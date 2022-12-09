WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps on the internet, and it’s easy to see why – it’s incredibly fast, reliable, and user-friendly. Using WhatsApp on your smartphones and PC has been commonplace for quite some time. While WhatsApp has official native apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS, there are none for ChromeOS. But you can still use WhatsApp on your Chromebook without much trouble.

There are several ways to use WhatsApp on ChromeOS-enabled devices. In this article, we will explain the steps you can follow to install and use WhatsApp on your Chromebook. Let us get started.

2 Ways to Use WhatsApp on Your Chromebook

There are two main ways to use WhatsApp on your Chromebook. The easiest way is to use the web version of WhatsApp in the Chrome browser. However, since ChromeOS supports Android apps and most Chromebooks have the Google Playstore, you can install the WhatsApp Android app directly on your Chromebook. The features may be limited depending on the hardware you are using.

Using WhatsApp Web on Your Chromebook

The easiest way to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices is to use the web version of WhatsApp. This allows you to use your existing account even when your primary device is offline.

You can access WhatsApp Web from any browser on your Chromebook. Follow the steps below to successfully sign in and start using WhatsApp Web on your Chromebook.

Open Google Chrome on your Chromebook and go to web.whatsapp.com. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap on the three dots you will find in the top right corner of your screen. In the menu that comes up, select Linked Devices and then tap on Link a Device on the following screen. Now, it will ask for your camera permissions if you have not allowed them earlier. Next, the camera will open up with a QR scanner; point this to the QR code that has appeared on the screen of your Chromebook. Once you successfully scan the WhatsApp Web QR, it will directly sign you in. Now, all your chats will slowly start loading on your Chromebook. You can use this web version for almost everything that you use WhatsApp on your phone for, except for calls.

Using the WhatsApp Android App on Your Chromebook

The second and more well-known way to use WhatsApp on your Chromebook is to install the Android app directly from the Google Playstore. This way, you can access all the latest features of Whatsapp directly on your Chromebook and also use two different accounts on your smartphone and Chromebook.

Installing the application is also useful for people who either do not own a smartphone or want to use a different phone number on each of their devices. Before you proceed, make sure that the Google Play Store is available on your Chromebook, as it is not available when you use ChromeOS Flex.

If the Google Play Store is available on your Chromebook, follow these steps to install and use WhatsApp on your Chromebook.

Open the App Launcher on your Chromebook from the bottom left corner and locate the Play Store from the app drawer. Once it is open, search for WhatsApp on the search bar. Install WhatsApp by tapping the Install button next to the app name. Once it is installed successfully, open the app and follow the instructions on the screen to set up your account. If you are already using WhatsApp on a different device, then it will be logged out once you set up your account on the Chromebook.

If your Chromebook has compatible hardware such as microphones and cameras, you can make and receive voice and video calls with your Chromebook.

Using WhatsApp on Chromebook Need Not be Daunting

Now that you know the different ways to use WhatsApp on your Chromebook, you can easily communicate with your friends and family through your Chromebook without needing a smartphone.

If you just want to use your existing WhatsApp account at the same time as your smartphone, we recommend using WhatsApp Web. Otherwise, you can also use the WhatsApp app to get the full functionality.

