Are you passionate about drawing and creating digital art? If so, you know how important it is to have a reliable drawing app for your Android device.

Drawing apps can help you take your artwork to the next level. They offer a wide range of features, from simple sketching tools to more complex ones with layers and filters. Android users can choose from various drawing apps, each with its own features and capabilities. Whatever your skill level, you’re sure to find an app that fits your needs.

Some of these apps use touchscreens and styluses to design beautiful works of art, while others provide unique tools and features to let users create art at their fingertips. You can turn your Android device into a virtual canvas using these art apps.

This article will introduce you to some of the best Android drawing apps so you can choose the right one for you!

10 Best Android Drawing Apps for Drawing and Sketching

Digital painting and drawing can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience, especially if you have the right tools for the job. There are plenty of Android sketching apps for creatives of all skill levels.

Whether you are a professional artist or a casual doodler, you’ll find something to suit your needs in our list of the ten best Android drawing apps. With these apps, you can easily turn your Android device into a powerful drawing tool that lets you create beautiful artwork on the go.

Tip: To get the best results with these apps, I recommend using stylus pens with your Android device. These special pens are pressure sensitive and have better accuracy than your finger. They are designed to create a more realistic drawing experience so you can create artwork that looks like it was made with traditional media like paper and pen. When you combine these apps with a stylus pen, you can open up a world of creative possibilities with your Android device.

We compiled this list after extensive research and user reviews. The apps listed have proven to be the best in their category. To help you decide, we have also included the YouTube tutorial for each of these apps. We still insist that you personally try them out and decide which one is the best for you.

So now, without further ado, let us dive into our list of the best drawing apps for Android.

App #1: Sketchbook

Many artists choose Sketchbook to create their digital art. First of all, the app is completely free, and there are no ads. Sketchbook has a variety of tools, brushes, and customizable features. It also has an intuitive interface, which is suitable for both beginners and professional artists. With Sketchbook’s help, you’ll be able to create beautiful works of art easily.

Pros:

Clean, easy-to-use user interface.

A variety of tools and brushes to choose from.

Both beginner and professional artists can use it.

Features an indicator for complementary colors.

Tools for symmetry and perspective.

Up to 10 layers are possible.

Completely free to use with no advertising.

Cons:

Has very limited touch gestures.

Users need to save their work manually.

App #2: Ibis Paint X

Ibis Paint X is another popular drawing and painting app for Android users, with more than 100 million downloads on Google Play. This app is known for its wide range of tools and features, as well as its clean and simple interface. The app has more than 15000 brushes, which is far more than other similar apps. It also has a plethora of tools, including rulers, transformation tools, layers, and more. The app is available in both free and paid versions, with the latter offering more additional features.

Pros:

Features over 15000 brushes and supports unlimited layers.

Offers layer blending mode and layer opacity.

Premium membership costs only $3 per month.

Has a large number of tools for drawing and painting.

Supports time-lapse video recording.

Cons:

The free version has too many ads.

Adding too many layers can cause lag.

App #3: Adobe Illustrator Draw

Adobe applications have a loyal following, and Adobe Illustrator Draw is no exception. The app is known for its ability to draw and create high-quality illustrations, doodles, and graphics. And it offers a wide range of features, including support for vector and raster graphics and lets you export to a variety of file formats. In addition, the app provides a variety of tools for layout and composition, as well as graphic effects. This app is suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

Pros:

Provides hundreds of professional tools.

Integrates with Adobe Ecosystem & Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Capture, Fresco) for desktop use.

Allows up to 64ⅹ zoom.

Supports a wide range of file formats.

Has a wide range of effects and filters.

Works with multiple images and layers.

Cons:

Lags and crash issues with the app.

Gesture controls are not very intuitive.

App #4: ArtFlow

ArtFlow is one of the best drawing apps, with over 5 million downloads and millions of positive reviews. The app comes in both free and paid versions, with the latter offering more features and tools. ArtFlow is known for its intuitive user interface and wide range of customizable brushes and tools. It also supports multiple file formats and offers numerous layers so users can create complex drawings.

Pros:

More than 100 brushes and tools (The free version offers 20 brushes).

Supports multiple file formats such as PSD, JPEG, PNG, etc.

The app’s interface is easy to use and customizable.

Works with layers and multiple images.

Allows cutting layers and selection masks.

Supports pressure stimulation and pressure-sensitive pens.

