut and paste faces in photos, with a wide variety of tools to make the process easy. You can also use the app to create collages and montages, with a wide range of templates to choose from. MixBooth : MixBooth is a face swap app that allows you to mix faces with your friends, family, or even celebrities. The app lets you take photos or choose from your camera roll, and then you can mix faces with a variety of different people. You can also share your creations with your friends on social media. It’s available for free on the Play Store and the App Store.

: MixBooth is a face swap app that allows you to mix faces with your friends, family, or even celebrities. The app lets you take photos or choose from your camera roll, and then you can mix faces with a variety of different people. You can also share your creations with your friends on social media. It’s available for free on the Play Store and the App Store. Face Blender: Face Blender is a simple app that lets you superimpose one face onto another. The app lets you select two images from your gallery, or you can take two pictures using the app’s built-in camera feature. After that, the app will automatically detect the faces in the images and blend them together. You can then save the results to your device or share them with your friends.

Which Face Swap App is Best for Me?

Each face filter or masking tool offers different options when using face swap apps. Some apps offer more features and therefore may be better suited for your individual needs than others. When deciding which app is ideal for you, consider the following factors:

How easy is the app to use?

Does the app offer enough options for face swaps or filters?

Does the app offer any customization options?

What other features are offered, such as uploading content to other websites or the ability to edit videos or gifs?

The bottom line is that each app on the above list offers a variety of face-swapping options and can be used according to your needs.

FAQs about Face Swap Apps