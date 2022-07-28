15 Best Habit Tracker Apps for iPhone and Android

Have you ever wondered why it’s so important to watch your habits? The answer is simple: certain habits can affect your health. By keeping track of your habits, you can identify patterns and figure out what triggers your bad habits. That way, you can change your behavior before it becomes a problem.

Habit tracker apps are a convenient way to monitor your daily activities and break them down into smaller segments. For example, if you want to stop procrastinating, a habit tracking app will send you timed notifications and motivational quotes to keep you accountable. They let you know when you have been slacking or not sticking to your plan to make sure you stay on track.

Before we take a look at the best habit-tracking apps, let’s take a look at some basics.

What is a Habit Tracker?

A habit tracker is a way to help you track how well you’re sticking with daily, weekly, or monthly habits. A good habit tracker can come in many forms, from a sophisticated app to a sheet of paper and a pen. In the end, it doesn’t actually matter what form your habit tracker takes. What does matter is that you find a habit tracker that works for you and your lifestyle. One that makes it easy for you to update and fits in with the way you usually do things.

What are the Benefits of Habit Tracking?

Habit tracking has many benefits that can help you in different areas of your life. Some of the benefits of habit tracking are:

Helps you stay focused and motivated while working on your goals

Helps you improve your work ethic

Helps you improve your quality of life

Helps you stay organized and keep track of your progress

Helps you stay connected to your goals

How to Choose the Best Habit Tracker App?

When choosing a habit tracker app, there are a few things you should consider:

The app should send you notifications to remind you of your habits.

The app should be easy to use and portable.

The app should be personalized to your needs.

The app should have a range of features to help you track your progress.

The app should be compatible with a variety of devices.

The app should sync with other apps.

Best Habit Tracker Apps [Free and Paid]

Tired of keeping track of your daily activities with paper diaries and spreadsheets? Then you should check out our list of the best habit tracker apps available right now.

1. Fabulous Daily Routine Planner

Fabulous is a self-care and daily habit tracking app that uses behavioral science insights to help you develop routines and habits that allow you to live your best life. Your Fabulous coach shows you how to develop routines that work toward your goals and compete with people who share your interests.

The app includes daily affirmations, breathing exercises, and meditations to help you stay focused and calm. The premium version of the app allows you to access themed coaching series, unlimited suggestions for morning and evening routines, and new journeys for better mental health, self-care, and fitness.

Key Features:

Goal tracker and a to-do list to track your progress.

Daily coaching, short workouts, and meditation sessions to keep you motivated.

A gratitude journal to record your thoughts.

Monitor your mental well-being and participate in live community challenges.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android

2. HabitBull

Habitbull is a habit tracker that helps you stay organized and maintain good habits. The idea behind Habit Bull is simple: if you can get someone to keep a habit, they will keep it forever. The app works by building a “chain” of habits. You start with one habit and add another until you build a streak.

Once you have created your streak, HabitBull monitors how often you perform each habit and tells you if you are on track. With a premium subscription (free for the first week), you can add more than five habits and sync your data across devices.

Key Features:

Track multiple habits, repetitive tasks, or stats in their own calendar.

Streak counter and success rate for each habit.

Flexible goals and reminders multiple times per day/week/month, only on certain days of the week, etc.

Sync with multiple devices, widgets, cloud backup, and Google Fit integration.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android

3. Timecap

Timecap is a free and powerful habit-tracking app that helps you develop good habits and reduce bad habits. The easy-to-use UI allows you to adjust your habits to the goal you want to achieve.

In addition to tracking habits, you can also add notes to each habit and see how you did. This free habit tracking app is free from distractions and ads, so you can focus entirely on building your habits. With the premium version, you can access all the app’s features.

Key Features:

Choose between different customization options like dark mode, colorful themes, emojis, and font formats

Analyze your progress using charts and graphs, and a built-in calendar

Track your success percentage or your streaks with a streak counter

Sync your data between your iOS and Android devices.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android

4. Habit

Habit is a free app only for iOS that helps you create new habits or improve existing ones. It reminds you when it’s time to do something, tracks your progress, and provides useful statistics about your habits.

You and your friends can build habits together by sharing your progress and encouraging each other. Habit reads data from your Apple Health app, such as step count, walking, running, etc., and sends it to Habit via the API.

Key Features:

Group habits of comparing and competing with friends

Powerful stats with detailed data and a unique yearly view that combines daily results

Customizable reminder sounds, location reminders, repeated reminders, and a focus timer

Cloud backup & syncing across iOS devices and Safety lock to protect your privacy

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch)

5. Habitify

Habitify is a simple habit tracking program that helps you develop habits that stick. You can set up automatic reminders, track your progress, and share your habits with friends and family.

You can break your tasks into small steps and track goals for each task. The app reminds you when it’s time to complete your daily tasks and rewards you with streaks for following through. The premium version of Habitify offers endless reminders, habits, check-ins, timers, skips, reflection notes, and privacy controls.

Key Features:

Organize, manage, skip, and get stats on habits.

Customizable display of habits and habit areas, as well as a planner for daily routines.

Detailed progress viewer with trends, completion rates, calendar, etc.

Habit notes to analyze your good habits and make plans for developing new ones.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Mac/Apple Watch), Android

6. Loop Habit Tracker

Loop is a free app that helps you develop and maintain long-term healthy habits. You can track your progress and see how your habits improve over time. With Loop, you can set goals and reminders and receive notifications when you break a habit or reach a goal.

Loop is ad-free, open source, and has a minimalist user interface. Since the free app includes all the features, you don’t need a premium subscription.

Key Features:

Get a habit score based on successful streaks, and don’t lose progress if you break a streak.

