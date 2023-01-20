Today’s advances in the world of technology have changed the way we interact with our touchscreen devices. Whether it’s through gestures, taps, or swipes with our fingertips, we want more accurate and precise interaction with our touchscreen device.

Styluses have become a must-have accessory for touchscreen devices like iPads, Android tablets, and Windows PCs. They help you work more efficiently and, in some cases, provide more precise input. There are many stylus pens to choose from, but which one is the best?

Before we look at the best stylus pens to buy, it’s important to know what to look for in a stylus pen.

What to Look for in a Stylus Pen

When buying a stylus pen, you should pay attention to features such as the tip, size, and weight to ensure you get the best pen for your needs. You should also pay attention to the grip and nib of the stylus to make sure it is the right fit for you.

If you are looking for a stylus for digital art or note-taking, you should pay attention to features like tilt control, palm rejection, compatibility, connectivity, and eraser type. You should also pay attention to the price of the stylus and whether or not it is a universal stylus with a double-sided magnetic cap and replaceable tips.

Best Stylus Pens for Touchscreen Devices

Styluses allow you to draw, paint or sketch on your touchscreen. They give you the feeling of writing with a real pen and paper. They also increase precision and accuracy when drawing and sketching on your touchscreen device.

Since there are many different styli on the market, it can be confusing to decide on the best stylus pen for a touchscreen device. Also, not all styluses are compatible with all devices, so it’s important to check their compatibility before buying.

It would help if you chose the stylus that is compatible with your touchscreen device, depending on the device. Since there are a lot of options on the market, it can be difficult to choose one.

To help you make the right decision, we have divided this article into several sections:

Best Stylus Pens for iPads Best Stylus Pens for Windows/ Surface Devices Best Stylus Pens for Android (Tablets) Best Universal Stylus Pens (Compatible with Android/iOS/Windows)

So, let us find the best stylus pens for Android/iPad/Windows that you can buy in 2023!

Best Stylus Pens for iPads

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Pros:

Wireless charging

Palm rejection

Double-tap function

Ergonomic design

Cons:

Expensive

Compatibility:

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and newer)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and newer)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and newer)

Even though it is the most expensive option on the market, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is the top choice for the best stylus pen for iPads. So if you are looking for a stylus that fits best in your Apple ecosystem, this pencil is best for you.

The Apple Pencil Gen-2 is an upgrade of the first Apple Pencil Gen-1 (2015) and was released in 2018 and has been popular ever since. Its slimmer, smaller design and magnetic wireless charging make it ideal for Apple iPad users.

Design-wise, it feels like a real pencil, and the numerous features like palm rejection, pressure and tilt sensitivity, and double-tap function make it a perfect choice.

The only downside to this stylus is that it is only compatible with newer iPad models and is very expensive. Other than that, this is the best stylus pen for all iPad users with compatible models.

Buy Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Buy Apple Pencil 2 in India

Adonit Note Plus

Pros:

Palm rejection feature

Pressure sensitivity of 2028 levels

Customizable shortcut buttons

Cons:

Pairing required before use

Limited compatibility

Compatibility:

iPad Air (3rd / 4th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (6th / 7th / 8th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (all generations)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd / 4th / 5th generation)

The Adonit Note Plus is a strong competitor for the Apple Pencil Gen-2 and a good, affordable alternative.

It has a good design and sturdy build quality and is exceptionally lightweight. It feels good in the hand, and its fine, soft, pinpoint plastic nib makes for an optimal writing experience on the iPad. The pressure sensitivity and palm rejection feature give you an added advantage when drawing or writing on your iPad.

The downside of the Adonit Note Plus is its limited compatibility with different iPad models. Its features only work in conjunction with a few apps, such as Concepts, Infinite Painter, and MediBang Paint.

