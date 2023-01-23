Chromebooks are multipurpose devices used by a variety of users, from students to professionals. You can use a Chromebook for studying, taking notes, drawing, writing blogs, etc. Most Chromebooks are equipped with a touchscreen and sometimes a dedicated stylus, so drawing on Chromebooks is a necessary use case.

We have compiled a list of Chromebook drawing apps that we think are the best in terms of usability and features offered. Some of these apps can be found in the Google Play Store and the Chrome Web Store. The other apps are web-only apps that we have found to be very useful, especially for students.

Let us get started.

Best Drawing Apps for Chromebook

Each of the apps presented in this article can be used to create sketches, drawings, or digital paintings, although the scope of their tools varies. Some apps offer basic tools that allow users to quickly sketch a rough drawing, while others provide more advanced tools like layers, brushes, pencils, pens, filters, etc., to create detailed artwork.

Here is our list of the best Chromebook drawing apps:

Let us now check what makes each of these apps special.

Autodesk Sketchbook

This is the most popular Android drawing app available on the Play Store. Sketchbook offers a lot of options for artists with different brush types and other customizable tools, such as a virtual ruler, full pen support with very low latency, and so on.

Autodesk is a popular provider of many work apps, including Sketchbook. Autodesk Sketchbook can be used for 3D design, and you can also record a time-lapse of the entire process to share on social media platforms. It also offers cloud syncing, but you need to log in using your Google account.

Download Autodesk Sketchbook

Infinite Painter

Infinite Painter is a simple app that offers various brush options and useful features like multiple layers. The pen’s latency is quite low compared to many other apps on the list, and the free version is sufficient for most people. You can pay for the premium subscription if you want additional features like cloud storage and some extra drawing tools. It’s definitely one of the best free apps for drawing and sketching.

Download Infinite Painter

Medibang Paint

Medibang Paint is an easy-to-use and free drawing app available for ChromeOS and Android. It has all the necessary traditional tools for digital artists and presents them in a user-friendly UI. The main aspect of the app is aimed at drafters, but it can be used for any type of digital art. If you are looking for a basic drawing app for your Chromebook, Medibang Paint is your ideal choice.

Download Medibang Paint

Clip Studio

Clip Studio might just be the most feature-rich digital drawing app available on Chrome OS. It has a learning curve and a subscription model after the initial free trial is over. But if you are serious about your use case, then paying for the subscription is totally worth it, as it offers everything that Adobe Photoshop offers and more.

Download Clip Studio

Chrome Canvas

Chrome Canvas is a web app available for ChromeOS. It can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store. It provides a simple UI that works well with ChromeOS, and the latency is also low when you use a stylus with your Chromebook. All the necessary and basic drawing tools, like different types of pens and brushes, are included. It’s easily one of the best drawing apps for Chromebooks we have come across.

Download Chrome Canvas

IBIS Paint X

IBIS Paint X is a great drawing app that has a lot of features but does not look very good or has an intuitive UI. Some people might have trouble finding their way around UI, but all the features it offers can be helpful in creating the most creative works. The application is mostly free, but it offers more features that can be unlocked by watching ads or buying a premium subscription.

ARM-based Chromebook users will surely find it invaluable. One of the best things about ibis Paint X is its versatile drawing platform, which offers a wide selection of fonts, brushes, filters, and blending modes. Not only is the app stable, but it can also stabilize pen strokes to make drawing easier.

Download IBIS Paint X

Concepts

Concepts is an application that can be used as a note app as well as a full-fledged drawing and painting app. The free version includes everything you need to start your artistic journey, but there is also a subscription service that offers a lot of additional features. The subscription is a bit pricey, so you might want to stick with the free version until you are confident enough to make it a business expense.

Concepts offers an infinite canvas with 120Hz rendering and a live smoothing option that provides a seamless and smooth drawing experience. The app also offers a dark mode for galleries and canvas while drawing, which is easy on the eyes and allows for longer drawing sessions. The app supports both stylus and finger drawing, giving users the flexibility to use their preferred input method. It also offers palm rejection, so users don’t have to worry about accidentally smudging their work while sketching and drawing.

Download Concepts

SumoPaint X

SumoPaint X is a web-based drawing program that lets you use all of its advanced features absolutely free. The best part is that you can install Sumopaint as a PWA and use it offline.

Not every Chromebook user has access to the Play Store, especially students whose schools have provided a device. In such cases, it is impossible to install an online drawing app from the Play Store. So if you are looking for a drawing app for Chromebook that does not require downloads, Sumopaint X is for you.

Visit SumoPaint

Aggie.io

Aggie.io is another browser-based animation and drawing app for Chromebooks. It was developed by the popular Magma Studio group, which is best known for building an online art collaboration platform.

Aggie.io is the free version of the same platform that lets you create a new canvas and draw together with your friends online. If you are not interested in collaboration, you can use it as a standalone drawing app on your Chromebook.

Visit Aggie.io

Boxy SVG

Boxy SVG is an excellent vector graphics editor that runs in the browser. It lets you edit SVG files, and it’s also a great vector drawing app for Chromebook that lets you create vector-based images in a snap.

What I like about Boxy SVG is that unlike other drawing apps for Chromebooks, the UI here is pretty clean and organized. You won’t be overwhelmed by cluttered menus and endless toolbars.

Visit Boxy SVG here

Sketchpad

You can use Sketchpad as a web app. If you are wondering if Sketchpad has offline support, then yes, and you can also install it as a PWA app. After that, you can use all the features without needing internet access or changing any settings. Sketchpad offers all the standard features like different brush styles, color pickers, and, of course, the most important: layers.

Visit Sketchpad

Top Drawing Apps for ChromeOS

All of the apps presented above provide everything you need to start your journey as an artist with your Chromebook. The web apps do not work as well as the dedicated apps, but you can not really complain since they are free to use.

Check out all the apps above and choose the one that best fits your use case. Leave us your suggestions in the comments for more ChromeOS apps to feature in the future.

FAQs on Best Chromebook Drawing Apps

What is the best drawing app for Chromebook free? While there are other completely free drawing apps for Chromebook, Infinite Painter is our choice for the best free drawing app for Chromebook. The free version provides all the necessary features, like various brush options and multiple layers. Can I use Sketchbook on Chromebook? Absolutely. You can download, and install the Sketchbook app from the Google Play Store and use it on your Chromebook just like you would use any other app. Sketchbook for Chromebook works like a charm and is easily one of the best drawing apps for Chromebook. How do I turn my Chromebook into a drawing tablet? Assuming you have a touchscreen Chromebook, you can turn it into a drawing tablet by adding a stylus pen like Wacom. We have a complete guide on buying stylus pens for your touchscreen device. Check it out.