Create flexible schedules, view detailed graphs and statistics, and add widgets.

Review, dismiss or snooze any habit right in the notification.

Works offline, requires no registration, and does not sell your data.

Platforms: Android

7. Habit Hunter

Have trouble tracking your habits with a regular app? Habit Hunter is designed to turn any habit or goal into a real RPG game. Its unique gamification technique motivates you to keep your habits throughout the day without getting bored.

The free version of the app contains ads. You can remove them and get more coins through in-app purchases.

Key Features:

Break down larger goals into smaller to-do lists or milestones.

View the daily schedule and to-do list and create smart reminders for each task.

Form habits with friends and family by fighting monsters and unlocking rewards together.

Complete tasks and level up your hero to win prizes.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android

8. Quitzilla

Quitzilla is a simple habit breaker and tracker app that helps you break bad habits and make positive changes in your life. If you’re struggling to quit drinking, smoking, or any other addiction, Quitzilla can help you do just that.

Quitzilla’s premium subscription unlocks more customization options and addictions to track.

Key Features:

Addiction tracker to record your struggles and get interesting stats.

Sobriety counter to track your sobriety days.

Daily quotes and a motivation tab to track habits and stay focused

Rewards for money saved, such as $100 as a weekly reward if you spend $100 on gambling each week but don’t gamble for a week.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android



9. Avocation

Avocation is a habit tracking app that works offline and requires no registration. Avocation allows you to plan your day, create habits and manage your daily routine. When you complete a task or habit, tap the habit circle to see how far you have progressed.

The free version of the app gives you access to unlimited courses, up to 5 habits, custom reminders, etc. Premium membership includes custom habit colors, unlimited habits and reminders, and additional karma points.

Key Features:

Complete habits and watch your plant baby grow.

Receive customized notifications when you complete a habit or reach a milestone.

Customize your experience with different habit colors, icons, and routines.

With Avocoach, you can evaluate the goals you set, discover the science of habit formation, and more.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android

10. HabitShare

HabitShare is a social habit tracking app that lets you share your habits with friends for added motivation and accountability. You can share any or all of your habits with a select group of friends and family.

You can use HabitShare on your own or invite friends to join you. They can see your progress and encourage you along the way. They can also send you motivational messages and funny GIFs to help you stay focused.

HabitShare is completely free and does not require a premium subscription.

Key Features:

Create daily and weekly goals

Create charts, add notes, and share your habits with friends and family

Set up reminders and track your progress over time

Track your habits across multiple devices

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android



11. Momentum

Momentum, as the name implies, is about maintaining momentum. It’s a simple habit tracker based on the principle of “Don’t Break the Chain.” Every day you successfully develop a good habit, your chain gets longer. The longer your chain becomes, the less likely you’re to break the habit.

Momentum is only available for iOS devices. With the free version, you get three free habits. For unlimited new habits and additional features, a premium subscription is required.

Key Features:

Set up reminders and flexible schedules.

App badge shows the number of habits remaining for the day.

Today view widget provides instant access.

Sync your data across multiple iOS devices with iCloud.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch)

12. Rabit

Rabit is a simple habit tracking app that helps you focus on your daily routines and build healthy habits. You can set reminders for yourself and track your progress.

The premium version includes an alarm clock, routines to group your habits, and goals to organize all your dreams.

Key Features:

Use a Streak map and a to-do list to track your habits.

Grow your little plant as you progress to get a bigger streak.

Features a colorful user interface and a dark mode.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android

13. Productive

Productive Habit Tracker is an easy-to-use app that helps you create a routine of positive, healthy habits. With a task tracker, you can create and manage to-do lists and set up task reminders.

With the premium version, you can access additional productivity features, such as an infinite number of habits, enhanced task reminders and habit lists, and motivational habit-specific statistics.

Key Features:

Create, complete, pause, or stop habits and add notes to them.

Complete guided tasks and compete against other users.

Set up smart reminders, receive daily habit tips, and motivational prompts.

Get personalized expert insights and ADHD help.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch), Android

14. Habitica

Habitica is a freemium open source habit tracking app that uses retro RPG elements to gamify daily habits and productivity. You can create your own avatar and then add habits and tasks you want to do. Tick them off as you complete them in real life and earn in-game rewards along the way!

The free version offers full functionality, but you can sign up for a premium subscription to support the developer team.

Key Features:

Color-coded tasks, automatic task scheduling, and streak counters.

Avatar customization and a wide selection of collectibles.

Connect with friends via guilds to work together on tasks.

Widgets, regular updates, and dark modes.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android

15. Proddy

Proddy is a habit tracking app that uses cognitive strategies and positive habits to help you develop a routine that you will actually follow. It’s important to start slowly and focus on small positive habits that add up over time.

The app offers curated recommendations for tracking habits and helpful audio lessons to help you along the way. The premium subscription grants unlimited access to all the app’s features.

Key Features:

Track your progress with smart analytics and powerful visualizations.

Gamify your progress by building streaks and advancing in levels.

Focus timer, mood journal, and easy-to-follow tiny habits.

Simple, uncluttered UI and dark mode.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/Mac), Android

What are some common mistakes people make when tracking their habits?

There are a few common mistakes people make when tracking their habits:

Not finding a specific app that works for them

Not understanding their motivators

Relying on outer accountability

Forgetting to remove the apps

Not every habit tracker app will work for every person. It’s important to find an app that matches your needs and personality.

For example, some people need more motivation than others to stick to their goals. Gretchen Rubin, author of “The Four Tendencies,” recommends tracking habits by writing down three positive things you did every day and one negative thing you did. This helps you become more aware of your progress and keeps you accountable.

FAQs about Best Habit Tracker Apps