Buy Adonit Note Plus

Buy Adonit Note+ in India

JamJake K10 Stylus Pen

Pros:

Affordable

Palm rejection feature

Excellent battery life (more than 20 hours)

Cons:

No pressure sensitivity

Needs screen protector

Compatibility:

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd / 4th / 5th / 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (1st / 2nd / 3rd / 4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd / 4th / 5th generation)

iPad Mini (5th / 6th generation)

If you are looking for a cheap alternative to your Apple Pencil Gen-2 but want to make sure your choice looks cheap, the JamJake K10 is perfect. It lacks some features, but it still helps you get the job done.

It has a solid battery with up to 20 hours of runtime on a single charge and 365 days of standby time. The palm rejection feature makes it really easy to use the screen with precision and control. The startup process is also relatively simple (you need to tap the top) and connects effortlessly with your iPad.

The lack of pressure sensitivity makes it difficult for artists and graphic designers to change the tool strength in the settings manually. Also, the tip of the JamJake K10 Stylus feels stiff and rigid compared to the Apple Pencil, so I recommend using a screen protector. Overall, it’s an excellent stylus for everyday use and note-taking, but not for professional artists.

Buy JamJake K10 Stylus Pen

Logitech Crayon Digital Pen

Pros:

Great build quality

Palm rejection feature

Drop protection up to 4 feet

Cons:

Charging cable not included

Battery life is average (7.5 hours)

Compatibility:

All iPads (released in 2018 and later)

Do not let its name confuse you: the Logitech Crayon Digital Pen is not just for kids; it’s also a great tool for digital art. It has a solid build quality and is chunkier than the Apple Pencil and other pens on this list.

The more inclusive design and flat sides make for a comfortable grip, and it actually feels like you are holding a real pen in your hand when writing on the iPad. The tip is thick compared to the other styluses on the list, but it glides over the iPad very well.

It also has a palm rejection feature, pressure sensitivity, and tilt support. This gives you a distinct advantage when sketching or drawing on your iPads. Moreover, it is very responsive, and the lag is almost non-existent.

The device uses the same Lightning charger as your iPad, but a charger is not included. This can cause inconvenience if you want to charge your iPad and the stylus at the same time.

Buy Logitech Crayon Digital Pen

Best Stylus Pens for Samsung Tablet

Samsung S Pen Pro

Pros:

Premium build

Seamless integration with Samsung devices

Great battery life

Pressure sensitivity

Cons:

Somewhat expensive

Compatible only with selected Samsung devices

Compatibility:

All Samsung tablets with stylus support

Selected Samsung devices

The Samsung S Pen Pro is truly the best stylus for a Samsung user. Although it has a steep price tag, it offers all the features you would expect from a stylus.

It is well-built and looks really premium. The build is different from other Samsung S pens. The S pen pro is thicker and broader than other S pens, which gives it a solid feel and hold. It has a dedicated button for Z fold users that lets you switch between the “S Pen Mode” and “Z Fold Mode.”

It is well made and looks really high quality. The build is different from other Samsung S Pens. The S Pen Pro is thicker and wider than other S Pens, which gives it a solid feel and a good grip. It has a dedicated button for Z-fold users that allows you to switch between “S Pen mode” and “Z-fold mode.”

The S Pen Pro also offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making it ideal for artists and graphic designers. And the battery life is the real charm of this pen; it lasts up to 16 days on a single charge. Thanks to the quick charge function, it is also fully charged in about 50 minutes.

If you own a Samsung device, you should definitely get this stylus. However, check your device’s compatibility before buying it, as it is only compatible with select Samsung devices.

Buy Samsung S Pen Pro

Buy Samsung S Pen Pro (Ind)

Staedtler 180 22-1 Noris Digital Stylus Pen

Pros:

Great design

Affordable

Pressure sensitivity

Palm rejection feature

Cons:

Durability

Limited compatibility

Compatibility:

Android devices with EMR technology

The Staedtler 180 22-1 Noris Digital Stylus Pen is a classic stylus pen that resembles the famous black and yellow stripes of the Noris pencil (released in 1955). It is one of the best alternatives for the Samsung S Pen Pro, and also very affordable.