The Pro version can be temporarily unlocked for free by watching an advertisement.

Cons:

Some tools are not available in the free version.

Changing the brush size is a bit complicated.

No text functions.

App #5: Infinite Painter

Infinite Painter is a powerful painting tool and is very popular among fans. The app offers over 160 brushes and even allows users to create their own brushes. Moreover, the sketches and designs resemble the real painting in terms of color, texture, and brightness. The app offers several other powerful features, such as background images, layers, Photoshop blend modes, etc.

Pros:

The app has a user-friendly interface.

Offers a wide range of brushes and tools.

Can create custom brushes.

Allows time-lapse and video looping.

Offers a high-resolution canvas and touch gestures.

Offers a lasso fill tool and automatic shaping.

Cons:

No text tools.

Many features are only available in the paid version.

App #6: Clip Studio Paint

If you want to create anime, manga, or comics, then Clip Studio Paint is the perfect app for you. It allows you to create comics with a panel-by-panel feature and supports vector, raster, and 3D formats. It also offers a wide range of features, such as speech bubbles, vector graphic tools, vector inking, and much more.

Pros:

Offers a huge range of brushes (over 40000 brushes from the community and others).

Allows unlimited layer and group layers.

Offers animation and vector graphics tools.

Extensive support for 3D models and animations, manga, and comics.

Offers S pen air actions and stylus pressure stimulation.

Cons:

The interface is not very intuitive.

The app is a bit tricky for beginners (but offers official tutorials and online resources).

App #7: MediBang Paint

MediBang Paint, a competitor to Adobe and Clip Studio Paint, is a lightweight, cross-platform painting and drawing software. It includes over 1000 preset brushes and tints and supports Photoshop brushes and textures. With simple vector tools and an intuitive interface, this application is suitable for both amateurs and professionals. It also has a variety of tools, including brushes, pencils, erasers, and timelapse tools.

Pros:

Provides layouts for comics and manga (with a special tool for this purpose).

Supports multiple layers and canvas at 300 DPI.

Allows animations and time-lapse recordings.

Allows customizable floating display with keyboard shortcuts.

Provides excellent pressure detection and a good brush engine.

Cons:

It does not support keyboard shortcuts.

Ads are displayed in the free version.

App #8: Krita

Krita is a free, open-source drawing application that is popular among hobbyists and professional artists alike. It offers various tools such as brushes, pencils, erasers, and vector tools for creating artwork. It is optimized for drawing tablets and offers pressure stimulation, tilt detection, and a brush engine. It also has a number of comic-specific features, such as rulers, perspective tools, speech bubbles, and panels.

Pros:

Offers a wealth of tools.

Supports multiple layers.

Provides animation tools.

Suggests unlimited undo function.

Cons:

Does not support small screens.

Fewer features than competing apps.

App #9: PaperColor (Formerly PaperDraw)

PaperColor is an amazing app for drawing and sketching, as well as painting and coloring. It is truly one of the best apps for beginners and hobby artists. It has minimalistic features and offers a clean user interface. With this app, you can import your images, put them in translucent mode, and start tracing. Using various tools like an oil paint brush, pencil, and watercolors, you can also draw on photos.

Pros:

Best for beginners and amateurs to learn sketching and drawing.

Simple and clear user interface.

Works on small and large screens.

Cons:

Limited features.

Limited brushes and tools.

App #10: Tayasui Sketches

Tayasui Sketches is known among budding artists for its feature-rich tools and simple user interface. It offers over 20 tools, from pencils and markers to watercolors and acrylics. It also supports layers to simplify your work and draw complex art. The app has a very easy-to-use and intuitive interface that is suitable for both amateurs and professionals.

Pros:

Easy to use and intuitive user interface.

Offers over 20 tools for drawing and sketching.

It supports unlimited layers for drawing complex art.

It provides a function to blend and blend colors to create new shades.

Supports patterns and gradients.

Cons:

Limited features and tools.

Many users reported crashing issues with the app.

Start Creating Your Masterpieces!

So, there you have it! Our top 10 best drawing apps for Android! When it comes to digital drawing and sketching, it’s important to find an app that works for you. Look at the features and capabilities of each app to find the one that suits your style and goals. Whether free or paid or with a specific set of tools, there is an app on this list for you. You’ll soon be creating masterpieces with the right app and a little practice.