This stylus is made of high-quality plastic, and its hexagonal design gives the feel of a pencil. The tip is made of plastic and is replaceable. Since it uses EMR technology, you do not have to worry about battery life either (it does not need a battery).

It is compatible with all Android devices (with EMR technology) and has features like palm rejection and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It is suitable for doodlers and artists alike and offers one of the best writing and drawing experiences.

The drawing and writing performance of this stylus is almost the same as the S Pen, but it lacks the features of the S button. Other than that, the Staedtler 180 22-1 Noris Digital Stylus Pen is the best affordable alternative to the Samsung S Pen Pro.

Buy Staedtler 180 22-1 Noris Digital Stylus Pen

Buy Staedtler Noris Digital Stylus Pen (Ind)

Best Stylus Pens for Microsoft Surface and other Windows PCs

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2

Pros:

Wireless charging

Excellent performance and reliability.

Built-in battery

Cons:

Very expensive

Charger not included

Compatibility:

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Pro 3 through Pro 8

Surface Pro X

Surface Duo, Duo 2

Surface Go, Surface Go 2, Surface Go 3

Surface Hub 2S

Surface Laptop 1 to 4

Surface Studio 1, 2

Surface Book 1 to 3

Non-Surface devices that support the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

If you own a Surface device, you know how powerful it’s and how efficiently it works with its Surface Pen. The Microsoft Surface Slim 2 is an update to its predecessor, the Surface Slim. It’s a great option for those looking for a premium pen for their Surface device.

The Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 has a high-quality build and is packed with features. Its design is reminiscent of a carpenter’s pencil, and its thick body provides a comfortable grip. The side button on the body lets you perform pre-programmed shortcuts with a finger tap.

And not only the body but also the pen tip is matte and glides smoothly over the screen. The pen also supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection to avoid unnecessary touches.

The haptic feedback makes it really interesting as it gives the illusion of working with a real pen and paper. The haptic feedback mimics the feeling of writing on paper by vibrating or buzzing, depending on usage and pressure sensitivity.

The only downside is that there is no charger included in the box. However, it does support wireless charging with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard/ Surface Duo 2’s Pen Cover/ Surface Laptop Studio/ or the Microsoft Slim Pen Charger (sold separately). The stylus alone is expensive, and the total cost can add up if you don’t have the charger.

Buy Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2

Renaisser Raphael 520 Stylus Pen

Pros:

Affordable

Great performance and precision

Great build quality

Sticks magnetically to Surface Tablets

Cons:

Limited compatibility

Compatibility:

Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 4,

Surface Laptop Studio,

Surface Duo/ Duo 2,

Surface Pro X,

Surface Go/Go 2/Go 3,

Surface Book/Book 2/Book 3,

Surface Studio 1st Gen, Surface Studio 2,

Surface Laptop 1/Laptop 2/Laptop 3/Laptop 4.

If you are on a budget and can not afford the Microsoft Surface Slim 2, consider the Renaisser Stylus Pen. It’s a real underdog but works just as efficiently as the Microsoft Surface Slim 2 Stylus.

Like the Microsoft Surface Slim 2, it has 4,096 pressure points and a tilt-to-shade feature. In addition, the palm rejection feature allows you to use the stylus while resting your palm on the screen. These features make the performance and precision of this pen amazing for its price.

It also has a side button but can only be activated with a third-party application – Pen Tool. It really is an excellent choice for Surface users and works like a charm.

Buy Renaisser Stylus Pen

Buy Renaisser Raphael 520 (Ind)

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus

Pros:

Reliable

Great design

Good battery life (up to 10 days)

Cons:

Build quality is not the best

Features limited to specific devices

Compatibility:

Check the official website to check compatibility with your device.

The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is an update of its predecessor. It has a similar design to its predecessor but offers some new features and improvements.

It connects to any Windows Ink-compatible device using either Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) or Wacom AES (Active Electrostatic) connection. It also has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, light touch sensitivity, and tilt support (with compatible devices and apps) to help you get the most out of your capabilities.

Overall build quality is very good, and the brushed rubber-like Surface feels good in the hand. The battery lasts more than ten days on a single charge and can be recharged via a USB-C cable.

Overall, it is an excellent stylus for the devices it works with. However, since its price is almost comparable to the Microsoft Surface Slim 2, I suggest spending a few bucks more and buying the latter (assuming you have its charger/device to charge it).

Buy Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus

Best Universal Stylus Pens (Compatible with Android/iOS/Windows)

You may have several touchscreen devices with different operating systems; in this case, a universal stylus is useful.

Adonit Dash 4

Pros:

Affordable

Ergonomic design

Palm rejection feature

Cons:

No pressure sensitivity

Palm rejection doesn’t work on Android

Compatibility:

All touchscreen devices

If you are on a budget but still want a high-quality and functional stylus pen, the Adonit Dash 4 Stylus is for you. It’s affordable, works as an all-purpose stylus, and you’ll enjoy it.

It has a premium aluminum body that feels sturdy and durable and a sleek design that fits well in your hand. The dual mode button on the top lets you switch between “General Mode” (for all touchscreens) and “Palm Rejection Mode” (for compatible iPads).

It works with any touchscreen device and requires no pairing. Battery life is also good, lasting up to 15 hours on a 60-minute charge.

However, the lack of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection feature (on Android) are the biggest drawbacks of this pen. Overall, it’s a great pen for general use, but I would not recommend it to professionals.

Buy Adonit Dash 4

Buy Adonit Dash 4 (Ind)

Elzo 3-in-1 Stylus Pen

Pros:

Extremely affordable

3-tips-in-1

Versatile – works both on screen and paper

Cons:

Bit heavy

No palm rejection

No pressure sensitivity

Compatibility:

All touchscreen devices

The Elzo 3-in-1 Stylus isn’t a premium stylus pen, but it works on all touchscreen devices and even on paper. It’s extremely affordable and costs no more than $12.

It has a solid aluminum body and a soft grip for a very comfortable writing experience. It comes with three tips: a stylus tip, a precision disc tip, and a gel pen tip for writing on paper. This makes it the ultimate all-in-one tool for artists and students.

The downside is that it doesn’t offer palm rejection and pressure sensitivity features, so artists may find it inefficient. It’s also heavier than other styluses on this list.

Buy Elzo 3-in-1 Stylus Pen

Meko Universal 2-in-1 Stylus Pen

Pros:

Extremely affordable

Strong build quality

Cons:

No palm rejection

No pressure sensitivity

Compatibility:

All touchscreen devices

If you are a student or a teacher looking for a super cheap stylus pen that you can carry around without fear of breaking, the Meko Universal 2-in-1 Stylus Pen is the best for you.

It costs less than $15 and has excellent build quality. It’s a basic stylus and does not offer palm rejection or other advanced features, but it works well as a basic stylus.

It works on all touchscreen devices, whether Android, iPad, iPhone, or Surface Pro. It is a good option for note-taking, gaming, and quick sketches.

Buy Meko Universal 2-in-1 Stylus Pen

Adonit NEO Lite

Pros:

Great precision

Affordable

Cons:

No palm rejection

No pressure sensitivity

Compatibility:

All touchscreen devices

The Adonit NEO lite is another basic stylus pen that is very affordable and offers good precision.

The newly designed one-piece precision disc tip offers high precision and works flawlessly on all touchscreen devices. The magnetic cap is easy to put on and take off and protects the nib when not in use.

Since it’s a basic stylus, it lacks advanced features like pressure sensitivity and palm rejection. But it is a simple, affordable, cost-effective pen for notes and sketches for any touchscreen device.

Buy Adonit NEO Lite

Get Yourself the Best Stylus for Your Needs!

So that’s it! We hope we were able to help you find the best stylus for you. Be sure to check the compatibility of the stylus with your device and weigh the features and price. There are many stylus options for certain devices, and you are sure to find one for your needs.

FAQs About the Best Stylus Pens for Touchscreen Devices